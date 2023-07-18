Food

Snacks

Beer Garden Platter

$12.00+Out of stock

Cherry Bombs

$6.95

SWEET CHERRY TOMATOES WRAPPED IN BACON, GRILLED AND COVERED IN BASALMIC GLAZE AND FETA CHEESE

Southern Caviar

$7.95

CHIPOTLE SPIKED PIMENTO CHEESE SERVED WITH BUTTERED AND TOASTED PRETZEL BREAD

Hot Stuff

$7.50

A BOWL OF OUR HOUSE MADE HOT AND SPICY BOUDIN SERVED WITH SALTINES, DILL PICKLES, FRESH ONIONS AND CREOLE MUSTARD

Fat Tacos

Cash

$4.50

SPICE RUBBED AND FIRE GRILLED BEEF OR CHICKEN TOPPED WITH CILANTRO, ONION, FRESH JALAPEÑO AND FIRE ROASTED SALSA

Nirvana

$4.25

FIRE GRILLED CORN AND CAULIFLOWER WITH BLACK BEANS, CILANTRO, SAMBAL MAYO AND COTIJA CHEESE

Sabbath

$4.50

PORK LOIN MARINATED IN DRIED CHILE, PINEAPPLE AND SPICES, SEARED ON THE PLANCHA AND TOPPED WITH PINEAPPLE PICO DE GALLO

Sammwiches

Chile Cheese

$6.95

CHOPPED ROASTED POBLANO AND AMERICAN AND CHEDDAR CHEESE ON AN INSIDE OUT BUTTERY AND TOASTY BRIOCHE BUN

Cuban Bastard

$7.95

GRILLED HAM AND HOUSE SMOKED PORK LOIN, SWISS CHEESE, PICKLED OKRA, STOUT KRAUT AND OUR SUPER SECRET SPECIAL SAUCE

Cheesus Crust

$6.25

TWO CHEDDAR, SWISS AND AMERICAN GRILLED CHEESE SANDOS WELDED TOGETHER WITH MORE DAMN CHEESE

*Secret Sandwich*

$12.50Out of stock

Hot Doggs

Buffalo (Chipotle)

$8.50

w/ SMOKY CHIPOTLE PEPPERS

Buffalo (Red Wine)

$8.50

w/ RED WINE

Deer

$8.50

w/ BLUEBERRIES, RED WINE

Duck (Apple Brandy)

$8.50

w/ TWO FINGERS OF APPLE BRANDY

Duck (Red wine & Foie Gras)

$8.50

w/ RED WINE AND FOIE GRAS

Elk

$8.50

w/ BACON & CHEDDAR

Lamb (Morroccan Spice)

$8.50

w/ MORROCAN SPICE

Lamb (Oregano & Garlic)

$8.50Out of stock

w/ OREGANO AND GARLIC

Pheasant

$8.50

w/ COGNAC

Rabbit

$8.50

w/ WHITE WINE & HERBS

Wagyu

$8.50Out of stock

ALL BEEF WAGYU, HALF BURNT ON THE GRILL WITH MTI MUSTARD, BLACK PEPPER KETCHUP AND DICED ONION

Wild Boar

$8.50

w/ GARLIC, MASALA & PROVOLONE

Hefty Burgers

Cheech

$13.50

CHEVRE, ROASTED POBLANOS, BACON AND SAMBAL MAYO

Chong

$13.50

SUNNYSIDE EGG, BACON, CHEDDAR, SWISS. HOUSE MUSTARD AND HOUSE BREAD N BUTTER PICKLED JALAPENOS

Willie

$14.50

GRIDDLED HAM, SOUTHERN CAVIAR AND ROASTED JALAPEÑO COLESLAW

Bob

$11.95

BLACK BEAN AND BEET PATTY LACED WITH CHIPOTLE PEPPERS AND FRESH TARRAGON TOPPED WITH CHEVRE, ONION, CILANTRO, FRESH JALAPENOS AND SAMBAL MAYO

Harvey Burgers

Diner

$7.95

A 4OZ LACEY EDGED ANGUS PATTY COOKED ON THE PLANCHA AND SERVED ON SQUISHY BUN WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLES, ONIONS, AMERICAN CHEESE, AND OUR SUPER SPECIAL SECRET SAUCE.

Reznor

$8.95

A 4OZ LACEY EDGED ANGUS PATTY COOKED ON THE PLANCHA AND SERVED ON SQUISHY BUN WITH PICKLES, ONIONS, AMERICAN CHEESE, CREOLE MUSTARD AND A BOUDIN PATTY.

Sides

Blu Chz Bcn Potato Salad

$2.00+

Roasted Jalapeno Cole Slaw

$2.00+

NA Beverages

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Jarritos

$1.84

Big Drop Paradiso

$6.00

Water Btl

$1.00

LD - Spring

$2.00

LD - Sparkling

$2.00

Big Drop Cobo Maya

$6.00

Howdy Paloma (THC)

$6.00Out of stock

LD - Mango

$2.50

LD - Berry

$2.50

Beach Break Seltzer Brry (THC)

$7.00

Howdy Ranch Wtr (THC)

$6.00Out of stock

LD - Lime

$2.50

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

$1.84

Beach Break Seltzer MLLW (THC)

$7.00

Trillionaire Selzter (THC)

$8.00

St Arnold Root Beer

$3.00

Soda Can

$1.75

Merch

Shirts

Misc Short Sleeve

$25.00

Misc Long Sleeve

$30.00

Stickers

Sticker (ea)

$1.00

Sticker (pk)

$5.00

Glassware

Mug

$10.00