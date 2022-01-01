More Than Java Café imageView gallery
More Than Java Café Laurel

BREAKFAST ENTREES

Belgian Waffle

$6.00

Belgian Waffle Platter

$10.25

Big Breakfast Special

$14.00

Cheese Omelette

$6.99

Egg Breakfast Platter

$8.25

French Toast

$8.25

French Toast Platter

$11.25

Grits & Eggs Bowl

$8.00

Jerk Chicken & Waffles

$11.00

Jerk Chicken And Grits

$9.00

Omelette Special

$11.00

Vegan Belgian Waffle

$7.25

Vegan Belgian Waffle Platter

$12.25

Vegan Breakfast Bowl(Veggies, Potatoes & Sausage)

$9.50

Vegan Breakfast Platter

$9.75

Veggie Omelette

$8.99

BREAKFAST PASTRIES

Bagels

$2.00

Coco Bread

$2.50

Croissant

$2.25

Muffins

$2.50

Rye Toast

$2.00

Vegan Biscuit (Cheddar & Chive)

$3.00

Vegan Biscuit (Plain)

$2.50

Wheat Toast

$2.00

White Toast

$2.00

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Bacon & Egg

$4.50

Sausage & Egg

$4.50

Egg & Cheese

$4.00

Ham & Egg

$6.50

Turkey & Egg

$6.50

Steak & Egg

$6.75

Lox Bagel

$6.95

Vegan Sausage & Egg

$8.50

Turkey Bacon & Egg

$5.50

Turkey Sausage & Egg

$5.50

Breakfast BLT

$8.95

BREAKFAST SIDES

1 Egg

$1.50

2 Eggs

$2.50

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Grits

$2.50

Pork Bacon

$1.50

Pork Sausage

$1.50

Potatoes

$3.00

Turkey Bacon

$2.00

Turkey Sausage

$2.00

Vegan Sauasage

$4.95

DESSERTS

Apple Pie

$3.95

Banana Pudding

$2.95

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$4.25

Lemon Pound Cake

$4.25

Nana's Cobbler

$3.50

Pecan Pie

$3.95

Red Velvet Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$6.50

Rum Pound Cake

$4.50

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$6.50

Sweet Potato Rum Cake

$6.50

Vegan Cakes

$6.50

Vegan Cookies

$1.50

Vegan Sweet Potato Pie

$6.50

BEVERAGES

Drip Coffee

$1.45+

Iced Coffee

$2.10+

Coffee Box

$14.00

1 Pound Coffee

$14.00

Half Pound Coffee

$9.00

Cappuccino

$4.09+

Latte

$3.35+

Espresso

$1.95+

Americano

$2.19+

Macchiato

$3.45+

Flat White

$2.50

Matcha Latte

$3.50+

Specialty Loose Tea

$2.75+

Hot Cocoa

$1.15+

Orange Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

NANA'S MANGO TEA

$2.75

NANA'S MANGO LEMONADE

$2.75

NANA'S STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$2.75

NANA'S PEACH TEA

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.25

16 oz. Cold Pressed Juice

$6.75

Green Machine Smoothie

$5.25+

Island Paradise Smoothie

$5.25+

All Berries Smoothie

$5.25+

Create Your Own Smoothie

$5.25+

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.25+

PB&J Smoothie

$6.25+

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

JAVA WELLNESS

1 lb. Full Spectrum Multi-Colored Sea Moss Raw

$48.00

1 lb. Gold Sea Moss Raw

$45.00

1 lb. Purple Sea Moss Raw

$50.00

16 oz. Full Spectrum Multi-Colored Sea Moss Gel

$22.00

16 oz. Gold Sea Moss Gel

$20.00

16 oz. Gold Sea Moss infused with Elderberries

$30.00

16 oz. Purple Sea Moss Gel

$24.00

4 oz. Organic Whole Elderberries

$10.00

8 oz. Full Spectrum Multi-Colored Sea Moss Gel

$13.00

8 oz. Organic Whole Elderberries

$18.00

8 oz. Purple Sea Moss Gel

$14.00

8oz. Gold Sea Moss Gel

$12.00

PACKAGED TREATS

Banana

$0.75

BBQ Chips

$0.75

Cheese Curls

$0.75

Chocolate Brownie (Gluten Free)

$1.95

Fruit Cup

$3.95

Plain Chips

$0.75

Pretzels

$0.75

Rice Krispy Treat

$2.00

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$0.75

Sour Cream & Onion Chips

$0.75

LUNCH SANDWICHES

BLT

$7.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

EAT - DRINK - SMILE

Website

Location

358 Main St, Laurel, MD 20707

Directions

Gallery
More Than Java Café image

