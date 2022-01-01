Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Asian Fusion

MOPHO Mid-City

1,316 Reviews

$$

514 City Park Ave

Ste F

New Orleans, LA 70119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Pho
Beef Pho
Crispy Chicken Wings

Entrees

Smoked Pork Neck To Go

$25.50

Slow smoked Pork Neck served with Roti Bread, House made Curry Pickled Squash, and a Coconut Barbecue Sauce.

Turtle Soup To-Go

$21.00+

Beef and Turtle meat in a tomato based soup with doubanjiang, szechuan, soy braised egg, and ginger infused sherry.

Shrimp and Grits To Go

$21.50

Louisiana Jumbo Shrimp in a Smoked Paprika Curry with Andouille Sausage and Greens over a Cheesy Coconut Milk Grits

Mopho Chicken and Biscuits To-Go

$21.50

Coconut veloute, root vegetables, lemongrass parmesan biscuits with a spicy mushroom salad.

Appetizers To-Go

Crispy Chicken Wings

Crispy Chicken Wings

$16.50

Jumbo Wings battered in rice flour (Gluten Free!), crispy fried & tossed in your choice of glaze: MOPHO Lemongrass & Ginger Nuoc Mam Caramel, Spicy Vindaloo with Coconut Ranch, or Yellow Curry with Spicy Lime Yogurt

Crispy Chicken Bites

Crispy Chicken Bites

$13.50

Tender Chicken Thighs battered, fried & tossed in your choice of glaze: MOPHO Lemongrass & Ginger Nuoc Mam Caramel, Spicy Vindaloo with Coconut Ranch, or Yellow Curry with Spicy Lime Yogurt

Fried Crispy Green Beans

Fried Crispy Green Beans

$8.50

Tofu Bites

$12.50

Ms. Lê's Handmade Tofu, lightly fried & tossed in your choice of glaze: MOPHO Lemongrass & Ginger Nuoc Mam Caramel, Spicy Vindaloo with Coconut Ranch, or Yellow Curry with Spicy Lime Yogurt

Spicy Sesame Cucumbers

$8.50

Crispy Fried Oysters

$19.50

Crispy fried P&J oysters, mopho mayo, pickled blue cheese, and radish.

MOPHO Queso To Go

$16.50

Lemongrass Sausage, American, and Mozzarella cheese. Served with Roti Bread, Shrimp Chips, and Cracklin'.

Spicy Cabbage Kimchi To Go

$8.50

Som Tam Salad

$11.50

Papaya Salad, Tomatoes, Carrots, Green Beans, Spicy Tamarind Dressing, Peanuts, Dried Shrimp

Pho To-Go

Beef Pho

$16.50

Beef Broth with Braised Beef, Pork Meatballs, Braised Kale, and Slow Poached Egg

Chicken Pho

$15.50

Chicken Broth with Roasted Chicken, Braised Kale, and Slow Poached Egg

Veggie Pho

$14.50

Vegetable Broth, Roasted Eggplant, Braised Kale, and tofu

Hangover Pho

$17.50

Beef Broth, Burmese Pork, American Cheese, Pork Meatballs, Bacon, and Slow Poached Egg

Pint of Beef Broth

$8.50

Pint of Chicken Broth

$8.50

Pint of Vegetable Broth

$7.50

Vermicelli & Rice Bowls (Copy)

Glazed Pork Belly Bowl

Glazed Pork Belly Bowl

$16.50

Crispy Glazed Pork Belly, Burmese Curried Shoulder, Spiced Peanut, Cracklin', served over your choice of Chilled Vermicelli Noodles or Warm Coconut Rice, garnished with herbs, jalapenos, pickled vegetables, cucumbers and crushed peanuts.

Louisiana Popcorn Shrimp Bowl

Louisiana Popcorn Shrimp Bowl

$16.50

Louisiana Popcorn Shrimp Crispy Fried and served over your choice of Chilled Vermicelli Noodles or Warm Coconut Rice, garnished with herbs, jalapenos, pickled vegetables, cucumbers and crushed peanuts.

Mopho Chicken Bowl To Go

$16.50

Fried or Grilled Chicken Thigh that can be tossed in one of our wing sauces and served over your choice of Chilled Vermicelli Noodles or Warm Coconut Rice, garnished with herbs, jalapenos, pickled vegetables, cucumbers and crushed peanuts.

Mopho Tofu Bowl To Go

$16.50

Choice of Fried or Grill Ms. Lê's Tofu that can be tossed in one of our wing sauces and served over your choice of Chilled Vermicelli Noodles or Warm Coconut Rice, garnished with herbs, jalapenos, pickled vegetables, cucumbers and crushed peanuts.

Burmese Pork Bowl

Burmese Pork Bowl

$16.50

Slow Cooked Burmese Pork served over your choice of Chilled Vermicelli Noodles or Warm Coconut Rice, garnished with herbs, jalapenos, pickled vegetables, cucumbers and crushed peanuts.

The Veggie Bowl

$16.50

Roasted Seasonal Vegetables from our local partner farms served over your choice of Chilled Vermicelli Noodles or Warm Coconut Rice, garnished with herbs, jalapenos, pickled vegetables, cucumbers and crushed peanuts.

Black-Eyed Pea Curry Bowl

Black-Eyed Pea Curry Bowl

$16.50

Roasted Eggplant, Ms. Tole’s Tofu, Crispy Chaat Snacks

Spring Rolls (Copy)

Burmese Pork Spring Rolls

Burmese Pork Spring Rolls

$12.50
Popcorn Shrimp Spring Rolls

Popcorn Shrimp Spring Rolls

$12.50

Roasted Eggplant Spring Rolls

$11.50
Tofu Spring Rolls

Tofu Spring Rolls

$12.50
Pork Belly Spring Rolls

Pork Belly Spring Rolls

$14.50

Chicken Vindaloo Spring Rolls

$12.50

Po-Mi Sandwiches (Copy)

All Po-Mi's come dressed with MOPHO Mayo, Cilanto, Mint, Fresh Jalapeños, Pickled Carrots & Daikon
Burmese Pork Curry Po-Mi

Burmese Pork Curry Po-Mi

$15.50

Slow Cooked Spicy Burmese Pork Curry dressed with MOPHO Mayo, Cilanto, Mint, Fresh Jalapeños, Pickled Carrots & Daikon

Cast Iron Roast Tofu Po-Mi

$15.50

Ms. Lê's Tofu pan charred dressed with Black Bean Mayo, Cilanto, Mint, Fresh Jalapeños, Pickled Carrots & Daikon (vegan)

Crispy Chicken Vindaloo Sandwich To Go

$16.50

Crispy Fried Boneless Chicken Thigh Tossed in our Vindaloo Sauce. Dressed with Mopho May, House Made Pickles, Coconut Ranch Slaw and Herbs on a Sesame Bun

Fried Louisiana Shrimp Po-Mi

$15.50

Crispy Fried Popcorn Shrimp dressed with Mopho Mayo, herbs, jalapenos, , cucumbers, and pickled vegetables

NOLA Hot Sausage Po-Mi

NOLA Hot Sausage Po-Mi

$15.50

Griddled Patton’s Spicy Sausage Patties dressed with MOPHO Mayo, Cilanto, Mint, Fresh Jalapeños, Pickled Carrots & Daikon

Tofu Vindaloo Po-Mi

$15.50

Ms. Lê's Tofu, lightly fried and tossed in our Spicy Vindaloo sauce and dressed with MOPHO Mayo, Cilanto, Mint, Fresh Jalapeños, Pickled Carrots & Daikon

Fried Oyster Po-Mi

$23.50

Kimcheese Steak Po Mi To Go

$15.50

Braised Beef, Caramelized Onions and Mushrooms, Mozzarella, and Queso. Dressed with Mopho Mayo, House Made Kimchi, and Pickled Peppers

Kid's Menu (Copy)

Kid's Chicken Pho

$6.00

Kid's Veggie Pho

$6.00

Kid's Meatball Pho

$7.00

Kid's Chicken Bowl

$6.00

Kid's Boneless Chicken Bites

$8.00

Kid's Shrimp Bowl

$8.00

Kid's Cucumber Snack

$6.00

Kid's Meatball Bowl

$6.00

Kid's Veggie Bowl

$6.00

Boba Tea To Go

Mango No. 5

$7.00

Citrus Basil Base Mango Boba Tea

I Carried a Watermelon

$7.00

Citrus Basil Base Watermelon Boba Tea

Mocho

Mocho

$7.00

Cream Base Vietnamese Coffee Boba

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake

$7.00

Cream Base Taro Boba Tea

Spill The Tea

$7.00

Cream Base Thai Tea Boba

It's Not Easy Being Green

$7.00

Cream Base Green Tea Boba

Honeydew This, Honeydew That (Copy)

$7.00

MOPHO Sauces (Copy)

Nuoc Mam Caramel (Wing Sauce)

Nuoc Mam Caramel (Wing Sauce)

$15.50

Our Famous Wing Glaze. Perfect For Tossing With Fried Chicken, Drizzling Over Roasted Vegetables Or Mopping On To Grilled Meats

MOPHO Mayo

MOPHO Mayo

$10.50
Hot Vindaloo

Hot Vindaloo

$15.50
Spicy Peanut Sauce

Spicy Peanut Sauce

$10.50
Coconut Ranch

Coconut Ranch

$15.50

Sides To Go

Side Steak Fries To Go

$7.50

Side Rice To Go

$4.50

Side Vermicelli Noodles To Go

$4.50

Side Pho Noodles To Go

$4.50

Side Fried Egg To Go

$2.50

Side Poached Egg To Go

$2.50

Side Roti To Go

$5.50

Side Grits To Go

$6.50

Po-Mi Bread To Go

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to MOPHO, where we blend the Mekong Delta with the Mississippi Delta in a welcoming neighborhood haunt.

Website

Location

514 City Park Ave, Ste F, New Orleans, LA 70119

Directions

Gallery
MOPHO image
MOPHO image
MOPHO image
MOPHO image

Similar restaurants in your area

Crave - Meraux
orange starNo Reviews
3201 E Judge Perez Dr, Meraux, LA 70075
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New Orleans

Neyow's Creole Cafe - New Orleans
orange star4.1 • 2,038
3340 Bienville St New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
Clesi's Seafood Restaurant & Catering - 4323 Bienville St
orange star4.4 • 1,236
4323 Bienville St New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
Wakin' Bakin' French Quarter
orange star4.2 • 1,140
900 Dumaine St New Orleans, LA 70116
View restaurantnext
Wakin' Bakin' Midcity
orange star4.2 • 1,140
4408 Banks St. New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
Mid City Pizza - 4400 Banks St.
orange star4.5 • 1,088
4400 Banks St. New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
Mid City Yacht Club
orange star4.4 • 811
440 S. St. Patrick St New Orleans, LA 70119
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
Central Business District
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Bywater
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marigny
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Leonidas
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Touro
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
East Riverside
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Irish Channel
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
West Riverside
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston