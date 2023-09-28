Moore Street Bistro & Bar
1892 W Moore Ave
Terrell, TX 75160
Lunch/Dinner
Shareables
Hand Battered Mushrooms
Served with house made ranch
Hand Battered Green Beans
Served with house made ranch
Hand Battered Onion Rings
Served with house made ranch
Hand Battered Fried Pickles
Served with house made ranch
Skillet Queso
Topped with Ground Beef, Sour Cream and Green Onions
Skillet Chicken Crack Dip
Cheesy baked dip loaded with Chicken, Bacon, and Ranch dip
Southwest Eggrolls
Filled with Chicken, Real Corn, Balck Beans, and Chopped Peppers
Cheddar Fries (sm)
Hand Cut Fries, Cheddar Cheese, Loaded with Bacon, Green onions, and Jalapenos
Cheddar Fries (Lg)
Hand Cut Fries, Cheddar Cheese, Loaded with Bacon, Green onions, and Jalapenos
Hand Battered Mozzarella Bites
Hand Cut Mozzerella, Breaded to Order, Served with Marinera
Fried Jalapeno chips
Hand Battered Jalapeno slices with House made Ranch
Bistro Sampler
Mozzeralla Bites, Southwest Eggrolls & Boneless Wings
Brisket Nachos (half)
CrispyTortilla Chips Topped with House made Queso, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, BBQ Sauce, & Smoked Brisket
Loaded Nachos (half)
CrispyTortilla Chips Topped with House made Queso, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, and Fajita Chicken or Beef
Fajita Quesadilla
Choice of Fajita Beef, Chicken, with Peppers, Onions, and Cheese
Bacon Ranch Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken, Bacon & Cheese with House Made Ranch
Brisket Quesadilla
With Caramelized Onions, BBQ Sauce, and a Side of House Made Ranch
Carrots and Celery
Carrots and Celery Served with Ranch
Hand Cut Fres- Small
Half Fajita Quesadilla
Half BR Ckn Quesadilla
Half Brisket Quesadilla
Chips and Salsa
Wings
Burgers/Sandwiches
Moore Street Burger
Beef Bacon and Brisket topped with American Cheese, Chiplotle Mayo and Hand Batterd Onion Rings on a Pretzel Bun
Double Double Smashed
Two Thinly Smashed Burgers,Applewood Smoked Bacon, American Cheese, Ketchup and Mayo
Spicy Poblano Pepper Smash
Two Thinly Smashed Burgers,Applewood Smoked Bacon, American Cheese, Ketchup and Mayo
Cheddar Burger
Add Applewood Bacon $1
Bacon Bleu Burger
Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Chiplotle Mayo, and Hand Battered Onion Rings
Blazin Burger
Hand Battered Chicken Breast, tossed in House Made Nashville Hot Sauce with Chipotle Mayo Sweet Slaw, Onions and Pickels
Turkey Melt Club
Sliced Turkey Breast, Melted swiss Cheese, Lettuce Tomato, Avacado, Red Onion and Honey Mustard on a Pretzel bun
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced Sirlion steak, roasted bell peppers, onions, and Provolone Cheese on a Hoagie Roll
Monte Cristo
Turkey, Ham, Swiss and American Cheese Sandwich battered and fried, topped with Powedered Sugar and a side of Raspberry Preserve
California Chicken Ranch
Grilled Chicken Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Swiss Cheese and Avacado on a Bun, Served with House Made Ranch
Texas Brisket Melt
Smoked Brisket, BBQ Sauce, Grilled Red Onions, Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese on Toasted Brioche Bread
Build Your Own Burger
Served wth Hand Cut Fries
Monte Cristo HALF
Turkey, Ham, Siss and American Battered and Fried topped with Raspberry Puree and Powdered Sugar
Lighter Fare
Bowl of Soup
Loaded Baked Potato, Shrimp and Corn, and Cheesy Chicken Tortilla with a Salad
Southwest Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast, Black Bean Corn Relish, Tomato, Mixed Cheese, Cilantro, Drizzled with House Made Chipotle Ranch and topped with Quesadilla Wedges
Bistro Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, Avacado, Mixed Cheese, Tomato, Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion, Served with Avacado Ranch
Avocado Chopped Salad
Avacado, Bacon, Tomato, Grilled Chicken, Bleu Cheese Crumbles with Avacado Ranch
Taco Salad
Fajita Chicken or Beef, Tomato, Mixed Cheese, Sour Cream, Quacamole, Cilantro, in Crispy Tortilla Bowl with Salsa and dressing
Caprese Salad
Sliced Tomato topped with Provolone Cheese, spinach and drizzled with Balsamic dressing
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Diced Fajita Chicken, Roma tomato, Mixed Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, in a warm flour tortilla with House Ranch
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Hand Battered Buffalo Chicken, Roma Tomato, Mixed Cheese, Chredded Lettuce in a warm flour Tortilla with House Ranch
Lettuce Wrap
Hand Batterd Chicken, Red onion, Carrott, Celery, wth sauce of your Choice wrapped in Romaine Lettuce
Side Salad
Entrees
Chicken Fried Chicken
Hand Batterd Chicken Breast topped with Black Peppered Gravy and Green Onion served with toast and one side
TX Wagyu Chicken Fried Steak
Hand Battered TX raised Wagyu Beef, topped with Black Pepper Gravy and Green Onion served with White Cheddar Mac N Cheese, Toast, and Side
Hand Battered Chicken Tenders
Hand Battered Chicken Tenders served with hand cut fries and choice of Dip
Buffalo Shrimp
Hand Battered Shrimp tossed in choice of sauce with hand cut Fries