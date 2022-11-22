  • Home
  • /
  • Braselton
  • /
  • Moonshiners Bar and Grill - Braselton - 6750 ga hwy 53
A map showing the location of Moonshiners Bar and Grill - Braselton 6750 ga hwy 53View gallery

Moonshiners Bar and Grill - Braselton 6750 ga hwy 53

review star

No reviews yet

6750 ga hwy 53

Braselton, GA 30517

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Rae's Twisted Queso

$11.00

Aspargus Fries

$9.00

Pretzel Sticks

$8.00

Country Fried Steak Bites

$9.00Out of stock

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Grouper Bites

$12.00

Chili Cheese Tots

$9.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$11.00

Egg Rolls

$10.00

Flatbreads

Pizza Flatbread

$9.00

Shrimp Scampi Flatbread

$12.00

BBQ Pork Flatbread

$12.00

Salad N Soup

Small House Salad

$4.00

Large House Salad

$8.00

Chicken Blt Salad

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Million Dollar Salad

$18.00

Tomato Soup

$7.00

Award Winning Chili

$8.00

Craft Burgers

American Burger

$14.00

Southern Burger

$15.00

Crack o Dawn Burger

$15.00

BC Bacon Mushroom Burger

$15.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Perfect Cheeseburger

$14.00

Bacon Jam Burger

$15.00Out of stock

Sandwichs n More

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Blt Sandwich

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Rueben Sandwich

$15.00

Entrees

Blackened Salmon

$18.00

Herb Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Southern Shrimp n Gritz

$16.00

Pork Chops

$17.00

10oz NY Strip

$22.00

*6oz Flat Iron

$15.00

Wings

Wings 5

$8.00

Wings 10

$14.00

Wings 5 Flats

$9.00

Wings 10 Flats

$16.00

Wings 5 Drums

$8.00

Wings 10 Drums

$14.00

Sides

Honey Cornbread

$5.00

Grilled Aspargus

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Baked MAC

$5.00

Garlic Mash

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Corn Cob

$5.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Desserts

Lemon Cream Cake

$7.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Saltd Caramel Brownie

$8.00

N/a Beverages

Coke

$3.29

Diet Coke

$3.29

Sprite

$3.29

Dr Pepper

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Gingerale

$3.29

Tea

$3.29

Sweet Tea

$3.29

Water

Orange Juice

$3.29

Pineapple Juice

$3.29

Coffee

$3.29

Cranberry

$3.29

Grapefruit

$3.29

Energy

$3.29

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Red Bull Coconut

$4.00

Red Bull Yellow

$4.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$4.00

Red Bull Blue

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6750 ga hwy 53, Braselton, GA 30517

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Juke N Jive Creamery - 6342 Grand Hickory Drive 101
orange star4.7 • 305
6342 Grand Hickory Drive 101 Braselton, GA 30517
View restaurantnext
Sneaky Sancho Wings and Tacos
orange star4.7 • 1,299
1975 Highway 211 Hoschton, GA 30548
View restaurantnext
Tree Frog Tavern and Grille - 55 freedom parkway #103
orange starNo Reviews
55 freedom parkway #103 hoschton, GA 30548
View restaurantnext
Diletto Bakery - Flowery Branch - 6488 Spout Springs Rd
orange starNo Reviews
6488 Spout Springs Road Flowery Branch, GA 30542
View restaurantnext
Vinny’s Little Italy- FB/Oakwood
orange star4.5 • 7
3616 Atlanta HWY Suite 900 Flowery Branch, GA 30542
View restaurantnext
Chef Joel - Coco Cabana
orange starNo Reviews
3640 wallis rd Flowery Branch, GA 30542
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Braselton

Juke N Jive Creamery - 6342 Grand Hickory Drive 101
orange star4.7 • 305
6342 Grand Hickory Drive 101 Braselton, GA 30517
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Braselton
Flowery Branch
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Dacula
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Loganville
review star
No reviews yet
Cumming
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston