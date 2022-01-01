Morelli's Mobb Dining Car

Restaurant info

The staff at Morelli's brings years of food experience second to none. Our gnocchi, Tuscan style fresh pasta & gourmet sauces are handmade using only the finest available ingredients. We use fresh mozzarella cheese & imported reggianito parmigiana cheese aged for over a year. Specialty tomatoes, 100% virgin olive oil. Heavy cream, real butter, hearty baguettes, gourmet Italian sausage & Chorizo, Top-Quality Italian Deli meats, handmade meatballs & mouthwatering Italian beef. We make fresh handmade flour tortillas topped with hatch green chili for our burritos. We proudly feature authentic handcrafted artisan Italian dessert & serve La Vazza Espressos ( Italy's NO. 1 Coffee) All brought to you with tender loving care at a reasonable price. MANGIA.....EAT & ENJOY