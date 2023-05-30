Restaurant header imageView gallery

MoonDawgs Tavern

1004 Karlee Blvd Ste 6

Loganville, GA 30052

Food

Snacks

Tater Skins

Tater Skins

$8.00

Stuffed with melty cheddar cheese and crispy bacon bits. Topped with chives, and served with sour cream.

Pearls Fry'd Mozzarella Cheese Styx

$8.00

Pearls Fry'd Mozzarella Cheese Styx

$8.00

Battered mozzarella cheese, fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce or ranch

Love Me 3 C's Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Love Me 3 C's Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Hand battered and fried golden brown. Toss them in whatever, but we recommend you dip them in our honey mustard sauce!

Wake n' Bake Cheesy Bread

$8.00

Wake n' Bake Cheesy Bread

$8.00

Hand tossed dough, brushed with garlic butter topped with a shredded mozzarella and provolone cheese blend, baked to perfection, served with our marinara sauce!

MoonDawgs Fry Basket

$6.00

MoonDawgs Fry Basket

$6.00

Deep fried golden brown & lightly seasoned. Build your own toppings available.

Mama Linda's Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Mama Linda's Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Crispy crinkle cut French fries are topped with homemade chili and a melty cheese sauce. These are a crowd favorite!

Cheech and Chong "Smokin" Chili Nachos

$13.00

Cheech and Chong "Smokin" Chili Nachos

$13.00

Fresh fried tortilla chips, covered with Mama Linda's homemade chili, drizzled with queso cheese, topped with shredded lettuce, black olives and cherry tomatoes. Served with sour cream, and salsa.

Bag Of Chips

$1.50

Onyun Rang Basket

$7.00

Wings

10pc Wings

10pc Wings

$15.00

Bigger, and better JUMBO wings. 10 piece tossed in your choice of sauce, served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.

20pc Wings

$27.00

Select up to TWO sauce flavors. Served with celery & ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

30pc Wings

30pc Wings

$39.00

Select up to THREE sauce flavors. Served with celery & ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

50pc Wings

$60.00

Select up to FIVE sauce flavors. Served with celery & ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

100pc Wings

$109.00

Select up to 8 sauce flavors. Served with celery & ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$16.00

Build your own pizza. Cheese added. Each additional topping is 2.00

Pizza by the Slice

$4.95

Pizza by the Slice

$4.95

Cheese Only. Build your own slice. Each topping is .50

Cheese Lovers

Cheese Lovers

$20.00

House red sauce topped with provolone, mozzarella, cheddar & parmesan.

"Bat out of Hell" Meat Loafers

$24.00

"Bat out of Hell" Meat Loafers

$24.00

House red sauce, topped with sausage, pepperoni & bacon

Veggie Deluxe

Veggie Deluxe

$24.00

House red sauce, topped with onions, green peppers, sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, green & black olives

Whole LOTTA Love

$26.00

Whole LOTTA Love

$26.00

House red sauce topped with sausage, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, pepperoni, black olives & bacon

MoonDawg Margherita

$22.00

MoonDawg Margherita

$22.00

Light garlic sauce with parmesan, tomatoes & basil

MoonDawgs Triple Threat

$24.00

MoonDawgs Triple Threat

$24.00

Light garlic sauce with mozzarella, provolone, bacon, tomatoes & spinach

Wake & Bake Cheesy Bread

$8.00

Wake & Bake Cheesy Bread

$8.00

Perfect size for appetizer or snack! Garlic butter coated pizza crust topped with cheese & served with ranch or marinara. Additional toppings 1.00 each and bacon extra $2

MoonDawgs Split Decision

MoonDawgs Split Decision

1/2 one . 1/2 another. any choice. Toppings will acrue per side. If applicable. EX: "Build your own".

Sammiches

MoonDawgs Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

MoonDawgs Philly Cheese Steak

$12.00

Seasoned beef w/green peppers, mushrooms, onions, provolone cheese. Your choice of fries or chips. Onions rings +$3

Linda's choice Club

$11.00

Linda's choice Club

$11.00

Double stacked w/ham, smoked turkey, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato and your choice of cheese and bread. Your choice of fries or chips. Onions rings +$3

Wanda's BLT Overdrive

$10.00

Wanda's BLT Overdrive

$10.00

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato served on Texas Toast. Your choice of fries or chips. Onions rings +$3

Frank's Buffalo Chicken Bacon Wrap

$12.00

Frank's Buffalo Chicken Bacon Wrap

$12.00

Flour tortilla, deep south fried chicken breast, tossed in their choice of sauce, with bacon, lettuce, tomato & ranch. Your choice of fries or chips. Onions rings +$3

Grandma Rena's Reuben

$12.00

Grandma Rena's Reuben

$12.00

Corned beef, and sauerkraut, topped with provolone cheese, and 1000 island on marble rye toast. Your choice of fries or chips. Onions rings +$3

The NW Walton Club

$11.00

The NW Walton Club

$11.00

Ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato and cheese. Your choice of fries or chips. Onions rings +$3

Salads

Annie's Beg Ur Pardon Salad

$9.00

Annie's Beg Ur Pardon Salad

$9.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese , cucumbers and croutons. Your choice of dressing

Uncle Elmer's"Chicken Fried" Salad

$10.00

Uncle Elmer's"Chicken Fried" Salad

$10.00

Fried chicken, cucumbers, lettuce, shredded cheese and croutons

Tam's 70's Classic Rock Caesar

$9.00

Tam's 70's Classic Rock Caesar

$9.00

Romaine hearts, parmesan and croutons. Add Chicken $4.50

Soups

Mama Linda's Chili

$5.00Out of stock

Our traditional house recipe! (Seasonal)

MoonDawgs Brunswick Stew

$6.00Out of stock

Loaded with 3 meats, spices, veggies and simmered low and slow! (Seasonal)

Firepit Grilled Burgers

All American "Frady" Burger

$13.00

All American "Frady" Burger

$13.00

Topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and 2 onion rings. Served with fries or chips.

Dark Side of the MoonDawg Burger

$15.00

Dark Side of the MoonDawg Burger

$15.00

Topped with caramelized onions, ham, applewood smoked bacon, swiss and BBQ sauce. Served with fries or chips. Onion rings +3.00

Jim's Deluxe Burger

$15.00

Jim's Deluxe Burger

$15.00

Smoked Bacon, Sauteed Mushrooms, & Swiss. Served with fries or chips. Onion rings +3.00

The Big Dawg Patty Melt

$12.00

The Big Dawg Patty Melt

$12.00

All beef burger with grilled onions, american cheese on Texas toast. Served with fries or chips. Onion rings +$3

Moon "Dawgs"

Double Darrell Dawg Basket

$7.00

Double Darrell Dawg Basket

$7.00

Hot Dawg w/fries or chips. Onion rings +$3. Extra Dawg $4

MoonDawg Basket

$8.00

MoonDawg Basket

$8.00

Corn Dawg w/fries or chips. Onion Rings +3. Extra corn dawg $4

Chili Dawg Basket

$9.00

Chili Dawg Basket

$9.00

Chili Dog w/fries or chips. Onion Rings +$3. Additional hot dog $4

Solo Korn Dawg

$3.50

Solo Chili Dawg

$4.00

Dessert

Cinnamon Stix

$8.00

Drizzled with icing, just right for a sweet treat!

N/A Drinks

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

CocaCola

CocaCola

$2.50
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Wine

Red

Cabernet Savignon

$5.00

Merlot

$5.00

Muscadine

$5.00

Red Blend

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1004 Karlee Blvd Ste 6, Loganville, GA 30052

Directions

