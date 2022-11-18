Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub - Salida
373 Reviews
$$
242 F Street
Salida, CO 81201
Appetizers
2 Breadsticks ~
Braided Breadsticks Brushed with Garlic Oil, Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Cheesy Garlic Bread ~
Our Homemade Bread with Loads of Cheese, Basil, and Brushed with Garlic Oil
6 Baked Wings~
Our baked wings in sauce of your choice. Naked, Garlic Parmesan, Honey Chili, Barbecue, Buffalo & Extra Hot
The Caprese Sinclair
All hail to the Caprese Sinclair - a classic Italian fare with a little Moonlight flair. Tomatoes, basil, and fresh mozzarella drizzled with olive oil and a balsamic reduction - it’s simple, fresh, and MOLTO DELIZIOSO!
Salads
Small Caesar Salad -
Romaine, Fresh Baked Croutons, Parmesan Cheese
Large Caesar Salad -
Romaine, Fresh Baked Croutons, Parmesan Cheese
Small House Salad -
Romaine, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Parmesan Cheese and Sunflower Seeds
Large House Salad -
Romaine, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Parmesan Cheese and Sunflower Seeds
Small Spinach Salad -
Fresh Spinach Leaves, Mushrooms, Red Pepper, Red Onion, Sunflower Seeds & Feta Cheese
Large Spinach Salad -
Fresh Spinach Leaves, Mushrooms, Red Pepper, Red Onion, Sunflower Seeds & Feta Cheese
Sandwiches
Half Salida CheeseSteak Sandwich
Steak, Cream Cheese, Jalapenos, Green Bell Peppers, Onions & Topped with Provolone
Full Salida CheeseSteak Sandwich
Steak, Cream Cheese, Jalapenos, Green Bell Peppers, Onions & Topped with Provolone
Half BBQ Chicken Sandwich
BBQ Sauce, Onions, Pepperoncinis, Green Chiles, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese and Grilled Chicken
Full BBQ Chicken Sandwich
BBQ Sauce, Onions, Pepperoncinis, Green Chiles, Tomatoes, Provolone Cheese and Grilled Chicken
Half Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Spinach, Pesto, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Provolone, Artichoke Hearts and Grilled Chicken
Full Pesto Chicken Sandwich
Spinach, Pesto, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Provolone, Artichoke Hearts and Grilled Chicken
Half Italian Combo Sandwich
Spinach, Onion, Pepperoncini, Pepperoni, Prociutto, Salami, Tomatoes, Italian Dressing and Provolone
Full Italian Combo Sandwich
Spinach, Onion, Pepperoncini, Pepperoni, Prociutto, Salami, Tomatoes, Italian Dressing and Provolone
Half Meatball Sandwich
Italian Meatballs, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Jalapenos, Minced Garlic, Provolone and Marinara
Full Meatball Sandwich
Italian Meatballs, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Jalapenos, Minced Garlic, Provolone and Marinara
Half Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Hot Melted Ham & Cheese (Add up to 3 Veggies free)
Full Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Hot Melted Ham & Cheese (Add up to 3 Veggies free)
Half Veggie Sandwich
Spinach, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Green Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms & Provolone
Full Veggie Sandwich
Spinach, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Green Bell Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms & Provolone
Moonzones (Calzones)
Fullzone
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Green Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, and Mozzarella
Vegazone
Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes & Mozzarella
Jalzone
Jalapenos, Pineapple, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Cream Cheese & Mozzarella. Try it with Canadian Bacon!
Italian Stallion Calzone
Spinach, Onion, Pepperoncini, Pepperoni, Prociutto, Salami, Tomatoes, Italian Dressing and Provolone
Build Your Own Moonzone
Create Your Perfect Zone - Comes standard with mozzarella cheese.
16" Pizza
*16" Build Your Own
*16" Half & Half Specialty
*16" Full Moon
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Italian Sausage & Pepperoni.
*16" Harvest Moon
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Spinach, Green Olives, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, and Mushrooms.
*16" Caveman
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and Canadian Bacon! Try it with Salami and Meatball!
*16" The Bacon Me Crazy
Customer Creation ~ Pizza of the Month!
*16" Mirkwood Chicken
Mozzarella, Cosmic Sauce(BBQ/Red), Chicken, Red Onion, Green Chiles, and Cream Cheese. Try it with Bacon!
*16" Venus
Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Minced Garlic, Sweet Basil, Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Pepperoncinis. Try it with Pesto and Artichoke Hearts!
*16" Spicy Moon Chicken
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Crushed Red Pepper(HOT).
*16" Super Roni
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Extra Cheese and Extra Pepperoni.
*16" Budreaux
Mozzarella, Pesto, Chicken, Tomatoes, Spinach and Mushrooms.
*16" T-Guns
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Spinach, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Cream Cheese, and Jalapenos.
*16" Greek
Mozzarella, Pesto, Spinach, Tomato, Feta, and Green Olives. Try it with Italian Sausage!
*16" Cosmic Hawaiian
Mozzarella, Cosmic Sauce(BBQ/Red), Canadian Bacon and Pineapple. Try it with Cream Cheese and Jalapenos!
14" Pizza
*14" Build Your Own
*14" Half & Half Specialty
*14" Full Moon
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Italian Sausage & Pepperoni.
*14" Harvest Moon
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Spinach, Green Olives, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, and Mushrooms.
*14" Caveman
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and Canadian Bacon! Try it with Salami and Meatball!
*14" The Bacon Me Crazy
Customer Creation ~ Pizza of the Month!
*14" Mirkwood Chicken
Mozzarella, Cosmic Sauce(BBQ/Red), Chicken, Red Onion, Green Chiles, and Cream Cheese. Try it with Bacon!
*14" Venus
Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Minced Garlic, Sweet Basil, Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Pepperoncinis. Try it with Pesto and Artichoke Hearts!
*14" Spicy Moon Chicken
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Crushed Red Pepper(HOT).
*14" Super Roni
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Extra Cheese and Extra Pepperoni.
*14" Budreaux
Mozzarella, Pesto, Chicken, Tomatoes, Spinach and Mushrooms.
*14" T-Guns
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Spinach, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Cream Cheese, and Jalapenos.
*14" Greek
Mozzarella, Pesto, Spinach, Tomato, Feta, and Green Olives. Try it with Italian Sausage!
*14" Cosmic Hawaiian
Mozzarella, Cosmic Sauce(BBQ/Red), Canadian Bacon and Pineapple. Try it with Cream Cheese and Jalapenos!
11" Pizza
*11" Build Your Own
*11" Half & Half Specialty
*11" Full Moon
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Italian Sausage & Pepperoni.
*11" Harvest Moon
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Spinach, Green Olives, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, and Mushrooms.
*11" Caveman
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and Canadian Bacon! Try it with Salami and Meatball!
*11" The Bacon Me Crazy
Customer Creation ~ Pizza of the Month!
*11" Mirkwood Chicken
Mozzarella, Cosmic Sauce(BBQ/Red), Chicken, Red Onion, Green Chiles, and Cream Cheese. Try it with Bacon!
*11" Venus
Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Minced Garlic, Sweet Basil, Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Pepperoncinis. Try it with Pesto and Artichoke Hearts!
*11" Spicy Moon Chicken
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Crushed Red Pepper(HOT).
*11" Super Roni
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Extra Cheese and Extra Pepperoni.
*11" Budreaux
Mozzarella, Pesto, Chicken, Tomatoes, Spinach and Mushrooms.
*11" T-Guns
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Spinach, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Cream Cheese, and Jalapenos.
*11" Greek
Mozzarella, Pesto, Spinach, Tomato, Feta, and Green Olives. Try it with Italian Sausage!
*11" Cosmic Hawaiian
Mozzarella, Cosmic Sauce(BBQ/Red), Canadian Bacon and Pineapple. Try it with Cream Cheese and Jalapenos!
6" Pizza
*6" Build Your Own
*6" Full Moon
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Italian Sausage & Pepperoni.
*6" Harvest Moon
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Spinach, Green Olives, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, and Mushrooms.
*6" The Bacon Me Crazy
Customer Creation ~ Pizza of the Month!
*6" Mirkwood Chicken
Mozzarella, Cosmic Sauce(BBQ/Red), Chicken, Red Onion, Green Chiles, and Cream Cheese. Try it with Bacon!
*6" Venus
Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Minced Garlic, Sweet Basil, Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Pepperoncinis. Try it with Pesto and Artichoke Hearts!
*6" Spicy Moon Chicken
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Crushed Red Pepper(HOT).
*6" Caveman
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and Canadian Bacon! Try it with Salami and Meatball!
*6" Super Roni
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Extra Cheese and Extra Pepperoni.
*6" Budreaux
Mozzarella, Pesto, Chicken, Tomatoes, Spinach and Mushrooms.
*6" T-Guns
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Spinach, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Cream Cheese, and Jalapenos.
*6" Greek
Mozzarella, Pesto, Spinach, Tomato, Feta, and Green Olives. Try it with Italian Sausage!
*6" Cosmic Hawaiian
Mozzarella, Cosmic Sauce(BBQ/Red), Canadian Bacon and Pineapple. Try it with Cream Cheese and Jalapenos!
16" Take & Bake Pizza
*16" Take & Bake Build Your Own
*16" Take & Bake Half & Half Specialty
*16" Take & Bake Full Moon
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Canadian Bacon, Mushrooms, Italian Sausage & Pepperoni.
*16" Take & Bake Harvest Moon
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Spinach, Green Olives, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Green Peppers, and Mushrooms.
*16" Take & Bake The Bacon Me Crazy
Customer Creation ~ Pizza of the Month!
*16" Take & Bake Mirkwood Chicken
Mozzarella, Cosmic Sauce(BBQ/Red), Chicken, Red Onion, Green Chiles, and Cream Cheese. Try it with Bacon!
*16" Take & Bake Venus
Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Minced Garlic, Sweet Basil, Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Pepperoncinis. Try it with Pesto and Artichoke Hearts!
*16" Take & Bake Spicy Moon Chicken
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Tomatoes and Crushed Red Pepper(HOT).
*16" Take & Bake Caveman
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, and Canadian Bacon! Try it with Salami and Meatball!
*16" Take & Bake Super Roni
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Extra Cheese and Extra Pepperoni.
*16" Take & Bake Budreaux
Mozzarella, Pesto, Chicken, Tomatoes, Spinach and Mushrooms.
*16" Take & Bake T-Guns
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Spinach, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Cream Cheese, and Jalapenos.
*16" Take & Bake Greek
Mozzarella, Pesto, Spinach, Tomato, Feta, and Green Olives. Try it with Italian Sausage!
*16" Take & Bake Cosmic Hawaiian
Mozzarella, Cosmic Sauce(BBQ/Red), Canadian Bacon and Pineapple. Try it with Cream Cheese and Jalapenos!
Extra Sauce/Bottle of Sauce
Pesto On Side
House Made Pesto Ingredients: Olive Oil, Vegetable Oil, Basil, Spinach, Parmesan Cheese, Sunflower Seeds, Garlic, Salt & Pepper
Ranch On Side
Housemade Ranch: Sour Cream, Buttermilk, parsley, onion salt, pepper, garlic, salt
Bleu Cheese On Side
Housemade Bleu Cheese Dressing: Bleu Cheese, Vinegar, Buttermilk, Sour Cream, Salt, Pepper, Garlic, Sugar
Red Sauce On Side
Honey Balsamic
Caesar On Side
Italian On Side
BBQ On Side
Cosmic On Side
Hot Sauce On Side
Serve on Side
Dessert
Lulu’s Strawberry Cheesecake
We’re not gonna lie - this delectable concoction had us at hello; now we’re addicted and we can’t let it go! A rich and creamy New York (or Italian) style cheesecake on a graham cracker crust drizzled with our signature strawberry sauce - it’s practically perfect in every way.
The Tenderfoot Torte
Get ready to indulge in a mountain of decadence! This flourless chocolate torte is silky and smooth, sinfully delicious, and irresistibly divine. If chocolate is your love language - this is the dessert for you!
Strawberry Moon Dessert Pizza
It’s not a proper pizza night without dessert pizza. Indulge in this Strawberry Glaze, Streusel, and Icing covered 11” dessert.
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Root Beer Float
Vanilla Cream Float
Limeade Float
Ginger Beer Float
Craft Soda
Specialty Craft Soda
Italian Cream Soda
Blackberry
Blackberry Syrup, Soda Water, Heavy Cream, Whip Cream & Maraschino Cherry
Caramel
Caramel, Soda Water, Heavy Cream, Whip Cream & Maraschino Cherry
Cherry
Cherry Syrup, Soda Water, Heavy Cream, Whip Cream & Maraschino Cherry
Coconut
Coconut Syrup, Soda Water, Heavy Cream, Whip Cream & Maraschino Cherry
Desert Pear
Desert Pear Syrup, Soda Water, Heavy Cream, Whip Cream & Maraschino Cherry
Lavender
Lavender Syrup, Soda Water, Heavy Cream, Whip Cream & Maraschino Cherry
Orange Tangerine
Orange Tangerine Syrup, Soda Water, Heavy Cream, Whip Cream & Maraschino Cherry
South Seas
South Seas Blend (Ginger, Guava, Mango), Soda Water, Heavy Cream, Whip Cream & Maraschino Cherry
Strawberry
Strawberry Syrup, Soda Water, Heavy Cream, Whip Cream & Maraschino Cherry
Wild Raspberry
Wild Raspberry Syrup, Soda Water, Heavy Cream, Whip Cream & Maraschino Cherry
Iced Tea & Juice
Alcohol 21+ Only (Must Order Food)(Must Enter DOB)
Enter DOB Here ~ REQUIRED
All Alcohol ordered online must have an birthdate with the order. This birthdate must match the ID upon delivery.
Tangerine Stargazer Hard Seltzer
5% Brewed with water, cane sugar, yeast, and a variety of fruits seasonally. Past selections have been Pomegranate and Blueberry.
MoonLite Cream Ale
5% The first beer we ever brewed! A historic Ale Version of the American Style Lager is light, crisp, and EXTREMELY DRINKABLE. Galena hops.
Pilsner
5% Bohemian style Pilsner. Easy drinking Lager, pleasantly hopped with traditional Czech Saaz hops(spicy, herbal hops). More hop flavor than our other light lagers.
Skinny Dipper
4.5% Born from our staff excursions where the beach meets the ocean, this light lager beats the heat. Crisp, refreshing, served with a lime. Brewed with a hint of corn. Hallertau Mittlefruh hops. Gluten Reduced.
Watermelon Gose
4.1% Light German Wheat sour ale brewed with seasonal fruit, coriander, and salt. Pronounced GOES-UH. Hallertau Mittlefruh hops.
Chingon! Dark Mexican Lager
5% Inspired by thirst quenching lagers from Vienna to Mexico, this brew pairs perfectly with our Salida lifestyle. Served with a lime, brown in color, easy drinking full flavor Lager. Czech Saaz hops.
Auburn Ale
5.4% One of the very first recipes brewed on-site that is still a staff favorite! This Amber Ale is a little toasty, hints of spice, and pleasantly hopped. Galena and Palisade hops.
Pale Ale
5.1% Single Hop classic West Coast Pale ale. Pine, citrus, but not too heavy. Cascade hops.
High Side! IPA
6.5% This West Coast IPA is crisp, citrusy, piney, and the perfect compliment to a day on the river. Stay in the boat! Cascade, Chinook, and Simcoe hops.
Space Guide IPA
5.7% Our take on the new style of IPA's. A little hazy, very juicy, and big tropical fruit notes. Sultana, Bravo, and Cascade hops.
Sawatch Red Ale
5.4% Inspired by the mountains we love to play in, this Red Ale is has a toasty and full malt backbone, yet is hopped more aggresively than a traditional Red. Cascade and Chinook hops.
Black IPA
5.7% Classic West Coast IPA brewed with dark malt to create a roasty, dark beer/hoppy IPA balance. Cascade, Chinook, and Simcoe hops.
Double IPA
8.9% Lots of malt, lots of hops, for those that prefer a kick in the pants with their beer. Cascade, Chinook, and Simcoe hops.
Brown Ale
4.7% American style Brown Ale. Light brown color, malty yet easy drinking ale. Pleasantly hopped for full flavor balance. Cascade hops.
Pumpkin Ale
5.7% Amber beer brewed with real Pumpkin and lightly spiced with Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Clove, Ginger, and Allspice. Perle and Hallertau Mittlefruh hops.
Street Dog Porter
6% Named for the numerous loose dogs running down the streets of Salida. This classic porter is rich with notes of coffee and chocolate, balanced with Cascade hops.
Wee Heavy
7.5% Traditional Scottish Ale. High Alcohol, very malty complex flavored beer. Will warm you up on cold days. East Kent Golding hops.
Salida Wheat
4.5% A crisp and hazy unfiltered beer that was brewed with wheat malt, orange peel, and coriander. Hallertau Mittlefruh hops.
Fresh Hop Pale Ale
Apricot Maibock (Gin Barrel Aged)
5.5% Maibock aged in Deerhammer Gin Barrel on Apricot puree.
NA Beer(non-alcoholic)
12oz Non Alcoholic Beers from Athletic Brewing.
~Margarita
~Moonlight Mule
~Whiskey Ginger
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
A relaxed setting for lunch, dinner, or just drinks. 9 house brews on tap ranging from classic European styles to Hoppy beers to spicy/fruity experimental beers. Offering pizza, hot sandwiches, salads, and appetizers all made with fresh ingredients. Large patio open seasonally. In the heart of downtown Salida on F n’ 3rd St.
