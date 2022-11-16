Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moore's Tasty Food Food Truck

4000 Eastdale Circle

Montgomery, AL 36117

Order Again

Main

Nachos

- Plain - Beef - Chicken - Shrimp - Steak - Salmon - Brisket- Nacho Cheese - Lettuce - Shredded Cheese - Salsa - Chipotle Lime Sauce - Cilantro Lime Sauce

(4) Tacos

- Beef - Chicken - Shrimp - Steak - Salmon - Lettuce - Shredded Cheese - Pico - Chipotle Lime Sauce – Cilantro Lime Sauce

Cheeseburger

$8.00

- Pickles - Tomatoes - Bacon (extra) - Lettuce - Onions - Colby Cheese

Wings

$7.00+

5pc 10pc - Hot - Mild - BBQ - Lemon Pepper - Sweet Heat - Teriyaki - Cajun - Hawaiian - Honey Mustard

(3) PCS Chicken Strips

$7.00

Drunken Dog

$9.00

- Bell Peppers - Onions - House Sauce - Jack Daniel’s Sauce - Conecuh Sausage

Ultimate Philly

$9.00

- Lettuce - Tomatoes - Bell Peppers - Onions - Provolone Cheese

BBQ

Pull Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$11.00

Pork Ribs

$7.00+

Smoked Wings

$9.00+

Sides

Fried Okra

Crinkle Fries

Potato Salad

Baked Beans

Green Beans

Mac & Cheese

Collard Greens

Healthy

Chef Salad

$11.00

- Romain Lettuce -Tomatoes - Shredded Cheese - Grilled Chicken - Ham - Onions - Boiled Egg - Pickles - Dressing

Chicken Wrap

$7.00

- Pickles - Tomatoes - Lettuce - Onions - Shredded Cheese

Fajita Bowl

- Chicken - Shrimp - Steak - Salmon - Rice - Bell Peppers - Onions - Corn - Shredded Cheese - Black Beans - Chipotle Lime Sauce

Grilled Bowl

- Chicken - Shrimp - Steak - Salmon - Rice - Mixed Vegetables - Cilantro Lime Sauce

Loaded Fries

Nacho Fries

$11.00

- Nacho Cheese - Tomatoes - Lettuce - Shredded Cheese - Chipotle Lime Sauce

Bacon, Ranch & Cheese

$10.00

- Nacho Cheese - Bacon - Ranch - Shredded Cheese

Pulled Pork Fries

$11.00

- Nacho Cheese -BBQ Sauce - Shredded Cheese

Brisket Fries

$12.00

- Nacho Cheese -BBQ Sauce - Shredded Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$12.00

- Nacho Cheese - Buffalo Sauce - Ranch - Shredded Cheese

Shrimp Fries

$11.00

- Nacho Cheese - House Sauce - Shredded Cheese

Cajun Fries

$12.00

- Nacho Cheese - House Sauce - Sausage - Shredded Cheese

Steak Fries

$12.00

- Nacho Cheese - Steak Sauce - Onions - Shredded Cheese

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Eggrolls

Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$3.00

- Bell Peppers - Onions - Shredded Cheese

Seafood Eggrolls

$3.00

- Shrimp - Crab Meat - Shredded Cheese - Cream Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger Eggrolls

$3.00

- Tomatoes - Pickles - Onions - Ketchup - Shredded Cheese - Mustard

Chicken & Spinach Eggrolls

$3.00

- Bacon Bits - Shredded Cheese - Cream Cheese

Mac & Cheese Eggrolls

$3.00

- Bacon Bits - Jalapenos

Pork Eggrolls

$3.00

Shredded Cheese - BBQ Sauce

Thai Eggrolls

$3.00

Nacho Cheese - Tomatoes - Lettuce - Shredded Cheese - Chipotle Lime Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Rolls

$3.00

Buffalo Sauce - Shredded Cheese

Strawberry & Cream

Monthly Specials

Seafood Hoagie

$12.00

Teriyaki Bowl

4 Jerk Tacos

$12.00

Oxtails Plate

$18.00

Grilled Pork Chop Plate

$13.00

Loaded Mac & Cheese

Steak Dinner

$18.00

Gumbo

Hot Dog

$3.00

Chili

$4.00+

Combos

Cheeseburger Combo

$12.00

3pc Chicken Strips Combo

$11.00

Ultimate Philly Combo

$13.00

Drunken Dog Combo

$13.00

5pc Wings Combo

$11.00

10pc Wings Combo

$16.00

Chicken Wrap Combo

$11.00

Pulled Pork Combo

$12.00

Pulled Chicken Combo

$12.00

Brisket Combo

$15.00

2 Bones Combo

$11.00

4 Bones Combo

$15.00

3 Smoked Wings Combo

$13.00

6 Smoked Wings Combo

$18.00

Brisket Philly Combo

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Philly Combo

$15.00

Seafood Hoagie Combo

$16.00

Hot Dog Combo

$7.00

Extra Sauce

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Breakfast

SEC Sandwich

$5.00

Sodas

Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Pepsi

$1.00

Mountain Dew

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Water

$2.00

Coffee

$1.00+

Hot Coco

$1.00

Homemade Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Passion

$3.00

Sunburst

$3.00

Starburst

$3.00

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

As a family owned southern style BBQ food truck. We are going from strictly BBQ to a “Moore” modern approach to food. Come by and satisfy your cravings. Guaranteed to subdue your taste buds with delectable goodness.

Location

4000 Eastdale Circle, Montgomery, AL 36117

Directions

