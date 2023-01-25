Moontower Tavern
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Hometown friendly bar with full dining menu! Great food with daily food and drink specials. Shuffleboard, pool tables, Touchtunes Jukebox and outdoor patio for your entertainment.
Location
109 W South St, Monroeville, IN 46773
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rack & Helen's Bar and Grill - 525 Broadway St
No Reviews
525 Broadway St New Haven, IN 46774
View restaurant
More near Monroeville