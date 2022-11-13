- Home
- /
- Gilbertsville
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Ralph's Harborview Bar & Grill at Moors Resort & Marina
Ralph's Harborview Bar & Grill at Moors Resort & Marina
323 Reviews
$$
570 Moors Rd
Gilbertsville, KY 42044
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Bone-in Wings
Bone-in fried and tossed with your choice: Sweet Chili, Teriyaki, BBQ, Buffalo Wing, Garlic Parmesan, Kickin’ Bourbon, or Nashville Hot.
Boneless Chicken Wings
Boneless fried and tossed with your choice: Sweet Chili, Teriyaki, BBQ, Buffalo Wing, Garlic Parmesan, Kickin’ Bourbon, or Nashville Hot.
Caprese Italian Flat Bread
Charcuterie Board
Cheese Cubes
Cheese Fries
A mound of fries smothered in your choice of white cheese sauce and topped with bacon and cheddar.
Fried Green Beans
Crispy fried green beans served with bistro sauce.
Fried Jumbo Shrimp
Six hand battered jumbo shrimp, fried to perfection.
Harborview Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips with lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno, cheese, grilled chicken, BBQ, or beef, and smothered in cheese sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Beer battered mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.
Pickle Chips
Hand-battered fried pickles served with homemade ranch.
Pretzels & Beer Cheese
Fresh, salted, soft pretzel bites served with creamy beer cheese.
Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, cheese, black beans and corn stuffed in a tortilla, and served with lettuce, tomato, salsa, and sour cream.
Shrimp Cocktail
Six cold jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge.
Table Nachos
Salads/ Light Side
Caribbean Mango Salad
Lettuce, baby spinach, cucumber, red onion, tomato, Mandarin oranges, and your choice of blackened cod or shrimp. Served with Caribbean Mango dressing.
Caprese Grilled Chicken
A grilled chicken breast topped with roasted tri-color tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, parsley, and drizzled with balsamic glaze, served with one side.
Blackened Mahi-Mahi
Blackened Mahi-Mahi filets served over rice, topped with mango salsa and served with one side.
Sandwiches & Wraps
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on Texas toast and choice of one side.
Chicken Salad
Foghorn Chicken Sandwich
Fried or grilled chicken on a toasted bun topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo and choice of one side.
Chicken Wrap
Fried or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, cheese, and chipotle mayo in a honey wheat wrap and choice of one side.
Fish Tacos
Three street tacos filled with blackened catfish and Caribbean Mango slaw. Served on a bed of homemade tortilla ships and salsa.
Hot Ham & Cheese
Grilled ham with mozzarella cheese, topped with bacon, and served on a warm Brioche bun and choice of one side.
KY Lake Hotbrown
Open-faced sandwich with Texas toast, ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, smothered in cheese sauce and topped with chives and choice of one side.
Landlubber Club or Wrap
A mile high club with ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and cheese on white or wheat toast and choice of one side.
Mahi-mahi Street Tacos
Three street tacos filled with blackened Mahi-mahi and mango salsa served over nacho chips.
Nash's Hot Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast served open faced over Texas toast topped with Nashville hot sauce and pickles.
Nashville Hot Catfish
Fried catfish filet drizzled in Nashville Hot Sauce served open face over Texas toast topped with pickles and a side of your choice.
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
Fresh hand-cut 5 ounce ribeye with grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, and swiss cheese, served on Texas toast.
Shrimp Wrap
Grilled shrimp with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, spicy plum sauce in a honey wheat wrap and choice of one side.
Whisker Sandwich
Fried, grilled or blackened catfish on toasted rye bread with pickle, onion, tartar sauce and choice of one side.
Burgers
Captain Burger
Fresh 1/3 lb. Halperns' Angus Beef dressed on a toasted bun and choice of one side.
Double Decker
Two 1/4 pound patties dressed on a toasted bun.
Moors Melt
Fresh 1/3 lb. Halperns' Angus Beef topped with grilled onions, melted mozzarella cheese, and a dash of Worcestershire on Rye bread and choice of one side.
Papa Moore Burger
Fresh 1/3 lb. Halperns' Angus Beef topped with bacon, grilled onion, tomato, and cheese sauce and choice of one side.
The Impossible Burger
This burger delivers all the flavor, aroma, and beefiness of meat, but is a vegan-friendly patty dressed on a toasted brioche bun and choice of one side.
Baylor’s Mini-Burgers
Three 2 ounce burger Pattie’s on a brioche bun with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served with one side of your choice.
Sunburn Burger
Six ounce angus beef patty topped with pico de gallo, white cheese sauce, and jalapeños served with one side of your choice.
Dinners
Bikini Chicken Dinner
Three juicy chicken tenders, fried, grilled or blackened, served with Texas toast and dipping sauce and choice of two sides.
Cod Dinner
Two thick pieces of fried, grilled or blackened cod, served with hushpuppies and the choice of two sides.
House Ribeye Steak
12 oz Angus Beef Ribeye seasoned with a 7 pepper blend. Served with Texas toast and choice of two sides.
Pork Chop Dinner
Smith Bay Jumbo Shrimp
10 fried, grilled or blackened jumbo shrimp with hushpuppies and choice of two sides.
Whisker Dinner
Two pieces of fried, grilled or blackened catfish, served with hushpuppies and the choice of two sides.
Beast Steak Over Mashed Potatoes
This BEAST was created in the Mountains of Nevada with an exotic blend of Wild Boar, New Zealand Elk, Bison and Wagyu Beef served over garlic Parmesan mashed potatoes topped with a Demi glaze. Comes with one side of your choice.
Specials
Bone-In Chicken w/ 2 Sides
Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop
Chicken Taco Soup (bowl)
Chicken Taco Soup (cup)
Country Buffet
Hawaiian Chicken
Grilled Chicken Breast Covered in a Sweet Hawaiian Glaze and Grilled Pineapple Served over Coconut Rice with your Choice of One Side.
Hawaiian Chicken Over Rice
Grilled Chicken Breast covered in a Hawaiian Glaze and Grilled Pineapple served over Coconut Rice with One Side of your Choice.
Nashville Hot Catfish
Fried catfish filet drizzled in Nashville Hot Sauce served open face over Texas toast topped with pickles and a side of your choice.
Parmesan Crusted Talapia
Philly Cheesesteak
Potato Soup & Salad Bar
Scattered Ribeye Kabobs
Hand-cut Angus Ribeye pieces grilled with onions, tomatoes, and green peppers over rice with a side of your choice.
Shrimp & Grits
Stone ground grits cooked to perfection, loaded with cheddar cheese and spices topped with blackened shrimp, pico de gallo, bacon pieces, and chives. Served with hush puppies.
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp Po' Boy
Soup and Salad Bar
Stuffed Pork Chop over Mashed Potatoes
Parmesan and spinach stuffed pork chop deep fried golden brown then topped with our own mushroom sauce served over a pile of mashed potatoes. Comes with one side of your choice and Texas toast.
Surf & Turf
Syd’s Cajun Shrimp Alfredo
Taco Bar
Thanksgiving Buffet
Bourbon Glazed Salmon
Grilled salmon topped with a special tropical rum glaze and grilled pineapple, served over coconut rice with a side of your choice.
Potato Skins
Kid's Menu
A'la Carte
Asparagus
Baked Potato after 4p
Baked Sweet Potato after 4pm
Brussels Sprouts
Cole Slaw
Double Side
French Fries
Green Beans
Homemade Chips
Hush Puppies (3)
Mandarin Oranges
Mashed Potatoes
No Side
Onion Rings Side
Pasta Salad
Potato Salad
Side Salad
Spicy Chips
Sweet Potato Fries
Vegetable Medley
Cup of Soup
Condiments
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:50 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:50 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:50 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:50 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Homemade southern cooking from our fresh burgers, hand cut Ribeye steaks and hand breaded chicken and shrimp to our famous KY Lake Hot Brown, all on beautiful Kentucky Lake!
570 Moors Rd, Gilbertsville, KY 42044