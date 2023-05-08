Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moochie's - 2121

2121 South State Street

South Salt Lake, UT 84115

Popular Items

12" Philly

$15.59

Our Philly cheesesteak is made with thin sliced ribeye steak, grilled with onions, and topped with melted American cheese.

6" Philly

$8.59

Our Philly cheesesteak is made with thin sliced ribeye steak, grilled with onions, and topped with melted American cheese.

12" Meatball

$15.89

Guy Fieri's Favorite! Our famous handmade meatball with our own marinara sauce, and provolone cheese.

Food

6" Hot Sandwich

6" Philly

$8.59

Our Philly cheesesteak is made with thin sliced ribeye steak, grilled with onions, and topped with melted American cheese.

6" Meatball

$8.89

Guy Fieri's Favorite! Our famous handmade meatball with our own marinara sauce, and provolone cheese.

6" Atomic

$9.49

Our delicious handmade meatball and marinara with feta cheese and our own Jumpin’ Jalapeno Sauce.

6" Chicken Philly

$7.59

Like a cheesesteak, but made with fresh lean chicken breast, with grilled onion and American cheese.

6" Cheese Ham

$8.49
6" Chile Philly

$8.59

Our Philly cheesesteak is made with thin sliced ribeye steak, grilled green chilies, grilled with onions, and topped with melted American cheese.

6" Pizza

$8.69

Ribeye steak grilled with onions, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, Tastes like a great pizza!

6" Gourmet

$7.59

Great Gooey Goodness! Made with 3 kinds of cheeses, served with our own marinara sauce for dipping.

6" Veggie

$7.59

Grilled bell peppers, fresh mushrooms, onions, and melted cheese

6" Reuben

$8.99

Premium corned beef grilled with sauerkraut, with swiss cheese, pickles and our own reuben sauce

6" Hot Wing Chicken

$7.59

Your choice of grilled chicken or lightly breaded & fried topped with one slice of American cheese, hot wing sauce, lettuce, red onion and a choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

6" Chicken Parm

$8.59

Slices of chicken, lightly breaded, topped with mozzarella and our own marinara sauce.

6" Eggplant Parm

$9.49

Delicious eggplant, topped with mozzarella and our own marinara sauce. Winner best of Utah.

6" Pastrami

$8.99

Loads of premium pastrami grilled with onions, melted Swiss cheese, pickles and our own freaking fabulous fry sauce.

12" Hot Sandwich

12" Philly

$15.59

Our Philly cheesesteak is made with thin sliced ribeye steak, grilled with onions, and topped with melted American cheese.

12" Meatball

$15.89

Guy Fieri's Favorite! Our famous handmade meatball with our own marinara sauce, and provolone cheese.

12" Atomic

$17.49

Our delicious handmade meatball and marinara with feta cheese and our own Jumpin’ Jalapeno Sauce.

12" Chicken Philly

$13.59

Like a cheesesteak, but made with fresh lean chicken breast, with grilled onion and American cheese.

12" Cheese Ham

$15.49
12" Chile Philly

$15.59

Our Philly cheesesteak is made with thin sliced ribeye steak, grilled green chilies, grilled with onions, and topped with melted American cheese.

12" Pizza

$15.69

Ribeye steak grilled with onions, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, Tastes like a great pizza!

12" Gourmet

$13.59

Great Gooey Goodness! Made with 3 kinds of cheeses, served with our own marinara sauce for dipping. Moochie Meal

12" Veggie

$13.59

Grilled bell peppers, fresh mushrooms, onions, and melted cheese

12" Reuben

$16.99

Premium corned beef grilled with sauerkraut, with Swiss cheese, pickles and our own Reuben sauce

12" Hot Wing Chicken

$13.59

Your choice of grilled chicken or lightly breaded & fried topped with one slice of American cheese, hot wing sauce, lettuce, red onion and a choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

12" Chicken Parm

$15.59

Slices of chicken, lightly breaded, topped with mozzarella and our own marinara sauce.

12" Eggplant Parm

$17.49

Delicious eggplant, topped with mozzarella and our own marinara sauce. Winner best of Utah.

12" Pastrami

$15.99

Loads of premium pastrami grilled with onions, melted Swiss cheese, pickles and our own freaking fabulous fry sauce.

6" Cold Sandwich

6" Italian Deli

$8.49

Genoa salami, ham, roast beef and provolone.

6" Roast Beef

$8.49

Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Olive Oil, Mayo, Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, and Vinegar.

6" Salami Prov

$8.49

Salami, Provolone Cheese, Olive Oil, Mayo, Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, and Vinegar.

6" Ham & Swiss

$8.49

Ham, Swiss Cheese, Olive Oil, Mayo, Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, and Vinegar

6" Feta Tomato

$8.49

A generous portion of premium feta cheese, vine ripe tomato slices, olive oil and balsamic vinegar dressing, with a sprinkle of Italian herbs.

12" Cold Sandwich

12" Italian Deli

$15.49

Genoa salami, ham, roast beef and provolone.

12" Roast Beef

$15.49

Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Olive Oil, Mayo, Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, and Vinegar.

12" Salami Prov

$15.49

Salami, Provolone Cheese, Olive Oil, Mayo, Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, and Vinegar.

12" Ham & Swiss

$15.49

Ham, Swiss Cheese, Olive Oil, Mayo, Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, and Vinegar