Moon Palace Express

review star

No reviews yet

216 West Cermak Road

Chicago, IL 60616

Order Again

Popular Items

2pc Egg Rolls 春卷
6pc Potstickers 鍋貼
Egg Fried Rice 蛋炒饭

Specials

Small Party Tray

Small Party Tray

$35.00

Great option for 3-4 people! Tray includes: vegetable lo mein, egg rolls, General Jones' chicken wings, and crab rangoons

Large Party Tray

Large Party Tray

$80.00

Great option for 6-8 people! Tray includes: vegetable lo mein, sweet & sour pork skewers, egg rolls, General Jones' chicken wings, fried wontons, and crab rangoons

6pc General Jones' Wings 鸡翅

6pc General Jones' Wings 鸡翅

$10.00
12pc General Jones' Wings 鸡翅

12pc General Jones' Wings 鸡翅

$18.00

Fried Wontons 炸云吞

$8.00

Appetizers

2pc Egg Rolls 春卷

$6.00

*contains: pork, shrimp, peanuts

2pc Vegetable Egg Rolls 素菜卷

$6.00

4pc Crab Rangoons 蟹角

$6.00

Scallion Pancakes 蔥油餅

$5.50

Shrimp Toast 虾吐司

$8.00

BBQ Pork 叉烧

$9.00

6pc Fried Shrimp 炸虾

$9.00

Shanghai Cold Noodles 上海冷面

$7.00

chewy lo mein noodles tossed in spicy peanut sauce.

Chicken w/ Chili Sauce 棒棒鸡

$9.00

sliced white meat chicken with spicy chili sauce (served cold)

Edamame

$6.00

Dumplings

6pc Xiao Long Bao 小籠包

$10.00

shanghainese steamed pork dumpling

6pc Potstickers 鍋貼

$10.00

pork dumpling with crispy bottom

6pc Steamed Dumplings 蒸饺

$10.00

steamed pork dumpling

6pc Pan Fried Pork Buns 生煎包

$10.00

shanghainese pan fried pork dumpling

8pc Fried Wontons 炸云吞

$8.00

choose: pork or shrimp

6pc Sticky Rice Shu Mai 糯米燒麥

$8.00

shanghainese pork belly and stick rice stuffed steamed dumpling

Soup

Egg Drop Soup 蛋花汤

$5.00

Hot & Sour Soup 酸辣汤

$7.00

*contains: pork

Vegetable & Tofu Soup 青菜豆腐汤

$6.00

Chicken & Corn Soup 鸡茸粟米羹

$7.00

Wonton Soup 馄饨汤

$8.00

choose: pork or shrimp

Sizzling Rice Soup 锅巴汤

$8.00

*contains: shellfish

Noodle Soup 汤面

$8.00

Hot & Sour Noodle 酸辣汤面

$10.00

Extra Rice 加锅巴

$2.00

Extra Noodle 加面

$2.00

Vegetables

Szechuan String Beans 干煸四季豆

$12.00

Eggplant in Hot Garlic Sauce 鱼香茄子

$12.00

Sauteed Peapod Sprouts 清炒豆苗

$13.00

Sauteed Chinese Broccoli 中芥兰

$11.00

Stir-Fried Egg, Tomato, & Okra 丝瓜番茄炒蛋

$12.00

Bok Choy, Bamboo, & Shiitake Mushroom 双冬菜心

$12.00

Vegetarian Mapo Tofu 素菜麻婆豆腐

$12.00

Home Style Tofu 红烧豆腐

$12.00

Rice & Noodles

Egg Fried Rice 蛋炒饭

$8.00

Combo Fried Rice 什锦炒饭

$12.00

choose your combo

Lo Mein 捞面

$9.00

soft chewy noodles

Combo Lo Mein 什锦捞面

$13.00

soft chewy noodles. choose your combo.

Chow Mein 炒面

$9.00

crunchy noodles with sauce

Combo Chow Mein 什锦炒面

$13.00

crunchy noodles with sauce. choose your combo

Chow Fun 河粉

$10.00

wide rice noodles

Combo Chow Fun 什锦河粉

$14.00

wide rice noodles. choose your combo.

Chinese BBQ Pork & Pineapple Fried Rice 叉烧菠萝炒饭

$12.00

Shanghai Fried Noodles 上海炒面

$12.00

stir-fried lo mein noodles with shredded pork and cabbage

Zhajiang Noodles 炸酱面

$9.00

saucy lo mein noodles with ground pork and bamboo shoots in soybean paste sauce

Noodles w/ Peanut Sauce 担担面

$9.00

saucy lo mein noodles with mustard greens in spicy peanut sauce

Classics

Orange 陈皮

$13.00

Kung Pao 宫保

$12.00

*contains: peanuts

Hot Garlic 鱼香

$12.00

Sweet & Sour 甜酸

$12.00

General Tso's 左宗

$12.00

Mongolian 蒙古

$12.00

Sesame 芝麻

$12.00

Salt & Pepper 椒盐

$13.00

Egg Foo Young 芙蓉蛋

$12.00

Moo Shu 木须

$11.00

Broccoli 西兰 w/

$12.00

Mixed Veg 时菜 w/

$12.00

Peapod Sprouts 豆苗 w/

$13.00

Peapods 雪豆 w/

$12.00

Blk Bean Sauce 豉汁 w/

$12.00

Seafood Specials

Shrimp in Lobster Sauce 虾龙糊

$16.00

Salt & Pepper 椒盐

Salt & Pepper Combo 椒盐海鲜

$20.00

Salt & Pepper Crab 椒盐软壳蟹

$25.00

Hunan Crispy Fish 湖南脆皮魚片

$17.00

Steamed Sole Fish 清蒸鱼片

$17.00

Seafood Platter 海鲜大集会

$18.00

mixed seafood stir fried in a velvety sauce

Sukiyaki Seafood 沙茶海鲜

$18.00

mixed seafood stir fried in a savory sauce

Fish Fillet & String Beans 四季豆鱼片

$16.00

Hot Garlic Shrimp & Scallops

$18.00

Sauteed Scallops 油爆带子

$18.00

Kung Pao Scallops 宫保带子

$18.00

*contains: peanuts

Black Pepper Scallops 黑椒带子

$25.00

Tomato Ginger Shrimp 干烧虾

$17.00

Tofu & Seafood Black Bean Sauce 铁板豆腐

$16.00

Moon Palace Specials

Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐

$12.00

*contains: pork

Peking Duck 北京烤鸭 (Whole)

$50.00

Crispy Duck 香酥鸭 (Half)

$20.00

Braised Duck 冬菇鸭 (Half)

$20.00

Happy Family 全家福

$17.00

*contains: shellfish, pork

Cumin Beef 孜然牛肉

$17.00

Cumin Lamb 孜然羊肉

$17.00

Cumin Chicken 孜然鸡

$15.00

Shanghai Style Beef 香辣牛肉

$17.00

Shanghai Style Fish 上海鱼片

$17.00

Shanghai Style Chicken 香辣鸡丁

$15.00

Crispy Chicken 油淋鸡

$20.00

Chicken & Peapod Sprouts in Black Pepper Sauce 豆苗雞柳

$16.00

Dried Chili Diced Chicken 香酥鸡丁

$15.00

Ginger Scallion Chicken 姜葱鸡片

$15.00

Cashew Chicken 腰果鸡

$14.00

Moon Palace Chicken 怪味鸡

$14.00

diced chicken stir fried in a spicy sauce with bell peppers and peanuts. *contains: peanuts

