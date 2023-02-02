- Home
Morelia Mexican Grill - Pfugerville
18900 Limestone Commercial Drive
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Nachos
Shrimp Nachos
Corn Tortillas chips topped with beans, cheese & your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.
Beef Fajita Nachos
Corn Tortillas chips topped with beans, cheese & your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.
Chicken Fajita Nachos
Corn Tortillas chips topped with beans, cheese & your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.
Ground Beef Nachos
Corn Tortillas chips topped with beans, cheese & your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream & jalapeños.
Toastadas
Beef Tostadas de Fajita
Two fried corn tortillas covered with beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, & your choice of beef or chicken fajita.
Chicken Tostadas de Fajita
Ground Beef Tostadas
Two fried corn tortillas covered with beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, & your choice of ground beef or chicken ranchero.
Chicken Tostadas Rancheros
Bean Tostadas
Two fried corn tortillas covered with beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole.
Potato Skins
Cheddar Bacon Potato Skins
Potato skins topped with cheese & your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, & jalapeños.
Chicken Fajita Potato Skins
Potato skins topped with cheese & your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, & jalapeños.
Ground Beef Potato Skins
Potato skins topped with cheese & your choice of meat. Served with lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, & jalapeños.
Quesadillas
Shrimp Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack cheese & your choice of meat or vegetable. Served with lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole, & sour cream.
Beef Fajita Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack cheese & your choice of meat or vegetable. Served with lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole, & sour cream.
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack cheese & your choice of meat or vegetable. Served with lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole, & sour cream.
Spinach Fajita Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack cheese & your choice of meat or vegetable. Served with lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole, & sour cream.
Vegetable Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with Monterrey Jack cheese & grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms. Served with lettuce, Pico de gallo, guacamole, & sour cream.
Shrimp Cocktail & Specialty Apps
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp, tomatoes, avocado, onions, cilantro, jalapeños mixed in our cocktail sauce.
Shrimp Brochette Appetizer
Bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese, & sliced jalapeños served on a bed of Spanish rice.
Appetizer Sampler
2 Chicken fried jalapeños, 2 cheddar bacon potato skins, & 2 beef fajita nachos served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, pico and jalapeños.
Queso Flameados
Shrimp Queso
A casserole dish of melted Monterrey Jack cheese with your choice of meat.
Beef Fajita Queso
A casserole dish of melted Monterrey Jack cheese with your choice of meat.
Chicken Fajita Queso
A casserole dish of melted Monterrey Jack cheese with your choice of meat.
Queso con Chorizo
A casserole dish of melted Monterrey Jack cheese with your choice of meat.
Fried Jalapenos
Chili Con Quesos
Salads
Deluxe Salad
Greens, beef or chicken fajitas, avocado, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, cheddar cheese and served with our creamy buttermilk ranch.
Beef Deluxe Salad
Chicken Deluxe Salad
Shrimp Salad
Grilled shrimp, garden salad, cheese, sliced avocados, sour cream, tomatoes, & onions.
Beef Fajita Taco Salad
Mix of fresh greens, cheese, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, your choice of meat on a taco shell, served with a side of guacamole & sour cream.
Chicken Fajita Taco Salad
Mix of fresh greens, cheese, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, your choice of meat on a taco shell, served with a side of guacamole & sour cream.
Ground Beef Taco Salad
Mix of fresh greens, cheese, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, your choice of meat on a taco shell, served with a side of guacamole & sour cream.
Soups
Morelia Chicken Tortilla Soup
Slow cooked chicken, with a touch of smoky chiplotle broth, tortilla strips, cheese, diced onions, cilantro, rice, lemon and avocado.
Tortilla Mushroom Soup
Soup made with onions, mushrooms, tortilla strips and cheese, served with pico de gallo, sliced avocado, rice and lemon.
Carnitas
Carnitas Texanas
Chunks of slow cooked pork loin tossed with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and pico de gallo in a butter sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, tortillas and a side of guacamole on a bed of lettuce.
Carnitas Guisadas
Chunks of slow cooked pork loin tossed with onions, bell peppers, in our guisada sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, tortillas and a side of guacamole on a bed of lettuce.
Carnitas Mexicanas
Chunks of slow cooked pork loin tossed with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro, in a delicious tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, tortillas and a side of guacamole on a bed of lettuce.
Morelia Favorites
Carne Guisada
Tender outside skirt tossed with onion, bell peppers, in our homemade guisada sauce. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo & guacamole.
Tamales Dinner
Two fresh tamales stuffed with fresh shredded beef and topped with a delicious meat gravy. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo & guacamole.
Center Cut Pork Chops
Two grilled 8 oz. pork chops marinated & grilled to perfection. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo & guacamole.
Alambre
Charbroiled beef fajita, shrimp, chicken fajita, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, & bell peppers topped with jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo & guacamole.
Chimichangas
Beef Fajita Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese & your choice of beef fajita or chicken fajita, deep fried & topped with chile con queso. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo, lettuce and guacamole.
Chicken Fajita Chimichanga
Ground Beef Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, ground beef, deep fried & topped with chile con queso. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo, lettuce and guacamole.
Shrimp Chimichanga
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, shrimp, lettuce, deep fried & topped with ranchero sauce & melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo, lettuce and guacamole.
Burritos
Beef Fajita Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, & cheese, topped with meat gravy & melted cheese. Served with rice, Pico de gallo & guacamole.
Chicken Fajita Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, & cheese, topped with meat gravy & melted cheese. Served with rice, Pico de gallo & guacamole.
Ground Beef Ranchero Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, & cheese, topped with meat gravy & melted cheese. Served with rice, Pico de gallo & guacamole.
Chicken Ranchero Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, & cheese, topped with meat gravy & melted cheese. Served with rice, Pico de gallo & guacamole.
Bean Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with refried beans, & cheese, topped with meat gravy & melted cheese. Served with rice, Pico de gallo & guacamole.
Steaks
Ribeye Steak
A 10oz. Ribeye steak grilled to your liking, served on a bed of grilled onions. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Steak & Shrimp
A 10oz. Ribeye steak served with your choice of shrimp brochette or sautèed shrimp. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Steak & Pork Ribs
A 10oz. Ribeye & charbroiled pork ribs topped with delicious BBQ sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Fried Avocados
Shrimp Fried Avocado
One deep fried avocado stuffed with sautèed shrimp & jack cheese served with one chicken ranchero crispy taco. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo & tortilla soup.
Beef Fajita Fried Avocado
Deep fried half avocado stuffed with beef fajita & cheddar cheese, with one chicken ranchero crispy taco. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo & tortilla soup.
Chicken Fajita Fried Avocado
One deep fried avocado stuffed with chicken fajita & jack cheese, with one ground beef crispy taco. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo & tortilla soup.
Ground Beef Fried Avocado
One deep fried avocado stuffed with ground beef & cheddar cheese, with one chicken crispy taco. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo & tortilla soup.
Chilies Rellenos
Sauteed Shrimp Chiles Relleno
One large poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of meat or vegetables, then battered and fried to perfection. Topped with ranchero sauce & melted cheese. Served with Pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans & tortillas.
Beef Fajita Chiles Relleno
One large poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of meat or vegetables, then battered and fried to perfection. Topped with ranchero sauce & melted cheese. Served with Pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans & tortillas.
Chicken Fajita Chiles Relleno
One large poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of meat or vegetables, then battered and fried to perfection. Topped with ranchero sauce & melted cheese. Served with Pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans & tortillas.
Ground Beef Chiles Relleno
One large poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of meat or vegetables, then battered and fried to perfection. Topped with ranchero sauce & melted cheese. Served with Pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans & tortillas.
Cheese Chile Relleno
One large poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of meat or vegetables, then battered and fried to perfection. Topped with ranchero sauce & melted cheese. Served with Pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans & tortillas.
Mushroom Chile Relleno
One large poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of meat or vegetables, then battered and fried to perfection. Topped with ranchero sauce & melted cheese. Served with Pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, beans & tortillas.
Fajitas
Beef Fajitas for 1
Served on a bed of grilled onions with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans or black beans or vegetable medley and lettuce.
Beef Fajitas for 2
Served on a bed of grilled onions with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans or black beans or vegetable medley and lettuce.
Chicken Fajitas for 1
Served on a bed of grilled onions with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans or black beans or vegetable medley and lettuce.
Chicken Fajitas for 2
Served on a bed of grilled onions with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans or black beans or vegetable medley and lettuce.
Combo Fajitas for 1
Combo Fajitas for 2
Tacos
Beef Fajita Tacos al Carbon
Two flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken fajita. Served with rice and beans.
Chicken Fajita Tacos al Carbon
Two flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken fajita. Served with rice and beans.
Shrimp Tacos
Two corn tortillas filled with shrimp, topped with fresh diced tomatoes, lettuce, and jack cheese. Served with a side of jalapeño ranch dressing. Served with rice and beans.
Pork Tacos
Two flour tortillas filled with savory pork cooked in a tomato sauce, onions, jalapeños, & cilantro. Served with rice and beans.
Ground Beef Crispy Tacos
Three ground beef or chicken ranchero crispy tacos topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Chicken Ranchero Crispy Tacos
Three ground beef or chicken ranchero crispy tacos topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Ground Beef Soft Tacos
Two large flour tortillas filled with ground beef or chicken ranchero, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Chicken Ranchero Soft Tacos
Two large flour tortillas filled with ground beef or chicken ranchero, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Grilled Fish Tacos
Two corn tortillas filled with grilled tilapia fillet, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and topped with jack cheese and charro beans. Served with a side of jalapeño ranch. Served with rice and beans.
From The Grill
El Norteno
Chicken and beef fajitas plus three shrimp served over a bed of grilled onions, topped with mushrooms, jalapenos, wine butter sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Picante Fajita Steak
Whole piece of fajita steak topped with our flaming picante sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
El Rancho
Chicken and beef fajitas plus baby back ribs. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
El Dorado
One quail, & beef & chicken fajitas. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Grilled Quail
Two quail grilled to perfection. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
El Primo
Sauteed shrimp, onions, beef, chicken fajita, bell peppers, jalapeños, cilantro & tomatoes. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
El Corral
Grilled sausage & sizzling beef & chicken fajitas. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Carne Asada
Sizzling fajita steak cooked on the grill, served with grilled onions. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
BBQ Pork Ribs
Charbroiled pork ribs topped with delicious BBQ sauce, sprinkled with fresh cilantro.Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
El Gordo
One grilled 8 oz. centercut pork chop & one grilled quail. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
El Campezino
One pork chop, two grilled shrimp, & one grilled sausage. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
El Grande
Beef & chicken fajitas, two grilled shrimp, & BBQ ribs. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Pasta
Cajun Pasta
Louisiana crawfish tail meat, gulf shrimp and sea scallops in a creamy Cajun sauce flavored with fresh garlic, green onions and bell peppers, tossed with penne pasta. Served with garlic bread.
Apulia Pasta
Penne Pasta tossed in a spicy cream sauce with shrimp, chicken, mushrooms, green onions, and sun-dried tomatoes. Served with garlic bread.
Tuscany Pasta
Shrimp, bacon, tomatoes, mushrooms, and peas tossed with penne pasta in a cream sauce. Served with garlic bread.
Caprice Pasta
Combination Plates
El Vaquero
Beef or chicken fajitas, one chicken ranchero enchilada, & one ground beef crispy taco.
El Rico
One cheese enchilada, one homemade tamale, & one chicken ranchero flauta.
El Patron
One cheese chile relleno, & one crispy ground beef taco.
El Tampico
One beef or chicken fajita taco, one cheese enchilada, & one chile con queso puff.
El Paraiso
Chicken quesadilla, one ground beef flauta & a chile con queso puff.
El Acapulco
One homemade tamale, one chile con queso puff, & one ground beef crispy taco.
El Chino
One Monterrey enchilada, one beef fajita taco topped with chile con queso, & a cup of tortilla soup.
El Charro
One cheese enchilada, one homemade tamale, one chicken or beef fajita taco.
El Latino
One spinach enchilada, one chicken fajita quesadilla, & one ground beef flauta.
Shrimp
Shrimp Brochette Entree
Bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese, & sliced jalapeños served on a bed of fresh grilled onions. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Grilled Shrimp Entree
Shrimp grilled and served on a bed of rice for an exquisite taste. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Shrimp Diablo
Shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, onions, & our flaming spicy sauce served with jalapeños and cilantro. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Shrimp Chipotle
Shrimp sautéed & topped with chipotle sauce & cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Shrimp Fajitas for 1
Shrimp sautéed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, in our special sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Shrimp Fajitas for 2
Shrimp sautéed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, in our special sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Shrimp Famoso
Shrimp topped with sautéed onions, jalapeños, mushrooms, tomatoes, & cilantro in a creamy butter sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Shrimp Romanos
Sautèed shrimp topped with mushrooms, green onions, sun-dried tomatoes, & spicy cream sauce on a bed of fresh grilled onions. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Fish
Fish Mexicano
Tilapia fillet topped with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, & cilantro. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Fried Fish
Fried tilapia fillet with French fries & salad.Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Tilapia Famosa
Tilapia fillet topped with sautéed onions, jalapeños, mushrooms, tomatoes, & cilantro in a creamy butter sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Tilapia del Rio
Tilapia fillet topped with shrimp, crab meat, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro, & cheese sauce.Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Tilapia Marinara
Tilapia fillet topped with shrimp, crab meat, scallops, bell peppers & cilantro in a creamy butter sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Tilapia Cozumel
Tilapia filet topped with crawfish tails, bell peppers, onions, in a Cajun cream sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Chicken Platters
Pollo Picante
Chicken breast on a bed of fresh grilled onions, topped with a delicious flaming spicy sauce, melted Jack cheese, & cilantro. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Pollo a la Parrilla
Chicken breast on a bed of fresh grilled onions topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, & Jack cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Pollo del Rio
Chicken breast on a bed of fresh grilled onions and a sauce with jalapenos, onions and cilantro topped with shrimp, crab meat, & a cheese sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Pollo Mole
Chicken breast on a bed of fresh grilled onions, topped with our delicious homemade mole sauce, & melted Jack cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Pollo Romano
Chicken breast topped with mushrooms, green onions, sun-dried tomatoes, & a spicy cream sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Pollo Famoso
Chicken breast on a bed of fresh grilled onions, topped with sautéed onions, jalapeños, mushrooms, tomatoes, & cilantro in a butter sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Pollo del Rancho
Fried Chicken breast on a bed of fresh grilled onions, topped with ranchero sauce, & Jack cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Pollo Asado
Grilled Chicken breast on a bed of fresh grilled onions. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Pollo Chipotle
Chicken breast on a bed of fresh grilled onions, topped with our chipotle sauce, & melted Jack cheese. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Pollo Cozumel
Chicken breast on a bed of fresh grilled onions, topped with crawfish tails, bell peppers, onions, in a Cajun cream sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Pollo del Mar
Chicken breast on a bed of fresh grilled onions, topped with bell peppers, onions, shrimp, & ranchero sauce. Served with rice, pico de gallo, guacamole & tortillas, and your choice of charro beans, black beans or vegetable medley.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Verdes
Two chicken fajita enchiladas covered with tomatillo sauce & Jack cheese, served with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
Spinach Enchiladas
Two spinach enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce & melted cheese, served with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
