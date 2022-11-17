Mooo - Boston 15 Beacon Street Mooo....

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Mooo - Boston

15 Beacon Street

Boston, MA 02108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers & Mooo.... Classics

Maine Lobster Bisque

$21.00

brandy, cognac, butter fleuron

Crispy Baby Iceberg

$20.00

gorgonzola picante cheese, bacon

Baby Kale & Brussels Sprouts

$20.00

pecorino pepato, roasted walnuts, aged balsamic, olive oil

Classic Caesar Salad

$20.00

anchovy, parmesan, croutons

Sushi Grade Tuna Tartare

$27.00

avocado, sesame & soy dressing

Prime Steak Tartare

$30.00

truffle aioli, toasted brioche, house-made pickles

Japanese Wagyu Beef Dumplings ( most popular )

$28.00
Classic Chilled Jumbo Gulf Shrimp

$30.00

1/2 dozen

Campanelle Bolognese (large)

$36.00

dry aged beef, pork, tomato, parmesan

Mooo.... Dinner Menu

Tenderloin of Beef Wellington

$71.00

foie gras, spinach, mushroom duxelle

Farm-Raised Semi-Boneless Cornish Game Hen

$35.00

garlic, rosemary & lemon

Greater Omaha Prime Steak Frites

$47.00

nebraska, 10 ounce bavette, all natural

Shrimp Scampi

$50.00

8 each jumbo shrimp, linguine, calabrian chili, white wine, lemon, parsley

Broiled Maine Lobster

$125.00

3 1/2 pounds, out of shell, compound butter, seasonal vegetables

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$45.00

seasonal vegetables

Mooo.... Signature Burger

$23.00

b&b pickles, vermont cheddar, sauteed onions, brioche bun

Greater Omaha 10 oz. Prime New York Sirloin

$45.00

nebraska

Greater Omaha 14 oz. Prime New York Sirloin

$59.00

nebraska

Greater Omaha 14 oz. Prime New York Sirloin Au Poivre

$61.00

nebraska, peppered steak

Japanese A5 Wagyu 6oz. Sirloin (splurge-worthy)

$190.00

miyazaki prefecture

Australian 14oz. Ribeye

$47.00Out of stock

free range, 100% grass fed

Creekstone Farms 12oz. Prime Ribeye

$65.00Out of stock

kansas, all natural, 'hallal style'

Painted Hills 22oz. Bone-In Delmonico

$78.00

oregon, all natural, grass & grain fed

Greater Omaha 24oz. Prime Porterhouse

$95.00Out of stock

nebraska

Greater Omaha 8oz. Filet Mignon

$61.00

nebraska

Greater Omaha 12oz. Filet Mignon

$85.00

nebraska

Greater Omaha 14oz. Bone-In Filet Mignon

$86.00

nebraska

Mooo.... A La Carte Sides & Sauces

Sautéed Onions

$9.00
Steamed Asparagus

$20.00

hollandaise sauce

Heirloom Squash Brûlée (large)

$21.00

pumpkin seeds

Locally Foraged Mushrooms

$26.00

garlic & herbs

Sautéed Spinach & Garlic

Sautéed Spinach & Garlic

$14.00

$21.00

pine nuts, golden raisins, guanciale

Creamed Spinach ( large )

$18.00

parmesan crema, nutmeg

Potato "Tots"

$18.00

bacon, parmesan, tiger sauce

Whipped Potatoes ( large )

$16.00
Truffle Parmesan Fries

$17.00
Maine Lobster Mac & Cheese

$25.00
Béarnaise Sauce

$5.00

hollandaise with chardonnay vinegar, tarragon, shallots, salt

Bordelaise Sauce

$5.00

red wine sauce, with black pepper, bone marrow

Au Poivre Sauce

$5.00

green & black peppercorns, madeira sauce, brandy, heavy cream

Red Wine Sauce

$5.00

red wine, garlic, thyme, juniper

Vin Cotto & Bone Marrow Sauce

$5.00

rendered bone marrow, vin cotto, red wine vinegar, sea salt

Mooo.... Steak Sauce

$5.00

onions, peppers, garlic, olive oil

Mooo.... Desserts

Valrhona Chocolate Cake ( most popular )

$18.00

chocolate ganache, chocolate cremeaux

Mooo.... Chocolate Chip Cookies (without milk)

$17.00

4 chocolate chip cookies, baked daily

$18.00

graham cracker crust, strawberry, crème fraiche chantilly

Mooo.... Fall Cocktails

Oblivious

$21.00

Stoli Elit Vodka, Rose Hip, Hibiscus, Blackcurrant, Bergamont, Lemon

Rosemary's Baby

$20.00

Nolet's Reserve Gin, Rosemary, Pear, Lemon

Garantizado

$32.00

WhistlePig Farmstock Rye, WhistlePig Farmstock Bourbon, Casamigos Mezcal, Strawberry

Old Fashioned

$24.00

Jefferson's Ocean Aged at Sea Bourbon, Demerara, Bitters

Dirty Martini

$26.00

Stoli Elit Vodka, Olive Brine, Blue Cheese Stuffed Olives

Mooo.... Margarita

$31.00

Clase Azul Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, Lime, Agave

Classic Negroni

$20.00

Monkey 47 Gin, Carpano Antica, Campari

All hours
Sunday5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Mooo.... A modern steakhouse in the Beacon Hill neighborhood of Boston putting modern spins on classic steakhouse dishes by Chef/Owner Jamie Mammano.

15 Beacon Street Mooo...., Boston, MA 02108

