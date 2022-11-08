Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Moonie's Burger House Anderson Mill

review star

No reviews yet

13450 N Research Blvd #104

Austin, TX 78750

Popular Items

Crispy Fries
Moonie's Classic
Bacon Cheese

Appetizers

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$6.89

Fried Baby Portabella Mushrooms served with Ranch

Fried Cheese Curds

$6.99
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.89

Fried Cauliflower

$6.89
Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$6.29

Chips & Guacamole

$6.99

Gourmet Burgers

Choose wisely... after all, these burgers have been voted the best burgers by The Hill Country News for 9 straight years! Now with more options, toppings, and awesome combinations - including GF buns, Texas Toast, Grilled Chicken, Turkey, or Veggie Patty.
BOM - PUB-lano

BOM - PUB-lano

$9.19

The PUB-lano ---A staff favorite! Our 100% Angus Hamburger Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Poblano Peppers, Housemade Fried Egg Aioli, Tortilla Chips on a Toasted Potato Bun. The Aioli is legit and really makes the burger...and the poblanos are flavorful but not terribly spicy. It's a great burger!!

BOM - Almost Elvis

BOM - Almost Elvis

$8.99Out of stock

Elvis would be proud...a burger topped with creamy peanut butter, bacon and jelly. Served on our toasted Classic bun.

Moonie's Classic

Moonie's Classic

$7.39

￼Fresh Lettuce, Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Crispy Pickles, Red Onion & Mayo

Bacon Cheese

Bacon Cheese

$8.59

Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Lettuce, Vine Ripened Tomatoes, Onions & Mayo

El Diablo

El Diablo

$8.39

This repeat BOM is a Crowd Favorite. Pepper Jack Cheese, House-made 'Diablo' Sauce, Fresh-Grilled Jalapenos and Onions, Crisp Lettuce and Tomato.

Swiss & Mushroom

Swiss & Mushroom

$8.39

Sautéed Onions and Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Fresh Lettuce & Vine Ripened Tomato and Garlic Aioli. ++++now with GARIC AIOLI+++

Ranch Hand

Ranch Hand

$8.39

Fried Jalapeno Slices, Grilled Onions, Pepperjack Cheese and House-Made Jalapeno Ranch Dressing Served on TX Toast.

Moonie's Melt

Moonie's Melt

$8.69

Our version of a patty melt. Two 3.2 oz burger patties topped with both American and Swiss cheese, grilled onions and Moonie's sauce on Texas toast.

Western

Western

$8.59

Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Smokey BBQ Sauce, and a Crisp Fried Onion Ring to top it off.

California

California

$8.89

Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, House-Made Guacamole, Lettuce & Tomato

Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$8.49

Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Garlic Aioli, Fresh Lettuce, Vine Ripened Tomatoes & Red Onions *****Now with Garlic Aioli*******

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$7.99

Sliced Sweet Grilled Pineapple Rings and Tangy Teriyaki Sauce

Philly CheeseSteak

Philly CheeseSteak

$8.89

Shaved Sirloin Steak, Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms & Mayo.

Chili Cheese

Chili Cheese

$8.49

House-Made Chili, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Fresh Lettuce, Onion & Crispy Fritos Corn Chips

Full Moon

Full Moon

$20.99

The Big Daddy....4 Patties (nearly 1.5 lbs) with 4 slices of American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo.

Buffalo

$8.59

Blue Cheese Crumbles, Red Hot Buffalo Sauce & Fresh Lettuce

Down The Hatch

Down The Hatch

$8.49

Our 100% Angus Burger Topped with Hatch Green Chile and Melted Havarti Cheese then Finished with a Honey Sriracha Sauce. Served on a Toasted Moonie’s Classic Bun

The Dipper

The Dipper

$8.49

A Burger with Melted Havarti Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Crispy Fried Onions, Garlic Aoli on a Toasted Classic Bun served with a Side of Au Jus for dipping

Build Your Own Burger - BYOB

Build Your Own Burger - BYOB

$7.29

Start with a blank slate and customize as you go. Choose everything, including protein, bun, veggies, and more!

Hot Dogs

Our Hot Dogs are served on a Toasted Sweet Sourdough bun just like our Gourmet Burgers!!

Moon Dog

$8.29

Hot Dog

$4.99

Kid's Meals

Kids' Meals Include small order of Fries or Fresh Fruit, and a Small Drink (sub milk at no charge).
KID Burger Meal

KID Burger Meal

$6.29

Kid Patty Served Plain & Dry on a Kid Bun.

KID Chicken Tender Meal

$6.29

2 Fried Chicken Strips with Choice of Dipping Sauce.

KID Corn Dog Bites Meal

$5.99

Comes with 6 Corn Dog Bites

KID Frito Pie Meal

$5.99

Comes with Kid-size Frito Pie: Fritos, All-Meat Chili, and Shredded Cheddar Cheese

KID Grilled Cheese Meal

$5.69

Three Slices of Melted American Cheese on Texas Toast!

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.49

Romaine/Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Tomato, Sliced Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Topped with Fried Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.49

Romaine/Iceberg Lettuce, Chopped Tomato, Sliced Red Onion, and Shredded Cheddar Cheese.

Side Garden Salad

$3.49
Greek Salad (no chicken unless added)

Greek Salad (no chicken unless added)

$6.99

Romaine/Iceberg Blend, Red Onion, Diced Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheese. Chicken is an extra charge.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.49

Sides

Crispy Fries

Crispy Fries

$3.29

Large Crispy Fries

$5.89

Queso Fries

$4.79
Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.89
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.69
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.99
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.49
Trashy Tots

Trashy Tots

$7.69

Tator Tots, Two Chicken Tenders, Queso, Lucero Sauce (Sweet/Spicy Ranch) and Pickles

Chili Cheese Tots

$4.89

Gravy Fries - New

$4.79

Crispy Fries Topped with Housemade Bacon Gravy and Shredded Cheddar Cheese.

###1\2 Sweets 1\2 Fries###

$3.39

Small Cup of Queso (3oz) for dipping

$1.50

Bowl of Queso (6oz)

$3.90

Ranch (Side)

$0.25

2oz Side of House-made Creamy Ranch Dressing

Side of Gravy 3oz

$1.00

Sauces

Apple Sauce

$1.25

Mandarin Orange Slices

$1.00

1 Beef Patty

$3.25

1 Chicken Breast

$3.25

1 Turkey Patty

$3.25Out of stock

1 Veggie Patty

$3.25

1 BEYOND BURGER

$5.25

Side Of lucero (Trashy Sauce)

$0.35

Desserts

Milk Shake

Milk Shake

$4.99

Brownie

$1.99

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$1.85

Brownie Ala Mode

$2.99

Snow Cone

$1.25

Cookie - Salted Caramel

$2.50

Chewy Marshmellow

$2.50

Cookie - Chocolate Chunk

$2.50

Rootbeer/Coke Float

$3.79

Chili/Chicken Tenders

Bowl Of Chili

Bowl Of Chili

$6.29

House-Made, Award Winning Chili. A little on the spicy side. No Beans.

Frito Pie with Cheese

$5.99

Chili, Fritos and Cheese

Chicken Tenders (4) & Fries

$8.49

3 Chicken Strips with Crispy Fries

Tossed Chicken Tenders (4) & Fries

Tossed Chicken Tenders (4) & Fries

$8.89

Chicken Strip Basket - NEW

$9.39

4 Chicken Tenders, Fries, Texas Toast and Housemade Bacon Gravy

32oz Chili

$16.95

Beer/Wine

East Cider/Blood Orange

$4.00

Blue Moon Beer

$3.00

BucketHead

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona Extra

$3.00

Crawford Bock

$4.00

Dos XX

$3.00

Landshark

$4.00

Lonestar

$3.00

Love Street

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Shiner

$3.00

Thirsty Goat

$4.00

Ziegen Bock

$3.00

Non-Alcoholic

Medium Drink

$2.49

Topo Chico

$2.25Out of stock

Milk

$1.25

Refill Cup

$1.00

Beer

Blue Moon Beer

$3.00

BucketHead

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona Extra

$3.00

CORONA LIGHT

$3.00

Crawford Bock

$4.00

Dos XX

$3.00

East Cider/Blood Orange

$4.00

Electric Jellyfish 16oz

$6.50

Landshark

$4.00

Lonestar

$3.00

Love Street

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Ranch Water

$4.00

Shiner

$3.00

Stash IPA

$4.00

Thirsty Goat

$4.00

Truly

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Ziegen Bock

$3.00

Shiner Oktoberest

$4.00

Employee Merchandise

Employee Hat - Black

$15.00

Employee Shirt

$12.00

Customer Merchandise

Hat - Black

$22.00

Hat - White

$22.00

T-Shirt

$16.95

Fundraisers

RBMS SIlver Stars

Texas Thunder

Westwood Project Grad

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Moonie's is a locally owned, family run restaurant serving awesome made to order burgers, grilled chicken sandwiches and fresh made salads. Come see why we have been named Best Burger 11 years in a row by the Hill Country News. Moonie's - You'll Love Our Buns!

Website

Location

13450 N Research Blvd #104, Austin, TX 78750

Directions

Gallery
Moonie's Burger House image
Moonie's Burger House image
Moonie's Burger House image

