- Home
- /
- Salt Lake City
- /
- Moochie's - 2121
Moochie's - 2121
No reviews yet
2121 South State Street
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
12" Philly
Our Philly cheesesteak is made with thin sliced ribeye steak, grilled with onions, and topped with melted American cheese.
6" Philly
Our Philly cheesesteak is made with thin sliced ribeye steak, grilled with onions, and topped with melted American cheese.
12" Meatball
Guy Fieri's Favorite! Our famous handmade meatball with our own marinara sauce, and provolone cheese.
Food
6" Hot Sandwich
6" Philly
Our Philly cheesesteak is made with thin sliced ribeye steak, grilled with onions, and topped with melted American cheese.
6" Meatball
Guy Fieri's Favorite! Our famous handmade meatball with our own marinara sauce, and provolone cheese.
6" Atomic
Our delicious handmade meatball and marinara with feta cheese and our own Jumpin’ Jalapeno Sauce.
6" Chicken Philly
Like a cheesesteak, but made with fresh lean chicken breast, with grilled onion and American cheese.
6" Cheese Ham
6" Chile Philly
Our Philly cheesesteak is made with thin sliced ribeye steak, grilled green chilies, grilled with onions, and topped with melted American cheese.
6" Pizza
Ribeye steak grilled with onions, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, Tastes like a great pizza!
6" Gourmet
Great Gooey Goodness! Made with 3 kinds of cheeses, served with our own marinara sauce for dipping.
6" Veggie
Grilled bell peppers, fresh mushrooms, onions, and melted cheese
6" Reuben
Premium corned beef grilled with sauerkraut, with swiss cheese, pickles and our own reuben sauce
6" Hot Wing Chicken
Your choice of grilled chicken or lightly breaded & fried topped with one slice of American cheese, hot wing sauce, lettuce, red onion and a choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
6" Chicken Parm
Slices of chicken, lightly breaded, topped with mozzarella and our own marinara sauce.
6" Eggplant Parm
Delicious eggplant, topped with mozzarella and our own marinara sauce. Winner best of Utah.
6" Pastrami
Loads of premium pastrami grilled with onions, melted Swiss cheese, pickles and our own freaking fabulous fry sauce.
12" Hot Sandwich
12" Philly
Our Philly cheesesteak is made with thin sliced ribeye steak, grilled with onions, and topped with melted American cheese.
12" Meatball
Guy Fieri's Favorite! Our famous handmade meatball with our own marinara sauce, and provolone cheese.
12" Atomic
Our delicious handmade meatball and marinara with feta cheese and our own Jumpin’ Jalapeno Sauce.
12" Chicken Philly
Like a cheesesteak, but made with fresh lean chicken breast, with grilled onion and American cheese.
12" Cheese Ham
12" Chile Philly
Our Philly cheesesteak is made with thin sliced ribeye steak, grilled green chilies, grilled with onions, and topped with melted American cheese.
12" Pizza
Ribeye steak grilled with onions, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, Tastes like a great pizza!
12" Gourmet
Great Gooey Goodness! Made with 3 kinds of cheeses, served with our own marinara sauce for dipping. Moochie Meal
12" Veggie
Grilled bell peppers, fresh mushrooms, onions, and melted cheese
12" Reuben
Premium corned beef grilled with sauerkraut, with Swiss cheese, pickles and our own Reuben sauce
12" Hot Wing Chicken
Your choice of grilled chicken or lightly breaded & fried topped with one slice of American cheese, hot wing sauce, lettuce, red onion and a choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
12" Chicken Parm
Slices of chicken, lightly breaded, topped with mozzarella and our own marinara sauce.
12" Eggplant Parm
Delicious eggplant, topped with mozzarella and our own marinara sauce. Winner best of Utah.
12" Pastrami
Loads of premium pastrami grilled with onions, melted Swiss cheese, pickles and our own freaking fabulous fry sauce.
6" Cold Sandwich
6" Italian Deli
Genoa salami, ham, roast beef and provolone.
6" Roast Beef
Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Olive Oil, Mayo, Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, and Vinegar.
6" Salami Prov
Salami, Provolone Cheese, Olive Oil, Mayo, Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, and Vinegar.
6" Ham & Swiss
Ham, Swiss Cheese, Olive Oil, Mayo, Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, and Vinegar
6" Feta Tomato
A generous portion of premium feta cheese, vine ripe tomato slices, olive oil and balsamic vinegar dressing, with a sprinkle of Italian herbs.
12" Cold Sandwich
12" Italian Deli
Genoa salami, ham, roast beef and provolone.
12" Roast Beef
Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Olive Oil, Mayo, Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, and Vinegar.
12" Salami Prov
Salami, Provolone Cheese, Olive Oil, Mayo, Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, and Vinegar.
12" Ham & Swiss
Ham, Swiss Cheese, Olive Oil, Mayo, Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, and Vinegar