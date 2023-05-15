Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moochie's - Midvale

review star

No reviews yet

7725 South State Street

Midvale, UT 84047

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

6" Hot Sandwich

6" Philly

6" Philly

$8.59

Our Philly cheesesteak is made with thin sliced ribeye steak, grilled with onions, and topped with melted American cheese.

6" Meatball

6" Meatball

$8.89

Guy Fieri's Favorite! Our famous handmade meatball with our own marinara sauce, and provolone cheese.

6" Atomic

6" Atomic

$9.49

Our delicious handmade meatball and marinara with feta cheese and our own Jumpin’ Jalapeno Sauce.

6" Chicken Philly

6" Chicken Philly

$7.59

Like a cheesesteak, but made with fresh lean chicken breast, with grilled onion and American cheese.

6" Cheese Ham

$8.49
6" Chile Philly

6" Chile Philly

$8.59

Our Philly cheesesteak is made with thin sliced ribeye steak, grilled green chilies, grilled with onions, and topped with melted American cheese.

6" Pizza

6" Pizza

$8.69

Ribeye steak grilled with onions, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, Tastes like a great pizza!

6" Gourmet

6" Gourmet

$7.59

Great Gooey Goodness! Made with 3 kinds of cheeses, served with our own marinara sauce for dipping.

6" Veggie

6" Veggie

$7.59

Grilled bell peppers, fresh mushrooms, onions, and melted cheese

6" Reuben

6" Reuben

$8.99

Premium corned beef grilled with sauerkraut, with swiss cheese, pickles and our own reuben sauce

6" Hot Wing Chicken

6" Hot Wing Chicken

$7.59

Your choice of grilled chicken or lightly breaded & fried topped with one slice of American cheese, hot wing sauce, lettuce, red onion and a choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

6" Chicken Parm

6" Chicken Parm

$8.59

Slices of chicken, lightly breaded, topped with mozzarella and our own marinara sauce.

6" Eggplant Parm

6" Eggplant Parm

$9.49

Delicious eggplant, topped with mozzarella and our own marinara sauce. Winner best of Utah.

6" Pastrami

6" Pastrami

$8.99

Loads of premium pastrami grilled with onions, melted Swiss cheese, pickles and our own freaking fabulous fry sauce.

12" Hot Sandwich

12" Philly

12" Philly

$15.59

Our Philly cheesesteak is made with thin sliced ribeye steak, grilled with onions, and topped with melted American cheese.

12" Meatball

12" Meatball

$15.89

Guy Fieri's Favorite! Our famous handmade meatball with our own marinara sauce, and provolone cheese.

12" Atomic

12" Atomic

$17.49

Our delicious handmade meatball and marinara with feta cheese and our own Jumpin’ Jalapeno Sauce.

12" Chicken Philly

12" Chicken Philly

$13.59

Like a cheesesteak, but made with fresh lean chicken breast, with grilled onion and American cheese.

12" Cheese Ham

$15.49
12" Chile Philly

12" Chile Philly

$15.59

Our Philly cheesesteak is made with thin sliced ribeye steak, grilled green chilies, grilled with onions, and topped with melted American cheese.

12" Pizza

12" Pizza

$15.69

Ribeye steak grilled with onions, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, Tastes like a great pizza!

12" Gourmet

12" Gourmet

$13.59

Great Gooey Goodness! Made with 3 kinds of cheeses, served with our own marinara sauce for dipping. Moochie Meal

12" Veggie

12" Veggie

$13.59

Grilled bell peppers, fresh mushrooms, onions, and melted cheese

12" Reuben

12" Reuben

$16.99

Premium corned beef grilled with sauerkraut, with Swiss cheese, pickles and our own Reuben sauce

12" Hot Wing Chicken

12" Hot Wing Chicken

$13.59

Your choice of grilled chicken or lightly breaded & fried topped with one slice of American cheese, hot wing sauce, lettuce, red onion and a choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

12" Chicken Parm

12" Chicken Parm

$15.59

Slices of chicken, lightly breaded, topped with mozzarella and our own marinara sauce.

12" Eggplant Parm

12" Eggplant Parm

$17.49

Delicious eggplant, topped with mozzarella and our own marinara sauce. Winner best of Utah.

12" Pastrami

12" Pastrami

$15.99

Loads of premium pastrami grilled with onions, melted Swiss cheese, pickles and our own freaking fabulous fry sauce.

6" Cold Sandwich

6" Italian Deli

6" Italian Deli

$8.49

Genoa salami, ham, roast beef and provolone.

6" Roast Beef

6" Roast Beef

$8.49

Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Olive Oil, Mayo, Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, and Vinegar.

6" Salami Prov

6" Salami Prov

$8.49

Salami, Provolone Cheese, Olive Oil, Mayo, Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, and Vinegar.

6" Ham & Swiss

6" Ham & Swiss

$8.49

Ham, Swiss Cheese, Olive Oil, Mayo, Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, and Vinegar

6" Feta Tomato

6" Feta Tomato

$8.49

A generous portion of premium feta cheese, vine ripe tomato slices, olive oil and balsamic vinegar dressing, with a sprinkle of Italian herbs.

