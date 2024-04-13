- Home
- Palm Beach Gardens
- Moon Thai & Japanese - PBG - 5330 Donald Ross Rd
Moon Thai & Japanese - PBG 5330 Donald Ross Rd
No reviews yet
5330 Donald Ross Rd
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
Thai App/Soup/Noodle/Salad
Thai Appetizers
- SPRING ROLLS (3 PCS)$10.00
Special roll of chicken and mixed vegetables, fried until golden brown and crispy. Or (VA-1) choice of mixed vegetables only
- CHICKEN SATEI (6 PCS)$15.00
Thin slices of chicken marinated in coconut sauce, then barbecued to perfection. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
- BEEF SATEI (6 PCS)$15.00Out of stock
- DRUMSTICKS (6 PCS)$14.00
Chicken drumsticks lightly battered, deep fried till crispy.
- MEE KROB$12.00
Crispy noodles toasted in honey sauce with shrimp, chicken and vegetables.
- FRIED KRAB WONTON (6 pieces)$10.00
- PORK BELLY$15.00Out of stock
Marinated pork belly served with green leaves.
- MOONTHAI WINGS (6 PCS)$14.00
- FRESH SPRING ROLLS (2 PCS)$12.00
Shrimp, imitation crab, noodles, cucumber, carrots, basil, lettuce and mint wrapped in Vietnamese-style rice paper
- LETTUCE WRAP$14.00
Chicken, shiitake mushrooms and water chestnuts served with iceberg lettuce
- FRIED VEGETABLE SPRING ROLLS (3 pcs)$10.00
DIM SUM
Thai Soups
- KING OF THE SEA$24.00
(Tom Yum Hot Pot For 2-3 Persons) 3 Prawns, 3 pieces of fish, 6 mussels, 6 shrimps, 4 clams.
- TOM YUM$7.00
National Thai Soup, Spicy and sour, with lime juice, rich with Thai ingredients like, Galangal, kaffir leaves, lemon grass and chili peppers. Choose one (Chicken, Shrimp, Beef, Pork, Mix Veggies, Mixed Veggies & Steamed Tofu, Mix Veggies & Fried Tofu, Steamed Tofu, or Fried Tofu.
- TOM KHA$7.00
Shrimp with Thai straw mushroom and coconut milk.
- HOT & SOUR SOUP$7.00
Chicken, tofu, bamboo shoot, egg and mushroom.
- HK SHRIMP WONTON NOODLE SOUP$16.00
Thai Salads
- HOUSE SALAD$10.00
Fresh salad with homemade peanut dressing. “Very different.”
- TIGER TEAR$18.00
Slices of beef with Thai spices and lime juice served on a fresh salad bed.
- NAEM SOD$18.00
Spicy ground pork with ginger, lime juice, onions and peanuts.
- PAPAYA SALAD$18.00
Shredded green papaya mixed well with cooked shrimp, cherry tomato, peanuts,fish sauce, lime juice and palm sugar.
- LARP$18.00
Beef, pork or chicken with lime juice, Thai herbs and spices.
- DANCING SHRIMP$17.00
Grilled shrimp seasoned with chili, lime juice, lemon grass and onions on a fresh salad bed.
- SM SALAD$4.00
Thai Noodles
- PAD THAI$20.00
Thin rice noodles sauteed with egg, scallion, bean sprout and peanuts.
- PAD SEE EIEW$20.00
Sautéed flat rice noodles,chinese broccoli, egg and bean sprout
- PAD KE MOW (DRUNKEN NOODLE)$20.00
Sauteed flat rice noodles, basil, Chinese broccoli, bell pepper, egg and bamboo shoots.
- DUCK NOODLE SOUP (NO RICE)$20.00
Roasted duck with rice noodles, bean sprouts and Chinese broccoli.
- CHIANGMAI KOW SOI$20.00
Egg noodles in yellow curry broth, red onion and chicken (bone in)
- PAD WOON SEN$20.00
Thai Entrees
Moon Thai Specialties
- MOON THAI LAMB$30.00
Grilled rack of lamb with white mushroom, spinach and honey sambal sauce.
- ROCK 'N ROLL SHRIMP$26.00
Jumbo prawn sautéd with homemade sauce, very tasty, served with sautéd vegetables.
- PED NAM DANG$28.00
Crispy duck topped with red sauce, cashew nuts, green peas, baby corn, mushrooms and pineapples.
- BAGHDAD CHICKEN$22.00
Breast of chicken battered, then sautéed with homemade sauce, served with mixed vegetables and cashew nuts.
- DUCK CURRY$28.00
Crispy duck red curry with cherry tomatoes, pineapple and basil.
- PANANG PAWN$30.00
Grilled Prawn with Panang curry, red bell peppers, basils, kafir lime leaves.
- SPRING BREAK DUCK$28.00
Fish
- PANANG SALMON$28.00
Grilled salmon, then curried with red pepper and basil.
- THAI HURRICANE$35.00
This dish is our “Super Star” fresh snapper fried until outside is crispy and the inside is soft, then bathed in homemade chili sauce.
- VOLCANO FISH$35.00
Fried whole snapper topped with red chili sauce.
- LADY IN PINK$35.00
Fried whole snapper topped with sweet-and-sour sauce.
- FRIED POMPANO FISH WITH GARLIC$28.00
- GINGER SNAPPER$28.00
- TERIYAKI SALMON$28.00
- SWEET SAUCE SALMON$28.00
Thai Curry
- GREEN CURRY$24.00
Definitely green, but rarely sweet, this is one of the basic Thai curry styles.
- RED CURRY$24.00
This is the most popular dish among Thai people. With mixed vegetables and homemade curry paste...“hot, hot”.
- YELLOW CURRY$24.00
Curry with onions and potatoes.
- MUSSAMUN CURRY$24.00
Royal style of curry with avocado, potatoes cashew nut and coconut milk.
- PANANG CURRY$24.00
Coconut curry with sweet basil, red chilies and kaffir lime leaves.
Casual Favorites
- CHICKEN WITH EGGPLANT$20.00
Sautéed chicken with eggplant, basil, peppers& soy sauce.
- PORK WITH EGGPLANT$20.00
Sautéed pork with eggplant, basil, peppers& soy sauce.
- GARLIC SAUCE$20.00
Carrots, napa cabbage and snow peas.
- BASIL SAUCE$20.00
Bamboo shoots, onions, basil and bell pepper
- PAD PIK KHING$20.00
Sautéed green bean and chili paste with chicken, beef, pork.
- PAD PIK KHING WITH SALMON$20.00
Sautéed green bean and chili paste with salmon.
- CHICKEN WITH CASHEW NUT$20.00
Sautéed chicken with cashew nuts, onion, carrots, mushrooms and scallions.
- GINGER SAUCE$20.00
Bell peppers, ginger,onions, scallions and mushrooms.
- SWEET & SOUR SAUCE$20.00
Bell peppers, onions, scallions, zucchini, pineapple and tomatoes.
- VOLCANO SAUCE$20.00
Napa cabbage and snow peas.
- PEANUT SAUCE$20.00
- STIR SAUCE$20.00
Fried Rice
- VEGETABLE FRIED RICE WITH EGG$12.00
- CHICKEN FRIED RICE WITH EGG$14.00
- BEEF FRIED RICE WITH EGG$14.00
- PORK FRIED RICE WITH EGG$14.00
- SHRIMP FRIED RICE WITH EGG$14.00
- MOON THAI FRIED RICE$16.00
Combination fried rice with chicken, shrimp, squid, beef, egg and vegetables.
- PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE$18.00
Shrimp, egg and cashew nuts.
- BASIL FRIED RICE$14.00
Served with egg, chicken, beef or pork.
Jap App/Salad/Dinner
Japanese Tofu Soup
JAP Appetizers & Salad (from Sushi Bar)
- Small Salad$4.00
Fresh Green Salad with Homemade Dressing Choice of Miso, Ginger, or Peanut Dressing
- SEAWEED SALAD$7.00
- CRAB AVOCADO SALAD$10.00
Imitation Crab Meat, Masago, and Avocado mixed with Japanese Mayo.
- SALMON SALAD$19.00
Green Salad with Grilled Salmon served with Miso Wasabi Dressing
- SPICY TUNA SALAD*$16.00
With Thinly Sliced Cucumber & Spicy Kimchee Sauce
- KAMIKAZE SALAD$16.00
Mixed Conch, Octopus, Imitation Crab, Masago & Cucumber with Spicy Kimchee Sauce
- SUNOMONO - IMITATION CRAB MEAT*$9.00
- SUNOMONO - OCTOPUS*$11.00
- SUNOMONO - SHRIMP*$11.00
- SUNOMONO - CONCH*$11.00
- SUNOMONO - MIX*$16.00
- TUNA TATAKI*$18.00
Seared Tuna and Ponzu Sauce.
- DYNAMITE MUSSELS$11.00
- KANISU$12.00
Imitation Crab, Avocado, Masago, wrapped with Paper Thin Cucumber with Vinegar Sauce
- SAKESU*$15.00
Salmon, Imitation Crab, Cream Cheese, Scallion wrapped with Paper Thin Cucumber with Vinegar Sauce
- USUZUKURI - SALMON*$17.00
Paper Thin Sliced Raw Fish with Ponzu Sauce
- USUZUKURI - TUNA*$19.00
Paper Thin Sliced Raw Fish with Ponzu Sauce
- USUZUKURI - YELLOW TAIL*$19.00
Paper Thin Sliced Raw Fish with Ponzu Sauce
- USUZUKURI - MIX*$22.00
Paper Thin Sliced Raw Fish with Ponzu Sauce
- TUNA TARO*$16.00
Taro Chips loaded with Tuna, Masago, Avocado, Jalapeno and splashed with Spicy Sauce
- HAMACHI JALAPEÑO*$24.00
Spicy ponzu and yuzu sauce
- MOON KIMONO*$18.00
Spicy tuna, spring mix, spicy mayo, cucumber, avocado and tobiko
- SEARD TUNA OVER CRISPY RICE*$16.00
Kimchee sauce, spicy mayo, wasabi sauce, tobiko, masago and bonito flakes
- ABURI SALMON$14.00
Seared Salmon w/ Yuzu Truffle Ponzu
- TUNACADO SALAD*$16.00
Chopped Tuna, Avocado, House Salad Spring Mix w/ Yuzu Wasabi Dressing, sprinkled Rice Crisp on top
- HAWAIIAN POKE SALAD*