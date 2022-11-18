Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Brewpubs & Breweries

Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub - Salida

373 Reviews

$$

242 F Street

Salida, CO 81201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

*16" Build Your Own
6 Baked Wings~
Cheesy Garlic Bread ~

Appetizers

2 Breadsticks ~

2 Breadsticks ~

$3.99

Braided Breadsticks Brushed with Garlic Oil, Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Cheesy Garlic Bread ~

Cheesy Garlic Bread ~

$8.39

Our Homemade Bread with Loads of Cheese, Basil, and Brushed with Garlic Oil

6 Baked Wings~

6 Baked Wings~

$9.49

Our baked wings in sauce of your choice. Naked, Garlic Parmesan, Honey Chili, Barbecue, Buffalo & Extra Hot

The Caprese Sinclair

$12.00

All hail to the Caprese Sinclair - a classic Italian fare with a little Moonlight flair. Tomatoes, basil, and fresh mozzarella drizzled with olive oil and a balsamic reduction - it’s simple, fresh, and MOLTO DELIZIOSO!

Salads

Small Caesar Salad -

$5.79

Romaine, Fresh Baked Croutons, Parmesan Cheese

Large Caesar Salad -

Large Caesar Salad -

$9.49

Romaine, Fresh Baked Croutons, Parmesan Cheese

Small House Salad -

$6.29

Romaine, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Parmesan Cheese and Sunflower Seeds

Large House Salad -

Large House Salad -

$9.59

Romaine, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Parmesan Cheese and Sunflower Seeds

Small Spinach Salad -

$6.99

Fresh Spinach Leaves, Mushrooms, Red Pepper, Red Onion, Sunflower Seeds & Feta Cheese

Large Spinach Salad -

Large Spinach Salad -

$11.09

Fresh Spinach Leaves, Mushrooms, Red Pepper, Red Onion, Sunflower Seeds & Feta Cheese

Sandwiches

Half Salida CheeseSteak Sandwich

$7.29

Steak, Cream Cheese, Jalapenos, Green Bell Peppers, Onions & Topped with Provolone

Full Salida CheeseSteak Sandwich

$11.39

Steak, Cream Cheese, Jalapenos, Green Bell Peppers, Onions & Topped with Provolone

Half BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$7.29

BBQ Sauce, Onions, Pepperoncinis, Green Chiles, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese and Grilled Chicken

Full BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$11.39

BBQ Sauce, Onions, Pepperoncinis, Green Chiles, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese and Grilled Chicken

Half Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$7.29

Spinach, Pesto, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Provolone, Artichoke Hearts and Grilled Chicken

Full Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$11.39

Spinach, Pesto, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Provolone, Artichoke Hearts and Grilled Chicken

Half Italian Combo Sandwich

$7.29

Spinach, Onion, Pepperoncini, Pepperoni, Prociutto, Salami, Tomatoes, Italian Dressing and Provolone

Full Italian Combo Sandwich

$11.39

Spinach, Onion, Pepperoncini, Pepperoni, Prociutto, Salami, Tomatoes, Italian Dressing and Provolone

Half Meatball Sandwich

$7.29

Italian Meatballs, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Jalapenos, Minced Garlic, Provolone and Marinara

Full Meatball Sandwich

$11.39

Italian Meatballs, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Jalapenos, Minced Garlic, Provolone and Marinara

Half Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$7.29

Hot Melted Ham & Cheese (Add up to 3 Veggies free)

Full Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$11.39

Hot Melted Ham & Cheese (Add up to 3 Veggies free)

Half Veggie Sandwich

$7.29

Spinach, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Green Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms & Provolone

Full Veggie Sandwich

$11.39

Spinach, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Green Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms & Provolone

Moonzones (Calzones)

Fullzone

$15.89

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Mozzarella

Vegazone

$13.59

Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes & Mozzarella

Jalzone

$14.69

Jalapenos, Pineapple, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Cream Cheese & Mozzarella. Try it with Canadian Bacon!

Italian Stallion Calzone

$16.89

Spinach, Onion, Pepperoncini, Pepperoni, Prociutto, Salami, Tomatoes, Italian Dressing and Provolone

Build Your Own Moonzone

$10.69

Create Your Perfect Zone - Comes standard with mozzarella cheese.

16" Pizza

*16" Build Your Own

*16" Build Your Own

$15.09

*16" Half & Half Specialty

*16" Full Moon

*16" Full Moon

$24.99

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Italian Sausage & Pepperoni.

*16" Harvest Moon

*16" Harvest Moon

$24.99

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Spinach, Green Olives, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, and Mushrooms.

*16" Caveman

*16" Caveman

$24.99

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and Canadian Bacon! Try it with Salami and Meatball!

*16" The Bacon Me Crazy

$24.99

Customer Creation ~ Pizza of the Month!

*16" Mirkwood Chicken

*16" Mirkwood Chicken

$23.79

Mozzarella, Cosmic Sauce(BBQ/Red), Chicken, Red Onion, Green Chiles, and Cream Cheese. Try it with Bacon!

*16" Venus

*16" Venus

$23.79

Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Minced Garlic, Sweet Basil, Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Pepperoncinis. Try it with Pesto and Artichoke Hearts!

*16" Spicy Moon Chicken

*16" Spicy Moon Chicken

$23.79

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Crushed Red Pepper(HOT).

*16" Super Roni

*16" Super Roni

$23.79

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Extra Cheese and Extra Pepperoni.

*16" Budreaux

*16" Budreaux

$23.79

Mozzarella, Pesto, Chicken, Tomatoes, Spinach and Mushrooms.

*16" T-Guns

*16" T-Guns

$23.79

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Spinach, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Cream Cheese, and Jalapenos.

*16" Greek

*16" Greek

$23.79

Mozzarella, Pesto, Spinach, Tomato, Feta, and Green Olives. Try it with Italian Sausage!

*16" Cosmic Hawaiian

*16" Cosmic Hawaiian

$21.49

Mozzarella, Cosmic Sauce(BBQ/Red), Canadian Bacon and Pineapple. Try it with Cream Cheese and Jalapenos!

14" Pizza

*14" Build Your Own

*14" Build Your Own

$13.89

*14" Half & Half Specialty

*14" Full Moon

*14" Full Moon

$22.49

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Italian Sausage & Pepperoni.

*14" Harvest Moon

*14" Harvest Moon

$22.49

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Spinach, Green Olives, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, and Mushrooms.

*14" Caveman

*14" Caveman

$22.49

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and Canadian Bacon! Try it with Salami and Meatball!

*14" The Bacon Me Crazy

$22.49

Customer Creation ~ Pizza of the Month!

*14" Mirkwood Chicken

*14" Mirkwood Chicken

$21.39

Mozzarella, Cosmic Sauce(BBQ/Red), Chicken, Red Onion, Green Chiles, and Cream Cheese. Try it with Bacon!

*14" Venus

*14" Venus

$21.39

Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Minced Garlic, Sweet Basil, Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Pepperoncinis. Try it with Pesto and Artichoke Hearts!

*14" Spicy Moon Chicken

*14" Spicy Moon Chicken

$21.39

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Crushed Red Pepper(HOT).

*14" Super Roni

*14" Super Roni

$21.39

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Extra Cheese and Extra Pepperoni.

*14" Budreaux

*14" Budreaux

$21.39

Mozzarella, Pesto, Chicken, Tomatoes, Spinach and Mushrooms.

*14" T-Guns

*14" T-Guns

$21.39

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Spinach, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Cream Cheese, and Jalapenos.

*14" Greek

*14" Greek

$21.39

Mozzarella, Pesto, Spinach, Tomato, Feta, and Green Olives. Try it with Italian Sausage!

*14" Cosmic Hawaiian

*14" Cosmic Hawaiian

$18.99

Mozzarella, Cosmic Sauce(BBQ/Red), Canadian Bacon and Pineapple. Try it with Cream Cheese and Jalapenos!

11" Pizza

*11" Build Your Own

*11" Build Your Own

$10.69

*11" Half & Half Specialty

*11" Full Moon

*11" Full Moon

$16.89

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Italian Sausage & Pepperoni.

*11" Harvest Moon

*11" Harvest Moon

$16.89

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Spinach, Green Olives, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, and Mushrooms.

*11" Caveman

*11" Caveman

$16.89

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and Canadian Bacon! Try it with Salami and Meatball!

*11" The Bacon Me Crazy

$16.89

Customer Creation ~ Pizza of the Month!

*11" Mirkwood Chicken

*11" Mirkwood Chicken

$15.89

Mozzarella, Cosmic Sauce(BBQ/Red), Chicken, Red Onion, Green Chiles, and Cream Cheese. Try it with Bacon!

*11" Venus

*11" Venus

$15.89

Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Minced Garlic, Sweet Basil, Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Pepperoncinis. Try it with Pesto and Artichoke Hearts!

*11" Spicy Moon Chicken

*11" Spicy Moon Chicken

$15.89

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Crushed Red Pepper(HOT).

