Morelia Mexican Grill - Elgin
608 West Alamo Street
Elgin, TX 78621
Appetizers
Nachos
- Shrimp Nachos$12.99
Corn Tortillas chips topped with beans, cheese & your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.
- Beef Fajita Nachos$12.99
Corn Tortillas chips topped with beans, cheese & your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.
- Chicken Fajita Nachos$11.99
Corn Tortillas chips topped with beans, cheese & your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.
- Ground Beef Nachos$11.99
Corn Tortillas chips topped with beans, cheese & your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.
- Bean and Cheese Nachos$10.99
Toastadas
- Beef Tostadas de Fajita$11.99
Two fried corn tortillas covered with beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, & your choice of beef or chicken fajita.
- Chicken Tostadas de Fajita$11.99
- Ground Beef Tostadas$8.99
Two fried corn tortillas covered with beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, & your choice of ground beef or chicken ranchero.
- Chicken Tostadas Rancheros$8.99
- Bean Tostadas$7.99
Two fried corn tortillas covered with beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole.
Potato Skins
- Cheddar Bacon Potato Skins$12.99
Potato skins topped with cheese & your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, & jalapeños.
- Chicken Fajita Potato Skins$12.99
Potato skins topped with cheese & your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, & jalapeños.
- Ground Beef Potato Skins$12.99
Potato skins topped with cheese & your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, & jalapeños.
Quesadillas
- Shrimp Quesadilla$13.99
Flour tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack cheese & your choice of meat or vegetable. Served with lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole, & sour cream.
- Beef Fajita Quesadilla$14.99
Flour tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack cheese & your choice of meat or vegetable. Served with lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole, & sour cream.
- Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$12.99
Flour tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack cheese & your choice of meat or vegetable. Served with lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole, & sour cream.
- Spinach Fajita Quesadilla$11.99
Flour tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack cheese & your choice of meat or vegetable. Served with lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole, & sour cream.
- Vegetable Quesadilla$11.99
Flour tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack cheese & grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms. Served with lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole, & sour cream.
- Cheese Quesadilla$10.99
Shrimp Cocktail & Specialty Apps
- Shrimp Cocktail$13.99
Shrimp, tomatoes, avocado, onions, cilantro, jalapeños mixed in our cocktail sauce.
- Shrimp Brochette Appetizer$15.99
Bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese, & sliced jalapeños served on a bed of Spanish rice.
- Appetizer Sampler$16.99
2 Chicken fried jalapeños, 2 cheddar bacon potato skins, & 2 beef fajita nachos served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico and jalapeños.
Queso Flameados
- Shrimp Queso$12.99
A casserole dish of melted Monterrey Jack cheese with your choice of meat.
- Beef Fajita Queso$13.99
A casserole dish of melted Monterrey Jack cheese with your choice of meat.
- Chicken Fajita Queso$11.99
A casserole dish of melted Monterrey Jack cheese with your choice of meat.
- Queso con Chorizo$10.99
A casserole dish of melted Monterrey Jack cheese with your choice of meat.
Fried Jalapenos
Chili Con Quesos
Salads & Soups
Salads
- Deluxe Salad$11.99
Greens, beef or chicken fajitas, avocado, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, cheddar cheese and served with our creamy buttermilk ranch.
- Beef Deluxe Salad$11.99
- Chicken Deluxe Salad$11.99
- Shrimp Salad$11.99
Grilled shrimp, garden salad, cheese, sliced avocados, sour cream, tomatoes, & onions.
- Beef Fajita Taco Salad$11.99
Mix of fresh greens, cheese, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, your choice of meat on a taco shell, served with a side of guacamole & sour cream.
- Chicken Fajita Taco Salad$9.99
Mix of fresh greens, cheese, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, your choice of meat on a taco shell, served with a side of guacamole & sour cream.
- Ground Beef Taco Salad$9.99
Mix of fresh greens, cheese, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, your choice of meat on a taco shell, served with a side of guacamole & sour cream.
Soups
- Morelia Chicken Soup$10.99
Slow cooked chicken, with a touch of smoky chiplotle broth, tortilla strips, cheese, diced onions, cilantro, rice, lemon and avocado.
- Tortilla Mushroom Soup$8.99
Soup made with onions, mushrooms, tortilla strips and cheese, served with pico de gallo, sliced avocado, rice and lemon.
Entrees
Carnitas
- Carnitas Texanas$12.99
Chunks of slow cooked pork loin tossed with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and pico de gallo in a butter sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, tortillas and a side of guacamole on a bed of lettuce.
- Carnitas Guisadas$12.99
Chunks of slow cooked pork loin tossed with onions, bell peppers, in our guisada sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, tortillas and a side of guacamole on a bed of lettuce.
- Carnitas Mexicanas$12.99
Chunks of slow cooked pork loin tossed with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro, in a delicious tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, tortillas and a side of guacamole on a bed of lettuce.
Morelia Favorites
- Carne Guisada$13.99
Tender outside skirt tossed with onion, bell peppers, in our homemade guisada sauce. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo & guacamole.
- Tamales Dinner$9.99
Two fresh tamales stuffed with fresh shredded beef and topped with a delicious meat gravy. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo & guacamole.
- Center Cut Pork Chops$12.99
Two grilled 8 oz. pork chops marinated & grilled to perfection. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo & guacamole.
- Alambre$14.99
Charbroiled beef fajita, shrimp, chicken fajita, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, & bell peppers topped with jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo & guacamole.
Chimichangas
- Beef Fajita Chimichanga$11.99
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese & your choice of beef fajita or chicken fajita, deep fried & topped with chile con queso. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo, lettuce and guacamole.
- Chicken Fajita Chimichanga$11.99
- Ground Beef Chimichanga$10.99
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, ground beef, deep fried & topped with chile con queso. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo, lettuce and guacamole.
- Shrimp Chimichanga$12.99
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, shrimp, lettuce, deep fried & topped with ranchero sauce & melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo, lettuce and guacamole.
Burritos
- Beef Fajita Burrito$12.99
Large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, & cheese, topped with meat gravy & melted cheese. Served with rice, Pico de gallo & guacamole.
- Chicken Fajita Burrito$12.99
Large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, & cheese, topped with meat gravy & melted cheese. Served with rice, Pico de gallo & guacamole.
- Ground Beef Burrito$10.99
Large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, & cheese, topped with meat gravy & melted cheese. Served with rice, Pico de gallo & guacamole.
- Chicken Ranchero Burrito$10.99
Large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, & cheese, topped with meat gravy & melted cheese. Served with rice, Pico de gallo & guacamole.
- Bean Burrito$8.99
Large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, & cheese, topped with meat gravy & melted cheese. Served with rice, Pico de gallo & guacamole.
Steaks
- Ribeye Steak$21.99
A 10oz. Ribeye steak grilled to your liking, served on a bed of grilled onions. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- Steak & Shrimp$24.99
A 10oz. Ribeye steak served with your choice of shrimp brochette or sautèed shrimp. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- Steak & Pork Ribs$24.99
A 10oz. Ribeye & charbroiled pork ribs topped with delicious BBQ sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Fried Avocados
- Shrimp Fried Avocado$14.99
One deep fried avocado stuffed with sautèed shrimp & jack cheese served with one chicken ranchero crispy taco. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo & tortilla soup.
- Beef Fajita Fried Avocado$14.99
Deep fried half avocado stuffed with beef fajita & cheddar cheese, with one chicken ranchero crispy taco. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo & tortilla soup.
- Chicken Fajita Fried Avocado$13.99
One deep fried avocado stuffed with chicken fajita & jack cheese, with one ground beef crispy taco. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo & tortilla soup.
- Ground Beef Fried Avocado$12.99
One deep fried avocado stuffed with ground beef & cheddar cheese, with one chicken crispy taco. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo & tortilla soup.
Chilies Rellenos
- Shrimp Chile Relleno$14.99
One large poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of meat or vegetables, then battered and fried to perfection. Topped with ranchero sauce & melted cheese. Served with Pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans & tortillas.
- Beef Fajita Chile Relleno$15.99
One large poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of meat or vegetables, then battered and fried to perfection. Topped with ranchero sauce & melted cheese. Served with Pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans & tortillas.
