Vegan
Bars & Lounges

MoodVegan

review star

No reviews yet

235 South US Highway One

Tequesta, FL 33469

Popular Items

Reuben
Mac n Cheese
Beetwich

OPENING ACTS

Buffalo Cauli Wings

$15.00

cauliflower lightly fried, tossed in buffalo served with bleu, carrots, and celery

Cheeze Board

$22.00

house made assorted cheeze options with pickled vegetables, fig salame, and gluten free crackers

Chips and Mash

$9.00

corn tortilla chips with house made guacamole and salsa

Falafel Pancake

$12.00

middle eastern flavored pancake with muhammara (roasted red pepper spread)

The Sunchokes

$14.00

braised tempura sunchokes, fried capers, lemon caper aioli

Macho Nachos

$18.00

corn chips, guacamole, sour creem, salsa verde, pico de gallo, walnut taco meat, cheeze

Mood Rings

$10.00

sliced white onion, lightly fried, served with chili mayo

More Brussels

$14.00

brussel sprouts, sesame agave, sprinkled with toasted peanuts

Southbeach Roll

$17.00

cucumber, carrots, jicama, watercress, pepper, mango, avocado, kimchee mayo, cashew creem cheese

MAIN EVENT

Burrito

$16.00

Kasmir

$20.00

Mood's Top Ramen

$24.00

Pesto Rigatoni

$22.00

Southwest Bowl

$18.00

Salve! The General

$22.00

SALADS

Forever Young

$18.00

Iron Man

$18.00

Kale/Romaine Ceasar

$18.00

Santa Maria

$18.00

MOODWICHES

Bahn Mi

$15.00

BBQ Jackfruit

$15.00

Beetwich

$16.00

Mood Burger

$18.00

Not Your Mama's BLT

$15.00

Reuben

$18.00

Southside

$18.00Out of stock

DESSERTS

Almond Cake with Strawberries

$12.00

Apple Cobbler

$12.00Out of stock

Banana Bread

$11.00

Berry Cobbler

$12.00Out of stock

Brownie

$11.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$11.00Out of stock

Crazy For Cheesecake

$12.00

no bake vegan cheesecake in a variety of flavors

Key Lime Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Munchie

$12.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$12.00Out of stock

Raw Carrot Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Bourbon Banana Bread

$12.00

Mango/Lime Crepe

$12.00Out of stock

SIDES

Ginger Tamari Bok Choy

$8.00

Hand-Cut Fries

$8.00

Hand-cut Truffle Fries

$10.00

Kimchi Fries

$10.00

Mac n Cheese

$14.00

Side Bleu

$2.50

Side Bread

$1.00

Side Dressing

$2.50

Side Guac

$4.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Side Taco Meat

$8.00

Tofu

$4.00

Avocado Toast

$8.00

SPEC IALS

BUTTERFLY PEA PRIMAVERA

$22.00Out of stock

CALAMARI

$14.00Out of stock

FOCACCIA BREAD STICKS

$10.00Out of stock

FRIED AVOCADO TOSTADA

$14.00Out of stock

FRIED ZUCCHINI

$14.00Out of stock

HONG KONG NOODLES

$22.00Out of stock

Zucchini, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Greens, Red Onion with Gluten Free Noodles

KENTUCKY FRIED MUSHROOM

$18.00Out of stock

KOREAN BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00Out of stock

MACADAMIA TOMATOE BRUSCHETTA

$12.00Out of stock

MINESTRONE

$10.00Out of stock

MUSHROOM TOSTADA

$15.00Out of stock

POLENTA GIARDINO

$20.00Out of stock

SESAME CHILI NOODLES

$20.00Out of stock

SWEET POTATO GNOCCI

$22.00Out of stock

THE ITALIANO

$20.00Out of stock

TOMATO SOUP

Out of stock

TOMATO SOUP & GRILLED CHEEZE

$18.00Out of stock

TRUFFLE BUTTERLY PEA SPAGHETTI

$22.00Out of stock

TRUFFLE MUSHROOM BRUSCHETTA

$14.00Out of stock

VEGETABLE CHOW MEIN

$18.00Out of stock

RIGATONI AND MEATBALLS

$22.00

VINDALOO CURRY STIR FRY

$22.00Out of stock

MONGOLIAN STIR FRY

$22.00

DRINKS

QUATREAU Blueberry Acai

$10.00

CBD SPARKLING

QUATREAU Passion

$10.00

QUATREAU Cucumber Mint

$10.00

QUATREAU Ginger Lemon

$10.00

FEVER TREE Club Soda

$5.00Out of stock

NON-ALCOHOLIC

FEVER TREE Ginger Beer

$5.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC

FEVER TREE Tonic

$5.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC

OLIPOP Cherry

$5.00

SODA

OLIPOP Cola

$5.00

SODA

OLIPOP Grape

$5.00

OLIPOP Lemon Ginger

$5.00

OLIPOP Orange

$5.00Out of stock

OLIPOP Orange

$5.00

OLIPOP Root Beer

$5.00

SODA

OLIPOP Strawberry

$5.00

OLIPOP Tropical Punch

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Beet Ginger KOMBUCHA

$5.00Out of stock

Dragon Passion KOMBUCHA

$5.00Out of stock

Ginger Lime KOMBUCHA

$5.00Out of stock

Ginger Mint KOMBUCHA

$5.00Out of stock

Ginger Turmeric KOMBUCHA

$5.00Out of stock

Mango Ginger KOMBUCHA

$5.00Out of stock

Mango Habanero

$5.00Out of stock

Mint Lime KOMBUCHA

$5.00Out of stock

Spiced Chai KOMBUCHA

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Basil KOMBUCHA

$5.00Out of stock

Agua Bucha KL

$5.00Out of stock

Radiate Flower Power

$8.00

Radiate Green Apple

$8.00

Radiate Mermaid Majik

$8.00

Radiate Pina Caliente

$8.00

Radiate Black Rose

$8.00

Radiate Hoppy Papi

$8.00

Radiate Polinator

$8.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Braspberry Lemonade

$4.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

FREE MARGE

$8.00

GARDEN

$8.00

GROVE

$8.00

SPICE

$8.00

MARGE LOVES SUNSCREEN

$8.00

FRESH

$8.00

MOOD GINGER BEER

$10.00

SOLE SPARKLING

$4.00

BTL WATER

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon/Raspberry

$11.50

Peach/Raspberry

$11.50

Herbal Honey

$11.50

Pineapple

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Orange

$4.00

Watermelon

$8.00

Strawberry Rose

$10.00

Blood Orange

$10.00

HAPPY HOUR

CINCO MARGE

$7.00

HH Cabernet

$7.00

HH Carmenere

$7.00

HH Chardonnay

$7.00

HH I Love Marge

$7.00

HH Its Green

$7.00

HH Jacks Abby House Lager

$7.00

HH Meyer Lucas

$7.00

HH Moodjito

$7.00

HH Na Zdrowie

$7.00

HH New England

$7.00

HH Noble Day Drinker

$7.00

HH Paulaner Pils

$7.00

HH Pinot Grigio

$7.00

HH Rose

$7.00

HH Rumalingledingdong

$7.00

HH Sangria

$7.00

HH Sauv Blanc

$7.00

HH Sippin' On

$7.00

HH Sloop Super Soft

$7.00

HH Sparkling Brut

$7.00

HH You'll Never Guess

$7.00

Mood Logo Glass

BEER GLASS

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mood is a plant-based restaurant. Good Food, Good Mood!

Location

235 South US Highway One, Tequesta, FL 33469

Directions