Black Pepper Beef & Onions 黑椒牛

$16.00

Pepper Steak 青椒牛肉

$16.00

sliced steak stir fried with bell peppers

Shredded Pork, Chives, & Tofu 韭菜花豆幹肉絲

$14.00

Szechuan Pork 尖椒冬笋肉丝

$14.00

shredded pork with peppers in a spicy sauce

Sides & Extras

Side of White Rice 白米

$2.00

Ginger 生姜

$0.50

Moo Shu Wrap 卷饼

$2.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Delivery Extra

$5.00

Beverages

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Tea

$3.00

Cocktail

$12.00
Tsingtao

Tsingtao

$7.00

Tecate

$5.00

Old Style

$5.00

Marz Jungle Boogie

$8.00

Right Bee Cider

$7.00
High Noon

High Noon

$8.00
Kikusui Funaguchi

Kikusui Funaguchi

$15.00

Small Dish 點心

Scallion Pancakes 蔥油餅

$5.50

6pc Xiao Long Bao 小籠包

$10.00

shanghainese steamed pork dumpling

6pc Potstickers 鍋貼

$10.00

pork dumpling with crispy bottom

6pc Pan Fried Pork Buns 生煎包

$10.00

shanghainese pan fried pork dumpling

6pc Sticky Rice Shu Mai 糯米燒麥

$8.00

shanghainese pork belly and stick rice stuffed steamed dumpling

Pork Belly Zong Zi 猪肉粽子

$7.00

Cold Dish 冷盤

07. Smoked Fish 熏魚

$8.00

08. Wheat Gluten with Four Delight 四鮮烤麩

$7.00

09. Tofu with Preserved Egg 皮蛋豆腐

$7.00

10. Braised Duck in Brown Sauce 醬鴨

$9.00

11. Drunken Chicken 醉雞

$8.00

12. Five Spice Beef 五香牛肉

$9.00

13. Salted Duck 鹽水鴨

$9.00

Noodle 面条

14. Shanghai Cold Noodle 上海冷面

$7.00

15. Shanghai Fried Noodle 上海炒粗面

$12.00

16. Shanghai Fried Rice Cake 上海炒年糕

$14.00

17. Pan Fried Noodle with Sliced Pork 肉絲兩面黃

$10.00

18. Stir Fried Scallion Noodle 蔥油拌麵

$7.00

Soup 湯類

19. Egg Drop w/ Tomato & Mustard Green Tuber 番茄榨菜蛋花湯

$7.00

20. Vermicelli w/ Fried Bean Curd 油豆腐粉絲湯

$7.00

21. Pork & Tofu w/ Shepherd’s Purse 薺菜豆腐肉絲羹

$8.00

22. Seafood & Tofu Soup 海鮮豆腐羹

$8.00

23. Fish Soup with Cilantro 香菜魚羹

$8.00

24. Bamboo Shoot Soup with Pork 醃篤鮮

$10.00

Shanghai 上海風味小炒

25. Stir-fried Egg w/ Shrimp 蝦仁炒蛋

$17.00

26. Stir-fried Egg w/ Gourd, Tomato, & Soybean 番茄絲瓜毛豆炒蛋

$12.00

27. Wheat Gluten w/ Squash 丝瓜面筋

$12.00

28. Sautéed Pea Sprouts | 清炒豆苗

29. Stir-fried Cornish Hen 生炒童子雞

$15.00

30. Spicy Cornish Hen 風味雞

$15.00

31. Spicy Diced Chicken 香辣雞丁

$15.00

32. Crispy Diced Chicken 香酥雞丁

$15.00

33. Chicken w/ Eggplant 茄子雞片

$15.00

34. Chicken w/ Peapod Sprouts in Black Pepper Sauce | 豆苗雞柳

$16.00

35. Eel w/ Bamboo & Yellow Chives 韭黃鱔糊

$23.00

36. Fish Fillet w/ Peapod Sprouts 豆苗薑蔥魚片

$17.00

37. Rice Wine Fish Fillet 糟溜魚片

$16.00

38. Sweet & Sour Fish Fillet 糖醋魚片

$17.00

39. Hunan Crispy Fish Fillet 湖南脆皮魚片

$17.00

40. Lion's Head Meatballs 菜心獅子頭

$17.00

41. Pork w/ Pickled Mustard Greens & Tofu 榨菜竹筍肉絲豆腐幹

$14.00

42. Pork w/ Chive & Dried Tofu 韭菜花豆干肉絲

$14.00

43. Pork w/ Pickled Vegetables & Bamboo 鹹菜冬筍肉絲

$14.00

44. Pork w/ Pickled Vegetables & Edamame 鹹菜毛豆肉絲

$14.00

45. Pork w/ Peppers & Bamboo Shoot 尖椒冬筍肉絲

$14.00

46. Hot & Spicy Beef 香辣牛肉

$16.00

47. Stir-fried Pork Stomach 尖椒肚片

$14.00

48. Spicy Eight Treasure 八寶辣醬

$15.00

49. Sweet & Sour Pork Chop 糖醋排骨

$15.00

50. Dong Po Braised Pork Belly 東坡肉

$19.00

51. Braised Pork Shoulder 紅燒元蹄

$22.00

52. Szechuan Sea Cucumber 幹燒海參

$25.00

53. Sea Cucumber & Seafood 什錦海參

$25.00

54. Sea Cucumber & Shrimp Roe 蝦仔海參

$25.00

55. Sea Cucumber & Abalone 冬菇鮑魚燴海參

$25.00

56. Szechuan Prawns 干炒明蝦

$17.00

57. Shrimp in Black Bean Sauce 蒜蓉豉汁蒸蝦.

$17.00

58. Oil Explosion Shrimp 油爆蝦

$17.00

59. Salt & Pepper 3 Delicacies 椒盐三鲜

$20.00
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Classic Chinese-American dishes and Shanghainese specialities available for carryout and delivery located in Chicago's Chinatown

