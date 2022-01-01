Mooo - Burlington 86 Cambridge Street

Main picView gallery

Soups & Salads

Lobster Bisque

$21.00

Brandy, Cognac, puff pastry

Wedge

$18.00

Maytag Blue, house Bacon, Brioche Croutons,

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Anchovy, Parmesan, Croutons

Garden Greens

$14.00

farm egg, avocado, smoked pork belly

Gluten Free Bread

Bar Bread

Classic Appetizers

Calamari

$18.00

cornichon remoulade, lemon

Dry Aged Meatballs

$22.00

Soy & ginger

Wagyu Dumplings

$27.00

Soy & ginger

Octopus

$26.00

Sirloin Carpaccio

$24.00

lemon aioli, pecorino, pickled shitakes, firecracker mizuna

Steak Tartare

$26.00

horseradish brioche

Add On Meatball

$5.00

Add On Dumpling

$5.00

Tuna Tartare

$24.00

crispy wonton, vidalia onion ponzu

Roasted Bone Marrow

$26.00

Nori Cracker

Featured Appetizer

$22.00

Extra Nori Crisp

Shrimp Hot Appetizer

$28.00

Linguine

$42.00

clams, garlic, serranos

Parfait Special

$26.00

Steaks & Chops

NY Prime Sirloin

$56.00

nebraska

NY Prime Sirloin Au Poivre

$60.00

nebraska

Niman Ranch Sirloin

$52.00

strobe ranch texas

Aussie Wagyu Sirloin

$85.00

rangers valley

Porterhouse

$98.00

nebraska

Dry Aged Ribeye

$89.00

creekstone farms kansas, all natural

Prime Ribeye

$72.00

creekstone farms kansas, all natural

Filet 8oz

$55.00

nebraska

Bone In Filet

$84.00

Tomahawk for Two

$250.00

Flat Iron

$58.00

Entrees/Seafood

Beef Wellington

$68.00

foie gras, spinach, mushroom duxelles

Branzino

$39.00

lemon, capers, saute spinach, onions and fingerling potatoes

Broiled Lobster

$92.00

3.5 pounds out of shell, compound butter, seasonal vegetables

Cornish Hen

$34.00

Lamb Rack

$85.00

middle eastern spices, labneh, mint gremolatta

Linguine

$42.00

clams, garlic, serranos

Salmon Entree

$40.00

hot smoked, calvados-cider butter broth

Vegan Penne w Veggies

$26.00

Vegan Veggie Plate

$34.00

Burger

$32.00

Kids Meal

$34.00

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$24.00

Steak Add Ons

Add Bone Marrow

$14.00

Add Foie Gras

$28.00

Add King Crab

$42.00

Add Lobster Tail

$42.00

Add Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Side Items

Asparagus

$15.00

hollandaise

Broccolini

$13.00

hot peppers, garlic

Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

Creamed Spinach

$14.00

parmesan crema, hand grated nutmeg

Heirloom Carrots

$12.00

roasted and smoked, rosemary, rooftop honey

Lobster Mac n Cheese

$24.00

brown sugar, vermont butter and sage

Mac N Cheese

$18.00

Onion Rings

$14.00

tomato aioli

Potato Tots

$15.00

Roasted Mushrooms

$20.00

not available for to go

Sautéed Spinach

$12.00

Sea Salt Fries

$12.00

Steamed Spinach

$13.00

Heirloom Squash

$14.00

Truffle Parm Fries

$15.00

Whipped Potatoes

$9.00

vermont butter, whipped

Mooo...Flight

$39.00

Lemon Halves

Linguini scampi sauce

$19.00

Sauteed Onions

$12.00

Sauces

Bearnaise

$4.00

Red Wine

$5.00

Bordelaise

$5.00

Truffle Sauce

$8.00

Mooo Sauce

$4.00

Au Poivre Sauce

$6.00

Blue Cheese Sauce

$7.00

Blue Cheese Crust

$13.00

Romesco Sauce

Horseradish Cream

$5.00

Desserts

Apple Tart

$17.00

Mooo.... Milk and Cookies

$16.00

chocolate chip cookie baked fresh daily

Valrhona Chocolate Cake

$18.00

chocolate ganache chocolate cremeaux

Single Scoop

$4.00

Double Scoop

$7.00

Plating Fee

$5.00

Affogato

$14.00

Panna Cotta

$16.00

Condiments

Aioli

Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese Dressing

Bone Marrow bread

Chard Vinagrette

Cocktail Sauce

Crush Red Pepper

Dijonnaise

Horseradish

Horseradish Cream Sauce

Ketchup

Lemon Wrap

Mayo

Mignonette

Mustard

Parmesan

Tabasco

Tomato Aioli

Truffle Aioli

Tuna Cracker

Xtra Grilled Bread

No Butter

No Bone

No Squash

No Dairy

Olive Oil

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

86 Cambridge Street, Burlington, MA 01803

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

