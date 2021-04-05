Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moon Room

3000 Los Feliz Bl.

Los Angeles, CA 90039

DRAFT

Artifex Unicorn

$8.00

Bell's Two Hearted IPA

$8.00

Dark Flow Stout

$8.00

Fall Pilsner

$8.00Out of stock

Fig Mountain Brown Ale

$8.00

Sonrisa Mexican Lager

$8.00

Stella Cidre

$8.00

Yay! Sayer IPA

$8.00

Popfuji Pilsner

$8.00

BOTTLES/CANS

PBR

$5.00

Olympia

$4.00

Estrella Jalisco

$6.00Out of stock

Sam Smith

$8.00

Aspall Dry Cider

$18.00

Miller

$5.00

Anderson Valley Gose

$7.00

Stiegl Radler

$3.00

Cocktails

East Side Spritz

$13.00

This cooling and fresh concoction combines Vodka, Cucumber, Mint, and Elderflower, topped with Sparkling Wine. Welcome to the Spa!

El Diablo

$13.00

Margarita meets Moscow Mule in a drink dating back to the 1940s! Tequila Blanco, Black Currant, Lime, Ginger.

Fistful of Dollars

$13.00

A refreshing Bourbon Punch featuring Jim Beam Black Extra-Aged Bourbon, Tuaca, Pineapple, Lemon, and Pinot Noir.

Loz Feliz Boulevardier

$13.00

An herbaceous take on the Negroni's whiskey-based cousin featuring Contradiction Bourbon, Carpano Bitter, and Rosso Vermouth.

Mariposa

$13.00

A bright and refreshing Mezcal Margarita variation with St. Germain, Aperol, and Fresh Lime Juice.

Bites

Fried Green Tomato Sandwich

Fried Green Tomato Sandwich

$10.00

Crispy panko-crusted Green Tomatoes topped with Sautéed Mushrooms and house-made Green Godess dressing on a toasted Bun. (Vegetarian)

KBBQ Burger

KBBQ Burger

$14.00

House ground Beef Patty topped with Fried Kimchi, Marinated Bulgogi, Cheese Sauce, and Gochujang Aloli.

Elote Burger Special

Elote Burger Special

$14.00

House ground beef burger topped with Mexican-style street corn, Cotija Cheese, Mozzarella, and crunchy Tapatio Doritos

Full Dozen Wings

Full Dozen Wings

$12.00

with your choice of flavor and dipping sauce

Buffalo Mushrooms

Buffalo Mushrooms

$10.00
Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$12.00

1/3 lb house ground beef blend burger with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, ketchup, & mustard

Bacon Jam Burger

Bacon Jam Burger

$14.00

1/3 lb house ground beef blend burger with cream cheese, bacon jam, arugula, and green apple slices

5 Cheese Mac Burger

5 Cheese Mac Burger

$14.00

1/3 lb house ground beef blend burger with cheddar and munster cheese stuffed patty, topped with mac n cheese & hot cheetos

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

fried chicken breast with housemade cole slaw, pickles, and chipotle mayo

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$9.00

classic with four cheese blend

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

chicken breast tenders with buttermilk batter

Shanghai Lumpia

Shanghai Lumpia

$9.00Out of stock

hand rolled Filipino pork egg rolls

Fry Me Full

$7.00

Your Choice: Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Tater Tots, or Our Famous Fried Pickles

Fry Me Half

$4.00

Your Choice: Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Tater Tots, or Our Famous Fried Pickles

Drinks

Blackberry Ginger Smash To Go

Blackberry Ginger Smash To Go

$25.00

BOURBON, BLACKBERRY, GINGER, LEMON, ANGOSTURA- 12oz SERVING FOR 2+

Tropico To Go

Tropico To Go

$25.00

MEZCAL, APEROL, PINEAPPLE, LEMON, STRAWBERRY- 12oz SERVING FOR 2+

East Side Spritz To Go

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3000 Los Feliz Bl., Los Angeles, CA 90039

Directions

