Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moody's

review star

No reviews yet

546 Main St

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Waygu 8oz Burger Special
Chicken Picatta
Crispy Avocado Tacos

Appetizers

Bread Service

$11.00

Organic sourdough loaf, baguette, and focaccia bread, served with whipped butter and roasted garlic herb oil. Made locally by Kalina Lana bread.

Calamari

$12.00Out of stock

Lightly breaded crispy calamari served with lemon dill aioli. (Gluten Free)

Crack Fries

$12.00

House cut French fries tossed in Sriracha aioli, with thick cut bacon. Topped with parmesan cheese and a sour cream sauce.

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$10.00

House cut fries, parmesan, cracked pepper, parsley, white truffle oil, and garlic sriracha aioli.

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Six jumbo shrimp served with our house-made cocktail sauce, and lemon wedges.

Desserts

7 Layer Magic

$10.00Out of stock

A coconut chocolate butterscotch bar with pecans and a graham cracker crust, served with raspberry whiskey compote.

Vanilla Lemon Cheesecake

$14.00Out of stock

House made cheesecake with Madagascar vanilla bean, lemon, and an Enstrom's Toffee infused graham cracker crust. Topped with three berries, and a raspberry whiskey sauce.

Entrees

Chicken Picatta

$22.00

Pan seared breaded chicken breast on a bed of angel hair pasta tossed in a white wine lemon caper butter sauce.

Crispy Avocado Tacos

$18.00

Three corn and wheat blend taco shells stuffed with fried panko encrusted avocado, fiesta black beans, purple cabbage, queso fresca, cilantro, and a cumin lime sour cream sauce.

NY Strip

$48.00

A 10oz Wagyu Beef NY strip served with truffle mashed potatoes, and seasonal vegetable.

Pesto Pasta

$22.00

Imported angel hair pasta tossed in homemade pesto, five large blackened shrimp, two pan seared scallops, and parmesano reggiano. Topped with fresh basil.

Sea Bass

$38.00Out of stock

Pan seared blue nose sea bass, with a lemon and thyme reduction, over a toasted corn fritter.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$18.00

Blackened chicken with heirloom pico de gallo, tortilla strips, corn, fiesta beans, queso fresco, and a fried jalapeno, with a house made spicy chipotle ranch.

Steak Salad

$20.00

Marinated Wagyu steak, mixed greens tossed in homemade raspberry vinaigrette, topped with goat cheese, candied almonds, roasted pepitas and sliced apple.

Soup And Salad

Made with greens, hard boiled egg, house balsamic vinaigrette, and aged blue cheese crumbles.

Classic Caesar Salad

$6.00

Chopped romaine with a house made Caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan reggiano.

Dinner Ceasar Salad

$12.00

A large Caesar salad with chopped romaine, a house made traditional Caesar dressing (contains anchovies), croutons, and parmesan reggiano. Add grilled chicken for $5.00, or blackened shrimp for $6.00.

Featured Soup - Bowl

$10.00

Our chef's featured soup.

Featured Soup - Cup

$5.00

Our chef's featured soup.

House Salad

$6.00

Made with greens, hard boiled egg, house balsamic vinaigrette, and aged blue cheese crumbles.

Sandwiches

Heirloom BLAT

$16.00

Four pieces of thick cut bacon, heirloom tomato, avocado, aged sharp white cheddar, lettuce, and lemon dill aioli between organic sourdough bread. Served with spicy slaw.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

A buttermilk brined chicken breast deep fried in seasoned breading with lemon dill aioli, tomato and onion, on a locally made sourdough loaf. Served with spicy coleslaw.

Steak Sandwich

$25.00

5oz of medium rare Wagyu steak on a locally made sourdough baguette with melted blue cheese, heirloom tomato, lettuce, and caramelized onions with a creamy horseradish sauce. Served with house cut fries.

Waygu 8oz Burger Special

$21.00

A monthly burger special built around an exceptional 8oz Wagyu beef patty, served with house cut fries.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Moody's is a speakeasy themed lounge featuring handcrafted food and cocktails.

Website

Location

546 Main St, GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81502

Directions

Gallery
Moody's image
Moody's image
Moody's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Junct'n Square Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
119 N 7th St Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurantnext
Tacoparty
orange star4.6 • 1,028
126 S 5th St Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurantnext
Bin 707 Foodbar
orange starNo Reviews
225 N 5TH ST, STE 105 Grand Junction, CO 81506
View restaurantnext
626 on Rood
orange starNo Reviews
626 Rood Ave Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurantnext
Roots Gastrohub - 401 Colorado Ave
orange starNo Reviews
401 Colorado Ave Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurantnext
Pablo’s Pizza - Downtown Grand Junction
orange starNo Reviews
319 Main Street Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in GRAND JUNCTION

Warehouse 25 sixty five Kitchen + Bar
orange star4.4 • 1,286
2565 American Way Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurantnext
Tacoparty
orange star4.6 • 1,028
126 S 5th St Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurantnext
The Goat and Clover Tavern
orange star4.3 • 553
336 Main St Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurantnext
Junct'n Square Pizza - Food Truck
orange star4.7 • 252
119 N 7th St Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurantnext
Scallywags Bar and Grill
orange star4.5 • 249
509 28 1/2 Rd Grand Junction, CO 81501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near GRAND JUNCTION
Glenwood Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Basalt
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Aspen
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Edwards
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Craig
review star
No reviews yet
Avon
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Vail
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston