Mookie's at Mugford imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Mookie's at Mugford

39 Reviews

114 Washington Street

Marblehead, MA 01945

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Iced Latte
Cappuccino

Hot Drinks

Drip Coffee

$2.35+

Latte

$3.75+

You will find regular lattes, specialty lattes, and flavored lattes here *New seasonal lattes now added*

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

Cortado

$3.50

Americano

$3.00+

Single Espresso

$2.00

Double Espresso

$2.59

Tea Latte

$3.50+

Choose between Chai and Matcha. *Chai Mix contains milk*

Tea

$2.50

London Fog

$3.00

Earl grey tea with vanilla and steamed milk

Hot Apple Cider

$2.82+

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.25

Flavored/Decaf Iced Coffee

$2.59+

Iced Americano

$3.00+

Iced Latte

$4.24+

You will find regular lattes, specialty lattes, and flavored lattes here

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Iced Tea Latte

$4.25+

Choose between Chai, Matcha, Or London Fog. *Chai Mix contains milk*

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Black iced tea, berry hibiscus, and arnold palmer

Apple Cider

$3.06

Chocolate Milk

$1.75

Juice

$2.00

Water

$1.25

Seltzer

$1.92Out of stock

Pastries

Croissant

$2.82

Chocolate Croissant

$3.06

Almond Croissant

$3.29

Kouign Amann

$3.53Out of stock

Apple Cider Donut

$3.06Out of stock

Apple Hand Pie

$4.24Out of stock

Ham and Swiss Croissant

$4.24Out of stock

Cheddar Croissant

$4.24Out of stock

Squash, Leek, and Ricotta Tart

$4.50

Pumpkin Scone with Glaze

$3.23

Blueberry Scone

$3.06Out of stock

Cranberry Orange Cornmeal Scone

$3.50

Apricot Ginger Scone (A&J King)

$3.50

Chive Scone

$3.06

Honey Pecan Roll

$3.75Out of stock

Sticky Bun with Nuts

$3.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Muffin-small

$3.06Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin- small

$3.06

Piece of Crumb Cake

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.35Out of stock

Molasses Spice Cookie

$2.35

Gluten Free Blueberry Muffin

$4.25

Gluten Free Pumpkin Muffin

$4.25

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$7.50

Smashed avocado with olive oil, salt and pepper on multigrain bread

Loaded Avocado Toast

$9.00

Avocado toast with goat cheese and tomato

Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

Yogurt with blueberries, strawberries, and granola

Bagels

$2.11

English Muffin with topping

$3.00

Gluten Free English Muffin with topping

$4.00Out of stock

Multigrain Toast with topping

$3.50

Gluten Free Harvest Toast with Topping

$4.50

Lunch (pre-made sandwiches/soup)

All lunch items are pre-made and cannot be changed or altered

Turkey and Swiss Wrap

$7.00Out of stock

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap

$7.00Out of stock

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.00Out of stock

Tuna wrap with lettuce

Fresh Mozzarella Tomato Basil Sandwich

$7.50Out of stock

Pesto Turkey on Ciabatta

$8.00Out of stock

Boars Head Turkey, Pesto, Provolone, and Lettuce on a Ciabatta

Italian Sub on Ciabatta

$8.50Out of stock

Italian Meats, Provolone, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, and hots on a Ciabatta

Tuna Salad Wrap

$8.00Out of stock

Boars Head Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, and Cranberry Mayo on Cranberry Bread

Avocado Toast

$7.50

Smashed Avocado with Olive Oil, Salt, and Pepper on Multigrain Toast

Loaded Avocado Toast

$9.00

Avocado Toast with Goat Cheese and Tomato

Three Bean Chili VN/GF (At 11am)

$4.50+Out of stock

Italian Wedding Soup (At 11am)

$4.50+

Sides/Small Bites

Jam

$0.50

Fruit Cup

$3.75Out of stock

Hummus Protein Pack

$4.50Out of stock

Hummus with carrots, celery sticks, and small pitas

Chips

$1.50

AJ King Baguette

$3.06

Other

lb. of Coffee

$11.99

Heart Dog Cookies

$2.12

20 oz. Mookie's Tumbler

$18.82

Coffee Sleeves (please specify which one you would like in comments)

$11.29

Mookie's Logo Tee

$25.00

This is the heather navy t-shirt with the traditional Mookie's logo. All are men's sizes.

Be Kind, Drink Coffee, Pet Dogs Tee (logo included)

$25.00

This is a navy blue t shirt that has the message "Be kind, Drink coffee, pet dogs" on it. All sizes are mens.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

114 Washington Street, Marblehead, MA 01945

Directions

Gallery
Mookie's at Mugford image

Similar restaurants in your area

Red's Sandwich Shop
orange star4.0 • 518
15 Central St Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Odd Meter Coffee Co. - Salem MA - 60 Washington Street
orange starNo Reviews
60 Washington Street Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Ledger - Salem, Mass
orange starNo Reviews
125 Washington St Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Dotty & Ray's - 112 North Street Apt 1
orange starNo Reviews
112 North Street Apt 1 Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Backbeat Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
31A Park Street Beverly, MA Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Cotton Mill Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
480 Rantoul Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Marblehead

The Landing Restaurant - Marblehead
orange star4.1 • 1,438
81 Front St Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
Shubie's Marketplace, Wine & Spirits
orange star4.6 • 613
16 Atlantic Ave Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
B & B Fish
orange star4.1 • 82
195 pleasant st marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
Eat Well Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 68
12 Atlantic Avenue Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
SEA SALT RESTAURANT - MARBLEHEAD, MA
orange star5.0 • 33
126 Washington St Marblehead, MA 01945
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marblehead
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Swampscott
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Beverly
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Lynn
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Peabody
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Danvers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Saugus
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Revere
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston