Moose Knuckle Bar 341 E Route 38

341 E Route 38

Creston, IL 60113

LIQUOR

1800

$6.00

Amaretto

$4.00

APPLE PIE SHOTS

$2.00

BULLEIT BOURBON

$5.00

Crown

$4.00

DR. MCGILLICUDDY

$4.00

FIREBALL

$4.00

FREE SHOT CHIP

$4.50

JACK SHOT

$4.00

JACKSON MORGAN

$5.00

JAGER

$5.00

JAMESON

$5.00

JOSE CUERVO

$4.50

KAHLUA

$4.00

MAKERS MARK

$5.00

NEW AMSTERDAM

$4.00

OLD SMOKEY

$4.00

PATRON

$6.00

QUIETMAN

$5.00

RED STAG

$4.50

RUM CHATA

$4.00

RUMPLEMINTZ

$4.50

SMIRNOFF MIXES

$4.00

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$4.00

SQUIRRELL

$4.00

TIPPY COW

$4.00

TULLAMORE DEW

$5.00

UV BLUE

$3.50

WINDSOR

$4.00

MIXES

AMARETTO MIXES

$3.50

AMARETTO MIXES (Copy)

$3.50

BACARDI MIXES

$4.00

BLACK VELVET

$4.00

BLOODY BASIC

$5.00

BLOODY LOADED

$8.00

CAPTAIN MIXES

$4.50

CROWN MIXES

$5.00

FREE MIX DRINK

$4.50

GREY GOOSE

$5.00

JACK MIXES

$5.00

JAMESON

$5.00

JIM BEAM

$4.50

KENNAY FARMS MIXES

$5.00

MALIBU

$4.00

MARGARITA

$5.00

MINI BEER

$4.00

SCHNAPPS MIXES

$3.50

SEAGRAMS 7 MIXES

$4.00

SMIRNOFF MIXES

$4.00

SPECIAL PUNCH

$5.00

TITOS MIXES

$4.00

BEER

Bear Hug

$3.00

BLUEMOON

$3.00

Bud Light

$2.50

Budweiser

$2.50

Busch Light

$2.50

Busch N/A

$2.50

Coors Banquet

$2.50

Coors Light

$2.50

Corona

$3.00

Corona Premier

$3.00

FREE BEER CHIP

$2.50

HEINEKEN

$3.00

MGD

$2.50

Miller 64

$2.50

Miller High Life

$2.50

Miller Lite

$2.50

Modelo

$3.00

NEXT

$3.00

Oldstyle

$2.50

PBR

$2.50

Ultra

$2.50

BUD SELECT

$2.50

Wine

Moscato

$3.00

PINOT

$3.00

CABERNET

$3.00

Seltzer

White claw

$3.50

Truly

$3.50

High Noon

$4.00

Twisted tea reg

$3.50

Twisted tea flavor

$3.50

Mike’s hard

$3.50

SODA

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

MELLO YELLOW

$2.00

PEPSI

$2.00

PIBB

$2.00

ROOTBEER

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

SQUIRT

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

DRINK CHIP BEER

FREE BEER

FREE MIX

FREE SHOT

APPETIZERS

BATTERED ONION RINGS

$9.00

Basket of our beer battered onion rings

Cup of soup

$3.00

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$11.00Out of stock

1/2lb of our fresh hand battered in house mushrooms

FRIES

$6.00

A basket sized portion of our crispy skin-on fries

JALAPENO POPPERS

$9.00

Filled with cream cheese

LODGE ROLLS

$13.00

Steak and cheese rolled up in a wonton and deep fried. Northern comfort food at its finest!

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

NORTHERN CURDS

$11.00

Real breaded Wisconsin Curds available in your choice of regular, garlic, or jalapeño

PICKLE PADDLES

$10.00

Jumbo dills crinkle cut length wise then zesty battered and fried in house

BAG OF CHIPS

$1.00

BONE IN WINGS

Buffalo

$8.00

Honey Bourbon

$8.00

MooseKnuckle

$8.00

Nashville Hot

$8.00

Sweet Baby Ray

$8.00

Sweet Chili

$8.00

Hicks

$8.00

Lemon Pepper

$8.00

Mango Chipolte

$8.00

BONELESS WINGS

Buffalo

$8.00

Honey Bourbon

$8.00

MooseKnuckle

$8.00

Nashville Hot

$8.00

Buffalo

$8.00

Sweet Baby Ray

$8.00

Sweet Chili

$8.00

Hicks

$8.00

Lemon Pepper

$8.00

Mango Chipolte

$8.00

BREAKFAST

Buffet

$12.00

CHICKEN

STRIP BASKET

$11.00

Basket of our zesty, hand battered chicken strips

NORTHERN SOUTHERN COMFORT

$11.00

Our house battered chicken strips served between two crispy pearl sugar waffles and drizzled with Nashville hot sauce

FISH/SHRIMP

8 PC JUMBO SHRIMP

$14.00

Jumbo Shrimp hand beer battered

BLUEGILL BASKET

$12.00Out of stock

w/ fries and coleslaw

COD DINNER

$13.00

WALLEYE DINNER

$16.00Out of stock

SALADS

KNUCKLE SALAD

$13.00

Tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, egg, bacon, & pepperoncini

CHEF SALAD

$12.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, tomatoes, onion, cucumbers, colby jack, egg, & homemade croutons

SANDWICHES

BACON GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

BLT

$10.00

DOUBLE KNUCKLE

$14.00

Build your own w/ fries

GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

PATTY MELT

$14.00

PORKY KNUCKLE

$9.00

Our house battered bigger than the bun pork tenderloin

SINGLE KNUCKLE

$10.00

STEAK

$14.00

TACOS

SOFT SHELL

$2.00

SPECIALS

$8

$8.00

$9

$9.00

$10

$10.00

$11

$11.00

$12

$12.00

$13

$13.00

NEW YEAR DINNER

$35.00

KIDS MEALS

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$8.00

GRILL CHEESE

$8.00

SOUP OF THE DAY

CHILI

$3.00

OTHER

$3.00

ADD ONS

APP UPGRADE

$5.00

COLESLAW

$2.00

CUP OF CHEESE

$1.00

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.50

FRIED POTATO SALAD

$6.00

MACARONI SALAD

$2.00

ONION RING UPGRADE

$2.00

SMALL FRY

$3.00

SWEATSHIRT

PLAID

$40.00+

SOLID

$40.00+

PINK

$40.00+

TEAL

$40.00+

BLACK

$40.00+

ARMY GREEN

$40.00+

T-SHIRT

Reg

$15.00+

HEADWARE

HAT

$25.00

BEANIE

$20.00

FRISBEE

Toy

$3.00

KOOZIE

Can koozie

$3.00

CUPS

Tumbler

$30.00

PLASTIC

$5.00

BEEF STICKS

BBQ PINEAPPLE

$6.00

CHILI CHEESE

$6.00

JALAPEÑO

$6.00

JERKY

$6.00

PRIME RIB

$6.00

TEX MEX

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

341 E Route 38, Creston, IL 60113

Directions

