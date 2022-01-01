Restaurant header imageView gallery
Moreland's Tavern

161 Reviews

$$

5501 14th St NW

Washington, DC 20011

Order Again

Popular Items

Double Smash Burger
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Kids Chicken Tenders

Small Fare

Pretzel Bread (v)

Pretzel Bread (v)

$6.00

mustard & pimento cheese

Lamb Tacos (2)

Lamb Tacos (2)

$10.00

carrot, fennel, cucumber & dill sauce

Steak Tacos (2)

$10.00

onions, slaw, sriracha vinaigrette, mozzarella

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

whole grain mustard vinaigrette, blue cheese, maple syrup

Buffalo Cauliflower (v)

Buffalo Cauliflower (v)

$11.00Out of stock

buffalo sauce, chives

Wings

Wings

$13.00

buffalo sauce, celery, blue cheese dressing

Beer Braised Pork Belly

$13.00

carrot & fennel purée, pickled slaw

Greens

House Salad

$5.00

Market Salad (v)

$13.00

mixed greens, butternut, beets, radish, chickpeas, gryere, lemon vinaigrette

Squash Salad (v)

$14.00

acorn & butternut, mixed greens, blue cheese, maple citrus vinaigrette, savory granola

Warm Shrimp Salad

$14.00

quinoa, cauliflower, olives, pickled red onion, herbs, red wine vinaigrette

Handhelds

Tuesday Burger & Beer

Tuesday Burger & Beer

$16.00Out of stock

fried egg, Canadian bacon, American cheese, griddled tomato, spinach, & maple aioli on an English muffin; paired with Boulevard Brewing Unfiltered Wheat ale

Double Smash Burger

Double Smash Burger

$16.00

bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, burger sauce, brioche

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

cumin slaw, tomato, remoulade, brioche

Black Bean Burger (v)

$15.00

mozzarella, mixed greens, red onion, MT sauce, brioche

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, buttermilk ranch, brioche

Entrée

Chicken Schnitzel

$19.00

beer braised red cabbage, herb spaetzle, chipotle aioli

Italian Sausage Spaghetti

Italian Sausage Spaghetti

$18.00

fennel, marinara, ricotta crostini

Pan Seared Salmon

$19.00

beluga lentils, onion, carrots, red wine vinegar, parsley sauce

Steak Frites

$21.00

french fries, parsley sauce

Vegetable Pasta

$18.00

cavatappi, brussels sprouts, cauliflower, mushrooms, butternut squash, onion, parmesan butter sauce

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Tots

$5.00

House Salad

$5.00

Side Seasonal Vegetables

$5.00

Extra Ranch

$0.25

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.25

Extra Wing Sauce

$0.25

Burger Sauce

$0.25

Pimento Cheese

$0.25

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$9.00

Plain Spaghetti

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Please enjoy our food and drinks to go, as we wait to welcome you back inside.

Website

Location

5501 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20011

Directions

