Moose's Draft House
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Moose’s Draft House is a casual dining restaurant with majority of our menu items made from scratch. Ground fresh prime brisket burgers. Pizza dough made fresh for our personal specialty pizzas . Spices specially blended and infused with all of our BBQ . Serving the best BBQ in El Paso on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Daily lunch specials. Happy hour specials from Monday thru Friday 3pm to 7pm! Let us host your event. We also cater for any occasion.
Location
1550 Hawkins Boulevard Suite 2-4, El Paso, TX 79925
Gallery