- Chicken Fajita Chile Relleno$15.99
One large poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of meat or vegetables, then battered and fried to perfection. Topped with ranchero sauce & melted cheese. Served with Pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans & tortillas.
- Ground Beef Chile Relleno$14.99
One large poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of meat or vegetables, then battered and fried to perfection. Topped with ranchero sauce & melted cheese. Served with Pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans & tortillas.
- Cheese Chile Relleno$13.99
One large poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of meat or vegetables, then battered and fried to perfection. Topped with ranchero sauce & melted cheese. Served with Pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans & tortillas.
- Mushroom Chile Relleno$13.99
One large poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of meat or vegetables, then battered and fried to perfection. Topped with ranchero sauce & melted cheese. Served with Pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans & tortillas.
Fajitas
- Beef Fajitas for 1$19.99
Served on a bed of grilled onions with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans or black beans or vegetable medley and lettuce.
- Beef Fajitas for 2$35.99
Served on a bed of grilled onions with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans or black beans or vegetable medley and lettuce.
- Chicken Fajitas for 1$17.99
Served on a bed of grilled onions with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans or black beans or vegetable medley and lettuce.
- Chicken Fajitas for 2$33.99
Served on a bed of grilled onions with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans or black beans or vegetable medley and lettuce.
- Combo Fajitas for 1$19.99
- Combo Fajitas for 2$35.99
- Veggie Fajita 1$17.99
- Veggie Fajita 2$33.99
Tacos
- Beef Fajita Tacos al Carbon$14.99
Two flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken fajita. Served with rice and beans.
- Chicken Fajita Tacos al Carbon$14.99
Two flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken fajita. Served with rice and beans.
- Chicken Ranchero Crispy Tacos$9.99
Three ground beef or chicken ranchero crispy tacos topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Chicken Ranchero Soft Tacos$9.99
Two large flour tortillas filled with ground beef or chicken ranchero, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Grilled Fish Tacos$12.99
Two corn tortillas filled with grilled tilapia fillet, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and topped with jack cheese and charro beans. Served with a side of jalapeño ranch. Served with rice and beans.
- Ground Beef Crispy Tacos$9.99
Three ground beef or chicken ranchero crispy tacos topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Ground Beef Soft Tacos$9.99
Two large flour tortillas filled with ground beef or chicken ranchero, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Pork Tacos$12.99
Two flour tortillas filled with savory pork cooked in a tomato sauce, onions, jalapeños, & cilantro. Served with rice and beans.
- Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Two corn tortillas filled with shrimp, topped with fresh diced tomatoes, lettuce, and jack cheese. Served with a side of jalapeño ranch dressing. Served with rice and beans.
- Tacos al Pastor Special$11.99
From The Grill
- El Norteno$20.99
Chicken and beef fajitas plus three shrimp served over a bed of grilled onions, topped with mushrooms, jalapenos, wine butter sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- Picante Fajita Steak$20.99
Whole piece of fajita steak topped with our flaming picante sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- El Rancho$20.99
Chicken and beef fajitas plus baby back ribs. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- El Dorado$20.99
One quail, & beef & chicken fajitas. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- Grilled Quail$20.99
Two quail grilled to perfection. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- El Primo$20.99
Sauteed shrimp, onions, beef, chicken fajita, bell peppers, jalapeños, cilantro & tomatoes. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- El Corral$20.99
Grilled sausage & sizzling beef & chicken fajitas. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- Carne Asada$20.99
Sizzling fajita steak cooked on the grill, served with grilled onions. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- BBQ Pork Ribs$14.99
Charbroiled pork ribs topped with delicious BBQ sauce, sprinkled with fresh cilantro.Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- El Gordo$20.99
One grilled 8 oz. centercut pork chop & one grilled quail. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- El Campezino$20.99
One pork chop, two grilled shrimp, & one grilled sausage. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- El Grande$21.99
Beef & chicken fajitas, two grilled shrimp, & BBQ ribs. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Pastas & Combination Plates
Pasta
- Cajun Pasta$18.99
Louisiana crawfish tail meat, gulf shrimp and sea scallops in a creamy Cajun sauce flavored with fresh garlic, green onions and bell peppers, tossed with penne pasta. Served with garlic bread.
- Apulia Pasta$16.99
Penne Pasta tossed in a spicy cream sauce with shrimp, chicken, mushrooms, green onions, and sun-dried tomatoes. Served with garlic bread.
- Tuscany Pasta$16.99
Shrimp, bacon, tomatoes, mushrooms, and peas tossed with penne pasta in a cream sauce. Served with garlic bread.
- Caprice Pasta$15.99
Combination Plates
- El Vaquero$15.99
Beef or chicken fajitas, one chicken ranchero enchilada, & one ground beef crispy taco.
- El Rico$15.99
One cheese enchilada, one homemade tamale, & one chicken ranchero flauta.
- El Patron$16.99
One cheese chile relleno, & one crispy ground beef taco.
- El Tampico$15.99
One beef or chicken fajita taco, one cheese enchilada, & one chile con queso puff.
- El Paraiso$15.99
Chicken quesadilla, one ground beef flauta & a chile con queso puff.
- El Acapulco$15.99
One homemade tamale, one chile con queso puff, & one ground beef crispy taco.
- El Chino$15.99
One Monterrey enchilada, one beef fajita taco topped with chile con queso, & a cup of tortilla soup.
- El Charro$15.99
One cheese enchilada, one homemade tamale, one chicken or beef fajita taco.
- El Latino$15.99
One spinach enchilada, one chicken fajita quesadilla, & one ground beef flauta.
Seafood & Chicken Platters
Shrimp
- Shrimp Brochette Entree$20.99
Bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese, & sliced jalapeños served on a bed of fresh grilled onions. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- Grilled Shrimp Entree$18.99
Shrimp grilled and served on a bed of rice for an exquisite taste. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- Shrimp Diablo$18.99
Shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, onions, & our flaming spicy sauce served with jalapeños and cilantro. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- Shrimp Chipotle$18.99
Shrimp sautéed & topped with chipotle sauce & cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- Shrimp Fajitas for 1$18.99
Shrimp sautéed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, in our special sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- Shrimp Fajitas for 2$34.99
Shrimp sautéed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, in our special sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- Shrimp Famoso$18.99
Shrimp topped with sautéed onions, jalapeños, mushrooms, tomatoes, & cilantro in a creamy butter sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- Shrimp Romanos$19.99
Sautèed shrimp topped with mushrooms, green onions, sun-dried tomatoes, & spicy cream sauce on a bed of fresh grilled onions. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Fish
- Fish Mexicano$18.99
Tilapia fillet topped with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, & cilantro. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- Fried Fish$17.99
Fried tilapia fillet with French fries & salad.Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- Tilapia Famosa$18.99
Tilapia fillet topped with sautéed onions, jalapeños, mushrooms, tomatoes, & cilantro in a creamy butter sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- Tilapia del Rio$19.99
Tilapia fillet topped with shrimp, crab meat, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro, & cheese sauce.Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- Tilapia Marinara$19.99
Tilapia fillet topped with shrimp, crab meat, scallops, bell peppers & cilantro in a creamy butter sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- Tilapia Cozumel$19.99
Tilapia filet topped with crawfish tails, bell peppers, onions, in a Cajun cream sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Chicken Platters
- Pollo Picante$15.99
Chicken breast on a bed of fresh grilled onions, topped with a delicious flaming spicy sauce, melted Jack cheese, & cilantro. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- Pollo a la Parrilla$15.99
Chicken breast on a bed of fresh grilled onions topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, & Jack cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- Pollo del Rio$17.99
Chicken breast on a bed of fresh grilled onions and a sauce with jalapenos, onions and cilantro topped with shrimp, crab meat, & a cheese sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- Pollo Mole$15.99
Chicken breast on a bed of fresh grilled onions, topped with our delicious homemade mole sauce, & melted Jack cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- Pollo Romano$17.99
Chicken breast topped with mushrooms, green onions, sun-dried tomatoes, & a spicy cream sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- Pollo Famoso$17.99
Chicken breast on a bed of fresh grilled onions, topped with sautéed onions, jalapeños, mushrooms, tomatoes, & cilantro in a butter sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- Pollo del Rancho$15.99
Fried Chicken breast on a bed of fresh grilled onions, topped with ranchero sauce, & Jack cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- Pollo Asado$15.99
Grilled Chicken breast on a bed of fresh grilled onions. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- Pollo Chipotle$15.99
Chicken breast on a bed of fresh grilled onions, topped with our chipotle sauce, & melted Jack cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- Pollo Cozumel$18.99
Chicken breast on a bed of fresh grilled onions, topped with crawfish tails, bell peppers, onions, in a Cajun cream sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
- Pollo del Mar$18.99
Chicken breast on a bed of fresh grilled onions, topped with bell peppers, onions, shrimp, & ranchero sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Enchiladas & Flautas
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Verdes$13.99
Two chicken fajita enchiladas covered with tomatillo sauce & Jack cheese, served with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
- Spinach Enchiladas$11.99
Two spinach enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce & melted cheese, served with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
- Shrimp Enchiladas$13.99
Two shrimp enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce & melted cheese, served with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
- Monterrey Enchiladas$11.99
Two Monterrey Jack cheese enchiladas covered with tomatillo sauce & melted cheese, served with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
- Mole Enchiladas$12.99
Two chicken enchiladas covered with homemade mole sauce & melted cheese, served with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
- Enchiladas Cremosas$12.99
Two chicken enchiladas covered with our delicious cream sauce, served with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
- Steak Enchiladas$14.99
Two Monterrey Jack cheese enchiladas with a side of beef fajita served on a hot skillet, served with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
- Pork Enchiladas$12.99
Two pork enchiladas covered with tomatillo sauce & melted cheese, served with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
- Cajun Crawfish Enchiladas$15.99
Two flour tortillas filled with crawfish tails, onions, bell peppers, covered with a Cajun cream sauce, served with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
- Enchiladas del Mar$15.99
Two flour tortillas filled with shrimp, crab meat, cheese, covered with ranchero sauce & melted cheese, served with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
- Beef Fajita Enchiladas$13.99
Two beef fajita enchiladas covered with beef gravy & melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
- Chicken Fajita Enchiladas$13.99
Two chicken fajita enchiladas covered with beef gravy & melted cheese.Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
- Ground Beef Enchiladas$11.99
Two ground beef enchiladas covered with beef sauce & melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
- Chicken Ranchero Enchiladas$11.99
Two chicken ranchero enchiladas covered with beef gravy, melted cheese, & sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
- Chicken Faj Enchiladas Picosas$13.99
Two chicken fajita enchiladastopped with our homemade aming spicy sauce, & melted cheese.Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
- Beef Faj Enchiladas Picosas$13.99
Two beef fajita enchiladastopped with our homemade aming spicy sauce, & melted cheese.Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
- Cheese Enchiladas$10.99
Two cheese enchiladas topped with beef gravy, & melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
Flautas
- Chicken Fajita Flautas$10.99
Two large corn tortillas filled with your choice of beef or chicken fajita & cheese, rolled into a flute shape. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.
- Beef Fajita Flautas$10.99
Two large corn tortillas filled with your choice of beef or chicken fajita & cheese, rolled into a flute shape. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.
- Chicken Ranchero Flautas$9.99
Two large corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, rolled into a flute shape. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.
- Ground Beef Flautas$9.99
Two large corn tortillas filled with ground beef, & cheese, rolled into a flute shape. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.
Side Orders & Desserts
Desserts
- Sopapilla 1$3.99
Homemade pastry topped with whipped cream, cinnamon & sugar (with ice cream add .99).
- Fried Ice Cream$5.99
Scoop of cinnamon ice cream coated with cookie crumbs, served on a crispy tortilla basket topped with whipped cream.
- Chocolate Fudge Brownie$6.99
Warm & gooey chocolate fudge brownie topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
- Tres Leches$5.99
- Churros$5.99
- Ice Cream$2.99
Lunch Combinations After Hours
Lunch Combinations
- El Uno$11.99
One cheese enchilada & one crispy ground beef crispy taco. Served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo.
- El Dos$11.99
One beef tamale & one ground beef chalupa. Served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo.
- El Tres$11.99
One spinach enchilada & one ground beef or chicken fajita taco. Served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo.
- El Cuatro$11.99
One chicken ranchero enchilada & one ground beef chalupa, served with lettuce, fresh tomatoes and guacamole. Served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo.