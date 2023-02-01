- Home
- Horseheads
- Mooney's Big Flats - 3300 Chambers Road
Mooney's Big Flats 3300 Chambers Road
3300 Chambers Road
Horseheads, NY 14845
APPETIZERS
Bavarian Soft Pretzel
Not your average ballpark pretzels. Served with cheese dipping sauce.
Bomb Quesadilla
Melted Mozzarella with chopped steak and stuffed banana peppers.
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Chicken Fingers
1 lb, approximately (5), bleu cheese, and celery.
Coconut Raspberry Shrimp
Eight (8) panko crusted fried shrimp served with our fresh raspberry remoulade.
Deep Fried Pickles
Pickles deep fried until golden brown in our home made spicy breading. Served with ranch dressing for dipping.
Loaded Fries
HUGE! French fries piled high and layered with nacho cheese, bacon, beer cheese, and sour cream.
Mooney's Cheese Quesadilla
Sautéed green bell peppers, onions, Cheddar, and Monterrey Jack cheese in a crispy tortilla served with salsa and sour cream.
Mozzarella Sticks
Six (6) breaded and fried pieces of mozzarella served with pizza sauce.
Nachos Supreme
HUGE! Crispy corn tortillas layered with nacho cheese, beef taco meat, shredded lettuce, cheddar and jalapenos. This masterpiece is served with salsa and sour cream for maximum satisfaction! Substitute with chicken or pulled pork for an additional charge.
Pizza Logs
Five (5) cheese and pepperoni rolls fried and served with pizza sauce.
Sampler Platter
Three mozzarella sticks, three pizza logs, three chicken fingers (served with pizza sauce and bleu cheese), and onion petals.
Stuffed Banana Peppers
A trio of roasted Hungarian banana peppers stuffed with our famous cheese filling served over garlic toast points.
Spinich & Artichoke Dip
A flavorful blend of baby spinach, artichoke hearts, garlic and an array of cheeses served with tortilla chips.
Onion Straws
Basket Fries
SOUPS
SALADS
Chicken Caesar Salad
Classically prepared, romaine hearts tossed with croutons and Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken and grated Romano cheese.
Caesar Salad (No Meat)
Classically prepared, romaine hearts tossed with croutons and Caesar dressing topped with grated Romano cheese.
Chicken Souvlaki Salad
Classic romaine hearts topped with cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, grilled chicken feta cheese, and Greek dressing, served with pita.
Souvlaki Salad (No Meat)
Classic romaine hearts topped with cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, feta cheese and Greek dressing, served with pita.
Taco Salad
Freshly made tortilla bowl filled with ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, salsa, peppers, onions and sour cream
Deli Salad
Thinly sliced roasted turkey, smoked ham, american cheese, swiss cheese, tomatoes and shredded carrots served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Side Caesar Salad
Side Salad
A house salad served with a side of dressing of your choice.
MAC & CHEESE
Original Mac
Buffalo Chicken Mac
Spinich & Artichoke Mac
Taco Mac
Kenny Pow Supreme Mac
Lobster Mac
Bacon Cheeseburger Mac
Cheddar Broc Mac
Philly Cheesesteak Mac
Rodeo Mac
Stuffed Banana Pepper Mac
BLT Mac
Pizza Mac
Beef on Weck Mac
Stinger Mac
3 Pigs Mac
Bomb Mac
Reuben Mac
Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac
Shrimp Scampi Mac
Cajun Mac
Mac of the Month
BURGERS
1/2lb Burger
Handmade every day! Served on a grilled garlic toasted hard roll with lettuce and tomato.
Mac & Cheese Burger
Regular mac n cheese piled high on burger.
Pulled Pork Rodeo Burger
Our in-house pulled BBQ pork, topped with onion petals, smothered with Cheddar cheese.
Stuffed Pepper Burger
It's our famous stuffed banana peppers, topped with melted provolone cheese. You can't go wrong.
A1 Burger
Mushrooms, onions, provolone cheese, and A1 steak sauce.
PB & J Bacon Burger
Peanut butter and jelly with crispy bacon.
"The Irishman" Burger
House roasted corned beef brisket thinly sliced with thousand island dressing, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut.
Black And Bleu
WINGS
HAWG WINGS
2pc Hawg Wing Dinner
Pork shank cooked to perfection. Choose your hawg wings' sauce.
4pc Hawg Wing Dinner
Pork shank cooked to perfection. Choose your hawg wings' sauce.
Side Mac & Hawg Wings (2pc)
Choose your side of mac n cheese, and your hawg wings' sauce.
Whole Mac & Hawg Wings (2pc)
Choose your side of mac n cheese, and your hawg wings' sauce.
HOAGIES + HOT SUBS
Steak & Cheese Sub
Chopped steak, cheese, lettuce and tomato.
The Stinger Sub
Seasoned chopped steak, chicken tenders tossed in your favorite sauce topped with lettuce and tomato served on a grilled garlic butter sub roll. Mayo & Oil on request.
Chicken Finger Sub
Chicken fingers tossed in your favorite sauce, topped with cheese, lettuce and tomato.
COLD SUBS
MOONEY'S SAMMY'S
Moses Style Pork Sandwich
Half pound of Mooney's oven roasted pulled pork with French fries and coleslaw piled high on a hard roll. Your choice of BBQ or Mooney's Gold sauce.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Choice of sauce - barbecue or gold barbecue. Half pound of Mooney's in-house smoked pork. It's nothing short of amazing.
Mooney's Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, mayo, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a grilled hard roll.
Corned Beef Reuben
House roasted corned beef brisket thinly sliced on marbled rye bread with thousand island dressing, Swiss, and sauerkraut.
The Rachel
Roasted turkey on marbled rye bread with thousand island dressing, Swiss, and coleslaw.
Buffalo's Beef on Weck
We serve it with horseradish on a hard roll with kimmelweck topping. You know the rest!
The BOMB
Chopped steak, stuffed banana peppers, and mozzarella on a garlic toasted bomber roll. An explosion of flavor, kabooooom!
Classic BLT
Crisp bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted sour dough bread.
Regular Grilled Cheese
With American cheese.
Steak Grilled Cheese
Grilled swiss american cheese stuffed with 8oz of philly steak.
Grilled Ham & Swiss on Rye
Mac Grilled Cheese
Our original mac N' Cheese stuffed inside a grilled cheese sandwich.
Banana Pepper Mac Grilled Cheese
Our banana pepper mac stuffed inside a grilled cheese.
Triple Decker Club
Fish Sandwich
1/2 Beer battered fish with lettuce & tomato served with French Fries. Add cheese for an extra cost.
WRAPS
Chicken Caesar Wrap
An old standby. Grilled chicken, lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
Pulled Pork Wrap
Moses style, melted cheese with French fries and coleslaw.
Turkey Bacon Wrap
Roasted turkey, smoked bacon, tomato, provolone cheese, lettuce, and ranch dressing.
Taco Wrap
Your choice of seasoned ground beef, chicken or steak, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese. Served with Tortilla Chips and Nacho Cheese.
Steak & Cheese Wrap
Chopped steak, onion, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish mayonnaise in a flour tortilla.
Veggie Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, and dressed with sub oil.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken fingers tossed in your favorite sauce with bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, and Cheddar cheese all wrapped up!
MUNCHKIN MENU
Munchkin Burger
Four ounce burger with melted American cheese on a toasted burger bun, served with French fries and a pickle.
Munchkin PB & J
Peanut butter and grape jelly on sourdough bread served with French fries.
Munchkin Pizza Logs
Three pizza logs served with French fries and pizza sauce.
Munchkin Mozzarella Sticks
Three mozzarella sticks served with French fries and marinara pizza sauce.
Munchkin Mac
A smaller portion of our famous mac n' cheese with melted Cheddar and panko bread crumbs.
Munchkin Chicken Finger
Three chicken fingers served with French fries, celery
Munchkin Grilled Cheese
Made on sourdough bread grilled with American cheese and served with French fries.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Home of the Mac N' Cheese
3300 Chambers Road, Horseheads, NY 14845
Photos coming soon!