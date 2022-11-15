More on Main
317 E Main St
Streator, IL 61364
Popular Items
Coffee
Bulletproof Coffee
Fresh brewed coffee, grass fed butter, and coconut oil blended together to create a unique, keto friendly coffee.
Cashew Coffee
Fresh brewed coffee, whole cashews, local honey and cinnamon blended together to create a creamy, dairy-free coffee.
Fresh Brewed Coffee
Iced Coffee
Try our iced coffee alone or add flavor and cream to create your unique drink.
Iced Caramel Coffee topped with Coconut Foam
Iced coffee combined with half & half and caramel and topped with coconut cold foam.
Cinnamary
The Cinnamary is named after our OG barista, Mary, because it was her go-to drink. Cold brew, heavy cream, and cinnamon are combined to create this no sugar, coffee lovers treat. Syrup can be added if you like it sweet. Sugar free and keto friendly.
Cold Brew Drift
House made cold brew lightly sweetened with caramel drizzle and topped with a delightful vanilla cold foam.
Cold Brew Coffee
Freshly roasted coffee beans ground to perfection and cold brewed for the best glass of coffee over ice. Cannot be made decaf.
Cocoa Cloud Iced Coffee
This is the perfect drink if you want to avoid sugar but want to treat yourself! Iced coffee combined with heavy whipping cream and topped with a cocoa cold foam.
Espresso
Americano
Espresso combined with water to create a rich, smooth coffee like drink.
Breve
Caramel Macchiato
Milk and vanilla syrup topped with espresso and a drizzle of caramel.
Charger Shot
Rich espresso combined with vanilla syrup and milk. This is a perfect, shot-size boost of energy!
Doppio
Two shots of our Starved Rock Coffee Company's French Canyon espresso
Irish Breve Latte
Espresso, half & half, irish cream and almond syrup are combined to make one of our most popular drinks!
Latte
Espresso combined with steamed milk and topped with thick foam.
Mocha
Latte sweetened with Monin chocolate and topped with house made whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.
Shaken Espresso
3 shots of espresso, simple syrup, half-and-half over ice and shaken.
Cold Drinks
1/2 & 1/2
House made lemonade combined with black tea Arnold Palmer style!
Frozen Strawberry Lemonade
House made lemonade blended with frozen strawberries resulting in a refreshing, slushy drink!
Lemonade
House made lemonade
Iced Tea
All teas are unsweetened
Raspberry Dream
Raspberry syrup and cream served over ice is perfect when you are craving something sweet!
Pineapple Dream
Pineapple juice, coconut syrup and cream served over ice is a tropical treat!
Beet Berry Zinger
Beetology beet juice combined with Razz Berry La Croix make this unique, refreshing, mildly sweet drink a win!
Chocolate Milk
Frozen Blended
Caramel Freeze
A frozen, blended drink with Monin caramel sauce and a hint of coffee topped with house made whipped cream and caramel drizzle.
Oreo Freeze
A frozen, blended drink with vanilla and Oreos topped with house made whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.
Snickers Freeze
A frozen, blended drink with Monin chocolate, caramel and hazelnut topped with house made whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, caramel drizzle, and Snickers.
Mocha Freeze
A frozen, blended drink with Monin chocolate sauce and a hint of coffee topped with house made whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle.
Espresso Freeze
A frozen, blended drink with 2 shots of espresso, vanilla, espresso beans topped with house made whipped cream and espresso beans. This is a coffee lovers dream and is perfectly creamy but has a little crunch from the espresso beans!
Brownie Freeze
A frozen, blended drink with vanilla and a whole brownie topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.
More Green Smoothie
Avocado, spinach, bananas, pineapple and almond milk are blended to create the power packed, whole food smoothie. Add protein powder or local honey if you prefer a bit sweeter smoothie.
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Strawberries, banana, vanilla protein powder and almond milk are blended to creamy perfection.
Blueberry Banana Smoothie
Blueberries, bananas, vanilla protein powder, and almond milk are blended to creamy perfection.
Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie
Peanut butter powder, chocolate protein powder, bananas and almond milk blended to create a healthy treat!
