Bakeries

Moody's Kitchen

14 Reviews

$$

7129 Merrimac Trail

Williamsburg, VA 23185

Thanksgiving Fare

Naked Turkey Package, for 2

$160.00

Joyce Farms all natural, free range half turkey, brined, deboned and roasted, with your choice for the trimmings. Gravy & Cranberry Relish included. Just place everything in the oven to heat before your holiday dinner! Available Wednesday (11am-3pm) and Thursday (10am-12pm) of Thanksgiving week

Thanksgiving Meats

Prime Cut Meats

Offer some diversity this Thanksgiving, we are offering our finest cuts of premium meats for your grill!

Seafood Selections

Fare to Share

ala Carte Selections

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Simply put, Moody’s Kitchen is dedicated to preparing food that is delicious, nutritious and appealing. But there is nothing simple about aspiring to be the best. Fresh, Savory, Handmade. That's our mission.

