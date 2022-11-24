- Home
Morello's Restaurant and Catering
759 Reviews
$$
217 E Poplar St
Harrisburg, IL 62946
STARTERS
Bacon Jalapeño Fries
A generous order of fries served with Bacon, Cheese, and Jalapenos., then topped with Morellos own Chipotle Ranch. Just right for sharing.
BBQ Chicken Nachos
BBQ chicken, cheddar jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, crisp lettuce, jalapenos, sour cream, roasted corn & Morello’s sweet BBQ sauce. Enough to share!
BBQ Pork Nachos
Morello’s pit BBQ pork, cheddar jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, crisp lettuce, jalapenos, sour cream, roasted corn & Morello’s sweet BBQ sauce. Enough to share!
Bread Stix w/Cheese
Served with marinara, ranch or pizza sauce. They are the best! Add your favorite pizza topping for $1.25 each
Breaded Mushrooms
Sliced mushrooms, hand breaded and deep fried. Served with ranch sauce.
Chicken Hooters
Marinated chicken tenderloins and jalapeno slices wrapped in bacon.
Fried Pickles
We are the home of Fried Dill Pickles! Breaded and deep-fried, served with our famous ranch.
Jalapeno Roll-ups
Fresh Pizza dough topped with cream Cheese, bacon, and Jalapenos, rolled up and baked to perfection.
Jumbo Meatballs
Two giant meatballs smothered in sauce of your choice, melted mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
Ka-Pow Shrimp
Lightly breaded & deep fried, tossed in a creamy, sweet and spicy sauce.
Southwest Eggrolls
A spicy blend of chicken, cheese, black beans, and corn wrapped in an egg roll and fried. Served with a spicy chipotle ranch sauce.
Spicy Cheese Curds
Real Wisconsin, all natural white cheddar cheese curds, breaded, seasoned and fried to perfection. These are Spicy! Served with Morello’s famous ranch.
Spinach Dip
Morello’s own cheese blend, spinach, and artichokes. Served hot with homemade tortilla chips and pita bread.
Toasted Ravioli
Filled with sausage & cheese; breaded and deep fried. Served with marinara.
Wings
Fried bone-in wings tossed in Hot Sauce, BBQ, Atomic, Asian chili sauce, teriyaki or plain. Served with celery; ranch or bleu cheese.
GRILL
12 oz Filet Mignon 12oz
Two USDA choice 6 oz. filet mignon, grilled to perfection. (Fresh Cut & locally sourced)
Catfish Dinner
Two catfish fillets hand breaded, grilled, or blackened with Morello’s special seasoning blend.
Chicken Breast
Boneless, skinless chicken breast seasoned and grilled. Available blackened.
Chicken Monterey
Chicken breast marinated in Morello’s own sweet, tangy sauce and grilled.
Chicken Strip Dinner
Tender chicken breast breaded and deep fried, served with honey mustard.
Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken breast marinated in teriyaki sauce and grilled.
Hamburger Steak
Fresh ground chuck grilled to perfection.
Petit Filet Mignon
USDA choice, 6 oz. filet mignon, grilled to perfection. (Fresh Cut & locally sourced)
Pork Chop
Two inch thick bone in smoked pork chop grilled, blackened or teriyaki. (Fresh Cut & locally sourced) Please allow extra time.
Rib-Eye
USDA choice, 12 oz. rib-eye grilled to your satisfaction. (Fresh Cut & locally sourced) Add grilled shrimp $5.24. Also available blackened.
Salmon
Skinless salmon steak perfectly grilled or blackened and topped with Morello’s pineapple chili chutney.
Sirloin Steak
USDA choice, 6 oz. sirloin grilled to your satisfaction. (Fresh Cut & locally sourced) Also available blackened Add grilled shrimp $5.24.
PASTA
BBQ Mac-N-Cheese
Morello’s Mac-N-Cheese topped with a generous portion of our own pulled pork & topped with sweet BBQ sauce.
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Penne pasta tossed in Morello’s Alfredo sauce topped with blackened chicken, grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, & pepperoni with our special cajun seasoning and garnished with cajun sour cream. Back by popular request!
Cheese Tortellini
Topped with your favorite sauce: marinara, meat sauce, Alfredo or tomato cream. (vegetarian option)
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo FULL
A generous portion of fettuccini covered with Morello’s own rich Alfredo sauce and topped with grilled, blackened, or breaded chicken, and steamed broccoli.
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo HALF
A generous portion of fettuccini covered with Morello’s own rich Alfredo sauce and topped with grilled, blackened, or breaded chicken, and steamed broccoli.
Chicken Parmesan
Eggplant Parmesan
Breaded eggplant cutlets covered with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, baked and served on a bed of pasta. (vegetarian option)
Lasagna
Hand-layered delight! Pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese and herbs then layered with sauce, ground beef, and Italian sausage topped with more mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.
Portobello Mushroom Ravioli
Fresh sauteed “baby bella” mushrooms with a blend of mozzarella, ricotta and Parmesan cheeses.
Seafood Ravioli
Shrimp Alfredo
A generous portion of fettuccini covered with Morello’s own rich Alfredo sauce and topped with grilled or blackened Shrimp and steamed broccoli.
Spaghetti Full
A generous portion of spaghetti smothered in Morello’s own marinara.
Spaghetti Half
A generous portion of spaghetti smothered in Morello’s own marinara.
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Generous portion of spaghetti smothered in Morello's marinara sauce and 2 jumbo meatballs.
Spinach Lasagna
Topped with your favorite sauce: marinara, meat sauce, Alfredo or tomato cream. (vegetarian option)
SALAD/SOUP
Caesar Salad Large
a Large Caesar salad, Romaine Lettuce, Ceasar dressing, Home Made Garlic Croutons, and Parmesan Cheese
Chef Salad
Fresh romaine & iceberg lettuce with red onions, green peppers, tomatoes, ham, egg, black olives, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella cheese, homemade croutons and your choice of dressing.
Cobb Salad
Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce topped with Bacon, Fire Roasted Corn, Blue Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes, and Avocado, with Peppercorn Ranch dressing.
Dinner Salad
Iceberg/ Romaine mix with Green Pepper, Tomato, Red Onion, and Croutons.
Italian Salad
Fresh romaine & iceberg lettuce, red onions, whole black olives, shredded Parmesan cheese, tomatoes, salami and mozzarella cheese with Morello’s own Italian dressing and croutons.
Mediterranean Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, homemade croutons and pepperoncini peppers with Morello’s own Greek dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Ceasar dressing, Home Made Garlic Croutons, and Parmesan Cheese
Side Lettuce Salad
Fresh iceberg lettuce, red onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and your choice of dressing.
Spinach Salad
Fresh leaf spinach, bacon, egg, mushrooms, water chestnuts, red onions, homemade croutons and Morello’s own sweet vinaigrette dressing.
Strawberry Orange Salad
Fresh crisp romaine lettuce, topped with strawberries, Mandarin oranges, sliced almonds, feta cheese and served with Morello’s sweet vinaigrette. Delicious!
Taco Salad
Iceberg/ Romain lettuce with seasoned ground beef, tomato, Jack cheese, Tortilla strips, and Spicy Chipotle Dressing.
SANDWICHES/HOAGIES
BBQ Sandwich
Morello’s Pit BBQ smoked in house and served with sweet or spicy sauce.
Breaded Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Giant breaded pork tenderloin served on toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy breaded chicken with Buffalo sauce topped with Blue Cheese served on a toasted bun. Served with a side of Ranch. Available Grilled.
Cheeseburger
The Best in Town! 1/3 lb. fresh ground chuck, seasoned and grilled with your choice of toppings. (Med. well or well).
Cheesesteak Hoagie
Tender, Beef, thinly-sliced with grilled peppers and onions with melted cheese, served on a hoagie.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled, blackened, or breaded chicken breast.
Congress
Morellos own monster sandwich, 4 kinds of pork, Breaded Tenderloin, Bacon Sizzler, Pulled Pork, and Bacon, all piled on a sweet Hawaiian bun topped with pickles, red onions, and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce.
Double Cheeseburger
2/3 lb. fresh local custom ground chuck with your choice of cheese (American or Swiss). (Med. well or well).
Farmhouse Burger
1/3 lb. fresh ground beef, crisp bacon, cheese and a fried egg on a toasted bun.
Fish Sandwich
Your choice of catfish or tilapia, hand-breaded and fried, grilled or blackened and served on a fresh toasted bun.
Frisco Melt
1/3 pound fresh ground chuck With American and Swiss cheese and sweet & tangy Frisco sauce. Served on grilled Texas toast.
Grilled Cheese
Morellos Texas Toast, grilled with two kinds of Cheese. Try adding soup.
Italian Sub
Salami, ham, and mozzarella cheese toasted and topped with lettuce, tomatoes and pepperoncinis.
Meatball Sub
Served on a toasted hoagie with Morello’s marinara and melted mozzarella.
Spicy Italian Beef Sandwich
Tender Beef, slow cooked in a secret combination of herbs and spices. Served on a hoagie bun, topped with pepperoncinis.
Stromboli
Fresh pizza dough wrapped around your favorite ingredients and baked to a golden brown. Choose up to three ingredients from pizza topping menu.
10" PIZZA
10" Adriana’s Italian Beef
White sauce, Italian beef, au jus, pepperoncini and whole milk mozzarella cheese
10" BBQ Pizza
Morello’s BBQ Pork or Chicken marinated in Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce, bacon and red onion, baked then topped with cilantro
10" California White
Grilled chicken, fresh mushrooms, white sauce and almonds
10" Cheese
10" Pizza with Morellos Home made Pizza sauce and Grande Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese.
10" Meatball - Pepperoni
Pizza sauce, Italian meatballs, pepperoni, bell peppers, onions, whole milk mozzarella cheese and Italian seasoning
10" Mediterranean
Olive oil, roasted garlic, spinach, black olives, tomatoes, feta, whole milk mozzarella cheese
10" Mega Meat
Italian sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef and pepperoni
10" The Cadillac
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, red onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, mushrooms, green olives, bacon, black olives and pineapple
10" The Delight
Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, onions and green peppers
10" The Pontiac
Red onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, and pineapple
10'' BLT Pizza
14" PIZZA
SIDES
KIDS
DESSERTS
SALAD
PASTA
Chicken Alfredo 1/2 Pan
90 MINUTE LEAD TIME
Chicken Alfredo Full Pan
90 MINUTE LEAD TIME
Chicken Parm 1/2 Pan
90 MINUTE LEAD TIME
Chicken Parm Full Pan
90 MINUTE LEAD TIME
Lasagna 1/2 Pan
90 MINUTE LEAD TIME
Lasagna Full Pan
90 MINUTE LEAD TIME
Spaghetti 1/2 Pan Marinara
90 MINUTE LEAD TIME
Spaghetti 1/2 Pan Meat Sauce
90 MINUTE LEAD TIME
Spaghetti Full Pan Marinara
90 MINUTE LEAD TIME
Spaghetti Full Pan Meat Sauce
90 MINUTE LEAD TIME
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
217 E Poplar St, Harrisburg, IL 62946