12" Cold Sandwich

12" Italian Deli

12" Italian Deli

$15.49

Genoa salami, ham, roast beef and provolone.

12" Roast Beef

12" Roast Beef

$15.49

Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Olive Oil, Mayo, Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, and Vinegar.

12" Salami Prov

12" Salami Prov

$15.49

Salami, Provolone Cheese, Olive Oil, Mayo, Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, and Vinegar.

12" Ham & Swiss

12" Ham & Swiss

$15.49

Ham, Swiss Cheese, Olive Oil, Mayo, Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, and Vinegar

12" Feta Tomato

12" Feta Tomato

$15.49

A generous portion of premium feta cheese, vine ripe tomato slices, olive oil and balsamic vinegar dressing, with a sprinkle of Italian herbs.

Pastas & Salads

Penne Meatball

Penne Meatball

$10.49

Penne Pasta with Meatballs and topped with Marinara and Parmesan Cheese

Chicken Parm Entree

Chicken Parm Entree

$10.49

Slices of chicken, lightly breaded, topped with mozzarella and our own marinara sauce, and served over penne pasta.

Eggplant Parm Entree

Eggplant Parm Entree

$10.49

Delicious eggplant, topped with mozzarella and our own marinara sauce, and served over penne pasta. Winner best of Utah.

Penne Marinara

Penne Marinara

$7.99

Penne pasta topped with homemade marinara sauce and parmesan cheese.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.99

Ham, Salami, Roast Beef, Provolone cheese, Swiss Cheese, Garbanzo Beans, Red Onions, Black Olives, Croutons, and your choice of dressing.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$8.99

Garbanzo Beans, Black Olives, Onions, Croutons, Feta Cheese, Italian Seasoning, and Italian Dressing.

Meatball Salad

Meatball Salad

$10.99

Black Olives, Croutons, Italian Seasoning, Mozzarella Cheese, and Italian Dressing.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.99

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, and Croutons.

Kids

Kid Penne w/ Butter

$4.19
Kid Penne w/ Marinara

Kid Penne w/ Marinara

$4.19
Kid Penne w/ Meatball

Kid Penne w/ Meatball

$6.68
Kid Grilled Chz

Kid Grilled Chz

$4.19
Kid Ham & Cheese

Kid Ham & Cheese

$3.79

Kid Drink

$0.99

Add 1/2 Meatball

$2.49

Sides

Moochie Meal

$4.49
Fries

Fries

$2.49
Sweet Potato

Sweet Potato

$2.89

Cheese Curds

$3.49
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.29
Fried Ravioli

Fried Ravioli

$4.29
Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$1.99
Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.99

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, and Croutons.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$1.99
Side Meatball

Side Meatball

$4.49
Side Penne Meatball

Side Penne Meatball

$6.68
Side Penne Marinara

Side Penne Marinara

$4.19

RG Pickle Fries

$2.99

LG Pickle Fries

$4.49
50\50 Fries

50\50 Fries

$2.49

Chips

$0.99

3" Roll

$0.49

6" Roll

$0.89

12" Roll

$1.29

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$2.49

Desserts

Cookies

Cookies

$2.99

Tastykakes

$2.49
Brownie

Brownie

$1.99

Cookies 2 for $5

$5.00

Specials

Daily Special - $12.99

$12.99

Daily Special - $10.99

$10.99

Daily Special - $ 12.49

$12.49

Daily Special - $11.99

$11.99

Beverages

Bottle Water

$1.99
Bottled Drink

Bottled Drink

$2.49

Regular Fountain Drink

$2.49

Lrg Fountain Drink

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$0.99

Moochie Meal

Moochie Meal

$4.49

Sauces

Sauces On Side

Sauces On Side

Take Home

QT Mac & Chz

$12.99

QT Macaroni Salad

$12.99

QT Marinara

$10.49

QT 2 Meatballs w/ Sauce

$12.99

12oz Sauce Bottle

$6.99

12oz Sauce Refill

$2.96
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Award winning food! Authentic East Coast style sandwiches, salads and pasta with an Italian flair. Birch Beer on tap and Tastykakes too!

Location

7725 South State Street, Midvale, UT 84047

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tres Gatos Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
7567 S. Main Street Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Landmark Grill
orange starNo Reviews
760 Fort Union Blvd Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Original Pancake House - Midvale
orange starNo Reviews
7044 South Union Park Avenue Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Crave Cookies - Midvale, UT
orange starNo Reviews
7386 Union Park Ave Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Vessel Kitchen - Midvale
orange star4.8 • 7,884
1146 Fort Union Blvd Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Miyazaki - Fashion Place - 6223 S State Street
orange starNo Reviews
6223 S State Street Murray, UT 84107
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Midvale

Vessel Kitchen - Midvale
orange star4.8 • 7,884
1146 Fort Union Blvd Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000204 - Fort Union
orange star4.5 • 1,982
7194 S. Union Park Ave Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Midvale
orange star4.0 • 970
7101 S Bingham Junction Blvd Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Tsunami Restaurant & Sushi Bar - Tsunami on 9th
orange star4.5 • 71
7628 S Union Park Ave Midvale, UT 84047
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Midvale
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (14 restaurants)
Pleasant Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston