Moonshiners Bar and Grill - Grayson

2445 Moon Rd Ste 1

Grayson, GA 30017

Order Again

Appetizers

Aspargus Fries

$10.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$11.00

Egg Rolls

$10.00

Grouper Bites

$12.00

Pizza Flatbread

$9.00

Pork Belly

$12.00

Pretzel Sticks

$8.00

Rae's Twisted Queso

$13.00

Shrimp Scampi Flatbread

$12.00

Salad N Soup

Small House Salad

$5.00

Large House Salad

$8.00

Chicken Blt Salad

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Million Dollar Salad

$18.00

Tomato Soup

$7.00

Award Winning Chili

$8.00

Craft Burgers

American Burger

$14.00

Bacon Jam Burger

$15.00

Crack o Dawn Burger

$15.00

Dr Pepper Burger

$15.00

Perfect Cheeseburger

$14.00

Southern Burger

$15.00

Sandwichs n More

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Blt Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Rueben Sandwich

$15.00

Chili Tacos

$4.00

Wings

Wings 5

$8.00

Wings 10

$14.00

Wings 5 Flats

$9.00

Wings 10 Flats

$16.00

Wings 5 Drums

$8.00

Wings 10 Drums

$14.00

Made From Scratch

Blackened Salmon

$18.00

Herb Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Sausage n Peppers

$15.00

Shrimp Scampi

$17.00

A La Carte

6oz Flat Iron

$12.00

8oz Sirloin

$15.00

12oz Ribeye

$36.00

Pork Chops

$12.00

Trout

$12.00

BBQ Chicken

$7.00

Sides

Honey Cornbread

$5.00

Grilled Aspargus

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Baked MAC

$5.00

Garlic Mash

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Street Corn

$5.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Desserts

Lemon Cream Cake

$7.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Saltd Caramel Brownie

$8.00

N/a Beverages

Coffee

$3.29

Coke

$3.29

Cranberry

$3.29

Diet Coke

$3.29

Dr Pepper

$3.29

Energy

$3.29

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Gingerale

$3.29

Grapefruit

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Orange Juice

$3.29

Pineapple Juice

$3.29

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Blue

$5.00

Red Bull Coconut

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Red Bull Watermelon

$5.00

Red Bull Yellow

$5.00

Sprite

$3.29

Sweet Tea

$3.29

Tea

$3.29

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
A place of enjoyment and relaxation at one of the most enchanting places of the state. Weekly live entertainment, great food and friendly staff.

2445 Moon Rd Ste 1, Grayson, GA 30017

