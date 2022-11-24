Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Morello's Restaurant and Catering

759 Reviews

$$

217 E Poplar St

Harrisburg, IL 62946

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Hooters
Strawberry Orange Salad
Cheese Tortellini

STARTERS

Bacon Jalapeño Fries

$9.34

A generous order of fries served with Bacon, Cheese, and Jalapenos., then topped with Morellos own Chipotle Ranch. Just right for sharing.

BBQ Chicken Nachos

$10.99

BBQ chicken, cheddar jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, crisp lettuce, jalapenos, sour cream, roasted corn & Morello’s sweet BBQ sauce. Enough to share!

BBQ Pork Nachos

$10.99

Morello’s pit BBQ pork, cheddar jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, crisp lettuce, jalapenos, sour cream, roasted corn & Morello’s sweet BBQ sauce. Enough to share!

Bread Stix w/Cheese

$8.49Out of stock

Served with marinara, ranch or pizza sauce. They are the best! Add your favorite pizza topping for $1.25 each

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.99

Sliced mushrooms, hand breaded and deep fried. Served with ranch sauce.

Chicken Hooters

$9.49

Marinated chicken tenderloins and jalapeno slices wrapped in bacon.

Fried Pickles

$6.75

We are the home of Fried Dill Pickles! Breaded and deep-fried, served with our famous ranch.

Jalapeno Roll-ups

$9.49

Fresh Pizza dough topped with cream Cheese, bacon, and Jalapenos, rolled up and baked to perfection.

Jumbo Meatballs

$7.29

Two giant meatballs smothered in sauce of your choice, melted mozzarella and provolone cheeses.

Ka-Pow Shrimp

$8.49

Lightly breaded & deep fried, tossed in a creamy, sweet and spicy sauce.

Southwest Eggrolls

$10.99

A spicy blend of chicken, cheese, black beans, and corn wrapped in an egg roll and fried. Served with a spicy chipotle ranch sauce.

Spicy Cheese Curds

$7.99

Real Wisconsin, all natural white cheddar cheese curds, breaded, seasoned and fried to perfection. These are Spicy! Served with Morello’s famous ranch.

Spinach Dip

$7.99

Morello’s own cheese blend, spinach, and artichokes. Served hot with homemade tortilla chips and pita bread.

Toasted Ravioli

$6.99

Filled with sausage & cheese; breaded and deep fried. Served with marinara.

Wings

$8.99

Fried bone-in wings tossed in Hot Sauce, BBQ, Atomic, Asian chili sauce, teriyaki or plain. Served with celery; ranch or bleu cheese.

GRILL

Served with Focaccia bread, side salad, and your choice of side. Substitute loaded baked potato or sweet potato for 1.00 additional.

12 oz Filet Mignon 12oz

$37.99

Two USDA choice 6 oz. filet mignon, grilled to perfection. (Fresh Cut & locally sourced)

Catfish Dinner

$13.99

Two catfish fillets hand breaded, grilled, or blackened with Morello’s special seasoning blend.

Chicken Breast

Boneless, skinless chicken breast seasoned and grilled. Available blackened.

Chicken Monterey

Chicken breast marinated in Morello’s own sweet, tangy sauce and grilled.

Chicken Strip Dinner

$12.99

Tender chicken breast breaded and deep fried, served with honey mustard.

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken breast marinated in teriyaki sauce and grilled.

Hamburger Steak

$12.79

Fresh ground chuck grilled to perfection.

Petit Filet Mignon

$26.99

USDA choice, 6 oz. filet mignon, grilled to perfection. (Fresh Cut & locally sourced)

Pork Chop

$15.99

Two inch thick bone in smoked pork chop grilled, blackened or teriyaki. (Fresh Cut & locally sourced) Please allow extra time.

Rib-Eye

$31.99

USDA choice, 12 oz. rib-eye grilled to your satisfaction. (Fresh Cut & locally sourced) Add grilled shrimp $5.24. Also available blackened.

Salmon

$17.29

Skinless salmon steak perfectly grilled or blackened and topped with Morello’s pineapple chili chutney.

Sirloin Steak

$15.29

USDA choice, 6 oz. sirloin grilled to your satisfaction. (Fresh Cut & locally sourced) Also available blackened Add grilled shrimp $5.24.

PASTA

Served with fresh Focaccia Bread, and a Side Salad. All pastas available with: Marinara, Creamy Alfredo, Tomato Cream or Brown Butter Garlic

BBQ Mac-N-Cheese

$13.99

Morello’s Mac-N-Cheese topped with a generous portion of our own pulled pork & topped with sweet BBQ sauce.

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$15.99

Penne pasta tossed in Morello’s Alfredo sauce topped with blackened chicken, grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, & pepperoni with our special cajun seasoning and garnished with cajun sour cream. Back by popular request!

Cheese Tortellini

$13.49

Topped with your favorite sauce: marinara, meat sauce, Alfredo or tomato cream. (vegetarian option)

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo FULL

$15.99

A generous portion of fettuccini covered with Morello’s own rich Alfredo sauce and topped with grilled, blackened, or breaded chicken, and steamed broccoli.

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo HALF

$9.99

A generous portion of fettuccini covered with Morello’s own rich Alfredo sauce and topped with grilled, blackened, or breaded chicken, and steamed broccoli.

Chicken Parmesan

$14.99

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.99

Breaded eggplant cutlets covered with marinara sauce, melted mozzarella cheese, baked and served on a bed of pasta. (vegetarian option)

Lasagna

$12.74

Hand-layered delight! Pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese and herbs then layered with sauce, ground beef, and Italian sausage topped with more mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.

Portobello Mushroom Ravioli

$13.99

Fresh sauteed “baby bella” mushrooms with a blend of mozzarella, ricotta and Parmesan cheeses.

Seafood Ravioli

$19.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.49

A generous portion of fettuccini covered with Morello’s own rich Alfredo sauce and topped with grilled or blackened Shrimp and steamed broccoli.

Spaghetti Full

$10.99

A generous portion of spaghetti smothered in Morello’s own marinara.

Spaghetti Half

$8.49

A generous portion of spaghetti smothered in Morello’s own marinara.

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$15.99

Generous portion of spaghetti smothered in Morello's marinara sauce and 2 jumbo meatballs.

Spinach Lasagna

$13.49

Topped with your favorite sauce: marinara, meat sauce, Alfredo or tomato cream. (vegetarian option)

SALAD/SOUP

Caesar Salad Large

$6.00

a Large Caesar salad, Romaine Lettuce, Ceasar dressing, Home Made Garlic Croutons, and Parmesan Cheese

Chef Salad

$10.99

Fresh romaine & iceberg lettuce with red onions, green peppers, tomatoes, ham, egg, black olives, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella cheese, homemade croutons and your choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce topped with Bacon, Fire Roasted Corn, Blue Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes, and Avocado, with Peppercorn Ranch dressing.

Dinner Salad

$5.49

Iceberg/ Romaine mix with Green Pepper, Tomato, Red Onion, and Croutons.

Italian Salad

$9.99

Fresh romaine & iceberg lettuce, red onions, whole black olives, shredded Parmesan cheese, tomatoes, salami and mozzarella cheese with Morello’s own Italian dressing and croutons.

Mediterranean Salad

$9.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, homemade croutons and pepperoncini peppers with Morello’s own Greek dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$3.49

Romaine Lettuce, Ceasar dressing, Home Made Garlic Croutons, and Parmesan Cheese

Side Lettuce Salad

$3.49

Fresh iceberg lettuce, red onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and your choice of dressing.

Spinach Salad

$9.99

Fresh leaf spinach, bacon, egg, mushrooms, water chestnuts, red onions, homemade croutons and Morello’s own sweet vinaigrette dressing.

Strawberry Orange Salad

$10.49

Fresh crisp romaine lettuce, topped with strawberries, Mandarin oranges, sliced almonds, feta cheese and served with Morello’s sweet vinaigrette. Delicious!

Taco Salad

$9.99

Iceberg/ Romain lettuce with seasoned ground beef, tomato, Jack cheese, Tortilla strips, and Spicy Chipotle Dressing.

SANDWICHES/HOAGIES

Sandwiches and hoagies are served with chips. Lettuce, onion, tomato, and sliced pickles upon request. Substitute fries or a baked potato for 1.99.

BBQ Sandwich

$7.99

Morello’s Pit BBQ smoked in house and served with sweet or spicy sauce.

Breaded Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$7.99

Giant breaded pork tenderloin served on toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Crispy breaded chicken with Buffalo sauce topped with Blue Cheese served on a toasted bun. Served with a side of Ranch. Available Grilled.

