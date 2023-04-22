Main picView gallery

Mooney's Johnson City 214 Reynolds Road

214 Reynolds Road

Johnson City, NY 13790

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

APPETIZERS

Spinich & Artichoke Dip

$10.99

A flavorful blend of baby spinach, artichoke hearts, garlic and an array of cheeses served with tortilla chips.

Spicy Stuffed Banana Peppers

$11.99

A trio of roasted Hungarian banana peppers stuffed with our famous cheese filling served over garlic toast points.

Deep Fried Pickles

$10.99

Pickles deep fried until golden brown in our home made spicy breading. Served with ranch dressing for dipping.

Nachos Supreme

$11.99

HUGE! Crispy corn tortillas layered with nacho cheese, beef taco meat, shredded lettuce, cheddar and jalapenos. This masterpiece is served with salsa and sour cream for maximum satisfaction! Substitute with chicken or pulled pork for an additional charge.

Pizza Logs

$8.99

Five (5) cheese and pepperoni rolls fried and served with pizza sauce.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$5.99

Quesadilla

$9.99

Sautéed green bell peppers, onions, Cheddar, and Monterrey Jack cheese in a crispy tortilla served with salsa and sour cream.

Bomb Quesadilla

$13.99

Melted Mozzarella with chopped steak and stuffed banana peppers.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Six (6) breaded and fried pieces of mozzarella served with pizza sauce.

Coconut Raspberry Shrimp

$10.99

Eight (8) panko crusted fried shrimp served with our fresh raspberry remoulade.

Bavarian Soft Pretzel

$8.99

Not your average ballpark pretzels. Served with cheese dipping sauce.

Onion Straws

$8.99

Loaded Fries

$11.99

HUGE! French fries piled high and layered with nacho cheese, bacon, beer cheese, and sour cream.

Loaded Tater Tots

$11.99

Tater tots layered with nacho cheese, bacon, melted cheddar and a side of sour cream.

Sampler Platter

$14.99

Three mozzarella sticks, three pizza logs, three chicken fingers (served with pizza sauce and bleu cheese), and onion petals.

Large Basket Fry

$6.99

Cajun Cheese Curds

$10.99

SOUPS

French Onion Soup

$5.99

Soup of the Day

$5.99

Stuffed Hot Pepper Soup

$5.99

Italian sausage, a blend of peppers, and an array of cheeses cooked to perfection.

Quart of Soup

$15.99

SALADS

Taco Salad

$12.99

Freshly made tortilla bowl filled with ground beef, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, salsa, peppers, onions and sour cream

Deli Salad

$11.99

Thinly sliced roasted turkey, smoked ham, american cheese, swiss cheese, tomatoes and shredded carrots served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Chicken Souvlaki Salad

$13.99

Classic romaine hearts topped with cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, grilled chicken feta cheese, and Greek dressing, served with pita.

Souvlaki Salad (No Meat)

$10.99

Classic romaine hearts topped with cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, feta cheese and Greek dressing, served with pita.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Classically prepared, romaine hearts tossed with croutons and Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken and grated Romano cheese.

Caesar Salad (No Meat)

$10.99

Classically prepared, romaine hearts tossed with croutons and Caesar dressing topped with grated Romano cheese.

Chicken Spiedie Salad

$12.99

Classic romaine hearts topped with cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, bell peppers, red onions, grilled chicken feta cheese, and Greek dressing, served with pita.

Extra Chicken

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Side Salad

$3.99

A house salad served with a side of dressing of your choice.

MAC & CHEESE

Original Mac

$11.99+

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$12.99+

Spinich & Artichoke Mac

$12.99+

Taco Mac

$12.99+

Kenny Pow Supreme Mac

$12.99+

Lobster Mac

$13.99+

Bacon Cheeseburger Mac

$12.99+

Shrimp Scampi Mac

$13.99+

Cheddar Broc Mac

$12.99+

Philly Cheesesteak Mac

$12.99+

Rodeo Mac

$12.99+

Stuffed Banana Pepper Mac

$12.99+

BLT Mac

$12.99+

Pizza Mac

$12.99+

Beef on Weck Mac

$12.99+

3 Pigs Mac

$12.99+

Bomb Mac

$12.99+

Reuben Mac

$12.99+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac

$12.99+

Cajun Shrimp Mac

$13.99+

Stinger Mac

$12.99+

Chicken Spiedie Mac

$12.99+

Mac of the Month

$13.99+

Mac Lunch Special

$29.99

BURGERS

1/2lb Burger

$11.99

Handmade every day! Served on a grilled garlic toasted hard roll with lettuce and tomato.

Black & Bleu Burger

$13.99

Spicy Cajun with Mooney's crumbly bleu cheese.

Mac & Cheese Burger

$13.99

Regular mac n cheese piled high on burger.

A1 Burger

$13.99

Mushrooms, onions, provolone cheese, and A1 steak sauce.

Rodeo Burger

$13.99

Our in-house pulled BBQ pork, topped with onion petals, smothered with Cheddar cheese.

PB & J Bacon Burger

$13.99

Peanut butter and jelly with crispy bacon.

