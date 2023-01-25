Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moontower Tavern

109 W South St

Monroeville, IN 46773

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Ham and Cheese Sub
Moontower Basket
Half Pound of Breaded Shrimp

Appetizers

Bosco Sticks Large

$6.50

6 Bosco Sticks Fried Golden with Choice of Sauce

Bosco Sticks Small

$4.00

3 Bosco Sticks Fried Golden with Choice of Sauce

Breaded Cauliflower

$4.50

Large Pieces of Cauliflower Fried Golden and Crispy with Choice of Sauce

Breaded Corn Nuggets

$4.00

Creamy Corn Battered and Deep Fried with Choice of Sauce

Breaded Mushrooms

$4.50

A Dozen Whole Breaded Mushrooms Fried Crispy with Choice of Sauce

Chicken Strips

$5.50

Four Breaded Tenderloins with Choice of Sauce

Crinkle Cut French Fries

$3.00

Cooked Golden and Crispy

Half Pound of Breaded Shrimp

$7.50

Basket Full of Tail Off Shrimp with House Made Cocktail Sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.00

Five Cream Cheese Filled Jalapenos Breaded and Deep Fried with Choice of Sauce

Kettle Chips

$4.00

Thin Slices of Potato Fried Crispy

Moontower Basket

$8.50

3 Mozzarella Cheese Sticks, 4 Mushrooms, 2 Chicken Strips and Your Choice of Breaded Cailiflower or Corn Nuggets with Choice of Sauce

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$5.00

Six Sticks with Choice of Sauce

Onion Rings

$5.00

Beer Battered with Choice of Sauce

Pepperjack Cheese Balls

$6.00

A Dozen Spicy Pepperjack Cheese Balls with Choice of Sauce

Pickle Spears

$5.00

Six Breaded Dill Pickle Spears with Choice of Sauce

Pretzel Breadsticks Large

$6.50

6 Deep Fried Salted Pretzel Breadsticks with Choice of Sauce

Pretzel Breadsticks Small

$4.00

3 Deep Fried Salted Pretzel Breadsticks with Choice of Sauce

Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese Bites

$6.00

Smokey Mac and Cheese Inside a Delicious Breaded Bite with Choice of Sauce

Tater Tots

$3.00

Golden Crispy Tots

Wings

Bone In Jumbo Wings

$1.75

Jumbo Bone in Wings Tossed in Choice of Sauce

Boneless Wings

$1.25

Big Boneless Wings with Crispy Thick Breading Tossed in Choice of Sauce

Hot Sub Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sub

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Strips Tossed in BBQ Sauce Topped with Onion, Cheddar Cheese and Ranch Dressing on a Toasted Sub Bun

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Strips Tossed in Buffalo Sauce Topped with Onion, Cheddar Cheese and Ranch Dressing on a Toasted Sub Bun

Chicken Philly Sub

$6.00

Grilled and Seasoned Chicken Breast Strips with Peppers and Onions, Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Sub Bun

Ham and Cheese Sub

$6.00

House Sliced Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Toasted Sub Bun

Steak Philly Sub

$6.00

Grilled and Seasoned Shaved Steak with Peppers and Onions, Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Sub Bun

Wraps

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$6.00

Choice of Grilled or Breaded Chicken Tossed in BBQ Sauce with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese and Choice of Dressing

BLT Wrap

$6.00

A Large Wrap Filled with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.00

Choice of Grilled or Breaded Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese and Choice of Dressing

Chicken Club Wrap

$6.00

Grilled or Breaded Chicken with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise and Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Philly Wrap

$6.00

Chicken Breast Strips Grilled with Peppers and Onions, Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese in a Large Tortilla

Ham and Cheese Wrap

$6.00

House Sliced Ham in a Large Wrap with Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise

Steak Philly Wrap

$6.00

Shaved Steak Seasoned and Grilled with Peppers and Onions, Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese in a Large Tortilla

Mexican

Beans and Cheese with Tortilla Chips

$3.75

Warmed Refried Beans and Melty Mexican Blend Cheese with Tortilla Chips

Big Burrito Deluxe

$10.00

A Large Tortilla filled with Fresh Never Frozen Seasoned Ground Beef and Refried Beans, Sothered in Mexican Blend Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Peppers with Sour Cream and Salsa on the Side

Chips and Salsa

$3.50

Tortilla Chips and Salsa

Nachos Full

Nachos Full

$10.00

Tortilla Chips Topped with Fresh Never Frozen Seasoned Ground Beef and Refried Beans with Mexican Blend Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Peppers and Sour Cream and Salsa on the Side

Nachos Half

$5.00

Tortilla Chips Topped with Fresh Never Frozen Seasoned Ground Beef and Refried Beans with Mexican Blend Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Peppers and Sour Cream and Salsa on the Side

Taco

$2.75

House Fried Hard or Soft Shell with Fresh Never Frozen Seasoned Ground Beef, Mexican Blend Cheese and Lettuce

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$7.00

Served in a House Fried formed Tortilla Shell with Fresh Never Frozen Seasoned Ground Beef, Mexican Blend Cheese, Lettuce, Onions and Tomatoes

Sandwiches

Breaded Chicken Club Sandwich

$5.50

Juicy Breaded Chicken Breast Topped with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise on a Toasted Bun

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Juicy Breaded Chicken Breast on a Toasted Bun

Breaded Tenderloin

$6.00

A Large Breaded Pork Tenderloin on Golded Toasted Bun

Fish Sandwich

$5.50

Hand Battered Pollock Deep Fried and Served with House Made Tartar Sauce-Please Allow 20 Minutes

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

American Cheese on Texas Toast Grilled to Perfection

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

$5.50

Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayonnaise

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Breast on a Toasted Bun

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$4.00

House Sliced Ham and American Cheese Grilled Perfectly Between Two Slices of Texas Toast

Malibu Chicken Sandwich

$5.50

A Juicy Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Ham and Melted Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Bun

Mega BLT

$5.50

6 Pieces of Crispy Fried Bacon Topped with Lettuce,Tomato, and Mayonnaise on Texas Toast

Patty Melt

$5.50

A Third Pound Hamburger Patty Topped with Swiss Cheese and Grilled Onions and Peppers Seved on Rye Bread

Build Your Own Burger

Hamburger

$4.00

A Third Pound Hamburger Patty with Options to Add on

Cheeseburger

$4.50

A Third Pound Hamburger Patty Topped with Choice of Cheese with Options for Add ons

Double Cheeseburger

$6.00

TWO Third Pound Hamburger Patties Topped with Choice of Cheese and Options for Add Ons

Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.50

A Third Pound Hamburger Patty Topped with Bacon and Choice of Cheese

Salads

BBQ Chicken Salad Full

$9.00

House Chopped Lettuce with Shredded Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, and Grilled Chicken Tossed in a Sweet Barbecue Sauce with Choice of Dressing

BBQ Chicken Salad Half

$5.00

House Chopped Lettuce with Shredded Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, and Grilled Chicken Tossed in a Sweet BBQ Sauce with Choice of Dressing

Chef Salad Full

$9.00

House Chopped Lettuce with Shredded Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Chicken and Ham with Choice of Dressing

Chef Salad Half

$5.00

House Chopped Lettuce with Shredded Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Chicken and Ham with Choice of Dressing

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad Full

$9.00

House Chopped Lettuce with Shredded Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, and Grilled Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Choice of Dressing

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad Half

$5.00

House Chopped Lettuce with Shredded Cheese, Onions, Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, and Grilled Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Choice of Dressing

Cold Sides

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Homemade Creamy Cole Slaw

$2.00

Our Homemade Creamy Coleslaw

Pasta Salad-Seasonal

$2.00

Our House Made Pasta Salad with Cucumber, Pepperoni, Tomato and Homemade Dressing

Pickled Eggs

$2.00

Two Hard Boiled Eggs Soaked in Pickled Beets and Juice

Soup

Chili Cup

$3.50

Our House Made Chili

Chili Bowl

$4.50

Our House Made Chili

Dessert

Dessert

$3.00

Call for Available Desserts 623-6226

Beverages

Beverages

$1.50

Coffee

$1.25

Sides

Candy Bar

$1.00

Chips-small bag

$0.75

Gum

$1.00

Peanuts

$0.75
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Hometown friendly bar with full dining menu! Great food with daily food and drink specials. Shuffleboard, pool tables, Touchtunes Jukebox and outdoor patio for your entertainment.

Location

109 W South St, Monroeville, IN 46773

Directions