White Chocolate Pumpkin Freeze
More Drinks
Apple & Eve Juice Box
Blackberry Matcha
Matcha tea with milk, lightly sweetened with blackberry syrup.
Chai Latte
Oregon Chai tea concentrate mixed with milk. Chai is a black tea flavored with Indian spices and contains a small amount of caffeine.
Coke
Cold Buster
A blend of tea which includes Immune Booster, Allerg-ease, and Breathe Easy combined with steamed lemonade and local honey. A delicious boost of just what you need when you are feeling under the weather!
Cran Razz LaCroix
Cup of Ice
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Hot Chocolate
Monin chocolate sauce and vanilla combined with steamed whole milk and topped with house made whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.
Hot Tea
Just Water
Matcha Latte
Original matcha tea with milk. Add simple syrup or any flavor if you like it sweet!
Sprite
Turmeric Latte
More Energy
Berry Pushup
Lotus Plant Energy mixed with blackberry and cherry syrups, and cream.
Blue Razz
Lotus Power Up Plant Energy combined with blue raspberry syrup and house made lemonade.
Pink Passion
Lotus Pink Plant Energy combined with coconut syrup, pineapple syrup, passionfruit syrup, and lemonade.
Green Zing
Lotus Plant Energy mixed with blue raspberry syrup, pineapple syrup, and seltzer water.
Dragonfruit
Lotus Pink Plant Enery combined with dragonfruit syrup and seltzer water.
Red Alert
Lotus Pink Plant Energy combined with strawberry syrup and water.
Power Koolaid
Lavender Escape
Purple Lotus, pineapple, vanilla & seltzer
Twilight
Purple Lotus, raspberry, blackberry & seltzer
Jolly Rancher
White Lotus, blue raspberry, green apple & seltzer
Green Apple
White Lotus, green apple & seltzer
Mango Colada
White Lotus, mango, pineapple, coconut
Orange Slice
Pink Lotus, orange & seltzer
Ghost Malone
Fall Drinks
Pumpkin Latte
Pumpkin, espresso and whole milk topped with whipped cream and cinnamon
Pumpkin Chai Latte
Pumpkin, chai and whole milk topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.
Pumpkin Freeze
A frozen blended drink, with pumpkin, a hint of coffee topped with house made whipped cream and cinnamon.
Salted Caramel Mocha Latte
A latte sweetened with Monin chocolate and toffee nut topped with house made whipped cream, mocha & caramel drizzle and salt sprinkles.
Caramel Apple Cider
Apple cider with caramel & cinnamon topped with house made whipped cream and caramel drizzle.
Salted Caramel Mocha Freeze
A frozen, blended drink with Monin chocolate, toffee nut, a hint of coffee topped with house made whipped cream, caramel & mocha drizzle and salt sprinkles.
S'mores Latte
A latte with Monin chocolate & marshmallow syrup topped with house made whipped cream, chocolate drizzle & graham cracker crumbs.
S'mores Freeze
A frozen, blended drink with Monin chocolate and marshmallow syrup with a hint of coffee topped with house made whipped cream, mocha drizzle & graham cracker crumbs.
Pumpkin Cold Brew Drift
House made cold brew lightly sweetened with caramel drizzle and topped with a delightful pumpkin cold foam.
Autumn Breve
Espresso, half & half, caramel and cinnamon.
Caramel Apple Lotus
White Lotus, apple syrup & caramel drizzle. Reminds you of a caramel apple sucker.
Desserts
Banana Bar
Brownie
Cakepop Chocolate
Cakepop Vanilla
Candied Pecans
Chocolate Chip cookie
Chocolate Mousse Pie
Cinnamon Roll
Cookie Dough
Energy Bites
Fruit Pizza
A sugar cookie topped with a creamy fluff and fresh fruit.
Monster Cookie
Pecan Bars
Pumpkin Bars
Pumpkin Cream pie
Snickerdoodle
Lemon Cloud Cheesecake
Pumpkin Bread Pudding
Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies
Family Size Portions
House Chopped Salad
Serves 4-6 people; Lettuce, spinach, purple cabbage, green onions, ditalini pasta, chicken, bacon, and house made sweet Italian dressing.
