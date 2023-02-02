Restaurant header imageView gallery

Morelia Mexican Grill - Pfugerville

review star

No reviews yet

18900 Limestone Commercial Drive

Pflugerville, TX 78660

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Nachos

Shrimp Nachos

Shrimp Nachos

$12.99

Corn Tortillas chips topped with beans, cheese & your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.

Beef Fajita Nachos

$12.99

Corn Tortillas chips topped with beans, cheese & your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$11.99

Corn Tortillas chips topped with beans, cheese & your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.

Ground Beef Nachos

$11.99

Corn Tortillas chips topped with beans, cheese & your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.

Toastadas

Beef Tostadas de Fajita

$11.99

Two fried corn tortillas covered with beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, & your choice of beef or chicken fajita.

Chicken Tostadas de Fajita

$11.99

Ground Beef Tostadas

$8.99

Two fried corn tortillas covered with beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, & your choice of ground beef or chicken ranchero.

Chicken Tostadas Rancheros

$8.99

Bean Tostadas

$7.99

Two fried corn tortillas covered with beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole.

Potato Skins

Cheddar Bacon Potato Skins

$9.99

Potato skins topped with cheese & your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, & jalapeños.

Chicken Fajita Potato Skins

$9.99

Potato skins topped with cheese & your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, & jalapeños.

Ground Beef Potato Skins

$9.99

Potato skins topped with cheese & your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, & jalapeños.

Quesadillas

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.99

Flour tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack cheese & your choice of meat or vegetable. Served with lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole, & sour cream.

Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$14.99

Flour tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack cheese & your choice of meat or vegetable. Served with lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole, & sour cream.

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$12.99

Flour tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack cheese & your choice of meat or vegetable. Served with lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole, & sour cream.

Spinach Fajita Quesadilla

$11.99

Flour tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack cheese & your choice of meat or vegetable. Served with lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole, & sour cream.

Vegetable Quesadilla

$11.99

Flour tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack cheese & grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms. Served with lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole, & sour cream.

Shrimp Cocktail & Specialty Apps

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Shrimp, tomatoes, avocado, onions, cilantro, jalapeños mixed in our cocktail sauce.

Shrimp Brochette Appetizer

$15.99

Bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese, & sliced jalapeños served on a bed of Spanish rice.

Appetizer Sampler

$16.99

2 Chicken fried jalapeños, 2 cheddar bacon potato skins, & 2 beef fajita nachos served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico and jalapeños.

Queso Flameados

Shrimp Queso

$12.99

A casserole dish of melted Monterrey Jack cheese with your choice of meat.

Beef Fajita Queso

$13.99

A casserole dish of melted Monterrey Jack cheese with your choice of meat.

Chicken Fajita Queso

$11.99

A casserole dish of melted Monterrey Jack cheese with your choice of meat.

Queso con Chorizo

$10.99

A casserole dish of melted Monterrey Jack cheese with your choice of meat.

Fried Jalapenos

Chicken Fried Jalapenos

$9.99

Whole jalapeño pepper filled with jack cheese, lightly breaded & fried.

Shrimp Fried Jalapenos

$10.99

Whole jalapeño pepper filled with jack cheese, lightly breaded & fried.

Chili Con Quesos

Chili con Queso

$8.99

Ground Beef Chili con Queso

$10.99

Guacamole Salad

$9.99

Morelia Dip

$12.99

A perfect layer dip with refried beans, chile con queso, ground beef, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and jalapenos. on a fried tortilla bowl.

Salads

Deluxe Salad

$11.99

Greens, beef or chicken fajitas, avocado, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, cheddar cheese and served with our creamy buttermilk ranch.

Beef Deluxe Salad

$11.99

Chicken Deluxe Salad

$11.99

Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Grilled shrimp, garden salad, cheese, sliced avocados, sour cream, tomatoes, & onions.

Beef Fajita Taco Salad

$11.99

Mix of fresh greens, cheese, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, your choice of meat on a taco shell, served with a side of guacamole & sour cream.

Chicken Fajita Taco Salad

$9.99

Mix of fresh greens, cheese, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, your choice of meat on a taco shell, served with a side of guacamole & sour cream.

Ground Beef Taco Salad

$9.99

Mix of fresh greens, cheese, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, your choice of meat on a taco shell, served with a side of guacamole & sour cream.

