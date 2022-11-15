Restaurant header imageView gallery

More on Main

review star

No reviews yet

317 E Main St

Streator, IL 61364

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Autumn Breve
Iced Tea
Iced Coffee

Coffee

Bulletproof Coffee

Bulletproof Coffee

$4.15+

Fresh brewed coffee, grass fed butter, and coconut oil blended together to create a unique, keto friendly coffee.

Cashew Coffee

Cashew Coffee

Fresh brewed coffee, whole cashews, local honey and cinnamon blended together to create a creamy, dairy-free coffee.

Fresh Brewed Coffee

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$2.35+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.35+

Try our iced coffee alone or add flavor and cream to create your unique drink.

Iced Caramel Coffee topped with Coconut Foam

Iced Caramel Coffee topped with Coconut Foam

$4.85+

Iced coffee combined with half & half and caramel and topped with coconut cold foam.

Cinnamary

Cinnamary

$4.25+

The Cinnamary is named after our OG barista, Mary, because it was her go-to drink. Cold brew, heavy cream, and cinnamon are combined to create this no sugar, coffee lovers treat. Syrup can be added if you like it sweet. Sugar free and keto friendly.

Cold Brew Drift

Cold Brew Drift

$4.85+

House made cold brew lightly sweetened with caramel drizzle and topped with a delightful vanilla cold foam.

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.85+

Freshly roasted coffee beans ground to perfection and cold brewed for the best glass of coffee over ice. Cannot be made decaf.

Cocoa Cloud Iced Coffee

Cocoa Cloud Iced Coffee

$4.85+

This is the perfect drink if you want to avoid sugar but want to treat yourself! Iced coffee combined with heavy whipping cream and topped with a cocoa cold foam.

Espresso

Americano

Americano

Espresso combined with water to create a rich, smooth coffee like drink.

Breve

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

Milk and vanilla syrup topped with espresso and a drizzle of caramel.

Charger Shot

Charger Shot

$1.85

Rich espresso combined with vanilla syrup and milk. This is a perfect, shot-size boost of energy!

Doppio

$2.00

Two shots of our Starved Rock Coffee Company's French Canyon espresso

Irish Breve Latte

Irish Breve Latte

Espresso, half & half, irish cream and almond syrup are combined to make one of our most popular drinks!

Latte

Latte

Espresso combined with steamed milk and topped with thick foam.

Mocha

Latte sweetened with Monin chocolate and topped with house made whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

Shaken Espresso

$4.25

3 shots of espresso, simple syrup, half-and-half over ice and shaken.

Cold Drinks

1/2 & 1/2

1/2 & 1/2

$2.85+

House made lemonade combined with black tea Arnold Palmer style!

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00+

House made lemonade blended with frozen strawberries resulting in a refreshing, slushy drink!

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.85+

House made lemonade

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.85+

All teas are unsweetened

Raspberry Dream

Raspberry Dream

$4.00+

Raspberry syrup and cream served over ice is perfect when you are craving something sweet!

Pineapple Dream

Pineapple Dream

$4.00+

Pineapple juice, coconut syrup and cream served over ice is a tropical treat!

Beet Berry Zinger

Beet Berry Zinger

$4.75

Beetology beet juice combined with Razz Berry La Croix make this unique, refreshing, mildly sweet drink a win!

Chocolate Milk

Frozen Blended

Caramel Freeze

$5.45+

A frozen, blended drink with Monin caramel sauce and a hint of coffee topped with house made whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

Oreo Freeze

$6.25

A frozen, blended drink with vanilla and Oreos topped with house made whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

Snickers Freeze

Snickers Freeze

$5.75+

A frozen, blended drink with Monin chocolate, caramel and hazelnut topped with house made whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, caramel drizzle, and Snickers.

Mocha Freeze

$5.45+

A frozen, blended drink with Monin chocolate sauce and a hint of coffee topped with house made whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle.

Espresso Freeze

Espresso Freeze

$6.00+

A frozen, blended drink with 2 shots of espresso, vanilla, espresso beans topped with house made whipped cream and espresso beans. This is a coffee lovers dream and is perfectly creamy but has a little crunch from the espresso beans!

Brownie Freeze

Brownie Freeze

$6.50

A frozen, blended drink with vanilla and a whole brownie topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

More Green Smoothie

More Green Smoothie

$6.25

Avocado, spinach, bananas, pineapple and almond milk are blended to create the power packed, whole food smoothie. Add protein powder or local honey if you prefer a bit sweeter smoothie.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$3.35+

Strawberries, banana, vanilla protein powder and almond milk are blended to creamy perfection.

Blueberry Banana Smoothie

Blueberry Banana Smoothie

$3.25+

Blueberries, bananas, vanilla protein powder, and almond milk are blended to creamy perfection.

Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie

Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie

$3.25+

Peanut butter powder, chocolate protein powder, bananas and almond milk blended to create a healthy treat!

White Chocolate Pumpkin Freeze

$5.75+

More Drinks

Apple & Eve Juice Box

Apple & Eve Juice Box

$0.85

Blackberry Matcha

Matcha tea with milk, lightly sweetened with blackberry syrup.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

Oregon Chai tea concentrate mixed with milk. Chai is a black tea flavored with Indian spices and contains a small amount of caffeine.

Coke

Coke

$1.10
Cold Buster

Cold Buster

$3.90+

A blend of tea which includes Immune Booster, Allerg-ease, and Breathe Easy combined with steamed lemonade and local honey. A delicious boost of just what you need when you are feeling under the weather!

Cran Razz LaCroix

Cran Razz LaCroix

$1.50

Cup of Ice

$0.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.10
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.10
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Monin chocolate sauce and vanilla combined with steamed whole milk and topped with house made whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.15+
Just Water

Just Water

$2.50
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

Original matcha tea with milk. Add simple syrup or any flavor if you like it sweet!

Sprite

Sprite

$1.10

Turmeric Latte

More Energy

Berry Pushup

Berry Pushup

$4.95+

Lotus Plant Energy mixed with blackberry and cherry syrups, and cream.

Blue Razz

Blue Razz

$4.95+

Lotus Power Up Plant Energy combined with blue raspberry syrup and house made lemonade.

Pink Passion

Pink Passion

$4.95+

Lotus Pink Plant Energy combined with coconut syrup, pineapple syrup, passionfruit syrup, and lemonade.

Green Zing

Green Zing

$4.95+

Lotus Plant Energy mixed with blue raspberry syrup, pineapple syrup, and seltzer water.

Dragonfruit

Dragonfruit

$4.95+

Lotus Pink Plant Enery combined with dragonfruit syrup and seltzer water.

Red Alert

Red Alert

$4.95+

Lotus Pink Plant Energy combined with strawberry syrup and water.

Power Koolaid

$4.95+
Lavender Escape

Lavender Escape

$4.95+

Purple Lotus, pineapple, vanilla & seltzer

Twilight

Twilight

$4.95+

Purple Lotus, raspberry, blackberry & seltzer

Jolly Rancher

Jolly Rancher

$4.95+

White Lotus, blue raspberry, green apple & seltzer

Green Apple

Green Apple

$4.95+

White Lotus, green apple & seltzer

Mango Colada

Mango Colada

$4.95+

White Lotus, mango, pineapple, coconut

Orange Slice

Orange Slice

$4.95+

Pink Lotus, orange & seltzer

Ghost Malone

$4.95+

Fall Drinks

Pumpkin Latte

Pumpkin Latte

Pumpkin, espresso and whole milk topped with whipped cream and cinnamon

Pumpkin Chai Latte

Pumpkin Chai Latte

Pumpkin, chai and whole milk topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.

Pumpkin Freeze

Pumpkin Freeze

$5.75+

A frozen blended drink, with pumpkin, a hint of coffee topped with house made whipped cream and cinnamon.

Salted Caramel Mocha Latte

Salted Caramel Mocha Latte

A latte sweetened with Monin chocolate and toffee nut topped with house made whipped cream, mocha & caramel drizzle and salt sprinkles.

Caramel Apple Cider

Caramel Apple Cider

Apple cider with caramel & cinnamon topped with house made whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

Salted Caramel Mocha Freeze

$5.75+

A frozen, blended drink with Monin chocolate, toffee nut, a hint of coffee topped with house made whipped cream, caramel & mocha drizzle and salt sprinkles.

S'mores Latte

S'mores Latte

A latte with Monin chocolate & marshmallow syrup topped with house made whipped cream, chocolate drizzle & graham cracker crumbs.

S'mores Freeze

S'mores Freeze

$5.75+

A frozen, blended drink with Monin chocolate and marshmallow syrup with a hint of coffee topped with house made whipped cream, mocha drizzle & graham cracker crumbs.

Pumpkin Cold Brew Drift

Pumpkin Cold Brew Drift

$4.85+

House made cold brew lightly sweetened with caramel drizzle and topped with a delightful pumpkin cold foam.

Autumn Breve

Autumn Breve

Espresso, half & half, caramel and cinnamon.

Caramel Apple Lotus

Caramel Apple Lotus

$4.95+

White Lotus, apple syrup & caramel drizzle. Reminds you of a caramel apple sucker.

Desserts

Banana Bar

Banana Bar

$2.75

Brownie

$2.50

Cakepop Chocolate

$2.50

Cakepop Vanilla

$2.50

Candied Pecans

$5.50Out of stock
Chocolate Chip cookie

Chocolate Chip cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse Pie

$4.75Out of stock
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25Out of stock

Cookie Dough

$3.50
Energy Bites

Energy Bites

$3.00
Fruit Pizza

Fruit Pizza

$2.35Out of stock

A sugar cookie topped with a creamy fluff and fresh fruit.

Monster Cookie

Monster Cookie

$2.50
Pecan Bars

Pecan Bars

$3.50Out of stock
Pumpkin Bars

Pumpkin Bars

$3.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Cream pie

$4.75Out of stock

Snickerdoodle

$2.50

Lemon Cloud Cheesecake

$4.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$4.50Out of stock

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.75Out of stock

Family Size Portions

House Chopped Salad

House Chopped Salad

$40.00

Serves 4-6 people; Lettuce, spinach, purple cabbage, green onions, ditalini pasta, chicken, bacon, and house made sweet Italian dressing.

Asian Chicken Salad

$40.00

Serves 4-6 people; Lettuce, chicken, purple cabbage, carrots, green onions, and wontons served with our house made spicy peanut dressing. Salads and bowls will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing

Spinach Poppyseed Salad

$40.00

Serves 4-6 people; Baby spinach, dried cranberries, egg, red onion, bacon, shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, and sunflower seeds served with house made poppyseed dressing. Salads and bowls will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.

Cheeseburger Salad

$40.00

Serves 4-6 people; Lettuce, ground beef, pickles, red onions, and shredded cheddar served with house made spicy 1000 island. Salads and bowls will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.

Garlic Chicken Salad

$40.00

Serves 4-6 people; Lettuce, chicken, bacon, grape tomatoes, and green onions served with house made garlic balsamic dressing. Salads and bowls will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$40.00

Serves 4-6 people; Lettuce, bacon, chicken, grape tomatoes, red onion, egg, and shredded cheddar served with house made ranch. Salads and bowls will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.

Chef Salad

$40.00

Serves 4-6 people; Lettuce, turkey, ham, egg, shredded cheddar, and cucumber served with house made ranch. Salads and bowls will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.

Soup of the Day (requires 48 hours notice)

$25.00

2 quarts of your favorite housemade soup

Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies (Requires 24 hours notice)

Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies (Requires 24 hours notice)

$25.00
Dozen Monster Cookies (requires 24 hours notice)

Dozen Monster Cookies (requires 24 hours notice)

$25.00

House Dressing

$6.00

16 oz of our house made sweet Italian dressing.

Coffee Traveler

$16.00

A carrier with 96 oz. of our featured brewed coffee. A perfect pick me up for a meeting, event or any occasion that requires coffee.

