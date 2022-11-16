Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moonstones 185 Chelmsford Street

1,616 Reviews

$$

185 Chelmsford Street

Chelmsford, MA 01824

Order Again

bar snacks

Cambodian Peanuts

$6.95

ankgor thoom inspired - lemongrass, kaffir, toasted garlic

Fries Basket

$8.95

handcut

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$12.95

handcut

Marco's Tacos

$12.95

chef's seasonal inspirations

Cauliflower

$11.95

Cajun Wings

$14.95

Korean Wings

$14.95

Buffalo Wings

$14.95

small plates

Beet Salad

$12.95

red and golden beets, local goat cheese, pistachio, honey stone ground mustard vinaigrette, arugula

Bravas

$10.95

chorizo, queso, sofrito

Buffalo Calamari

$12.95

crumbled bleu cheese

Cheese Plate

$19.95

a rotating selection of new england cheeses

Korean Pork Belly

$13.95

house-made cucumber kimchi

Latkes

$10.95

applesauce, sour cream

Mezze

$15.95

hummus, greens, beetroot, goat cheese stuffed peppadews, tzatziki, fried chickpeas, grilled naan

Olives

$7.95

marinated

Peppadew Peppers

$8.95

goat cheese, chelmsford honey

Scallops

$18.95

seared golden, potato, truffle, bacon love

Skillet Short Rib (app)

$18.95

slow-braised, asian 5 spice bbq

Small Artisan Greens

$6.00

Spring Rolls

$11.95

chicken, sweet & sour, namasu

Tempura Shrimp

$15.95

miso-srirarcha

Add Ciabatta

$3.00

large plates

Brick Chicken

$28.95

all natural murray's breast and crispy confit leg, mashed potatoes, chef's vegetable

Filet

$49.95

whipped potato, roasted chelmsford mushrooms, caramelized onions, bleu cheese fondue

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Mac n Cheeses

$16.95

cheddar, american, peas, applewood bacon, ritz cracker crumble

Salmon

$28.95

faroe islands sourced, seasonal succotash, avocado, tomato, roasted poblano sauce

Artisan Mixed Greens

$11.95

candied pecans, grapes, bleu cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette

Szechuan Eggplant & Tofu

$12.95

red peppers, medium spicy, jasmine rice (appetizer portion--no rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$15.95

carrot, edamame, egg, beansprout

Risotto

$19.95

Ribeye

$48.95

chargrilled 16oz bone-in, topped with chimichurri sauce and served with a side of patatas bravas (queso, sofrito)

Kids Pasta

$9.95

Kids Chicken Finger

$9.95

Chef's Seasonal Salad

$11.45

Fresh Catch

$26.95

Chef's Seasonal Salad

$11.45

flatbreads

Mozzarella Flatbread

$16.95

fresh mozzarella, basil, san marzano tomato

Gruyere Flatbread

$19.95

smoked gruyere, mushrooms, truffle crema

sandwiches

Joe Burger

$16.95

black angus, thick bacon, farmhouse cheddar, killer mayo

Mushroom Burger

$20.95

caramlized onions, local mushrooms, bleu cheese

Shawarma

$17.95

grilled chicken, baby arugula, harissa, grilled naan

Cajun Chicken Panini

$16.95

dessert

Chocolate Pate

$9.50

rich, flourless chocolate cake, sour cherry compote, whipped cream

Cookies

$7.50

half dozen, fresh baked

Cheesecake

$8.50

house-made preserves

Gelato

$7.50

Sorbetto

$7.50

raw bar

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.95

Ahi Tuna Tataki

$20.95

three sauces

Smoked Salmon

$13.95

Caper, red onion, egg, dill sour cream

Seafood Tower

$120.00

specials

Mexican Street Corn

$8.95

Muscles

$14.95

Crab Cake Benedict

$59.95

Prime Rib

$59.95

Lamb

$59.95

Buffet Only

$20.00

Crab Benedict

$58.95

Duck

$58.95

Filet Oscar

$58.95

NE Cod

$58.95

Seafood Paella

$58.95

Prime Rib

$58.95

Per Person Cancellation/No Show Fee

$58.95

family meals

Family Fried Rice

$35.95Out of stock

Family Meat and Potatoes

$42.95Out of stock

Family Szechuan

$37.95Out of stock

Family Mac N Cheese

$42.95Out of stock

Function

F-Hummus

F-Peppadews

F-Pork Belly

F-Spring Rolls

F-Murray's Chicken

$60.00

F-Salmon

$60.00

F-Mac and Cheese

$60.00

F-Szechuan

$60.00

F-Filet

$60.00

F-Chocolate Pate

F-Cookies

F-Crudites

$5.00

+Meats

$5.00

F-Tapas Platters

$20.00

F-SPF

$20.00

F-Banquet

$14.00

F-Sweets

$4.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$2.00

BF-Buffet

$35.00

BF-Buffet Child

$17.50

F-Raw Tasting Shrimp

$3.00

F-Raw Tasting Oyster

$3.00

L- Chicken

$35.00

L- Short Rib

$35.00

L- Salmon

$35.00

L- Mac And Cheese

$30.00

F-Raw Tasting Cocktail Shrimp

$3.00

F-Entree

$20.00

Pharmaceutical

Guest Count

$98.42

P-Hummus

P-Peppadews

P-Spring Rolls

P-Pork Belly

P-Murray's Chicken

P-Salmon

P-Mac and Cheese

P-Szechuan

P-Filet

P-Chocolate Pate

P-Cookies

P-Ale

P-IPA

P-White Wine

P-Red Wine

Brunch

Drag Brunch Tickets

$59.95

Special

$10.00

Latkes

$8.95

Home Fries

$7.95

Parm Fries

$12.95

Bravas

$9.95

Bacon Skillet

$8.95

Sausage Skillet

$8.95Out of stock

Pork Belly Skillet

$12.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.95

Smoked Salmon

$12.95

Oysters

$2.95

Cheeseboard

$19.95

Red Velvet Pancakes

$15.95

Eggs Benedict

$16.95

Call It Breakfast

$15.95

Avocado Toast

$15.95

Breakfast Burrito

$15.95

Farmhouse

$16.95Out of stock

Joe Brunch Burger

$15.95

Lobster Eggs Benedict

$28.95

+Lobster/oz

$6.00

Steak And Eggs

$48.95

Stuffed French Toast

$15.95

Pastries

$4.00

SS- Fresh Berries

SS -Peppedews

SS- Smoked Salmon

SS- Oyster Duo

SS- Bravas

SS- Avocado Toast

$39.95

SS- Red Velvet Pancakes

$39.95

SS- Call It Breakfast

$39.95

SS- Classic Benedict

$39.95

SS- Lobster Benedict

$49.95

SS- Sweets Sampler

SS- Brunch Burger

$39.95

SS- Latkes

$70 Function

F-Hummus

F-Peppadews

F-Pork Belly

F-Spring Rolls

F-Murray's Chicken

$60.00

F-Salmon

$60.00

F-Mac and Cheese

$60.00

F-Szechuan

$60.00

F-Filet

$60.00

F-Chocolate Pate

F-Cookies

F-Crudites

$5.00

$5.00

F-Risotto

$55.00

Greens

Beet Salad

Fisher investments

Brick Chicken

$78.74

Salmon

$78.74

Filet

$78.74

Szechuan Eggplant And Tofu

$78.74

Mixed Mushroom Risotto

$78.74

Chocolate Pate

Cookies

Cheesecake

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Upscale lounge featuring global small plates & entrees, clever cocktails & a raw bar.

185 Chelmsford Street, Chelmsford, MA 01824