Soups

Morelia Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.99

Slow cooked chicken, with a touch of smoky chiplotle broth, tortilla strips, cheese, diced onions, cilantro, rice, lemon and avocado.

Tortilla Mushroom Soup

$8.99

Soup made with onions, mushrooms, tortilla strips and cheese, served with pico de gallo, sliced avocado, rice and lemon.

Carnitas

Carnitas Texanas

$12.99

Chunks of slow cooked pork loin tossed with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and pico de gallo in a butter sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, tortillas and a side of guacamole on a bed of lettuce.

Carnitas Guisadas

$12.99

Chunks of slow cooked pork loin tossed with onions, bell peppers, in our guisada sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, tortillas and a side of guacamole on a bed of lettuce.

Carnitas Mexicanas

$12.99

Chunks of slow cooked pork loin tossed with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro, in a delicious tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, tortillas and a side of guacamole on a bed of lettuce.

Morelia Favorites

Carne Guisada

$13.99

Tender outside skirt tossed with onion, bell peppers, in our homemade guisada sauce. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo & guacamole.

Tamales Dinner

$9.99

Two fresh tamales stuffed with fresh shredded beef and topped with a delicious meat gravy. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo & guacamole.

Center Cut Pork Chops

$12.99

Two grilled 8 oz. pork chops marinated & grilled to perfection. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo & guacamole.

Alambre

$14.99

Charbroiled beef fajita, shrimp, chicken fajita, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, & bell peppers topped with jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo & guacamole.

Chimichangas

Beef Fajita Chimichanga

$11.99

Large flour tortilla filled with cheese & your choice of beef fajita or chicken fajita, deep fried & topped with chile con queso. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo, lettuce and guacamole.

Chicken Fajita Chimichanga

$11.99

Ground Beef Chimichanga

$10.99

Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, ground beef, deep fried & topped with chile con queso. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo, lettuce and guacamole.

Shrimp Chimichanga

$12.99

Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, shrimp, lettuce, deep fried & topped with ranchero sauce & melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo, lettuce and guacamole.

Burritos

Beef Fajita Burrito

$12.99

Large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, & cheese, topped with meat gravy & melted cheese. Served with rice, Pico de gallo & guacamole.

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$12.99

Large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, & cheese, topped with meat gravy & melted cheese. Served with rice, Pico de gallo & guacamole.

Ground Beef Ranchero Burrito

$10.99

Large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, & cheese, topped with meat gravy & melted cheese. Served with rice, Pico de gallo & guacamole.

Chicken Ranchero Burrito

$10.99

Large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, & cheese, topped with meat gravy & melted cheese. Served with rice, Pico de gallo & guacamole.

Bean Burrito

$8.99

Large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, & cheese, topped with meat gravy & melted cheese. Served with rice, Pico de gallo & guacamole.

Steaks

Ribeye Steak

$21.99

A 10oz. Ribeye steak grilled to your liking, served on a bed of grilled onions. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Steak & Shrimp

$24.99

A 10oz. Ribeye steak served with your choice of shrimp brochette or sautèed shrimp. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Steak & Pork Ribs

$24.99

A 10oz. Ribeye & charbroiled pork ribs topped with delicious BBQ sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Fried Avocados

Shrimp Fried Avocado

$14.99

One deep fried avocado stuffed with sautèed shrimp & jack cheese served with one chicken ranchero crispy taco. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo & tortilla soup.

Beef Fajita Fried Avocado

$14.99

Deep fried half avocado stuffed with beef fajita & cheddar cheese, with one chicken ranchero crispy taco. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo & tortilla soup.

Chicken Fajita Fried Avocado

$13.99

One deep fried avocado stuffed with chicken fajita & jack cheese, with one ground beef crispy taco. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo & tortilla soup.

Ground Beef Fried Avocado

$12.99

One deep fried avocado stuffed with ground beef & cheddar cheese, with one chicken crispy taco. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo & tortilla soup.

Chilies Rellenos

Sauteed Shrimp Chiles Relleno

$14.99

One large poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of meat or vegetables, then battered and fried to perfection. Topped with ranchero sauce & melted cheese. Served with Pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans & tortillas.

Beef Fajita Chiles Relleno

$15.99

One large poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of meat or vegetables, then battered and fried to perfection. Topped with ranchero sauce & melted cheese. Served with Pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans & tortillas.

Chicken Fajita Chiles Relleno

$15.99

One large poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of meat or vegetables, then battered and fried to perfection. Topped with ranchero sauce & melted cheese. Served with Pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans & tortillas.

Ground Beef Chiles Relleno

$14.99

One large poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of meat or vegetables, then battered and fried to perfection. Topped with ranchero sauce & melted cheese. Served with Pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans & tortillas.

Cheese Chile Relleno

$13.99

One large poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of meat or vegetables, then battered and fried to perfection. Topped with ranchero sauce & melted cheese. Served with Pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans & tortillas.

Mushroom Chile Relleno

$13.99

One large poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of meat or vegetables, then battered and fried to perfection. Topped with ranchero sauce & melted cheese. Served with Pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans & tortillas.

Fajitas

Beef Fajitas for 1

$19.99

Served on a bed of grilled onions with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans or black beans or vegetable medley and lettuce.

Beef Fajitas for 2

$35.99

Served on a bed of grilled onions with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans or black beans or vegetable medley and lettuce.

Chicken Fajitas for 1

$17.99

Served on a bed of grilled onions with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans or black beans or vegetable medley and lettuce.

Chicken Fajitas for 2

$33.99

Served on a bed of grilled onions with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans or black beans or vegetable medley and lettuce.

Combo Fajitas for 1

$19.99

Combo Fajitas for 2

$35.99

Tacos

Beef Fajita Tacos al Carbon

$14.99

Two flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken fajita. Served with rice and beans.

Chicken Fajita Tacos al Carbon

$14.99

Two flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken fajita. Served with rice and beans.

Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Two corn tortillas filled with shrimp, topped with fresh diced tomatoes, lettuce, and jack cheese. Served with a side of jalapeño ranch dressing. Served with rice and beans.

Pork Tacos

$12.99

Two flour tortillas filled with savory pork cooked in a tomato sauce, onions, jalapeños, & cilantro. Served with rice and beans.

Ground Beef Crispy Tacos

$9.99

Three ground beef or chicken ranchero crispy tacos topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Chicken Ranchero Crispy Tacos

$9.99

Three ground beef or chicken ranchero crispy tacos topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Ground Beef Soft Tacos

$9.99

Two large flour tortillas filled with ground beef or chicken ranchero, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Chicken Ranchero Soft Tacos

$9.99

Two large flour tortillas filled with ground beef or chicken ranchero, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Grilled Fish Tacos

$12.99

Two corn tortillas filled with grilled tilapia fillet, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and topped with jack cheese and charro beans. Served with a side of jalapeño ranch. Served with rice and beans.

From The Grill

El Norteno

$20.99

Chicken and beef fajitas plus three shrimp served over a bed of grilled onions, topped with mushrooms, jalapenos, wine butter sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Picante Fajita Steak

$20.99

Whole piece of fajita steak topped with our flaming picante sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

El Rancho

$20.99

Chicken and beef fajitas plus baby back ribs. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

El Dorado

$20.99

One quail, & beef & chicken fajitas. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Grilled Quail

$20.99

Two quail grilled to perfection. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

El Primo

$20.99

Sauteed shrimp, onions, beef, chicken fajita, bell peppers, jalapeños, cilantro & tomatoes. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

El Corral

$20.99

Grilled sausage & sizzling beef & chicken fajitas. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Carne Asada

$20.99

Sizzling fajita steak cooked on the grill, served with grilled onions. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

BBQ Pork Ribs

$14.99

Charbroiled pork ribs topped with delicious BBQ sauce, sprinkled with fresh cilantro.Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

El Gordo

$20.99

One grilled 8 oz. centercut pork chop & one grilled quail. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

El Campezino

$20.99

One pork chop, two grilled shrimp, & one grilled sausage. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

El Grande

$21.99

Beef & chicken fajitas, two grilled shrimp, & BBQ ribs. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$18.99

Louisiana crawfish tail meat, gulf shrimp and sea scallops in a creamy Cajun sauce flavored with fresh garlic, green onions and bell peppers, tossed with penne pasta. Served with garlic bread.

Apulia Pasta

$16.99

Penne Pasta tossed in a spicy cream sauce with shrimp, chicken, mushrooms, green onions, and sun-dried tomatoes. Served with garlic bread.

Tuscany Pasta

$16.99

Shrimp, bacon, tomatoes, mushrooms, and peas tossed with penne pasta in a cream sauce. Served with garlic bread.

Caprice Pasta

$15.99

Combination Plates

El Vaquero

$15.99

Beef or chicken fajitas, one chicken ranchero enchilada, & one ground beef crispy taco.

El Rico

$15.99

One cheese enchilada, one homemade tamale, & one chicken ranchero flauta.

El Patron

$16.99

One cheese chile relleno, & one crispy ground beef taco.

El Tampico

$15.99

One beef or chicken fajita taco, one cheese enchilada, & one chile con queso puff.

El Paraiso

$15.99

Chicken quesadilla, one ground beef flauta & a chile con queso puff.

El Acapulco

$15.99

One homemade tamale, one chile con queso puff, & one ground beef crispy taco.

El Chino

$15.99

One Monterrey enchilada, one beef fajita taco topped with chile con queso, & a cup of tortilla soup.

El Charro

$15.99

One cheese enchilada, one homemade tamale, one chicken or beef fajita taco.

El Latino

$15.99

One spinach enchilada, one chicken fajita quesadilla, & one ground beef flauta.

Shrimp

Shrimp Brochette Entree

$20.99

Bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese, & sliced jalapeños served on a bed of fresh grilled onions. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Grilled Shrimp Entree

$18.99

Shrimp grilled and served on a bed of rice for an exquisite taste. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Shrimp Diablo

$18.99

Shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, onions, & our flaming spicy sauce served with jalapeños and cilantro. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Shrimp Chipotle

$18.99

Shrimp sautéed & topped with chipotle sauce & cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Shrimp Fajitas for 1

$18.99

Shrimp sautéed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, in our special sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Shrimp Fajitas for 2

$34.99

Shrimp sautéed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, in our special sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Shrimp Famoso

$18.99

Shrimp topped with sautéed onions, jalapeños, mushrooms, tomatoes, & cilantro in a creamy butter sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Shrimp Romanos

$19.99

Sautèed shrimp topped with mushrooms, green onions, sun-dried tomatoes, & spicy cream sauce on a bed of fresh grilled onions. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Fish

Fish Mexicano

$18.99

Tilapia fillet topped with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, & cilantro. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Fried Fish

$17.99

Fried tilapia fillet with French fries & salad.Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Tilapia Famosa

$18.99

Tilapia fillet topped with sautéed onions, jalapeños, mushrooms, tomatoes, & cilantro in a creamy butter sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Tilapia del Rio

$19.99

Tilapia fillet topped with shrimp, crab meat, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro, & cheese sauce.Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Tilapia Marinara

$19.99

Tilapia fillet topped with shrimp, crab meat, scallops, bell peppers & cilantro in a creamy butter sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Tilapia Cozumel

$19.99

Tilapia filet topped with crawfish tails, bell peppers, onions, in a Cajun cream sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Chicken Platters

Pollo Picante

$15.99

Chicken breast on a bed of fresh grilled onions, topped with a delicious flaming spicy sauce, melted Jack cheese, & cilantro. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Pollo a la Parrilla

$15.99

Chicken breast on a bed of fresh grilled onions topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, & Jack cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Pollo del Rio

$17.99

Chicken breast on a bed of fresh grilled onions and a sauce with jalapenos, onions and cilantro topped with shrimp, crab meat, & a cheese sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Pollo Mole

$15.99

Chicken breast on a bed of fresh grilled onions, topped with our delicious homemade mole sauce, & melted Jack cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Pollo Romano

$17.99

Chicken breast topped with mushrooms, green onions, sun-dried tomatoes, & a spicy cream sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Pollo Famoso

$17.99

Chicken breast on a bed of fresh grilled onions, topped with sautéed onions, jalapeños, mushrooms, tomatoes, & cilantro in a butter sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Pollo del Rancho

$15.99

Fried Chicken breast on a bed of fresh grilled onions, topped with ranchero sauce, & Jack cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Pollo Asado

$15.99

Grilled Chicken breast on a bed of fresh grilled onions. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Pollo Chipotle

$15.99

Chicken breast on a bed of fresh grilled onions, topped with our chipotle sauce, & melted Jack cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Pollo Cozumel

$18.99

Chicken breast on a bed of fresh grilled onions, topped with crawfish tails, bell peppers, onions, in a Cajun cream sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Pollo del Mar

$18.99

Chicken breast on a bed of fresh grilled onions, topped with bell peppers, onions, shrimp, & ranchero sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.99

Two chicken fajita enchiladas covered with tomatillo sauce & Jack cheese, served with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.

Spinach Enchiladas

$11.99

Two spinach enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce & melted cheese, served with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$13.99

Two shrimp enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce & melted cheese, served with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.

Monterrey Enchiladas

$11.99

Two Monterrey Jack cheese enchiladas covered with tomatillo sauce & melted cheese, served with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.

Mole Enchiladas

$12.99

Two chicken enchiladas covered with homemade mole sauce & melted cheese, served with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.

Enchiladas Cremosas

$12.99

Two chicken enchiladas covered with our delicious cream sauce, served with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.

Steak Enchiladas

$14.99

Two Monterrey Jack cheese enchiladas with a side of beef fajita served on a hot skillet, served with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.

Pork Enchiladas

$12.99

Two pork enchiladas covered with tomatillo sauce & melted cheese, served with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.

Cajun Crawfish Enchiladas

$15.99

Two flour tortillas filled with crawfish tails, onions, bell peppers, covered with a Cajun cream sauce, served with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.

Enchiladas del Mar

$15.99

Two flour tortillas filled with shrimp, crab meat, cheese, covered with ranchero sauce & melted cheese, served with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.

Beef Fajita Enchiladas

$13.99

Two beef fajita enchiladas covered with beef gravy & melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.

Chicken Fajita Enchiladas

$13.99

Two chicken fajita enchiladas covered with beef gravy & melted cheese.Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$11.99

Two ground beef enchiladas covered with beef sauce & melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.

Chicken Ranchero Enchiladas

$11.99

Two chicken ranchero enchiladas covered with beef gravy, melted cheese, & sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.

Chicken Enchiladas Picasas

$13.99

Two chicken fajita enchiladastopped with our homemade aming spicy sauce, & melted cheese.Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.

Beef Enchiladas Picasas

$13.99

Two beef fajita enchiladastopped with our homemade aming spicy sauce, & melted cheese.Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.

Cheese Enchiladas

$10.99

Two cheese enchiladas topped with beef gravy, & melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.

Flautas

Chicken Fajita Flautas

$10.99

Two large corn tortillas filled with your choice of beef or chicken fajita & cheese, rolled into a flute shape. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.

Beef Fajita Flautas

$10.99

Two large corn tortillas filled with your choice of beef or chicken fajita & cheese, rolled into a flute shape. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.

Chicken Ranchero Flautas

$9.99

Two large corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, rolled into a flute shape. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.

Ground Beef Flautas

$9.99

Two large corn tortillas filled with ground beef, & cheese, rolled into a flute shape. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.

Side Orders

Side of Rice

$1.99

Side of Beans

$1.99

Side of Pico de Gallo

$1.99

Side of Jalapenos

$1.99

Side of Sour Cream

$1.99

Side of Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Side of Guacamole

$2.99

Side of Chile con Queso

$3.99

Side of Tortilla Soup

$2.59

Side of Charro Beans

$1.99

Desserts

Sopapilla 1

$3.99

Homemade pastry topped with whipped cream, cinnamon & sugar (with ice cream add .99).

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Scoop of cinnamon ice cream coated with cookie crumbs, served on a crispy tortilla basket topped with whipped cream.

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$6.99

Warm & gooey chocolate fudge brownie topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Tres Leches

$5.99

Churros and Ice Cream

$5.99

Lunch Combinations

El Uno

$10.99

One cheese enchilada & one crispy ground beef crispy taco. Served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo.

El Dos

$10.99

One beef tamale & one ground beef chalupa. Served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo.

El Tres

$10.99

One spinach enchilada & one ground beef or chicken fajita taco. Served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo.

El Cuatro

$10.99

One chicken ranchero enchilada & one ground beef chalupa, served with lettuce, fresh tomatoes and guacamole. Served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo.

El Cinco

$10.99

Tortilla soup & one beef or chicken fajita mini taco salad with lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes, topped with queso. Served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo.

El Seis

$10.99

One cheese enchilada topped with gravy & one beef or chicken fajita taco. Served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo.

El Siete

$10.99

One beef fajita taco covered with chile con queso & a cup of tortilla soup. Served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo.

El Ocho

$10.99

One Monterrey enchilada & one chicken fajita taco. Served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo.

El Nueve

$10.99

One beef fajita enchilada & one chicken auta. Served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo.

El Diez

$10.99

One chicken fajita quesadilla & one ground beef soft taco. Served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo.

El Once

$10.99

One shrimp enchilada & one chile con queso puff. Served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo.

El Doce

$10.99

One chicken fajita chalupa & one ground beef crispy taco. Served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo.

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Twist

$2.50

Manzanita

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Big Red

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Aguas Frescas

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

V Strawberry Daiquiri

$3.50

K Drink with Meal

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Hamburger

$6.99

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Fajita Taco

$6.99

Kids Beef Fajita Taco

$6.99

Kids Puff Tostada

$6.99

Kids Crispy Taco

$6.99

Kids Enchilada

$6.99

Kids Tamale

$6.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$7.99

Margaritas

32oz Margarita TO-GO

$18.99

BeerRita

$10.99

Cabo Wabo Rita

$10.99

Cool Breeze Jalapeño Margarita

$10.99

HawaiianRita

$10.99

LG Margarita Frozen

$9.50

LG Margarita on the Rocks

$9.50

LonghornRita

$9.99

Mangonada

$10.99

Red Head Margarita

$10.99

Skinny Margarita

$10.99

SM Margarita Frozen

$6.50

SM Margarita on the Rocks

$6.50

SparklingRita

$10.99

TO-GO Margarita Bag

$11.99

Top Shelf Margarita

$11.99

HH Specials Liquor

HH SM Margarita on the Rocks

$5.75

HH SM Margarita Frozen

$5.75

HH LG Margarita on the Rocks

$8.75

HH LG Margarita Frozen

$8.75

HH Mexican Martini

$7.99

HH Cazuela

$6.99

HH Piña Colada

$4.75

HH Mimosa

$3.99

HH Long Island Ice Tea

$6.99

HH Day at the Beach

$7.99

HH Specials Draft Beer

Bud Light Draft Pint

$2.50

Bud Light Draft Lg

$3.50

Miller Lite Draft Pint

$2.50

Miller Lite Drat Lg

$3.50

Michelob Ultra Draft Pint

$2.50

Michelob Ultra Draft Lg

$3.50

Modelo Especial Draft Pint

$3.50

Modelo Especial Draft Lg

$4.50

Negra Modelo Draft Pint

$3.50

Negra Modelo Draft Lg

$4.50

Dos Equis Draft Pint

$3.50

Dos Equis Draft Lg

$4.50

HH Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Corona

$3.50

Coors

$3.00

Dos Equis

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.00

Shiner Bock

$3.00

Modelo Especial

$3.50

Victoria

$3.50

Negra Modelo

$3.50

Bohemia

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Tecate

$2.50

Blue Moon

$3.00

Pacifico

$3.50

Domestic Bucket

$20.00

Imported Bucket

$23.00

Corona Light

$3.50

Corona Premier

$3.50

Lone Star

$3.00

Beer Bottle

Bud Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Corona

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Dos Equis XX

$4.00

Budweiser

$3.50

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Victoria

$4.00

Negra Modelo

$4.00

Bohemia

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Lone Star

$3.00

Tecate

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Tecate Light

$3.00

Blue Moon

$3.50

Pacifico

$4.00

Domestic Bucket

$22.00

Imported Bucket

$25.00

Beer Draft

Modelo Draft Pint

$4.00

Modelo Draft Lg

$6.00

Dos Equis Draft Pint

$4.00

Dos Equis Draft Lg

$6.00

Negra Modelo Pint

$4.00

Negra Modelo Lg

$6.00

Miller Draft Pint

$3.50

Miller Draft LG

$5.50

Michelob Ultra Draft Pint

$3.50

Michelob Ultra Draft Lg

$5.50

Bud Light Draft Pint

$3.50

Bud Light Draft Lg

$4.00

Imported Michelada

$8.00

Domestic Michelada

$7.00

Imported Pitcher

$18.00

Domestic Pitcher

$16.00

Martinis

Mexican Martini

$9.99

Top Shelf Mexican Martini

$11.99

CucumberTini

$10.99

Mazapan Martini

$10.99

Tequila

1800 Silver

$8.00

1800 Reposado

$9.00

1800 Coco

$9.00

Don Julio Silver

$9.00

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$11.00

Don Julio 70

$13.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Patron Reposado

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$11.00

Herradura Silver

$8.00

Herradura Reposado

$9.00

Herradura Anejo

$10.00

Cazadores

$8.00

Cazadores Reposado

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicional

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$9.00

Hornitos Plata

$7.00

Hornitos Reposado

$8.00

Jimador Blanco

$7.00

Jimador Reposado

$8.00

Corralejo Reposado

$8.00

Roca Silver

$9.00

Roca Reposado

$10.00

Roca Anejo

$11.00

Sauza 3 Generaciones Silver

$7.00

Sauza 3 Generaciones Reposado

$8.00

Sauza 3 Generaciones Anejo

$9.00

Well/House Tequila

$4.00

Vodka

Tito's

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$8.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$8.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$8.00

Deep Eddy Vodka

$8.00

Ciroc

$7.00

Skyy

$7.00

Absolut

$9.00

Well/House Vodka

$4.00

Svedka Blue Raspberry

$8.00

Svedka Cucumber Lime

$8.00

Svedka Vodka

$8.00

Svedka Mango Pineapple

$8.00

Svedka Cherry Lemonade

$8.00

Svedka Colada

$8.00

Specialty Drinks

Absolute Mule

$8.99

Cactus Cooler

$9.99

Cazuela

$9.99

Day at the Beach

$9.99

Jack Tini

$9.99

Jameson Mule

$8.99

Jose Cuervo Mule

$8.99

Mojito Premium

$10.99

Mojito Regular

$8.99

Mud Slide

$10.99

Paloma Coco

$10.99

Peach Cooler

$9.99

Pina Jalapeno Tini

$9.99

Purple Passion

$8.99

Red Ruby Tini

$9.99

Mixed Drinks

Amaretto Sour

$7.99

Bahama Mama

$7.99

Bay Breeze

$7.99

Black Russian

$7.99

Bloody Mary

$6.99

Blue Hawaiian

$7.99

Cape Cod

$7.99

Colorado Bulldog

$7.99

Cosmopolitan

$7.99

Daiquiri

$7.99

Effen Cucumber

$8.99

Hurracane

$8.99

Irish Coffee

$7.99

Long Island Ice Tea

$8.99

Mai Tai

$7.99

Manhatan

$7.99

Pina Colada

$8.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Rusty Nail

$8.00

Salty Dog

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.99

Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.99

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Texas Tea

$8.99

Tom Collins

$8.00

X-Rated

$8.00

A la Cart

Ind Bean Chalupa

$3.99

Ind Puff Tostada

$2.50

Ind Ench Verde

$5.99

Ind Bf Chalupa

$5.99

Ind Tamale

$3.99

Ind Ckn Ranch Chalupa

$4.99

Ind Chk Faj Chalupa

$5.99

Ind Carne Guisada Taco

$6.50

Ind GrBf Chalupa

$4.50

Ind Mole Enchilada

$5.50

Ind Pork Taco

$5.50

Ind Cheese Relleno

$11.99

Ind Bf Faj Relleno

$12.99

Ind Spinach Enchilada

$4.99

Ind Shrimp Enchilada

$5.99

Ind GrBf Relleno

$11.99

Ind Enchilada Cremosa

$5.50

Ind Shrimp Taco

$5.99

Ind Chk Faj Relleno

$12.99

Ind Bean & Cheese Taco

$2.50

Ind Cheese Enchilada

$4.49

Ind GrBf Enchilada

$4.99

Ind ChkRan Enchilada

$4.99

Ind Bf Faj Enchilada

$5.99

Ind ChkRan Enchilada

$5.99

Ind Monterrey Enchilada

$4.99

Ind Bf Faj Taco

$6.49

Ind ChkRan Taco

$6.49

Ind GrBf Flauta

$3.99

Ind GrBf Crispy Taco

$3.99

Ind ChkRanc Crispy Taco

$3.99

Ind ChkRan Flauta

$3.99

Ind Bf Faj Fried Avocado

$6.99

Ind ChkRan Soft Taco

$3.99

Ind Bf Faj Flauta

$4.50

Ind ChkRan Avocado

$6.99

Ind GrBf Taco

$4.99

Ind ChkRan Flauta

$4.50

Ind Shrimp Avocado

$7.99

Ind GrBf Avocado

$6.99

Bourbon, Scotch & Brandy

Buchannan's

$8.99

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Crown Royal