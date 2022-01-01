Moon Rabbit 605 W 19th

A map showing the location of Moon Rabbit 605 W 19thView gallery
Shareables

Egg Rolls (4 pc)

$7.00

Veggie Egg Rolls (4pc)

$7.00Out of stock

Spring Rolls (2 pc)

$7.00

Blistered Shishitos

$7.00

Garlic Soy Wings (5pc)

$9.00

Banh Xeo Tostadas

$9.00

Carpaccio

$12.00

------------------------------

Morning Glory

$12.00

Banh Beo

$11.00

Soups

Pho Dac Biet

$15.00

Pho Tai

$12.00

Pho Tai Chinh

$12.00

Pho Ga

$14.00Out of stock

Bun Bo Hue

$15.00

Broth (Chicken)

$6.00Out of stock

Broth (Beef)

$7.00

Salads

Chicken Goi / Goi Ga

$12.00

Shrimp Goi / Goi Tom

$15.00

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Mixed Green Salad

$10.00

Specialties

Shaken Beef

$24.00

Miso Marinated Claypot Fish

$21.00

Fried Garlic Shrimp

$21.00

Beef Papaya Salad

$29.00

Side Rice

Crab Pocket

$22.00

Salt and Pepper Squid

$17.00

Banh Mi

Grilled Lemongrass Pork BM

$8.00

Honey Lime Chicken BM

$8.00

Cold Cut BM

$7.00

Spicy Fried Chicken BM

$9.00

Vegetable BM

$11.00

Bo Kho Dip BM

$12.00

Rice and Vermicelli

Grilled Lemongrass Pork / Thit Nuong

$12.00

Honey Lime Chicken / Ga Nuong

$12.00

Turmeric Tofu

$11.00

Garlic Butter Shrimp

$15.00

Cornish Hen / Ga Roti

$15.00

MR Fried Rice

$15.00

Pork Chop

$18.00

Extras

Fried Egg

$1.50

Noodles

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Fresh Vegetables

$3.00

Sauce

$1.00

Sides

Training

$1.00

Banh Mi Bread

$2.00

Beef Pho Broth and Noodles Only

$10.00

Chicken Pho Broth and Noodles Only

$10.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Open Food

Open Food

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Lime and Thai Basil Sorbet

$7.00

Mango Sorbet

$7.00

Coconut Chai Sorbet

$7.00Out of stock

Common Mods

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.00

Pho Tofu

$14.00

N/A BEV

SODA CHAN

$5.00

SODA THO

$5.00

TOPO CHICO

$4.00

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

DR. PEPPER

$2.50

FANTA ORANGE

$2.50

HOT TEA

$4.00

CAFE SUA DA

$5.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$4.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

Thai Tea

$5.00

Artichoke Tea

$4.00

Hibiscus Artichoke Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

BEER

Art Car

$7.00

Asahi Super Dry

$7.00

Big Wave

$6.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Buckle Bunny

$7.00

H-Town Pils

$7.00

Hazy Little Thing

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00Out of stock

Hitachino White

$12.00

Kirin Ichiban

$7.00

Love Street

$6.00

Rainbow Sherbert

$7.00

Sapporo

$7.00

Warsteiner Oktoberfest

$7.00

Yellow Rose IPA

$8.00

Coors

$6.00

Celis Peche

$8.00

RED WINE

The Left Coast Pinot Noir

$14.00

Tinto De Rulo - Carignan

$13.00

Novelty Hill Red Blend

$12.00

Humberto Canale Malbec

$10.00

Eco Terreno Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

Bottle Left Coast Pinot Noir

$56.00

Bottle Tinto De Rulo - Carignan

$52.00

Bottle Novelty Hill Red Blend

$48.00

Bottle Humberto Canale Estate

$40.00

Bottle Eco Terreno Cabernet

$56.00

Bottle Austin Hope

$150.00

ROTATION CAB GLASS

$10.00

LONA BONA GLASS

$11.00

JAN PETIT GLASS

$11.00

STONE CASTLE MERLOT GLASS

$10.00

ROTATION CAB BTL

$36.00

LONA BONA BTL

$40.00

JAN PETIT BTL

$40.00

STONE CASTLE MERLOT BTL

$36.00

WHITE WINE

J Dusi Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Mount Fishtail Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Smoke Screen Chardonnay

$14.00

JCV Ramato - Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Francois Villard Viognier

$15.00

Bottle J Dusi Pinot Grigio

$40.00Out of stock

Bottle Mount Fishtail

$48.00

Bottle Smoke Screen Chardonnay

$56.00

Bottle JCV Ramato

$56.00

Bottle Francois Villard Viognier

$60.00

Whitehaven

$12.00

TABLELANDS SAUV. BLANC GLASS

$11.00

SISQUELLA GLASS

$12.00

THREE OTTERS CHARD GLASS

$11.00

LA HARGUE BORDEAUX

$12.00

TABLELANDS SAUV. BLANC BTL

$40.00

SISQUELLA BTL

$44.00

THREE OTTERS CHARD BTL

$40.00

LA HARGUE BTL

$44.00

SPARKLING/ROSE WINE

Futurosa Rosato

$14.00

Faire la Fete Brut Rose

$14.00Out of stock

Casa De Valor Cava

$10.00

Bottle Whole Futurosa Rosato

$56.00

Bottle Faire La Fete Brut Rosé

$56.00Out of stock

Bottle Casa De Valor Cava

$40.00

Bottle Guistino B. Ruggeri

$80.00

LA FARRA PROSECCO GLASS

$12.00

ARDENGHI AMETISTA GLASS

$12.00

CALCU GLASS

$11.00

LA FARRA PROSECCO BTL

$44.00

ARDENGHI AMETISTA BTL

$44.00

CALCU BTL

$40.00

COCKTAILS - CLASSIC

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Margarita

$11.00

South Side

$13.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Paloma

$11.00

French 75

$10.00

Vodka Gimlet

$13.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Trinidad Sour

$14.00

Highball

$11.00

Negroni

$12.00

Cocktails - House

Baby Girl's Wish

$15.00

Back Up Terry!

$13.00

Ca Phe Martini

$13.00

Circa '73

$13.00

El Tigre

$11.00

Elixir of Immortality

$13.00

Hare with the Pear

$13.00

Lola's Life On The Moon

$14.00

The Golden Hour

$12.00

CORDIALS / BRANDY

Pierre Ferrand 1840

$12.00

Kammer Pear in Bottle

$18.00

Kammer Pear Brandy

$13.00

Absinthe Pernod

$21.00

Campari

$9.00

Licor 43

$7.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Montenegro

$10.00

Remy Martin XO

$45.00

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Hennessy VSOP

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Aperol

$10.00

Noilly Pratt Dry Vermouth

$10.00

Noilly Pratt Sweet Vermouth

$10.00

St. Germain

$10.00

D'usse

$12.00

GIN

Bombay Dry

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Drumshanbo Gunpowder

$12.00

Hayman's Old Tom

$11.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Zephyr

$10.00

Hendrick's

$9.00

Roku

$10.00

Sipsmith London Dry

$9.00

Nikka Coffey Gin

$9.00

Greenhouse Gin

$9.00

Gray Whale

$10.00

RUM

Appleton Estate

$8.00

Bacardi Coconut

$8.00

Bacardi Gran Reserva

$11.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Rum Anejo

$8.00

Bacardi Light

$8.00

Denizen White

$8.00

Flor De Cana Gold

$8.00

Plantation OFTD

$9.00

El Dorado 5 Year

$8.00

Smith & Cross

$9.00

Batavia-Arrack

$9.00

TEQUILA/MEZCAL

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Repo

$14.00

Cazadores Blanco

$8.00

Cazadores Reposado

$9.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$40.00

Creyente

$13.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00Out of stock

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Dos Hombres

$14.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$14.00

G4

$15.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$10.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$12.00

