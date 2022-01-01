Mooo - Burlington 86 Cambridge Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
86 Cambridge Street, Burlington, MA 01803
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Feng Shui - Burlington - 2200 District Ave
No Reviews
2200 District Ave Burlington, MA 01803
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Burlington
Papa Gino's & D'Angelo - 1087 - Burlington
4.3 • 711
179 Cambridge Street Burlington, MA 01803
View restaurant
More near Burlington