*11" Super Roni

*11" Super Roni

$15.89

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Extra Cheese and Extra Pepperoni.

*11" Budreaux

*11" Budreaux

$15.89

Mozzarella, Pesto, Chicken, Tomatoes, Spinach and Mushrooms.

*11" T-Guns

*11" T-Guns

$15.89

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Spinach, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Cream Cheese, and Jalapenos.

*11" Greek

*11" Greek

$15.89

Mozzarella, Pesto, Spinach, Tomato, Feta, and Green Olives. Try it with Italian Sausage!

*11" Cosmic Hawaiian

*11" Cosmic Hawaiian

$14.69

Mozzarella, Cosmic Sauce(BBQ/Red), Canadian Bacon and Pineapple. Try it with Cream Cheese and Jalapenos!

6" Pizza

*6" Build Your Own

$6.00

*6" Full Moon

$9.50

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Italian Sausage & Pepperoni.

*6" Harvest Moon

$9.50

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Spinach, Green Olives, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, and Mushrooms.

*6" The Bacon Me Crazy

$9.50

Customer Creation ~ Pizza of the Month!

*6" Mirkwood Chicken

$8.79

Mozzarella, Cosmic Sauce(BBQ/Red), Chicken, Red Onion, Green Chiles, and Cream Cheese. Try it with Bacon!

*6" Venus

$9.00

Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Minced Garlic, Sweet Basil, Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Pepperoncinis. Try it with Pesto and Artichoke Hearts!

*6" Spicy Moon Chicken

$8.00

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Crushed Red Pepper(HOT).

*6" Caveman

$9.00

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and Canadian Bacon! Try it with Salami and Meatball!

*6" Super Roni

$7.50

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Extra Cheese and Extra Pepperoni.

*6" Budreaux

$8.50

Mozzarella, Pesto, Chicken, Tomatoes, Spinach and Mushrooms.

*6" T-Guns

$8.50

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Spinach, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Cream Cheese, and Jalapenos.

*6" Greek

$8.50

Mozzarella, Pesto, Spinach, Tomato, Feta, and Green Olives. Try it with Italian Sausage!

*6" Cosmic Hawaiian

$6.79

Mozzarella, Cosmic Sauce(BBQ/Red), Canadian Bacon and Pineapple. Try it with Cream Cheese and Jalapenos!

16" Take & Bake Pizza

*16" Take & Bake Build Your Own

$15.09

*16" Take & Bake Half & Half Specialty

*16" Take & Bake Full Moon

$24.99

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Italian Sausage & Pepperoni.

*16" Take & Bake Harvest Moon

$24.99

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Spinach, Green Olives, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, and Mushrooms.

*16" Take & Bake The Bacon Me Crazy

$24.99

Customer Creation ~ Pizza of the Month!

*16" Take & Bake Mirkwood Chicken

$23.79

Mozzarella, Cosmic Sauce(BBQ/Red), Chicken, Red Onion, Green Chiles, and Cream Cheese. Try it with Bacon!

*16" Take & Bake Venus

$23.79

Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Minced Garlic, Sweet Basil, Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Pepperoncinis. Try it with Pesto and Artichoke Hearts!

*16" Take & Bake Spicy Moon Chicken

$23.79

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Crushed Red Pepper(HOT).

*16" Take & Bake Caveman

$24.99

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and Canadian Bacon! Try it with Salami and Meatball!

*16" Take & Bake Super Roni

$23.79

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Extra Cheese and Extra Pepperoni.

*16" Take & Bake Budreaux

$23.79

Mozzarella, Pesto, Chicken, Tomatoes, Spinach and Mushrooms.

*16" Take & Bake T-Guns

$23.79

Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Spinach, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Cream Cheese, and Jalapenos.

*16" Take & Bake Greek

$23.79

Mozzarella, Pesto, Spinach, Tomato, Feta, and Green Olives. Try it with Italian Sausage!

*16" Take & Bake Cosmic Hawaiian

$21.49

Mozzarella, Cosmic Sauce(BBQ/Red), Canadian Bacon and Pineapple. Try it with Cream Cheese and Jalapenos!

Extra Sauce/Bottle of Sauce

Pesto On Side

$0.89+

House Made Pesto Ingredients: Olive Oil, Vegetable Oil, Basil, Spinach, Parmesan Cheese, Sunflower Seeds, Garlic, Salt & Pepper

Ranch On Side

$0.89+

Housemade Ranch: Sour Cream, Buttermilk, parsley, onion salt, pepper, garlic, salt

Bleu Cheese On Side

$0.89+

Housemade Bleu Cheese Dressing: Bleu Cheese, Vinegar, Buttermilk, Sour Cream, Salt, Pepper, Garlic, Sugar

Red Sauce On Side

$0.89+

Honey Balsamic

$0.89+

Caesar On Side

$0.89+

Italian On Side

$0.89+

BBQ On Side

$0.89

Cosmic On Side

$0.89

Hot Sauce On Side

$0.89

Serve on Side

Need extra toppings on the side?

Serve On Side

Dessert

Lulu’s Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.99

We’re not gonna lie - this delectable concoction had us at hello; now we’re addicted and we can’t let it go! A rich and creamy New York (or Italian) style cheesecake on a graham cracker crust drizzled with our signature strawberry sauce - it’s practically perfect in every way.

The Tenderfoot Torte

$7.49

Get ready to indulge in a mountain of decadence! This flourless chocolate torte is silky and smooth, sinfully delicious, and irresistibly divine. If chocolate is your love language - this is the dessert for you!

Strawberry Moon Dessert Pizza

$10.99

It’s not a proper pizza night without dessert pizza. Indulge in this Strawberry Glaze, Streusel, and Icing covered 11” dessert.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.84

Root Beer Float

$3.99

Vanilla Cream Float

$3.99

Limeade Float

$3.99

Ginger Beer Float

$3.99

Craft Soda

Root Beer

$2.00+

Classic Root Beer made in House.

LimeAde

$2.00+

Made in House from Fresh Lime Juice, & Cane Sugar. More Sour than Sweet.

Vanilla Cream Soda

$2.00+

Vanilla Cream Soda made in House.

Ginger Beer

$2.00+

Spicy Ginger Beer made in House.

Specialty Craft Soda

Cherry Limeade

$3.00

Orange Vanilla Cream

$3.00

Grapefruit Ginger

$3.00Out of stock

Italian Cream Soda

Flavored Syrup, Soda Water, Heavy Cream, Whip Cream & Maraschino Cherry

Blackberry

$3.75

Blackberry Syrup, Soda Water, Heavy Cream, Whip Cream & Maraschino Cherry

Caramel

$3.75

Caramel, Soda Water, Heavy Cream, Whip Cream & Maraschino Cherry

Cherry

$3.75

Cherry Syrup, Soda Water, Heavy Cream, Whip Cream & Maraschino Cherry

Coconut

$3.75

Coconut Syrup, Soda Water, Heavy Cream, Whip Cream & Maraschino Cherry

Desert Pear

$3.75

Desert Pear Syrup, Soda Water, Heavy Cream, Whip Cream & Maraschino Cherry

Lavender

$3.75

Lavender Syrup, Soda Water, Heavy Cream, Whip Cream & Maraschino Cherry

Orange Tangerine

$3.75

Orange Tangerine Syrup, Soda Water, Heavy Cream, Whip Cream & Maraschino Cherry

South Seas

$3.75

South Seas Blend (Ginger, Guava, Mango), Soda Water, Heavy Cream, Whip Cream & Maraschino Cherry

Strawberry

$3.75

Strawberry Syrup, Soda Water, Heavy Cream, Whip Cream & Maraschino Cherry

Wild Raspberry

$3.75

Wild Raspberry Syrup, Soda Water, Heavy Cream, Whip Cream & Maraschino Cherry

Iced Tea & Juice

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer (LimeAde/Tea)

$2.50

Apple Juice

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Tomato Juice

$4.50

Alcohol 21+ Only (Must Order Food)(Must Enter DOB)

All Alcohol ordered online must have an birthdate with the order. This birthdate must match the ID presented. Food must also be on the ticket.
Enter DOB Here ~ REQUIRED

Enter DOB Here ~ REQUIRED

All Alcohol ordered online must have an birthdate with the order. This birthdate must match the ID upon delivery.

Tangerine Stargazer Hard Seltzer

$6.00+Out of stock

5% Brewed with water, cane sugar, yeast, and a variety of fruits seasonally. Past selections have been Pomegranate and Blueberry.

MoonLite Cream Ale

$5.00+

5% The first beer we ever brewed! A historic Ale Version of the American Style Lager is light, crisp, and EXTREMELY DRINKABLE. Galena hops.

Pilsner

$6.00+

5% Bohemian style Pilsner. Easy drinking Lager, pleasantly hopped with traditional Czech Saaz hops(spicy, herbal hops). More hop flavor than our other light lagers.

