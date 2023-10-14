More Than Bento 家肴便当

Rice Bowl 盖饭

Taiwanese Braised Pork over Rice台湾卤肉饭

$12.99

White Rice, Braised Pork, Half Braised Egg, Vegetable

Spicy Crayfish over Rice麻辣小龙虾盖饭

$17.99

White Rice, Spicy Crawfish Tails, Vegetables, Half Braised Egg

Bento Box 便当

Kid's Bento

$9.99

Rice, One Braised Egg, One Daily Protein, One Daily Veggie (Image is just for reference)

Mystery Bento盲盒便当

$15.99

Braised Old Tofu Bento卤汁老豆腐便当

$13.99
Braised Egg Tofu Bento 菌菇玉子豆腐便当

$15.99

Braised Egg Tofu w/mushrooms, plus 3 daily sides Image is just for reference

Taiwanese Sausage Bento 台湾香肠便当

$15.99

White Rice, Taiwanese Sausage, 3 Sides may change Image is just for reference

Braised Beef Shank Bento香卤牛腱便当

$18.99
Crispy Fish Fillet Bento 炸鱼排便当

$14.99

Crispy Fish Fillet, plus 3 daily sides Image is just for reference

Salt and Pepper Pork Chop Bento 椒盐猪扒便当

$14.99

Pork Chop, Salt and Pepper Seasoning

Fried Chicken Leg Bento 炸鸡腿便当

$14.99

Fried Chicken Leg Quarter

Braised Chicken Leg Bento 卤汁鸡腿便当

$13.99

Chicken Leg Quarter

Teriyaki Chicken Bento 照烧鸡腿便当

$14.99

Teriyaki Chicken, plus 3 daily sides Image is just for reference

Popcorn Chicken Bento 盐酥鸡便当

$14.99

Popcorn Chicken,

16 oz veggies 白饭换菜

$2.99

Exchange 16oz white rice to Veggies, cucumber, cabbage, etc. Image is just for reference

Shanghai Braised Pork Ball w/water chestnuts Bento 马蹄狮子头便当

$15.99

Shanghai Braised Pork Ball w/water chestnuts, plus 3 daily sides Image is just for reference

Sides 小菜

Braised Egg 1pc 卤蛋 1颗

$1.99

Braised Egg

Sweet Potato Fries 炸红薯条

$6.49Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

Deep Fried Tofu 炸豆腐

$7.99

Fried Tofu

Spicy Braised Old Tofu 麻辣老豆腐

$6.99

Spicy Braised Old Tofu

Daily Vegetable 每日青菜

$6.49

Daily Special Vegetables (Cabbage, Cucumber, and etc. but not limited to these...)

Fried Spring Rolls 2pcs 炸春卷 2只

$3.49

Veggie Spring Roll

Crispy Pork 炸酥肉

$7.99

Crispy Pork

Taiwanese Sausage 台湾香肠

$2.99+

Taiwanese Sausage

Fried Fish Fillet 炸鱼排

$6.99+

Fish Fillet

Braised Beef Shank 3.5oz 卤牛腱（小份） 100g

$7.99

Beef Shank

Fried Chicken Leg 1pc 炸鸡腿 1只

$6.99

Chicken Leg Quarter

Braised Chicken Leg 1pc 卤鸡腿 1只

$5.99

Braised Chicken Leg Quarter

Salt and pepper Popcorn Chicken 盐酥鸡

$8.99

Chicken Breast

Shanghai Braised Pork Balls w/water chestnut 马蹄狮子头

$11.99

Ground Pork, Water Chestnut, Soy Sauce, etc.

Fried Pork Chop 炸猪扒

$9.99

Fried Pork Chop

Fried Pot Stickers 锅贴 6pcs

$5.99

Chicken Pot Stickers

Rice, Pancakes, Dumplings, etc. 白饭，饺子

White Rice白饭

$1.99

Steamed White Rice

Fried Pot Stickers 6pcs 锅贴 6只

$5.99Out of stock
Scallion Pancake 葱油饼

$5.99Out of stock

Scallion Pancake

Pork Dumpling w/napa Cabbage 白菜猪肉水饺

$13.99+

Large Size Dumplings w/ napa cabbage and pork inside

Pork Dumpling w/shrimp 鲜虾猪肉水饺

$14.79+

Large Size Dumplings w/ shrimp and pork inside

Milk Tea and Juice 奶茶果汁

Passion Fruit Lemon Tea百香果柠檬茶

$4.99Out of stock

Honey Lemon Tea蜂蜜柠檬茶

$4.99Out of stock

Classic Milk Tea奶茶

$4.99Out of stock

Beverages 瓶装饮料

Bottled Snapple Drink

$2.99

Bottled Snapple Drink（Mango Flavor, Apple Flavor)

Bottled Sparkling Water

$3.49

Bottled Sparkling Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Water

Canned Coke

$2.00

Canned Coke

Weekly Special 每周限定

虾仁菌菇滑蛋 Sauteed Shrimp w/ Eggs and Mushrooms

$15.99

Shrimp, Eggs, Mushrooms

蒜香油泼鱼片 Stir Fried Fish w/ Garlic and Soy Sauce

$15.49

Fish, Garlic, Soy Sauce, Veggies

板栗烧鸡 Chestnut and Chicken Stew

$15.49

Chestnuts, Bone-in Chicken

菠萝排骨 Sweet and Sour Pork Ribs w/ Pineapple

$15.49Out of stock

Pork Short Ribs, Pineapple, Sweet and Sour Sauce

洋芋红烧牛腩 Stir Fried Beef Brisket w/ Potato and Carrot

$16.99

Beef Brisket, Potato, Carrot

Stewed Beef Brisket w/ radish 萝卜炖牛腩

$16.99

Beef Brisket, Radish

Shanghai Pork Ball w/ water chestnuts 上海马蹄狮子头

$14.99

Pork ball, water chestnuts

Turmeric Chicken Roll 姜黄鸡卷

$15.49

Turmeric Chicken Roll

Bund Pastry 御庭轩

Traditional Hand-made Dim Sum (Frozen Food)

Pork Rice Dumpling w/salted egg yolk 2pcs 蛋黄鲜肉粽 2只

$10.99

Reminder: FROZEN ONLY Sticky Rice, Pork Belly, Egg Yolk

Pork Rice Dumpling 2pcs 鲜肉粽 2只

$8.99

Reminder: FROZEN ONLY Sticky Rice, Pork Belly, Egg Yolk

Glutinous Rice Ball w/pork and shepherds purse 10pcs上海荠菜鲜肉汤圆 10只

$12.99

Glutinous Rice, Pork, Shepherds Purse

Glutinous Rice Ball w/pork 10pcs 上海鲜肉汤圆 10只

$12.99

Glutinous Rice, Pork

Pork Bun w/crawfish tail and salted egg yolk 小龙虾蛋黄鲜肉包

$10.49+

Crawfish Tails, Egg Yolk, Pork, Flour (less spicy)

Pork Bun w/quail egg and shrimp 鹌鹑蛋鲜虾肉包

$10.49+

Quail Egg, Shrimp, Pork, Flour

Shanghai Pork Bun 上海鲜肉包

$8.49+
Shanghai Veggie Bun 上海菜包

$8.49+

Mushrooms, Veggies, Ginger, Flour

Huai Yang Old Fashioned Pastry

Su Pork Pastry 6pcs鲜肉月饼 6只

$18.99

Pork, Flour

Su Pork Pastry w/preserved mustard 6pcs 梅菜鲜肉月饼 6只

$18.99

Pork, Flour, Preserved Mustard

Su Pork Pastry w/crawfish tail 6pcs小龙虾鲜肉月饼 6只

$20.99

Crawfish Tails, Pork, Flour

Su Pastry Sampler 肉月饼三拼

$19.99

Seasonal Food（季节限定 or 预定）

Chayote Pastry w/red bean paste 6pcs佛手酥（豆沙）6只

$14.99
Chrysanthemum Pastry w/jujube puree 6pcs菊花酥（枣泥）6只

$14.99
Lotus Flower Pastry w/shredded coconut 6pcs荷花酥（椰丝奶黄）6只

$15.99
Cherry Blossom Pastry w/taro paste 6pcs樱花酥（芋泥） 6只

$15.99
Green Rice Ball w/pork sung and salted egg yolk 6pcs 肉松咸蛋黄青团 6只

$13.99

Egg Yolk, Glutinous Rice, Pork Sung

Green Rice Ball w/sesame 6 pcs 黑芝麻青团 6只

$12.99

Sesame Paste, Glutinous Rice

Green Rice Ball w/pork and radish 6pcs 萝卜丝鲜肉青团 6只

$12.99
Green Rice Ball w/red bean paste 6pcs 红豆沙青团 6只

$12.99

Glutinous Rice, Red Bean Paste

Shanghai Dish 淮扬菜

Shanghai Pork Ball w/water chestnuts 上海马蹄狮子头 4pcs

$11.99

Braised Food 臻卤百味

香卤鸭货 Braised Duck

Braised Duck Feet 8pcs 香卤鸭爪 8个

$8.99

Duck Feet

Braised Duck Tongue 7oz 香卤鸭舌 200g

$26.99

Duck Tongue

Braised Duck Head 3pcs 香卤鸭头 3只

$11.99

Duck Head

Braised Duck Wings 8pcs 香卤鸭翅 8只

$11.99

Duck Wings

Braised Duck Gizzard 7oz 香卤鸭珍 200g

$14.49

Duck Gizzard

Braised Duck Neck 11oz 香卤鸭脖 300g

$12.99

Duck Neck

臻卤牛牛 Braised Beef

Braised Beef Ribs 臻卤牛小排

$17.99Out of stock

seasonal price

Braised Beef Heart 7oz臻卤牛心 200g

$13.99Out of stock
Braised Beef Tripe 7oz 臻卤牛百叶 200g

$14.99

Beef Tripe

Braised Honeycomb Tripe 7oz 臻卤金钱肚 200g

$15.99

Sliced Honeycomb Tripe

Braised Beef Shank 8.8oz 臻卤牛腱 250g

$14.99

Beef Shank

秘卤小菜 Braised Veggies

Braised Veggie Sampler 7oz卤汁小菜拼盘 200g

$7.99
Braised Lotus Root 7oz 卤汁藕片 200g

$7.99

Lotus Root

Braised Seaweed Knots 7oz 卤汁海带 200g

$7.49

Seaweed Knots

Braised Yuba 7oz 卤汁腐竹 200g

$7.49

Yuba

Braised Peanut 7oz 卤汁花生 200g

$6.49

Peanuts

卤汁小味 Braised Quail Eggs and Chicken Feet

Braised Quail Eggs 18pcs 秘卤鹌鹑蛋 18颗

$10.99

Quail Eggs

Braised Chicken Feet 8pcs 秘卤凤爪 8只

$9.99

Chicken Feet