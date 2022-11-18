A map showing the location of Moran's Bar and GrilleView gallery
American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad

Moran's Bar and Grille

review star

No reviews yet

415 N Front St #199

Columbus, OH 43215

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Salad
Mozzarella Sticks
Bacon Cheeseburger

Starters

Nachos

Nachos

$13.29

Choice of beef, chicken or pork atop fresh tortilla chips piled high with spicy cheese sauce, diced tomato, fresh jalapeño, scallions, and sour cream

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.99

5 hand breaded chicken tenders, fried golden brown. Served on a bed of hand-cut fries.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.79

Hand cut mozzarella battered and coated in herb breadcrumbs and fried golden brown served with marinara sauce.

Pretzel

Pretzel

$10.59

Jumbo pretzel baked in-house. Served with spicy cheese sauce.

Jalapeno Cheddar Hush Puppies

Jalapeno Cheddar Hush Puppies

$9.39

Homemade hush puppies, deep fried and served with sriracha mayo.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.29

Chopped spinach and artichokes simmered in a parmesan cream sauce. Served with chips and salsa

Wings

Wings

$14.99

1 pound of fresh wings, par baked with a cajun house rub, deep fried and tossed with your choice of sauce.

House-Made Sauerkraut Balls

House-Made Sauerkraut Balls

$10.29

Sauerkraut, sausage and cheese, breaded then deep fried. Served with a spicy mustard sauce.

Cajun Popcorn Shrimp

Cajun Popcorn Shrimp

$11.29

Popcorn shrimp lightly breaded and deep fried and tossed in our house Cajun seasoning. Served with hand cut fries and Cajun mayo.

Big Bowl Salads

All of our salads are served in large stainless steel mixing bowls with dressing already mixed in for your convenience. If you would like to have your dressing on the side, please inform your server.
Oriental Salad

Oriental Salad

$14.89

House-made sweet oriental dressings tossed with roasted chicken, spring mix, snow peas, red pepper, and diced peanuts, topped with chow mein and rice noodles

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.69

Freshly grilled chicken breast, spring mix, red onion, cucumbers, celery, tomatoes, garnished with crumbled bleu cheese. Served with your choice of homemade dressing

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$13.29

Deep fried tortilla stuffed with spring mix, seasoned ground beef, monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, black beans, tomato, red onion, salsa and sour cream.

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$14.89

Spring mix topped with hand breaded chicken tenders, tomatoes, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, bacon, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, red onion. Served with your choice of homemade dressing.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$12.89

Baby spinach, tomato, red onion, hard boiled egg, garnished with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and bacon crumbles. Served with house-made hot bacon and honey mustard dressing.

Moran's Signature Salad

Moran's Signature Salad

$11.29

Spring mix topped with carrots, cucumber, celery, tomatoes, onion and gralic croutons; garnished with feta cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of homemade dressing.

Sandwiches

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$14.99

Fresh grilled chicken served on a ciabatta roll with spinach and basil pesto, fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato and fresh basil. Topped with a balsamic vinegar glaze.

Cheddar Grill

$13.29

Freshly grilled chicken breast served with mayo, Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, shredded lettuce and sliced tomato.

Portabella Mushroom Stack

Portabella Mushroom Stack

$14.79

Two grilled portabella mushroom, marinated in house-made vinaigrette, with roasted red peppers, Monterey Jack cheese and roasted red pepper aioli served on a ciabatta roll.

Hickory Grill BBQ

Hickory Grill BBQ

$13.79

Freshly grilled chicken breast, melted jack and cheddar cheeses, slicked smoked bacon, onion straws, lettuce and tomato.

Cajun Grill

Cajun Grill

$13.29

Freshly grilled chicken breast coated with in-house cajun seasoning, topped with lettuce, tomato, and sriracha mayo

Lynne's Chicken Sandwich

Lynne's Chicken Sandwich

$13.79

Blackened grilled chicken, caramelized onions, avocado mousse, Monterey jack cheese and smoked bacon on a butter-toasted bun.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.29

Fresy chicken breast marinated in buttermilk, hand breaded, fried to golden brown. Topped with cheddar cheese, fresh hand-sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce and a bold & zesty jalapeno sauce served on a butter-toasted bun.

Salmon BLT

$16.99

Blackened fresh salmon, sriracha mayonnaise, smoked bacon, shredded wild greens, tomato served on buttered sourdough bread.

Chicken Salad Club Sandwich

Chicken Salad Club Sandwich

$11.29

Homemade classic chicken salad made with mayo, celery and onion served on toasted sourdough bread

Front Street Chicken Grill

$13.79

Freshly grilled chicken breast, topped with mozzarella, sautéed mushrooms, sliced smoked bacon and honey mustard dressing

Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Teriyaki marinated chicken breast topped with mango and pineapple salsa.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.99

8oz freshly grilled patty cooked to order, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, American cheese, M&T sauce and smoked bacon.

BBQ Burger

$15.29

8oz freshly grilled patty cooked to order, topped with house-made BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, onion straws, shredded lettuce and sliced tomato.

Front Street Burger

$15.99

8oz freshly grilled patty cooked to order, topped with Monterey jack, sautéed mushrooms, sliced smoked bacon and honey mustard.

No Bun

Entrees

1/2 Rack Rib Combo

$25.59

With choice of Cajun popcorn shrimp, chicken tenders or grilled BBQ chicken.

NY Strip

$35.49

12oz grilled center cut New York strip.

Burrito

$13.79

A giant stuffed flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of pork, chicken or beef. Black beans, rice and cheddar cheese. Topped with our spicy cheese sauce, sour cream and house made pico de gallo.

Chicken Americana

$17.89

Grilled chicken, sautéed mushrooms, cheddar and Monterey jack chesses, slicked smoked bacon and honey Dijon sauce

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$18.79

Three Cod cutlets hand breaded and fried to perfection. Served with our hand cut French fries and house made blue cheese coleslaw.

Tacos

$12.79

Three soft or crispy tacos with your choice of brisket, chicken or ground beef. Topped with shredded lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with black beans and rice

Grilled Salmon

$22.99

Freshly grilled salmon seasoned with choice of house seasoning or house Cajun seasoning.

Grouper

$21.99

Two grouper filets grilled with house Cajun seasoning topped with our house-made mango pineapple salsa.

Aloha Chicken

$17.29

Teriyaki style marinated chicken breast, grilled and topped with our house-made mango pineapple salsa.

Quesadilla

$14.59

Giant flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses, roasted chicken, topped with house-made Pico de Gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Served with Spanish rice and black beans.

1/2 rack of ribs

$18.99

Pasta

Rattlesnake Pasta

$19.79

Baked Cajun chicken breast with red & green peppers, red onion, tossed in our signature spicy cream sauce.

Grilled Chicken Rigatoni

$17.59

Alfredo sauce tossed with freshly grilled chicken, penne pasta, sautéed mushrooms and fresh spinach.

Madeline's Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.59

Mom's secret pasta sauce, house-made meatballs, and parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread

Garden Vegetable Pasta

$14.59

Sides

Coleslaw

$3.99

Homemade Mac-N-Cheese

$3.99

Sautéed seasonal Veggies in garlic butter

$3.99

Hand-Cut Fries

$3.99

P&G Side Salad

$4.29

Soup of the Day

$5.59

Potato Cheese Soup

$5.59

Macaroni Salad

$3.99

Red Skinned Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Spanish Rice

$3.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Extra Sauces

BBQ Sauce

$0.79

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.79

Blue Cheese

$0.79

Buffalo Sauce

$0.79

Gracie Sauce

$0.79

Honey Mustard

$0.79

Marinara Sauce

$0.79

Mayo

$0.59

Ranch

$0.79

Red Pepper Ailoi

$0.79

Siracha Mayo

$0.59

Spicy Green

$0.79

Spicy Mustard

$0.79

Cajun Mayo

$0.79

Hot Bacon

$0.79

Honey Lime

$0.79

Honey Dijon

$0.79

Sour Cream

$0.79

Mango Pineapple Salsa

$0.79

Plum Dressing

$0.79

Avocado Mousse

$0.99

Dessert

Giant Chocolate Cake

$10.99

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Butter Finger Pie

$9.99Out of stock

Choc Silk pie

$6.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

415 N Front St #199, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

463 N. High Street - OH, Short North [18]
orange starNo Reviews
463 N. High Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - North Market
orange star4.5 • 809
59 Spruce Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
BBR - Columbus
orange starNo Reviews
106 Vine St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Bodega - High St
orange star4.2 • 1,005
1044 N High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Short North
orange star4.5 • 809
714 N High St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Uptown 51 Kitchen+Bar - 51 East Gay St
orange star4.6 • 35
51 East Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Columbus

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston