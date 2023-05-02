  • Home
  • Moontide Sundries - Back Bay Farmhouse Brewing, May 1st, 3-9pm.
Moontide Sundries Vibrant Shore Brewing May 2nd 5-9pm

No reviews yet

Moontide Sundries

Virginia Beach, VA 23505

Strawberry Buns

Two Sourdough Strawberry Buns: PICK UP ONLY May 14th, 9am-2pm at Hickory Ridge Farm

$12.00

Two Sourdough Strawberry Cinnamon Buns with Strawberry Cream Cheese! Pick up ONLY on Mother's Day, May 14th, at Hickory Ridge Farm from 9am-2pm 2928 S Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake, VA 23322

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Moontide Sundries is a food trailer on the move. We update our menus daily with a new location. You can preorder for our next location and order online during open hours.

Moontide Sundries, Virginia Beach, VA 23505

