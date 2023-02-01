A map showing the location of Mooney's Big Flats 3300 Chambers RoadView gallery

Mooney's Big Flats 3300 Chambers Road

3300 Chambers Road

Horseheads, NY 14845

APPETIZERS

Bavarian Soft Pretzel

$8.99

Not your average ballpark pretzels. Served with cheese dipping sauce.

Bomb Quesadilla

$13.99

Melted Mozzarella with chopped steak and stuffed banana peppers.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.99

Chicken Fingers

$14.99

1 lb, approximately (5), bleu cheese, and celery.

Coconut Raspberry Shrimp

$10.99

Eight (8) panko crusted fried shrimp served with our fresh raspberry remoulade.

Deep Fried Pickles

$10.99

Pickles deep fried until golden brown in our home made spicy breading. Served with ranch dressing for dipping.

Loaded Fries

$11.99

HUGE! French fries piled high and layered with nacho cheese, bacon, beer cheese, and sour cream.

Mooney's Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Sautéed green bell peppers, onions, Cheddar, and Monterrey Jack cheese in a crispy tortilla served with salsa and sour cream.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Six (6) breaded and fried pieces of mozzarella served with pizza sauce.

Nachos Supreme

$11.99

HUGE! Crispy corn tortillas layered with nacho cheese, beef taco meat, shredded lettuce, cheddar and jalapenos. This masterpiece is served with salsa and sour cream for maximum satisfaction! Substitute with chicken or pulled pork for an additional charge.

Pizza Logs

$8.99

Five (5) cheese and pepperoni rolls fried and served with pizza sauce.

Sampler Platter

$14.99

Three mozzarella sticks, three pizza logs, three chicken fingers (served with pizza sauce and bleu cheese), and onion petals.

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$11.99

A trio of roasted Hungarian banana peppers stuffed with our famous cheese filling served over garlic toast points.

Spinich & Artichoke Dip

$10.99

A flavorful blend of baby spinach, artichoke hearts, garlic and an array of cheeses served with tortilla chips.

Onion Straws

$8.99

Basket Fries

$6.99

SOUPS

French Onion Soup

$5.99

Soup of the Day

$5.99

Stuffed Hot Pepper Soup

$5.99

Italian sausage, a blend of peppers, and an array of cheeses cooked to perfection.

Quart of Soup

$15.99

SALADS

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Classically prepared, romaine hearts tossed with croutons and Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken and grated Romano cheese.

Caesar Salad (No Meat)

$10.99

Classically prepared, romaine hearts tossed with croutons and Caesar dressing topped with grated Romano cheese.

Chicken Souvlaki Salad

$13.99

Classic romaine hearts topped with cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, grilled chicken feta cheese, and Greek dressing, served with pita.

Souvlaki Salad (No Meat)

$10.99

Classic romaine hearts topped with cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, feta cheese and Greek dressing, served with pita.

Taco Salad

$12.99

Freshly made tortilla bowl filled with ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, salsa, peppers, onions and sour cream

Deli Salad

$11.99

Thinly sliced roasted turkey, smoked ham, american cheese, swiss cheese, tomatoes and shredded carrots served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Side Salad

$3.99

A house salad served with a side of dressing of your choice.

MAC & CHEESE

Original Mac

$11.99+

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$12.99+

Spinich & Artichoke Mac

$12.99+

Taco Mac

$12.99+

Kenny Pow Supreme Mac

$12.99+

Lobster Mac

$13.99+

Bacon Cheeseburger Mac

$12.99+

Cheddar Broc Mac

$12.99+

Philly Cheesesteak Mac

$12.99+

Rodeo Mac

$12.99+

Stuffed Banana Pepper Mac

$12.99+

BLT Mac

$12.99+

Pizza Mac

$12.99+

Beef on Weck Mac

$12.99+

Stinger Mac

$12.99+

3 Pigs Mac

$12.99+

Bomb Mac

$12.99+

Reuben Mac

$12.99+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac

$12.99+

Shrimp Scampi Mac

$13.99+

Cajun Mac

$13.99+

Mac of the Month

$13.99+

BURGERS

1/2lb Burger

$11.99

Handmade every day! Served on a grilled garlic toasted hard roll with lettuce and tomato.

Mac & Cheese Burger

$13.99

Regular mac n cheese piled high on burger.

Pulled Pork Rodeo Burger

$13.99

Our in-house pulled BBQ pork, topped with onion petals, smothered with Cheddar cheese.

Stuffed Pepper Burger

$13.99

It's our famous stuffed banana peppers, topped with melted provolone cheese. You can't go wrong.

A1 Burger

$13.99

Mushrooms, onions, provolone cheese, and A1 steak sauce.

PB & J Bacon Burger

$13.99

Peanut butter and jelly with crispy bacon.

"The Irishman" Burger

$13.99

House roasted corned beef brisket thinly sliced with thousand island dressing, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut.

Black And Bleu

$13.99

WINGS

Single Wings

$14.50

With one bleu cheese and celery.

Chicken Fingers

$14.99

1 lb, approximately (5), bleu cheese, and celery.

Single Boneless

$10.99

Double Boneless

$18.99

HAWG WINGS

2pc Hawg Wing Dinner

$13.99

Pork shank cooked to perfection. Choose your hawg wings' sauce.

4pc Hawg Wing Dinner

$23.99

Pork shank cooked to perfection. Choose your hawg wings' sauce.

Side Mac & Hawg Wings (2pc)

$23.99

Choose your side of mac n cheese, and your hawg wings' sauce.

Whole Mac & Hawg Wings (2pc)

$27.99

Choose your side of mac n cheese, and your hawg wings' sauce.

HOAGIES + HOT SUBS

Steak & Cheese Sub

$12.99

Chopped steak, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

The Stinger Sub

$13.99

Seasoned chopped steak, chicken tenders tossed in your favorite sauce topped with lettuce and tomato served on a grilled garlic butter sub roll. Mayo & Oil on request.

Chicken Finger Sub

$12.99

Chicken fingers tossed in your favorite sauce, topped with cheese, lettuce and tomato.

COLD SUBS

Turkey Sub

$11.99

Real smoked turkey with cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Ham Sub

$11.99

With Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato

Roast Beef Sub

$11.99

With cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Assorted Sub

$11.99

An even distribution of Ham, Roast Beef, and Turkey, topped with cheese, Lettuce and Tomato.

MOONEY'S SAMMY'S

Moses Style Pork Sandwich

$14.99

Half pound of Mooney's oven roasted pulled pork with French fries and coleslaw piled high on a hard roll. Your choice of BBQ or Mooney's Gold sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Choice of sauce - barbecue or gold barbecue. Half pound of Mooney's in-house smoked pork. It's nothing short of amazing.

Mooney's Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken, mayo, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a grilled hard roll.

Corned Beef Reuben

$13.99

House roasted corned beef brisket thinly sliced on marbled rye bread with thousand island dressing, Swiss, and sauerkraut.

The Rachel

$12.99

Roasted turkey on marbled rye bread with thousand island dressing, Swiss, and coleslaw.

Buffalo's Beef on Weck

$12.99

We serve it with horseradish on a hard roll with kimmelweck topping. You know the rest!

The BOMB

$15.99

Chopped steak, stuffed banana peppers, and mozzarella on a garlic toasted bomber roll. An explosion of flavor, kabooooom!

Classic BLT

$10.99

Crisp bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted sour dough bread.

Regular Grilled Cheese

$9.99

With American cheese.

Steak Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Grilled swiss american cheese stuffed with 8oz of philly steak.

Grilled Ham & Swiss on Rye

$10.99

Mac Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Our original mac N' Cheese stuffed inside a grilled cheese sandwich.

Banana Pepper Mac Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Our banana pepper mac stuffed inside a grilled cheese.

Triple Decker Club

$13.99

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

1/2 Beer battered fish with lettuce & tomato served with French Fries. Add cheese for an extra cost.

WRAPS

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

An old standby. Grilled chicken, lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.

Pulled Pork Wrap

$12.99

Moses style, melted cheese with French fries and coleslaw.

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$12.99

Roasted turkey, smoked bacon, tomato, provolone cheese, lettuce, and ranch dressing.

Taco Wrap

$12.99

Your choice of seasoned ground beef, chicken or steak, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese. Served with Tortilla Chips and Nacho Cheese.

Steak & Cheese Wrap

$12.99

Chopped steak, onion, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish mayonnaise in a flour tortilla.

Veggie Wrap

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, and dressed with sub oil.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Chicken fingers tossed in your favorite sauce with bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, and Cheddar cheese all wrapped up!

MUNCHKIN MENU

Munchkin Burger

$7.99

Four ounce burger with melted American cheese on a toasted burger bun, served with French fries and a pickle.

Munchkin PB & J

$7.99

Peanut butter and grape jelly on sourdough bread served with French fries.

Munchkin Pizza Logs

$7.99

Three pizza logs served with French fries and pizza sauce.

Munchkin Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Three mozzarella sticks served with French fries and marinara pizza sauce.

Munchkin Mac

$7.99

A smaller portion of our famous mac n' cheese with melted Cheddar and panko bread crumbs.

Munchkin Chicken Finger

$7.99

Three chicken fingers served with French fries, celery

Munchkin Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Made on sourdough bread grilled with American cheese and served with French fries.

SIDES AND EXTRAS

16oz Mooney's Bleu Cheese Dip

$9.99

16oz Homemade daily!

Side of Fries

$5.99

Side of Mooney's Bleu Cheese Dip

$1.50

3oz Homemade daily!

Side Sauces/Dressings

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Home of the Mac N' Cheese

3300 Chambers Road, Horseheads, NY 14845

