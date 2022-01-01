Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mooo.... Seaport

49 Melcher St

Boston, MA 02210

Soups & Salads

Wedge

$22.00

Maytag Blue, house Bacon, Brioche Croutons,

Caesar Salad

$19.00

Anchovy, Parmesan, Croutons

Garden Greens

$17.00

farm egg, avocado, smoked pork belly

Featured Beets Salad

$22.00

Gluten Free Bread

Lobster Bisque

$24.00

Brandy, Cognac, puff pastry

Classic Appetizers

Tuna Tartare

$28.00

crispy wonton, vidalia onion ponzu

Wagyu Dumplings

$28.00

Soy & ginger

Sirloin Tartare

$30.00

horseradish brioche

Dry Aged Meatballs

$24.00

Soy & ginger

Octopus

$28.00

Extra Nori Crisp

Add On Dumpling

$5.00

Sirloin Carpaccio

$24.00

lemon aioli, pecorino, pickled shitakes, firecracker mizuna

Add On Meatball

$7.00

Roasted Bone Marrow

$30.00

Calamari

$21.00

cornichon remoulade, lemon

Burrata

$24.00

Featured Foie Parfait

$28.00

Half Oyster Casino

$16.00

"Casino" Oysters

$32.00Out of stock

Add On Oyster Casino

$5.00

Linguine

$46.00

clams, garlic, serranos

Steaks & Chops

NY Prime Sirloin

$58.00

nebraska

NY Prime Sirloin Au Poivre

$62.00

nebraska

Filet 8oz

$58.00

nebraska

Bone In Filet

$88.00

Prime Ribeye

$75.00

creekstone farms kansas, all natural

Kobe Cap

$105.00

nebraska

Dry Aged Ribeye

$89.00

creekstone farms kansas, all natural

Porterhouse

$98.00

nebraska

Aussie Wagyu Sirloin

$90.00

rangers valley

Niman Ranch Sirloin

$52.00

Tomahawk for Two

$250.00

Flat Iron Steak

$48.00Out of stock

Entrees/Seafood

Branzino

$42.00

lemon, capers, saute spinach, onions and fingerling potatoes

Salmon Entree

$42.00

hot smoked, calvados-cider butter broth

Grilled Swordfish

$44.00

Linguine

$46.00

clams, garlic, serranos

Broiled Lobster

$105.00

3.5 pounds out of shell, compound butter, seasonal vegetables

Beef Wellington

$74.00

foie gras, spinach, mushroom duxelles

Lamb Rack

$85.00

middle eastern spices, labneh, mint gremolatta

Game Hen

$35.00

Mooo Burger

$32.00

Linguini And Veggies

$34.00

Half Caesar

$10.50

Kids Pasta

$19.00

Vegan Penne w Veggies

$26.00

Vegan Veggie Plate

$34.00

Halibut

$46.00

Steak Add Ons

Add Lobster Tail

$46.00

Add Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Add Bone Marrow

$14.00

NO BUTTER!!!

Add Foie Gras

$28.00

Add King Crab

$42.00Out of stock

Side Items

Onion Rings

$14.00

tomato aioli

Asparagus

$16.00

hollandaise

Broccolini

$14.00

hot peppers, garlic

Roasted Mushrooms

$21.00

not available for to go

Heirloom Carrots

$13.00

roasted and smoked, rosemary, rooftop honey

Sautéed Spinach

$15.00

Creamed Spinach

$16.00

parmesan crema, hand grated nutmeg

Brussels Sprouts

$16.00

Potato Tots

$17.00

Whipped Potatoes

$10.00

vermont butter, whipped

Truffle Parm Fries

$17.00

Sea Salt Fries

$13.00

Squash Brûlée

$14.00

Lobster Mac n Cheese

$27.00

brown sugar, vermont butter and sage

Mac N Cheese

$18.00

Mooo...Flight

$46.00

Steamed Spinach

$15.00

Lemon Halves

Heirloom Tomato Risotto

$18.00

Corn Succotash

$19.00

Sauces

Bearnaise

$4.00

Red Wine

$5.00

Bordelaise

$5.00

Truffle Sauce

$8.00

Steak Sauce

$4.00

Au Poivre Sauce

$6.00

Desserts

Valrhona Chocolate Cake

$18.00

chocolate ganache chocolate cremeaux

Mooo.... Milk and Cookies

$16.00

chocolate chip cookie baked fresh daily

Single Scoop

$4.00

Double Scoop

$7.00

Plating Fee

$5.00

Cheese Plate

$38.00

Misc Food

$0.01

Apple Tart

$17.00

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$18.00

Xtra Milk

$5.00

Xtra Cookies

$5.00

Berries

$14.00

Condiments

Aioli

Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese Dressing

Bone Marrow bread

Chard Vinagrette

Cocktail Sauce

Crush Red Pepper

Dijonnaise

Horseradish

Horseradish Cream Sauce

Ketchup

Lemon Wrap

Mayo

Mignonette

Mustard

Parmesan

Tabasco

Tomato Aioli

Truffle Aioli

Tuna Cracker

Xtra Grilled Bread

Caesar Dressing

Side Anchovies

Olive Oil

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Modern, sleek and sophisticated Steakhouse

Location

49 Melcher St, Boston, MA 02210

Directions

