Moonshine Alley 52 Pine Street

review star

No reviews yet

52 Pine Street

Providence, RI 02903

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Southern Nachos

Southern Nachos

$13.95

Shredded cheese, black beans, jalapeños. Served with pico and sour cream

Crispy Cheese Curds

Crispy Cheese Curds

$10.95

Lightly fried Wisconsin cheese. Served with marinara dip

Loaded Baked Potato

$9.95

Topped with cheddar cheese, smoke bacon, scallions, diced tomato and sour cream

Nashville Naan

$12.95

Crispy hot chicken, mozzarella, smoked bacon, spicy honey drizzle

Cheeseburger Sliders

Cheeseburger Sliders

$12.95

Sliced cheddar, tomato, lettuce, chipotle mayo

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$9.95

Corn bread batter made with grilled corn and red peppers. Served with Alabama white

Buffalo Chicken Rangoons

Buffalo Chicken Rangoons

$11.95

Wrapped wonton filled with spicy buffalo chicken and a three cheese blend. Served with blue cheese dip

Skillet Corn Bread

Skillet Corn Bread

$6.95

Freshly made corn bread baked in a cast iron skillet. Served with honey butter

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.95

Served with ranch dip

Wings

Wings

$14.95

8 jumbo wings

Tenders

Tenders

$14.95

6 crispy tenders

Soup & Salad

Chili

Chili

$10.95

Slow cooked with ground beef, peppers, onions and black beans. Topped with melted shredded cheese

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$7.95

Sherry and fresh herb beef broth topped with crustini and melted Swiss cheese

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, carrots, red onions, croutons, apple cider vinaigrette

Tennessee Cobb Salad

Tennessee Cobb Salad

$14.95

Crumbled blue cheese, grilled corn, bacon, tomatoes, romaine and hard-boiled egg with blue cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.95

Crisp hearts of romaine tossed in a classic Caesar dressing with croutons, and shaved Romano cheese

Side Garden Salad

$6.95

1/2 size version of our Garden Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$5.95

1/2 size version of our Caesar Salad

Sandwiches & Burgers

American Burger

$14.95

Brisket and chuck blend, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, house sauce

SoBro Burger

SoBro Burger

$16.95

Honey bacon slab, onion strings, cheddar, Nashville hot sauce

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Buttermilk chicken thigh, apple cider slaw, pickles, spicy honey drizzle

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$16.95

Slow braised short rib, three cheese blend, on thick cut sour dough

Turkey Club

$14.95

House roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo

Entrees

Fish N' Chips

$19.95

Local cod, battered and fried. Served with hand cut fries, coleslaw and a side of tarter sauce

Jack BBQ Ribs

Jack BBQ Ribs

$20.95

Slow cooked, BBQ rubbed half rack. Served with fries and slaw

Grilled Salmon

$22.95

Bourbon glazed salmon, topped with chow chow. Served with roasted potatoes

Grilled Rib Eye

$25.95

14 oz. marinated steak topped with honey butter served over hand cut fries

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.95

Stuffed flake pastry with herb chicken, carrots, peas and onions

Moonshine Chicken

$19.95

Signature spicy garlic sauce served with green beans and hand cut fries

Moonshine Shrimp

$19.95

Signature spicy garlic sauce served with green beans and hand cut fries

Sides

Side Green Beans

$6.00
Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$8.00
Side Bacon Brussels

Side Bacon Brussels

$8.00Out of stock

Side Apple Slaw

$6.00

Side Chow Chow

$6.00

Side of Fries

$6.00

Side of Waffle Sweets

$6.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Shirts

Red T-Shirt

$20.00+

Grey T-Shirt

$20.00+

Blue T-Shirt

$20.00+

Misc

Moonshine Glass

Moonshine Glass

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Moonshine Alley brings all of energy and excitement of Nashville straight to the heart of downtown Providence. Eat, drink, dance and party with authentic Southern style and hospitality.

Website

Location

52 Pine Street, Providence, RI 02903

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