Asian Chicken Salad
Serves 4-6 people; Lettuce, chicken, purple cabbage, carrots, green onions, and wontons served with our house made spicy peanut dressing. Salads and bowls will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing
Spinach Poppyseed Salad
Serves 4-6 people; Baby spinach, dried cranberries, egg, red onion, bacon, shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, and sunflower seeds served with house made poppyseed dressing. Salads and bowls will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
Cheeseburger Salad
Serves 4-6 people; Lettuce, ground beef, pickles, red onions, and shredded cheddar served with house made spicy 1000 island. Salads and bowls will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
Garlic Chicken Salad
Serves 4-6 people; Lettuce, chicken, bacon, grape tomatoes, and green onions served with house made garlic balsamic dressing. Salads and bowls will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
Cobb Salad
Serves 4-6 people; Lettuce, bacon, chicken, grape tomatoes, red onion, egg, and shredded cheddar served with house made ranch. Salads and bowls will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
Chef Salad
Serves 4-6 people; Lettuce, turkey, ham, egg, shredded cheddar, and cucumber served with house made ranch. Salads and bowls will have dressing on the side unless otherwise requested in special instructions, wraps will be tossed with dressing.
Soup of the Day (requires 48 hours notice)
2 quarts of your favorite housemade soup
Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies (Requires 24 hours notice)
Dozen Monster Cookies (requires 24 hours notice)
House Dressing
16 oz of our house made sweet Italian dressing.
Coffee Traveler
A carrier with 96 oz. of our featured brewed coffee. A perfect pick me up for a meeting, event or any occasion that requires coffee.
Cucumber Dill Pasta Salad (requires 24 hours notice)
BLT Pasta Salad (requires 24 hours notice)
Sheet of Banana Bars (requires 24 hours notice)
Coffee Beans
Headband
More on Main Mug
Huskee
The Republic of Tea
Black Raspberry Green Tea
The black raspberry is neither blackberry nor a raspberry, but has similar sweet, earthy flavors. This dark fruit is revered for its antioxidant levels. Sip your way to good health with this green tea blend.
Daily Beauty
Indulge in a daily beauty ritual with this juicy blueberry and calming lavender tea. Caffeine free and refreshing sipped hot or over ice. Also, delicious blended with lemonade or add steamed milk for a beautiful light-blue latte.
Focus
Find focus with this energizing tea. Take on the day with a bright cup of green tea that will give you a natural boost of clarity, purpose and optimism.
Get Wellness Stackable Tea Tin
Staying healthy depends on a healthy lifestyle and what you put in your body. Think defensively with this 2-week supply of Get Immunity, Get Elderberry and Get Wellness.
Ginger Peach
Longevity Tea This best-selling tea offers lush, ripe peaches seasoned with the tingle of spicy ginger.
Ginger Peach Decaf
Longevity Tea Peach has long been China's darling longevity. This best-selling tea offers lush, ripe peaches seasoned with spicy ginger in a naturally decaffeinated black tea base.
Hi-Caf Caramel
Robust, premium black tea enriches with soft, smooth caramel flavor and an extra kick of caffeine. Add a splash of milk for a rich, energizing tea that satisfies the sweet tooth, sharpends the mind and increases vitality.
Honey Mango White
Nectar of the tropics. The rich, sweet flavor and aroma of honey and mango are captured in this delicate blend. The ripe golden mango symbolizes eternal love in ancient Sanskrit literature.
Chamomile Lemon
Surrender to sleep herb tea. Chamomile is blended with lemon balm, linden flowers and orange blossoms to produce a fragrant, complex soothing cup. Nice before bedtime.
Organic Mint Fields
Refreshing spearmint and peppermint blend with bright lemon balm, long favored for lifting spirits and inspiring mind.
Red Tea Vanilla
Rooibos is indigenous to the Cape region of South Africa, often referred to as the Cape of Good Hope. We offer you this blend of rooibos and sweet vanilla beans. Also, nice over ice.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Cafe with fresh food, full coffee service, and housemade desserts. We are located in a building with 7 small shops and the cafe is the main space. We have dine in, carryout, and delivery. We are strictly counter service for dine in.
