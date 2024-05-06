Moon Thai Kendall 16311 SW 88th Street
No reviews yet
16311 SW 88th Street
Miami, FL 33196
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Thai App/Soup/Salad
Thai Appetizers
- SPRING ROLLS (3 PCS)$10.00
Special roll of chicken and mixed vegetables, fried until golden brown and crispy. Or (VA-1) choice of mixed vegetables only
- CHICKEN SATEI (6 PCS)$15.00
Thin slices of chicken marinated in coconut sauce, then barbecued to perfection. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
- DRUMSTICKS (6 PCS)$14.00
Chicken drumsticks lightly battered, deep fried till crispy.
- MEE KROB$12.00
Crispy noodles toasted in honey sauce with shrimp, chicken and vegetables.
- FRIED KRAB WONTON (6 pieces)$10.00
- PORK BELLY$15.00
Marinated pork belly served with green leaves.
- MOONTHAI WINGS (6 PCS)$14.00
DIM SUM
- PAN FRIED PORK DUMPLINGS (5 PCS)$10.00
- PAN FRIED CHICKEN DUMPLINGS (5 PCS)$10.00
- SHRIMP DUMPLINGS (4 PCS)$8.00
- HAR GOW SHRIMP (4PCS)$8.00
- STEAM PORK BUNS (3 PCS)$10.00
- VEGETABLE DUMPLINGS (4 PCS)$8.00
- LAVA SHRIMP PUFFS (3PCS)$8.50Out of stock
- CRISPY SHRIMP ROLLS (4PCS)$10.00Out of stock
- STUFFED DRUMPLING FRIED (3PCS)$8.50Out of stock
- PAN-FRIED CHIVES PORK (5PCS)$10.00Out of stock
- SHRIMP SHUMAI (4PCS)$8.50Out of stock
- CHICKEN SHUMAI (4PCS)$8.50Out of stock
- SESAME SEEDS BALL (3PCS)$9.00Out of stock
- BAKED BBQ PORK BUNS (2PCS)$8.00Out of stock
- CRISPY SHRIMP BALL (3PCS)$9.00Out of stock
Thai Soups
- KING OF THE SEA$24.00
(Tom Yum Hot Pot For 2-3 Persons) 3 Prawns, 3 pieces of fish, 6 mussels, 6 shrimps, 4 clams.
- TOM YUM$7.00
National Thai Soup, Spicy and sour, with lime juice, rich with Thai ingredients like, Galangal, kaffir leaves, lemon grass and chili peppers. Choose one (Chicken, Shrimp, Beef, Pork, Mix Veggies, Mixed Veggies & Steamed Tofu, Mix Veggies & Fried Tofu, Steamed Tofu, or Fried Tofu.
- TOM KHA$7.00
Shrimp with Thai straw mushroom and coconut milk.
- HOT & SOUR SOUP$7.00
Chicken, tofu, bamboo shoot, egg and mushroom.
Thai Salads
- HOUSE SALAD$10.00
Fresh salad with homemade peanut dressing. “Very different.”
- TIGER TEAR$18.00
Slices of beef with Thai spices and lime juice served on a fresh salad bed.
- NAEM SOD$18.00
Spicy ground pork with ginger, lime juice, onions and peanuts.
- PAPAYA SALAD$18.00
Shredded green papaya mixed well with cooked shrimp, cherry tomato, peanuts,fish sauce, lime juice and palm sugar.
- LARP$18.00
Beef, pork or chicken with lime juice, Thai herbs and spices.
- SM SALAD$4.00
Thai Entrees
Moon Thai Specialties
- MOON THAI LAMB$30.00
Grilled rack of lamb with white mushroom, spinach and honey sambal sauce.
- ROCK 'N ROLL SHRIMP$26.00
Jumbo prawn sautéd with homemade sauce, very tasty, served with sautéd vegetables.
- PED NAM DANG$28.00
Crispy duck topped with red sauce, cashew nuts, green peas, baby corn, mushrooms and pineapples.
- BAGHDAD CHICKEN$22.00
Breast of chicken battered, then sautéed with homemade sauce, served with mixed vegetables and cashew nuts.
- DUCK CURRY$28.00
Crispy duck red curry with cherry tomatoes, pineapple and basil.
- PANANG PAWN$30.00
Grilled Prawn with Panang curry, red bell peppers, basils, kafir lime leaves.
- SPRING BREAK DUCK$28.00
Fish
- PANANG SALMON$28.00
Grilled salmon, then curried with red pepper and basil.
- THAI HURRICANE$35.00
This dish is our “Super Star” fresh snapper fried until outside is crispy and the inside is soft, then bathed in homemade chili sauce.
- VOLCANO FISH$35.00
Fried whole snapper topped with red chili sauce.
- LADY IN PINK$35.00
Fried whole snapper topped with sweet-and-sour sauce.
- GINGER SNAPPER$28.00
- TERIYAKI SALMON$28.00
Casual Favorites
- MEAT WITH EGGPLANT$20.00
Sautéed chicken with eggplant, basil, peppers& soy sauce.
- GARLIC SAUCE$20.00
Carrots, napa cabbage and snow peas.
- BASIL SAUCE$20.00
Bamboo shoots, onions, basil and bell pepper
- PAD PIK KHING$20.00
Sautéed green bean and chili paste with chicken, beef, pork.
- CHICKEN WITH CASHEW NUT$20.00
Sautéed chicken with cashew nuts, onion, carrots, mushrooms and scallions.
- GINGER SAUCE$20.00
Bell peppers, ginger,onions, scallions and mushrooms.
- SWEET & SOUR SAUCE$20.00
Bell peppers, onions, scallions, zucchini, pineapple and tomatoes.
- VOLCANO SAUCE$20.00
Napa cabbage and snow peas.
- PEANUT SAUCE$20.00
- STIR SAUCE$20.00
Fried Rice/Noodle/Curry
Fried Rice
- VEGETABLE FRIED RICE WITH EGG$12.00
- CHICKEN FRIED RICE WITH EGG$14.00
- BEEF FRIED RICE WITH EGG$14.00
- PORK FRIED RICE WITH EGG$14.00
- SHRIMP FRIED RICE WITH EGG$14.00
- MOON THAI FRIED RICE$16.00
Combination fried rice with chicken, shrimp, squid, beef, egg and vegetables.
- PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE$18.00
Shrimp, egg and cashew nuts.
- BASIL FRIED RICE$14.00
Served with egg, chicken, beef or pork.
Thai Noodles (Copy)
- PAD THAI$20.00
Thin rice noodles sauteed with egg, scallion, bean sprout and peanuts.
- PAD SEE EIEW$20.00
Sautéed flat rice noodles,chinese broccoli, egg and bean sprout
- PAD KE MOW (DRUNKEN NOODLE)$20.00
Sauteed flat rice noodles, basil, Chinese broccoli, bell pepper, egg and bamboo shoots.
- DUCK NOODLE SOUP (NO RICE)$20.00
Roasted duck with rice noodles, bean sprouts and Chinese broccoli.
- CHIANGMAI KOW SOI$20.00
Egg noodles in yellow curry broth, red onion and chicken (bone in)
- PAD WOON SEN$20.00
Thai Curry (Copy)
- GREEN CURRY$24.00
Definitely green, but rarely sweet, this is one of the basic Thai curry styles.
- RED CURRY$24.00
This is the most popular dish among Thai people. With mixed vegetables and homemade curry paste...“hot, hot”.
- YELLOW CURRY$24.00
Curry with onions and potatoes.
- MUSSAMUN CURRY$24.00
Royal style of curry with avocado, potatoes cashew nut and coconut milk.
- PANANG CURRY$24.00
Coconut curry with sweet basil, red chilies and kaffir lime leaves.