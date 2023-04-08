Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moose's Draft House

1550 Hawkins Boulevard Suite 2-4

El Paso, TX 79925

Main Menu

Snacks

Fried Pickles

$7.99

with ranch or chipotle ranch

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

with ranch or chipotle ranch

Chips & Queso

$7.99

chips & queso

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$9.99

with ranch or chipotle ranch

Quesadilla

$8.99

with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole sauce

Smoked Brisket Quesadilla

$12.99

with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole sauce

Nacho Fries

$11.99

queso, charro beans, sour cream, guacamole sauce, jalapenos

Nachos Supreme

$11.99

queso, charro beans, sour cream, guacamole sauce, jalapenos

Moose's Sampler

$16.99

choice of 3: fried pickles, fried mushrooms, chicken bites, chips & queso, or cheese fries; with ranch or chipotle ranch

Fresh Greens

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

buffalo bites, romaine, tomato, red onion, cheese, croutons, choice or ranch or bleu cheese

Chef Salad

$12.99

chicken, ham, egg, romaine, tomato, red onion, cheese, croutons, choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Border Eats

Flautas

$11.99

pork, lettuce, tomato, guacamole sauce, sour cream

Tacos - Meat

$11.99

brisket, pork, or chicken; cilantro and onion, guacamole sauce, crema casera

Fish Tacos

$12.99

beer battered fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle ranch

Veggie Tacos

$11.99

mushrooms, peppers, onions, cabbage, pico de gallo, guacamole sauce

Handcrafted Burgers

All American Burger

$12.99

bacon, cheddar, swiss, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, mayo

Border Burger

$14.99

bacon, cheddar, swiss, jalapeno, chili, guacamole sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, mayo

Breakfast Burger

$13.99

bacon, cheddar, swiss, fried egg, queso

The Shroomer

$13.99

mushrooms, peppers, onions, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo

The Moose Burger

$13.99

bacon, cheddar, swiss, jalapeno, BBQ sauce, chipotle ranch

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

chicken, wing sauce, swiss, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, mayo

Qbano Sandwich

$13.99

pork, ham, swiss, pickles, mayo, mustard

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.99

brisket, swiss, mushrooms, peppers, onions, queso, mayo

Wings

5 Wings

$9.99

choice of wing sauce; witih carrots, celery, ranch or bleu cheese

10 Wings

$15.99

choice of wing sauce; witih carrots, celery, ranch or bleu cheese

15 Wings

$23.99

choice of wing sauce; witih carrots, celery, ranch or bleu cheese

20 Wings

$32.99

choice of wing sauce; witih carrots, celery, ranch or bleu cheese

5 Boneless Wings

$7.99

choice of wing sauce; witih carrots, celery, ranch or bleu cheese

10 Boneless Wings

$13.99

choice of wing sauce; witih carrots, celery, ranch or bleu cheese

15 Boneless Wings

$21.99

choice of wing sauce; witih carrots, celery, ranch or bleu cheese

20 Boneless Wings

$30.99

choice of wing sauce; witih carrots, celery, ranch or bleu cheese

Pizzas

Pepperoni Pizza

$7.99

pepperoni, mozzarella

The Antler

$11.99

brisket, pork, bacon, sausage, mozzarella

Quesa-Porker

$10.99

mac & cheese, pork, jalapenos, chipotle ranch, BBQ sauce

Sides

Toreados

$1.99

Chili Con Queso

$2.49

Bacon Strips

$1.99

Charro Beans

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Fries

$3.99

Street Corn

$2.99

Papa Asada

$2.99

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

with fries

Kid's 5 Boneless Bites

$5.99

with fries

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.99

with fries

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.99

with fries

Extra

BBQ

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Brisket (Chopped) 4oz.

$4.00

Buffalo Hot

$1.00

Chicken (Chopped) 4oz.

$3.00

Chile De Arbol (Red)

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Cilantro & Onion

$0.35

Green Salsa

$0.75

Honey BBQ

$1.00

Honey Hot

$1.00

Lemon Pepper

$0.75

Limes

$1.50

Mango Habenero

$1.00

Pico De Gallo

$0.75

Pulled Pork 4oz.

$4.00

Ranch

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Spicy BBQ

$1.00

Sweet & Spicy

$1.00

Weekend BBQ Menu

Weekend BBQ (Copy)

1/2lb Brisket

$12.99

with bread, toreado, onion, pickles

1lb Brisket

$21.99

with bread, toreado, onion, pickles

1/2lb Pulled Pork

$9.99

with bread, toreado, onion, pickles

1lb Pulled Pork

$17.99

with bread, toreado, onion, pickles

1/2lb Smoked Sausage

$9.99

with bread, toreado, onion, pickles

1lb Smoked Sausage

$17.99

with bread, toreado, onion, pickles

2 Smoked Meat Plate

$15.99

choice of 2 meats; choice of 2 sides; bread, toreado

3 Smoked Meat Plate

$21.99

choice of 2 meats; choice of 2 sides; bread, toreado

10 Smoked Wings

$17.99

3 Pork Spare Ribs

$13.99

5 Pork Spare Ribs

$21.99

10 Pork Spare Ribs

$32.99

Smoked Turkey Legs

$11.99

Dessert

Moose Brownie

Brownie

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Moose’s Draft House is a casual dining restaurant with majority of our menu items made from scratch. Ground fresh prime brisket burgers. Pizza dough made fresh for our personal specialty pizzas . Spices specially blended and infused with all of our BBQ . Serving the best BBQ in El Paso on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Daily lunch specials. Happy hour specials from Monday thru Friday 3pm to 7pm! Let us host your event. We also cater for any occasion.

1550 Hawkins Boulevard Suite 2-4, El Paso, TX 79925