Ocho Tequila Plata

$12.00

Ocho Tequila Reposado

$15.00

Illegal Reposado

$14.00

Hornitos Plata

$8.00

Hornitos Reposado

$8.00

Mijenta Blanco

$13.00

Mijenta Reposado

$14.00

400 Coñejos

$8.00

Veneno Añejo

$40.00

Veneno Blanco

$11.00

El Tesoro Paradiso

$35.00

Mal Bien Espadin

$16.00

La Venenosa Tabernas

$12.00

Codigo 1530 Rosa

$17.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$13.00

Tequila Arette

$10.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$20.00

Don Fulano Reposado

$15.00

VODKA

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Citron

$11.00

Grey Goose Peach Rosemary

$11.00

Grey Goose Strawberry Lemongrass

$11.00

Grey Goose Watermelon Basil

$10.00

Tito's

$9.00

Haku

$9.00

WHISKEY

Angel's Envy

$14.00

Balvenie 15 Sherry Cask

$28.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Blanton's

$22.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Dewar's White Label

$9.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

Hibiki Harmony

$26.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jim Beam Bourbon

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Macallan 12

$24.00

Macallan 18 Sherry Cask

$70.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

MARS Iwai

$11.00

MARS Iwai Tradition

$16.00

Michter's Small Batch

$13.00

Nikka From the Barrel

$16.00

Oban Little Bay

$16.00

Old Forester 1920 Prohibition

$14.00

Old Grandad

$11.00

Rabbit Hole Dareringer

$19.00

Rittenhouse Rye 100

$9.00

Rock Hill Single Barrel

$16.00

Stagg Jr

$15.00

Suntory Toki

$11.00

Teeling

$10.00

Weller 107

$20.00

Weller 12

$14.00

Weller 90

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Yamazaki 12

$30.00

Akashi

$10.00

Sunday's Japanese

$13.00

Balvenie 12

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Macallan 12 Sherry Cask

$18.00

Oban Little Bay

$16.00

Hibiki Japanese Harmony

$24.00

Barrell Private Selection

$26.00

Kentucky Owl 10 Year

$35.00

Legent

$11.00

Milam & Greene

$14.00

Redemption Rye

$9.00

Angel's Envy Spec's Barrel Pick

$25.00

Yamazaki 12

$24.00

Hakushu

$18.00

Basil Hayden Red Wine Cask

$15.00

White Linen Night

Strawberry Goose Spritz

$12.00

Cazadores Margarita

$11.00

Wine

$10.00

Beer

$6.00

Richard's Rainwater

$5.00

Ozarka Bottle Water

$3.00

BOTTLE LIST

Couty-Dutheil Brut de Franc

$64.00

Ruggieri Giustino B. Prosecco

$75.00

Domaine Anderson Chardonnay

$74.00

Cava Quintanilla Chardonnay

$77.00

Les Allies Sancere

$75.00

Marc Des Champs Pouilly Fume

$77.00

DFV Cuvee Luke Saralee's White Blend

$75.00

Chan De Rosas Albarino

$55.00

Pfister Berg Reisling

$61.00

Raptor Ridge Pinot Noir

$72.00

Illahe Pinot Noir

$93.00

Casa Emma Chianti Classico

$67.00

Clos Berenguer Grenache

$54.00

Santo Tomas Tempranillo-Cabernet

$65.00

Durigutti Malbec

$58.00

Smith Story Cab Franc

$96.00

Titus V Andronicus Red Blend

$84.00

J. McClelland Napa Cabernet

$90.00

Januik Cabernet

$80.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Neighborhood restaurant with an emphasis on Vietnamese classics and fun twists on old favorites

Location

605 W 19th, Houston, TX 77008

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

