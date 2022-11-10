A map showing the location of Mordisco 2322 NW 7th CtView gallery

Mordisco 2322 NW 7th Ct

review star

No reviews yet

2322 NW 7th Ct

Miami, FL 33127

Order Again

Mordisquitos (Small Bites)

Tequeños

$5.00

Tostones

$6.99

Arepas

Reina Pepiada

$7.99

Mechada

$9.99

Pollo

$8.99

Queso

$7.99

Pelua

$10.99

Catira

$10.99

Bowls

Pabellón Bowl

$11.99

Chicken Pabellón Bowl

$11.99

Carne Asada Bowl

$14.99

Veggie Bowl

$10.99

Cachapas

Cachapa con Queso de Mano

$9.99

Drinks

Papelón con Limón

$3.99

Sodas

$3.00

Malta

$3.50

Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2322 NW 7th Ct, Miami, FL 33127

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

