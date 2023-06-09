Restaurant header imageView gallery

More Burgers & Shakes - Riverton

review star

No reviews yet

122 S Second St. E

Riverton, WY 82501

Popular Items

Onion Rings

$4.99

Double Burger

$7.99

Strawberry Shake

$4.99


Combos

#1 Double Burger Combo

$11.99

#2 Classic Burger Combo

$10.99

#3 BBQ Burger Combo

$11.99

#4 Pastrami Burger Combo

$11.99

#5.1 GRILLED Chicken Sandwich Combo

$11.99

#5.2 CRISPY Chicken Sandwich Combo

$11.99

#6.1 Chili Cheese Dog Combo

$11.99

#6.2 Delux Dog Combo

$11.99

#7 Fish Sandwich Combo

$11.99

Kids Combos

Kids Burger Combo

$6.99

Kids Corn Dog Combo

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tender Combo

$6.99

Salads

Crispy Thai Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled Thai Chicken Salad

$10.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Burger Salad

$10.99

Side Garden Salad

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Burgers

Classic Burger

$6.99

Double Burger

$7.99

Pastrami Burger

$7.99

BBQ Bacon Burger

$7.99

Burger Steak

$12.99

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Fish Sandwich

$7.99

Chili Cheese Dog

$7.99

Deluxe Dog

$7.99

Beef Dip

$11.99

Pastrami Dip

$11.99

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Fried Zucchini

$4.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.99

Shakes

Chocolate Shake

$4.99

Vanilla Shake

$4.99

Strawberry Shake

$4.99

Salted Caramel

$4.99

Bubble Gum Shake

$4.99

Shake Flavor of the Month

$4.99

Ice Cream

Sundae

$4.99

Ice Cream Cone

$2.99

Drinks

Small Drink

$1.99

Large Drink

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Apple Juice

$1.99

Mixed Berry Juice

$1.99

Water Cup

$0.15+

Beer

307 Lager

$4.99

Coors Lite

$4.99

Bud Light

$4.99

Saddle Bronk Brown Ale

$4.99

Halo Huckleberry Hefe

$4.99

Leinenkugel Summer Shanti

$4.99

Grand Teton Amber Ale

$4.99

Need MORE Sauce?

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Spicy May

$0.50

Burger Sauce

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Handcrafted Char-Broiled Angus Burgers, Slow-Roasted Pastrami and Beef Dips, Split-Grilled Beef Chili.

Website

Location

122 S Second St. E, Riverton, WY 82501

Directions