Skinny Dipper

$6.00+

4.5% Born from our staff excursions where the beach meets the ocean, this light lager beats the heat. Crisp, refreshing, served with a lime. Brewed with a hint of corn. Hallertau Mittlefruh hops. Gluten Reduced.

Watermelon Gose

$6.00+

4.1% Light German Wheat sour ale brewed with seasonal fruit, coriander, and salt. Pronounced GOES-UH. Hallertau Mittlefruh hops.

Chingon! Dark Mexican Lager

$6.00+

5% Inspired by thirst quenching lagers from Vienna to Mexico, this brew pairs perfectly with our Salida lifestyle. Served with a lime, brown in color, easy drinking full flavor Lager. Czech Saaz hops.

Auburn Ale

$6.00+

5.4% One of the very first recipes brewed on-site that is still a staff favorite! This Amber Ale is a little toasty, hints of spice, and pleasantly hopped. Galena and Palisade hops.

Pale Ale

$6.00+Out of stock

5.1% Single Hop classic West Coast Pale ale. Pine, citrus, but not too heavy. Cascade hops.

High Side! IPA

$6.00+

6.5% This West Coast IPA is crisp, citrusy, piney, and the perfect compliment to a day on the river. Stay in the boat! Cascade, Chinook, and Simcoe hops.

Space Guide IPA

$6.00+

5.7% Our take on the new style of IPA's. A little hazy, very juicy, and big tropical fruit notes. Sultana, Bravo, and Cascade hops.

Sawatch Red Ale

$6.00+

5.4% Inspired by the mountains we love to play in, this Red Ale is has a toasty and full malt backbone, yet is hopped more aggresively than a traditional Red. Cascade and Chinook hops.

Black IPA

$6.00+

5.7% Classic West Coast IPA brewed with dark malt to create a roasty, dark beer/hoppy IPA balance. Cascade, Chinook, and Simcoe hops.

Double IPA

$8.00+

8.9% Lots of malt, lots of hops, for those that prefer a kick in the pants with their beer. Cascade, Chinook, and Simcoe hops.

Brown Ale

$6.00+

4.7% American style Brown Ale. Light brown color, malty yet easy drinking ale. Pleasantly hopped for full flavor balance. Cascade hops.

Pumpkin Ale

$6.00+

5.7% Amber beer brewed with real Pumpkin and lightly spiced with Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Clove, Ginger, and Allspice. Perle and Hallertau Mittlefruh hops.

Street Dog Porter

$6.00+

6% Named for the numerous loose dogs running down the streets of Salida. This classic porter is rich with notes of coffee and chocolate, balanced with Cascade hops.

Wee Heavy

$8.00+Out of stock

7.5% Traditional Scottish Ale. High Alcohol, very malty complex flavored beer. Will warm you up on cold days. East Kent Golding hops.

Salida Wheat

$6.00+

4.5% A crisp and hazy unfiltered beer that was brewed with wheat malt, orange peel, and coriander. Hallertau Mittlefruh hops.

Fresh Hop Pale Ale

$6.50+

Apricot Maibock (Gin Barrel Aged)

$8.00+

5.5% Maibock aged in Deerhammer Gin Barrel on Apricot puree.

NA Beer(non-alcoholic)

$5.00+

12oz Non Alcoholic Beers from Athletic Brewing.

~Margarita

$7.00+

~Moonlight Mule

$7.00+

~Whiskey Ginger

$7.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A relaxed setting for lunch, dinner, or just drinks. 9 house brews on tap ranging from classic European styles to Hoppy beers to spicy/fruity experimental beers. Offering pizza, hot sandwiches, salads, and appetizers all made with fresh ingredients. Large patio open seasonally. In the heart of downtown Salida on F n’ 3rd St.

Website

Location

242 F Street, Salida, CO 81201

Directions

Gallery
Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub image
Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub image
Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub image
Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Amicas Pizza Microbrews and More
orange starNo Reviews
127 F Street Salida, CO 81201
View restaurantnext
Elkhorn Pizzeria
orange star4.3 • 549
601 US Hwy 24 N Buena Vista, CO 81211
View restaurantnext
Elevation Beer Company - Poncha Springs
orange star4.8 • 241
115 Pahlone Pkwy PONCHA SPRINGS, CO 81242
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Salida

High Side! Bar & Grill
orange star4.4 • 300
300 West Sackett Ave Salida, CO 81201
View restaurantnext
Sprockets
orange star4.6 • 11
148 W 1st St Unit B Salida, CO 81201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salida
Aspen
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Breckenridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)
Frisco
review star
Avg 4.3