Cucumber Dill Pasta Salad (requires 24 hours notice)

$40.00

BLT Pasta Salad (requires 24 hours notice)

$40.00

Sheet of Banana Bars (requires 24 hours notice)

$50.00

Coffee Beans

Coffee Junkie

$15.00

Mighty Missouri Coffee

$14.00

Honey

Large

$10.50

Medium

$5.75

Headband

Headband

$6.25

More on Main Mug

More on Main Mug

$12.00

Huskee

Huskee

$22.00

The Republic of Tea

Black Raspberry Green Tea

Black Raspberry Green Tea

$11.00

The black raspberry is neither blackberry nor a raspberry, but has similar sweet, earthy flavors. This dark fruit is revered for its antioxidant levels. Sip your way to good health with this green tea blend.

Daily Beauty

Daily Beauty

$12.00

Indulge in a daily beauty ritual with this juicy blueberry and calming lavender tea. Caffeine free and refreshing sipped hot or over ice. Also, delicious blended with lemonade or add steamed milk for a beautiful light-blue latte.

Focus

Focus

$12.00

Find focus with this energizing tea. Take on the day with a bright cup of green tea that will give you a natural boost of clarity, purpose and optimism.

Get Wellness Stackable Tea Tin

Get Wellness Stackable Tea Tin

$14.00

Staying healthy depends on a healthy lifestyle and what you put in your body. Think defensively with this 2-week supply of Get Immunity, Get Elderberry and Get Wellness.

Ginger Peach

Ginger Peach

$12.00

Longevity Tea This best-selling tea offers lush, ripe peaches seasoned with the tingle of spicy ginger.

Ginger Peach Decaf

Ginger Peach Decaf

$12.00

Longevity Tea Peach has long been China's darling longevity. This best-selling tea offers lush, ripe peaches seasoned with spicy ginger in a naturally decaffeinated black tea base.

Hi-Caf Caramel

Hi-Caf Caramel

$12.00

Robust, premium black tea enriches with soft, smooth caramel flavor and an extra kick of caffeine. Add a splash of milk for a rich, energizing tea that satisfies the sweet tooth, sharpends the mind and increases vitality.

Honey Mango White

Honey Mango White

$14.00

Nectar of the tropics. The rich, sweet flavor and aroma of honey and mango are captured in this delicate blend. The ripe golden mango symbolizes eternal love in ancient Sanskrit literature.

Chamomile Lemon

Chamomile Lemon

$11.00

Surrender to sleep herb tea. Chamomile is blended with lemon balm, linden flowers and orange blossoms to produce a fragrant, complex soothing cup. Nice before bedtime.

Organic Mint Fields

Organic Mint Fields

$12.00

Refreshing spearmint and peppermint blend with bright lemon balm, long favored for lifting spirits and inspiring mind.

Red Tea Vanilla

Red Tea Vanilla

$12.00

Rooibos is indigenous to the Cape region of South Africa, often referred to as the Cape of Good Hope. We offer you this blend of rooibos and sweet vanilla beans. Also, nice over ice.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cafe with fresh food, full coffee service, and housemade desserts. We are located in a building with 7 small shops and the cafe is the main space. We have dine in, carryout, and delivery. We are strictly counter service for dine in.

Website

Location

317 E Main St, Streator, IL 61364

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Good Morning Good Day - 417 East Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
417 East Main Street Streator, IL 61364
View restaurantnext
Cozy Corner
orange starNo Reviews
720 E Main St Streator, IL 61364
View restaurantnext
Jackpots Pub
orange starNo Reviews
110 e hickory st Streator, IL 61364
View restaurantnext
Georgies Pub - New - 527 south illinois st
orange starNo Reviews
527 south illinois st Streator, IL 61364
View restaurantnext
Vegas Wings
orange starNo Reviews
309 E McKinley Rd Ottawa, IL 61350
View restaurantnext
New Chalet Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
514 State St Ottawa, IL 61350
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Streator
Ottawa
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Peru
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Normal
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Joliet
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Peoria Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston