Moon Wok
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Welcome to Moon Wok, a cozy corner of China right here in Brooklyn. Our small, family-run Chinese restaurant is all about big flavors and warm hospitality. At Moon Wok, we celebrate the diversity of Chinese culinary traditions. Our menu is a harmonious blend of dishes inspired by regions such as Sichuan & Canton From spicy to savory, sweet to tangy, each bite is a journey through the tastes of China. Come to Moon Wok to experience the unity of Chinese cuisine under one roof. Our fusion of flavors is a celebration of China's culinary heritage, and we're excited to share it with you.
Location
306 Gold St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kimoto Rooftop Restaurant & Garden Lounge - 228 Duffield St
No Reviews
228 Duffield St Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurant
Greek Xpress - Downtown Brooklyn (158 Lawrence Street)
No Reviews
158 LAWRENCE STREET BROOKLYN, NY 11201
View restaurant