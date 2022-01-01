Morelli's Mobb Dining Car imageView gallery

Morelli's Mobb Dining Car

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

211 East Main ST

Florence, CO 81226

Popular Items

Meatball Parmigiana
Spaghetti
Italian Sausage Parmigiana

Dessert

Vanilla Gelato

Vanilla Gelato

$3.00 Out of stock
Chocolate Gelato

Chocolate Gelato

$3.00 Out of stock
Salted Caramel Gelato

Salted Caramel Gelato

$3.00 Out of stock
Bindi Tartufo Classico

Bindi Tartufo Classico

$5.00 Out of stock

zabaione Cream Center surrounded by Chocolate gelato & carmelized hazelnuts topped with cocoa powder.

Bindi Tartufo Al Limoncello

Bindi Tartufo Al Limoncello

$5.00 Out of stock

Lemon Gelato made with lemons from Sicily with a hearth of limoncello sauce covered in meringue.

Bindi Bomba

Bindi Bomba

$5.00 Out of stock

Classic vanilla and chocolate gelato separated by a cherry and sliced almonds covered in cinnamon ,finished with a chocolate coating.

Bindi Exotic Bomba

Bindi Exotic Bomba

$5.00 Out of stock

Mango, passion fruit and raspberry sorbetto all covered with white chocolate and drizzled with chocolate.

Bindi Dream Bomba

Bindi Dream Bomba

$5.00 Out of stock

A heart of caramel surrounded by peanut butter gelato, coated in milk chocolate and decorated in peanut butter drizzle.

Bindi Spumoni Bomba

Bindi Spumoni Bomba

$5.00 Out of stock

Chocolate, Strawberry and Pistachio Gelato coated with chocolate with a white chocolate drizzle.

Sandwich

Served on artisan baguette with a side of pasta.
Italian Sausage Parmigiana

Italian Sausage Parmigiana

$9.50

Gourmet Pork Italian Sausage Slow Roasted In fresh Garlic & Extra Virgin Olive oil topped With our Homemade San Marzano tomato Sauce & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

Meatball Parmigiana

Meatball Parmigiana

$9.50

A Giant Tantalizing made from scratch meatball split & topped with our homemade San Marzano tomato Sauce & Fresh Mozzarella cheese.

Beef Abruzzia

Beef Abruzzia

$10.00 Out of stock

Grandma’s Original Recipe - Tender Morsels of Beef Italiano marinated, simmered, To Perfection In our San Marzano tomato Sauce.

Super Supremo Sicilian Sub

Super Supremo Sicilian Sub

$12.00

Capicola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Topped with DIVINA CHOPPED OLIVE TAPENADE & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese.

Tom Turkey and Bacon Sandwich

$9.50

Happy Ronan Ham Sandwich

$9.50

Pasta

Handmade Gnocchi

Handmade Gnocchi

$9.50
Penne Pasta

Penne Pasta

$8.00
Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$8.00

Penn's Pasta with Italian Sausage Morsels

$10.50

Handmade Gnocchi with Italian Sausage Morsels

$11.50

Spaghetti and Italian Sausage Morsels with red sauce

$10.50

Handmade Gnocchi Alfredo with Italian Sausage Morsels

$15.00

Sides

One baseball size Meatball.
Homemade Meatball

Homemade Meatball

$3.50
Alfredo Sauce (4 ounces)

Alfredo Sauce ( 4 ounces)

$4.00
Garlic and Olive Oil Sauce

Garlic and Olive Oil Sauce

$3.50
Red Sauce (4 ounce)

Red Sauce ( 4 ounce)

$3.50
One Sausage

One Sausage

$3.50
Beef Abruzzia (small container)

Beef Abruzzia (small container)

$4.00 Out of stock

Bun

$1.00

Side spaghetti (Size of Side Spaghetti Container)

$3.50

Side Gnocchi (Size of Side Spaghetti Container)

$4.75

Gift Cards

Gift Card $5

$5.00

Gift card $10

$10.00

Gift Card $15

$15.00

Gift Card $20

$20.00

Gift Card $25

$25.00

Gift Card $50

$50.00

Gift Card $75

$75.00

Gift Card $100

$100.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
The staff at Morelli's brings years of food experience second to none. Our gnocchi, Tuscan style fresh pasta & gourmet sauces are handmade using only the finest available ingredients. We use fresh mozzarella cheese & imported reggianito parmigiana cheese aged for over a year. Specialty tomatoes, 100% virgin olive oil. Heavy cream, real butter, hearty baguettes, gourmet Italian sausage & Chorizo, Top-Quality Italian Deli meats, handmade meatballs & mouthwatering Italian beef. We make fresh handmade flour tortillas topped with hatch green chili for our burritos. We proudly feature authentic handcrafted artisan Italian dessert & serve La Vazza Espressos ( Italy's NO. 1 Coffee) All brought to you with tender loving care at a reasonable price. MANGIA.....EAT & ENJOY

211 East Main ST, Florence, CO 81226