Shrimp Enchiladas
Two shrimp enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce & melted cheese, served with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
Monterrey Enchiladas
Two Monterrey Jack cheese enchiladas covered with tomatillo sauce & melted cheese, served with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
Mole Enchiladas
Two chicken enchiladas covered with homemade mole sauce & melted cheese, served with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
Enchiladas Cremosas
Two chicken enchiladas covered with our delicious cream sauce, served with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
Steak Enchiladas
Two Monterrey Jack cheese enchiladas with a side of beef fajita served on a hot skillet, served with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
Pork Enchiladas
Two pork enchiladas covered with tomatillo sauce & melted cheese, served with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
Cajun Crawfish Enchiladas
Two flour tortillas filled with crawfish tails, onions, bell peppers, covered with a Cajun cream sauce, served with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
Enchiladas del Mar
Two flour tortillas filled with shrimp, crab meat, cheese, covered with ranchero sauce & melted cheese, served with sliced avocado and sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
Beef Fajita Enchiladas
Two beef fajita enchiladas covered with beef gravy & melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
Chicken Fajita Enchiladas
Two chicken fajita enchiladas covered with beef gravy & melted cheese.Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
Ground Beef Enchiladas
Two ground beef enchiladas covered with beef sauce & melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
Chicken Ranchero Enchiladas
Two chicken ranchero enchiladas covered with beef gravy, melted cheese, & sour cream. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
Chicken Enchiladas Picasas
Two chicken fajita enchiladastopped with our homemade aming spicy sauce, & melted cheese.Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
Beef Enchiladas Picasas
Two beef fajita enchiladastopped with our homemade aming spicy sauce, & melted cheese.Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
Cheese Enchiladas
Two cheese enchiladas topped with beef gravy, & melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo.
Flautas
Chicken Fajita Flautas
Two large corn tortillas filled with your choice of beef or chicken fajita & cheese, rolled into a flute shape. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.
Beef Fajita Flautas
Two large corn tortillas filled with your choice of beef or chicken fajita & cheese, rolled into a flute shape. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.
Chicken Ranchero Flautas
Two large corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, rolled into a flute shape. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.
Ground Beef Flautas
Two large corn tortillas filled with ground beef, & cheese, rolled into a flute shape. Served with rice, beans, Pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole.
Side Orders
Desserts
Sopapilla 1
Homemade pastry topped with whipped cream, cinnamon & sugar (with ice cream add .99).
Fried Ice Cream
Scoop of cinnamon ice cream coated with cookie crumbs, served on a crispy tortilla basket topped with whipped cream.
Chocolate Fudge Brownie
Warm & gooey chocolate fudge brownie topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Tres Leches
Churros and Ice Cream
Lunch Combinations
El Uno
One cheese enchilada & one crispy ground beef crispy taco. Served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo.
El Dos
One beef tamale & one ground beef chalupa. Served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo.
El Tres
One spinach enchilada & one ground beef or chicken fajita taco. Served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo.
El Cuatro
One chicken ranchero enchilada & one ground beef chalupa, served with lettuce, fresh tomatoes and guacamole. Served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo.
El Cinco
Tortilla soup & one beef or chicken fajita mini taco salad with lettuce and fresh diced tomatoes, topped with queso. Served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo.
El Seis
One cheese enchilada topped with gravy & one beef or chicken fajita taco. Served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo.
El Siete
One beef fajita taco covered with chile con queso & a cup of tortilla soup. Served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo.
El Ocho
One Monterrey enchilada & one chicken fajita taco. Served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo.
El Nueve
One beef fajita enchilada & one chicken auta. Served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo.
El Diez
One chicken fajita quesadilla & one ground beef soft taco. Served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo.
El Once
One shrimp enchilada & one chile con queso puff. Served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo.
El Doce
One chicken fajita chalupa & one ground beef crispy taco. Served with rice, beans, & pico de gallo.