Irishman Burger

$13.99

House roasted corned beef brisket thinly sliced with thousand island dressing, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut.

Stuffed Pepper Burger

$13.99

It's our famous stuffed banana peppers, topped with melted provolone cheese. You can't go wrong.

WINGS

Single Wings

$14.50

With one bleu cheese and celery.

Chicken Fingers

$14.99

1 lb, approximately (5), bleu cheese, and celery.

Single Boneless

$10.99

Double Boneless

$18.99

HAWG WINGS

2pc Hawg Wing Dinner

$13.99

Pork shank cooked to perfection. Choose your hawg wings' sauce.

4pc Hawg Wing Dinner

$23.99

Pork shank cooked to perfection. Choose your hawg wings' sauce.

Side Mac & Hawg Wings (2pc)

$23.99

Choose your side of mac n cheese, and your hawg wings' sauce.

Whole Mac & Hawg Wings (2pc)

$27.99

Choose your side of mac n cheese, and your hawg wings' sauce.

HOT SUBS

Steak & Cheese Sub

$12.99

Chopped steak, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Stinger Sub

$13.99

Seasoned chopped steak, chicken tenders tossed in your favorite sauce topped with lettuce and tomato served on a grilled garlic butter sub roll. Mayo & Oil on request.

Chicken Finger Sub

$12.99

Chicken fingers tossed in your favorite sauce, topped with cheese, lettuce and tomato.

COLD SUBS

Turkey Sub

$11.99

Real smoked turkey with cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Ham Sub

$11.99

With Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato

Roast Beef Sub

$11.99

With cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Assorted Sub

$11.99

An even distribution of Ham, Roast Beef, and Turkey, topped with cheese, Lettuce and Tomato.

SAMMICHES

Moses Style Pork Sandwich

$14.99

Half pound of Mooney's oven roasted pulled pork with French fries and coleslaw piled high on a hard roll. Your choice of BBQ or Mooney's Gold sauce.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Choice of sauce - barbecue or gold barbecue. Half pound of Mooney's in-house smoked pork. It's nothing short of amazing.

Mooney's Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken, mayo, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a grilled hard roll.

Reuben

$13.99

House roasted corned beef brisket thinly sliced on marbled rye bread with thousand island dressing, Swiss, and sauerkraut.

Rachel

$12.99

Roasted turkey on marbled rye bread with thousand island dressing, Swiss, and coleslaw.

Beef on Weck

$12.99

We serve it with horseradish on a hard roll with kimmelweck topping. You know the rest!

The BOMB

$15.99

Chopped steak, stuffed banana peppers, and mozzarella on a garlic toasted bomber roll. An explosion of flavor, kabooooom!

Triple Decker Club

$13.99

The original triple decker! Stacked with your choice of turkey, ham or roast beef, with bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Classic BLT

$10.99

Crisp bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted sour dough bread.

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

With American cheese.

Steak Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Grilled swiss american cheese stuffed with 8oz of philly steak.

Grilled Ham & Swiss on Rye

$10.99

Original Mac Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Our original mac N' Cheese stuffed inside a grilled cheese sandwich.

Banana Pepper Mac Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Our banana pepper mac stuffed inside a grilled cheese.

Fish Sandwhich

$11.99

WRAPS

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

An old standby. Grilled chicken, lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.

Pulled Pork Wrap

$12.99

Moses style, melted cheese with French fries and coleslaw.

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$12.99

Roasted turkey, smoked bacon, tomato, provolone cheese, lettuce, and ranch dressing.

Taco Wrap

$12.99

Your choice of seasoned ground beef, chicken or steak, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese. Served with Tortilla Chips and Nacho Cheese.

Steak & Cheese Wrap

$12.99

Chopped steak, onion, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and horseradish mayonnaise in a flour tortilla.

Veggie Wrap

$12.99

Lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, and dressed with sub oil.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Chicken fingers tossed in your favorite sauce with bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, and Cheddar cheese all wrapped up!

GARBAGE PLATES

Garbage Plate

$15.99

MUNCHKIN MENU

Munchkin Burger

$7.99

Four ounce burger with melted American cheese on a toasted burger bun, served with French fries and a pickle.

Munchkin PB & J

$7.99

Peanut butter and grape jelly on sourdough bread served with French fries.

Munchkin Pizza Logs

$7.99

Three pizza logs served with French fries and pizza sauce.

Munchkin Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Three mozzarella sticks served with French fries and marinara pizza sauce.

Munchkin Mac

$7.99

A smaller portion of our famous mac n' cheese with melted Cheddar and panko bread crumbs.

Munchkin Chicken Finger

$7.99

Three chicken fingers served with French fries, celery

Munchkin Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Made on sourdough bread grilled with American cheese and served with French fries.

SIDES AND EXTRAS

16oz Mooney's Bleu Cheese Dip

$9.99

16oz Homemade daily!

Side of Fries

$5.99

Side of Mooney's Bleu Cheese Dip

$1.50

3oz Homemade daily!

Side Sauces/Dressings

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Home of the Mac N' Cheese!

214 Reynolds Road, Johnson City, NY 13790

