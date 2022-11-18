Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moonie's Texas BBQ

5545 Atlanta Hwy

Flowery Branch, GA 30542

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket
Brisket Plate
Pork Basket

Plates

Brisket Plate

$17.75

1/2 lb Brisket, two sides, toast, drink

Pork Plate

$15.75

1/2 lb Pork, two sides, toast, drink

Turkey Plate

$15.75Out of stock

1/2 lb Turkey, two sides, toast, drink

Chicken Plate

$12.75

1/2 lb Chicken, two sides, toast, drink

Sausage Plate

$15.75

1/2 lb Sausage, two sides, toast, drink

Rib Plate

$18.75Out of stock

Half Rack of Ribs, two sides, toast, drink

Combo Plate

$16.75

1/4 of two meat, two sides, toast, drink

Baskets

Brisket Basket

$13.00

1/5 lb Brisket Sandwich, two sides, drink

Pork Basket

$12.00

1/5 lb Pork Sandwich, two sides, drink

Turkey Basket

$12.00Out of stock

1/5 lb Turkey Sandwich, two sides, drink

Chicken Basket

$10.00

1/5 lb Chicken Sandwich, two sides, drink

Sausage Basket

$12.00

1/5 lb Sausage Sandwich, two sides, drink

Kids BBQ Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Sandwich, Chips, Apple Sauce, Small Drink

By the Pound

Brisket

$5.00+

Brisket seasoned with Salt and Pepper

Pork

$4.00+

Slow smoked with our proprietary dry-rub

Turkey

$4.00+Out of stock

Turkey seasoned with Salt and Pepper

Chicken

$3.50+

Slow smoked with our proprietary dry-rub

Sausage

$4.00+

Pork style BBQ Sausage

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

$6.00

1/5 lb Brisket Sandwich

Pork Sandwich

$5.00

1/5 lb Pork Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$5.00Out of stock

1/5 lb Turkey Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$3.50

1/5 lb Chicken Sandwich

Sausage Sandwich

$5.00

1/5 lb Sausage Sandwich

Bread

1 Bun

$0.25

1 Slice Texas Toast

$0.75

Small Sides

Applesauce 6oz

$2.00

Small applesauce

Chips 6oz

Chips 6oz

$2.25

Bag of Chips

Potato Salad 6oz

Potato Salad 6oz

$2.25

6oz portion

Cole Slaw 6oz

Cole Slaw 6oz

$2.25

6oz portion

Cream Corn 6oz

Cream Corn 6oz

$2.25

6oz portion

Green Beans 6oz

Green Beans 6oz

$2.25

6oz portion

Fries

Fries

$2.25

6oz portion

Fried Okra

$2.25

6oz portion

Baked Beans 6oz

Baked Beans 6oz

$2.75

6oz portion

Brunswick Stew 6oz

Brunswick Stew 6oz

$2.75Out of stock

6oz portion

Brisket Chili 6oz

$2.75

6oz portion

Nana Pudding 6oz

Nana Pudding 6oz

$3.00

6oz portion

Jalapeño Mac and Cheese 6oz

Jalapeño Mac and Cheese 6oz

$3.50

6oz portion

Medium Sides

Potato Salad 16oz

$5.00

16 oz Portion

Cole Slaw 16oz

$5.00

16 oz Portion

Cream Corn 16oz

$5.00

16 oz Portion

Green Beans 16oz

$5.00

16 oz Portion

Baked Beans 16oz

$6.00

16 oz Portion

Brunswick Stew 16oz

$6.00Out of stock

16 oz Portion

Brisket Chili 16oz

$6.00

16 oz Portion

Jalapeño Mac and Cheese 16oz

$9.00

16 oz Portion

Extras

Extra Pickles

Extra Onions

Extra Jalapeños

Side of Rub

Extra Cheese

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

Texas Red

Spicy

Carolina Mustard

Georgia Sweet

Bottle Texas Red

$7.00

Bottle Spicy

$7.00

Bottle Carolina Mustard

$7.00

Bottle Georgia Sweet

$7.00
4-Pack Sauce Bottles

4-Pack Sauce Bottles

$25.00

Beer

Lone Star

$3.00

Shiner Bock

$3.00Out of stock

Shiner Blonde

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Left Nut Lappland Blonde

$4.00

Slow Pour Nostalgia

$4.00

Kennesaw Bourbon Ale

$4.00Out of stock

Tucker Brewing Southern Heaven Hefe

$4.00

Monday Night Brewing Drafty Kilt

$4.00

N/A Drinks

Small Drink

$1.50

Large Drink

$2.50

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.00

Gallon Lemonade

$5.00

Bottled Root Beer

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5545 Atlanta Hwy, Flowery Branch, GA 30542

Directions

