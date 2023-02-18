A map showing the location of Moono Kitchen 22342 El Paseo Ste F2View gallery

Moono Kitchen 22342 El Paseo Ste F2

review star

No reviews yet

22342 El Paseo Ste F2

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Popular Items

Chicken Ramen
House Ramen
Spicy Miso Ramen

FOOD

Appetizers

Gyoza (5pcs)

$6.99

Veg Gyoza (5pcs)

$6.99

Takoyaki (4pcs)

$7.99

Edamame

$5.99

Chicken Karaage

$9.99

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$9.99

Gyoza Pan Fried (6)

$10.99

Spicy Wonton (6)

$12.99

Fried Tofu

$8.99

Fried Calamari

$10.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

French Fries

$6.99

Seaweed Salad

$5.99

Steam Gyoza (5pcs)

$6.99

Steam Veg Gyoza (5pcs)

$6.99

Miso Soup

$6.99

Crispy Wings (6)

$11.99

Spicy Wings (6)

$11.99

Crispy Wings (12)

$21.99

Spicy Wings (12)

$21.99

Ramen

House Ramen

$16.99

House Ramen come with Tonkotsu Broth/ Pork Chashu/ Half Egg/ Naruto/ Bokchoy/ Bean Spout/ Green Onion/ Kikurage Mushroom

Beef Ramen

$17.99

Beef Ramen come with Tonkotsu Broth/ Premium Beef Short Plate/ Half Egg/ Naruto/ Corn/ Bean Spout/ Green Onion

Chicken Ramen

$17.99

Chicken Ramen come with Tonkotsu Broth/ Chicken Breast/ Half Egg/ Naruto/ Corn/ Bean Spout/ Green Onion

Vegan Ramen

$16.99

Vegan Ramen come with Vegan Broth/ Kale Noodle/ Bean Spout/ Shitake Mushroom/ Kikurage Mushroom/ BokChoy/ Carrot/ Corn/ Bamboo/ Tofu/ Green Onion

Miso Ramen

$17.99

Miso Ramen come with Tonkotsu Broth/ Pork Chashu/ Half Egg/ Naruto/ Tofu/ Bean Spout/ Green Onion/ Kikurage Mushroom

Spicy Miso Ramen

$17.99

Spicy Miso Ramen come with Tonkotsu Broth/ Pork Chashu/ Half Egg/ Naruto/ Tofu/ Bean Spout/ Green Onion/ Kikurage Mushroom

Spicy Pork Ramen

$18.99

Spicy Ramen with Our secret Chili Paste come with Tonkotsu Broth/ Pork Chashu/ Ground Pork/ Half egg/ Naruto/ Bean Sprout/ Kikurage Mushroom/ Corn/ Green Onion

Shoyu Ramen

$17.99

Shoyu Ramen come with Shoyu Broth/ Pork Chashu/ Half egg/ Naruto/ Bean Sprout/ Corn/ Bamboo/ Green Onion

Black Garlic Ramen

$17.99

Black Garlic Ramen come with Black Garlic Tonkotsu/ Pork Chashu/ Half Egg/ Green Onion

Noodle & Broth

Noodle & Broth only

$13.99

Noodle & Spicy House Broth

Noodle & Spicy Broth only

$14.99

Noodle & Spicy House Soup

Noodle & Miso Broth only

$12.99

Noodle & Spicy Miso Broth only

$12.99

Sushi

California Roll

$9.99

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.99

Cucumber roll

$6.99

Avocado roll

$7.99

Avocado & Cucumber roll

$8.99

Dragon roll

$15.99

Steamed Rice

$2.50

Poke

Poke Bowl

$17.99

3 Scoop protein half salmon and half tuna/ White rice / Salad/ Crab meat/ green onion/ cucumber/ ginger/ seaweed salad/ wasabi/ Secrete Dressing/ Crispy onion/ Seaweed Flakes/ radish/ ikura

Bowls

Beef Bowl

$16.99

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$16.99

Stream Rice

$2.50

Omurice

$12.99

Dessert

Strawberry mochi Ice Cream

$4.99

Mango Mochi Ice Cream

$4.99

Green Tea Ice Cream

$4.99

DRINKS

Drink

Hot Green Tea

$2.50

Iced Green Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Yuzu lemonade

$5.50

Galaxy

$6.50

Lychee Pop

$6.50

Pink Drink

$6.50

Lychee Lemonade

$5.50

Panna Water (L)

$7.50

Sparkling Water (L)

$7.50

Lychee Lemonade with Jelly

$6.50

Lemonade with Popping Strawberry boba

$6.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr.Pepper

$2.50

Sunkist

$2.50

Ramune

Ramune (Original)

$4.50

Ramune (Strawberry)

$4.50

Ramune (Grape)

$4.50

Ramune (Lychee)

$4.50

Ramune (Melon)

$4.50

Ramune (Peach)

$4.50

Beer

Sapporo (S)

$5.99

Sapporo (L)

$8.99

Draft Sapporo

$6.99

Asahi (S)

$5.99

Asahi (L)

$8.99

Sapporo Pitcher

$19.00

Kirin (S)

$5.99

Kirin (L)

$8.99

Kureiji Bomb

$7.99

Sake

Hot Sake (S)

$5.00

Hot Sake (L)

$8.00

Strawberry Nigori (300ml)

$15.00

Chocolate Sake (300ml)

$15.00

Mango Nigori (300ml)

$15.00

Hana Kizakura (300ml)

$15.00

Kurosawa (720ml)

$39.00

Mu Daiginjo (720ml)

$35.00

Hana Kizakura (500ml)

$22.00

Yowand Tsuki (500ml)

$30.00

Sake Bomb

$7.99

Wine

White Wine

$35.00

Red Wine

$35.00

Trinitas Chardonnay 2015

$35.00

Sauvignon blanc 2017

$35.00

Chardonnay glass

$12.00

Trinitas Cabernet 2015

$44.00
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
22342 El Paseo Ste F2, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

