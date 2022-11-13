Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Ralph's Harborview Bar & Grill at Moors Resort & Marina

323 Reviews

$$

570 Moors Rd

Gilbertsville, KY 42044

Popular Items

Bikini Chicken Dinner
Kid's Cheeseburger
Landlubber Club or Wrap

Appetizers

Bone-in Wings

$11.00

Bone-in fried and tossed with your choice: Sweet Chili, Teriyaki, BBQ, Buffalo Wing, Garlic Parmesan, Kickin’ Bourbon, or Nashville Hot.

Boneless Chicken Wings

$11.00

Boneless fried and tossed with your choice: Sweet Chili, Teriyaki, BBQ, Buffalo Wing, Garlic Parmesan, Kickin’ Bourbon, or Nashville Hot.

Caprese Italian Flat Bread

$12.00
Charcuterie Board

$18.00Out of stock

Cheese Cubes

$8.00

Cheese Fries

$10.00

A mound of fries smothered in your choice of white cheese sauce and topped with bacon and cheddar.

Fried Green Beans

$8.00

Crispy fried green beans served with bistro sauce.

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$11.00

Six hand battered jumbo shrimp, fried to perfection.

Harborview Nachos

$12.00

Homemade tortilla chips with lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno, cheese, grilled chicken, BBQ, or beef, and smothered in cheese sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Beer battered mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.

Pickle Chips

$8.00

Hand-battered fried pickles served with homemade ranch.

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$10.00

Fresh, salted, soft pretzel bites served with creamy beer cheese.

Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled chicken, cheese, black beans and corn stuffed in a tortilla, and served with lettuce, tomato, salsa, and sour cream.

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.00

Six cold jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge.

Table Nachos

$12.00

Salads/ Light Side

Caribbean Mango Salad

$14.00

Lettuce, baby spinach, cucumber, red onion, tomato, Mandarin oranges, and your choice of blackened cod or shrimp. Served with Caribbean Mango dressing.

Caprese Grilled Chicken

$12.00

A grilled chicken breast topped with roasted tri-color tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, parsley, and drizzled with balsamic glaze, served with one side.

Blackened Mahi-Mahi

$12.00

Blackened Mahi-Mahi filets served over rice, topped with mango salsa and served with one side.

Sandwiches & Wraps

BLT

$11.00

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato on Texas toast and choice of one side.

Chicken Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Foghorn Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried or grilled chicken on a toasted bun topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo and choice of one side.

Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Fried or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, cheese, and chipotle mayo in a honey wheat wrap and choice of one side.

Fish Tacos

$11.00

Three street tacos filled with blackened catfish and Caribbean Mango slaw. Served on a bed of homemade tortilla ships and salsa.

Hot Ham & Cheese

$11.00

Grilled ham with mozzarella cheese, topped with bacon, and served on a warm Brioche bun and choice of one side.

KY Lake Hotbrown

$13.00

Open-faced sandwich with Texas toast, ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, smothered in cheese sauce and topped with chives and choice of one side.

Landlubber Club or Wrap

$13.00

A mile high club with ham, turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and cheese on white or wheat toast and choice of one side.

Mahi-mahi Street Tacos

$11.00

Three street tacos filled with blackened Mahi-mahi and mango salsa served over nacho chips.

Nash's Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fried chicken breast served open faced over Texas toast topped with Nashville hot sauce and pickles.

Nashville Hot Catfish

$14.00Out of stock

Fried catfish filet drizzled in Nashville Hot Sauce served open face over Texas toast topped with pickles and a side of your choice.

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Fresh hand-cut 5 ounce ribeye with grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, and swiss cheese, served on Texas toast.

Shrimp Wrap

$14.00

Grilled shrimp with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, spicy plum sauce in a honey wheat wrap and choice of one side.

Whisker Sandwich

$12.00

Fried, grilled or blackened catfish on toasted rye bread with pickle, onion, tartar sauce and choice of one side.

Burgers

A fresh 6 ounce angus burger topped with pico, white cheese sauce, and jalapeños served with a side of your choice.

Captain Burger

$12.00

Fresh 1/3 lb. Halperns' Angus Beef dressed on a toasted bun and choice of one side.

Double Decker

$14.00

Two 1/4 pound patties dressed on a toasted bun.

Moors Melt

$13.00

Fresh 1/3 lb. Halperns' Angus Beef topped with grilled onions, melted mozzarella cheese, and a dash of Worcestershire on Rye bread and choice of one side.

Papa Moore Burger

$14.00

Fresh 1/3 lb. Halperns' Angus Beef topped with bacon, grilled onion, tomato, and cheese sauce and choice of one side.

The Impossible Burger

$13.00

This burger delivers all the flavor, aroma, and beefiness of meat, but is a vegan-friendly patty dressed on a toasted brioche bun and choice of one side.

Baylor’s Mini-Burgers

$12.00Out of stock

Three 2 ounce burger Pattie’s on a brioche bun with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served with one side of your choice.

Sunburn Burger

$13.00

Six ounce angus beef patty topped with pico de gallo, white cheese sauce, and jalapeños served with one side of your choice.

Dinners

Bikini Chicken Dinner

$14.00

Three juicy chicken tenders, fried, grilled or blackened, served with Texas toast and dipping sauce and choice of two sides.

Cod Dinner

$17.00

Two thick pieces of fried, grilled or blackened cod, served with hushpuppies and the choice of two sides.

House Ribeye Steak

$28.00

12 oz Angus Beef Ribeye seasoned with a 7 pepper blend. Served with Texas toast and choice of two sides.

Pork Chop Dinner

$17.00

Smith Bay Jumbo Shrimp

$17.00

10 fried, grilled or blackened jumbo shrimp with hushpuppies and choice of two sides.

Whisker Dinner

$16.00

Two pieces of fried, grilled or blackened catfish, served with hushpuppies and the choice of two sides.

Beast Steak Over Mashed Potatoes

$16.00

This BEAST was created in the Mountains of Nevada with an exotic blend of Wild Boar, New Zealand Elk, Bison and Wagyu Beef served over garlic Parmesan mashed potatoes topped with a Demi glaze. Comes with one side of your choice.

Specials

Bone-In Chicken w/ 2 Sides

$16.00Out of stock
Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop

$17.00Out of stock
Chicken Taco Soup (bowl)

$7.00Out of stock
Chicken Taco Soup (cup)

$4.00Out of stock

Country Buffet

$13.00Out of stock

Hawaiian Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Breast Covered in a Sweet Hawaiian Glaze and Grilled Pineapple Served over Coconut Rice with your Choice of One Side.

Hawaiian Chicken Over Rice

$14.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Breast covered in a Hawaiian Glaze and Grilled Pineapple served over Coconut Rice with One Side of your Choice.

Nashville Hot Catfish

$14.00Out of stock

Fried catfish filet drizzled in Nashville Hot Sauce served open face over Texas toast topped with pickles and a side of your choice.

Parmesan Crusted Talapia

$16.00Out of stock

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00Out of stock

Potato Soup & Salad Bar

$13.00Out of stock
Scattered Ribeye Kabobs

$20.00Out of stock

Hand-cut Angus Ribeye pieces grilled with onions, tomatoes, and green peppers over rice with a side of your choice.

Shrimp & Grits

$14.00Out of stock

Stone ground grits cooked to perfection, loaded with cheddar cheese and spices topped with blackened shrimp, pico de gallo, bacon pieces, and chives. Served with hush puppies.

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.00Out of stock

Shrimp Po' Boy

$12.00Out of stock

Soup and Salad Bar

$12.00Out of stock
Stuffed Pork Chop over Mashed Potatoes

$17.00Out of stock

Parmesan and spinach stuffed pork chop deep fried golden brown then topped with our own mushroom sauce served over a pile of mashed potatoes. Comes with one side of your choice and Texas toast.

Surf & Turf

$28.00Out of stock
Syd’s Cajun Shrimp Alfredo

$15.00Out of stock

Taco Bar

$12.00Out of stock

Thanksgiving Buffet

$15.00
Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$16.00Out of stock

Grilled salmon topped with a special tropical rum glaze and grilled pineapple, served over coconut rice with a side of your choice.

Potato Skins

$6.00Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled cheese served with choice of one side.

Kid's Hot Ham and Cheese

$6.00

Hot ham and cheese served with choice of one side.

Kid's Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Mini corn dogs served with choice of one side.

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.00

A'la Carte

Asparagus

$4.00

Baked Potato after 4p

$3.00

Baked Sweet Potato after 4pm

$3.00

Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Homemade Chips

$3.00

Hush Puppies (3)

$2.00

Mandarin Oranges

$3.00Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Onion Rings Side

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Spicy Chips

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Vegetable Medley

$3.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00Out of stock

Condiments

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

2 oz Ranch

$0.50

5 oz Ranch

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Desserts

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$4.00

3 Scoops Ice Cream

$6.00

4 Layer Carrot Cake

$7.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Ky Lake Mudslide Brownie

$7.00

New York Cheesecake

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:50 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:50 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:50 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:50 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Homemade southern cooking from our fresh burgers, hand cut Ribeye steaks and hand breaded chicken and shrimp to our famous KY Lake Hot Brown, all on beautiful Kentucky Lake!

570 Moors Rd, Gilbertsville, KY 42044