Cheeseburger

$8.49

The Best in Town! 1/3 lb. fresh ground chuck, seasoned and grilled with your choice of toppings. (Med. well or well).

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$8.99

Tender, Beef, thinly-sliced with grilled peppers and onions with melted cheese, served on a hoagie.

Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled, blackened, or breaded chicken breast.

Congress

$13.75

Morellos own monster sandwich, 4 kinds of pork, Breaded Tenderloin, Bacon Sizzler, Pulled Pork, and Bacon, all piled on a sweet Hawaiian bun topped with pickles, red onions, and Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce.

Double Cheeseburger

$10.99

2/3 lb. fresh local custom ground chuck with your choice of cheese (American or Swiss). (Med. well or well).

Farmhouse Burger

$10.99

1/3 lb. fresh ground beef, crisp bacon, cheese and a fried egg on a toasted bun.

Fish Sandwich

$7.99

Your choice of catfish or tilapia, hand-breaded and fried, grilled or blackened and served on a fresh toasted bun.

Frisco Melt

$9.29

1/3 pound fresh ground chuck With American and Swiss cheese and sweet & tangy Frisco sauce. Served on grilled Texas toast.

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Morellos Texas Toast, grilled with two kinds of Cheese. Try adding soup.

Italian Sub

$7.99

Salami, ham, and mozzarella cheese toasted and topped with lettuce, tomatoes and pepperoncinis.

Meatball Sub

$7.49

Served on a toasted hoagie with Morello’s marinara and melted mozzarella.

Spicy Italian Beef Sandwich

$7.79

Tender Beef, slow cooked in a secret combination of herbs and spices. Served on a hoagie bun, topped with pepperoncinis.

Stromboli

$9.99

Fresh pizza dough wrapped around your favorite ingredients and baked to a golden brown. Choose up to three ingredients from pizza topping menu.

10" PIZZA

10" Adriana’s Italian Beef

$11.99

White sauce, Italian beef, au jus, pepperoncini and whole milk mozzarella cheese

10" BBQ Pizza

$11.99

Morello’s BBQ Pork or Chicken marinated in Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce, bacon and red onion, baked then topped with cilantro

10" California White

$11.99

Grilled chicken, fresh mushrooms, white sauce and almonds

10" Cheese

$8.99

10" Pizza with Morellos Home made Pizza sauce and Grande Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese.

10" Meatball - Pepperoni

$11.99

Pizza sauce, Italian meatballs, pepperoni, bell peppers, onions, whole milk mozzarella cheese and Italian seasoning

10" Mediterranean

$10.99

Olive oil, roasted garlic, spinach, black olives, tomatoes, feta, whole milk mozzarella cheese

10" Mega Meat

$11.99

Italian sausage, ham, bacon, ground beef and pepperoni

10" The Cadillac

$11.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, ground beef, red onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, mushrooms, green olives, bacon, black olives and pineapple

10" The Delight

$11.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, onions and green peppers

10" The Pontiac

$11.99

Red onions, green peppers, pepperoncini, mushrooms, green olives, black olives, and pineapple

10'' BLT Pizza

$11.99

14" PIZZA

14" Adriana’s Italian Beef

$19.99

14" BBQ Pizza

$19.99

14" California White

$19.99

14" Cheese

$11.99

14" Meatball - Pepperoni

$19.99

14" Mediterranean

$19.99

14" Mega Meat

$19.99

14" The Cadillac

$19.99

14" The Delight

$19.99

14" The Pontiac

$19.49

14" BLT Pizza

$19.99

SIDES

Baked Potato

$3.99

Baked Sweet Potato

$3.99

Fettuccini Alfredo Side

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Grilled Asparagus

$3.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Mac-N-Cheese Side

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Pasta Marinara Side

$3.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

KIDS

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Kids Mac-n-Cheese

$4.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

DESSERTS

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$10.99

Chocolate Layer Cake

$7.49

Dessert Stix

$6.99

New York Cheesecake

$5.99

Pumpkin Cheese cake

$7.00

DRINKS

Sweet Tea 1 GAL

$7.99

Unsweet Tea 1 GAL

$7.99

BBQ

Armadillo Egg

$12.00Out of stock

SALAD

1/2 Pan Regular Salad

$25.00

90 MINUTE LEAD TIME

Full Pan Regular Salad

$45.00

90 MINUTE LEAD TIME

1/2 Pan Specialty Salad

$35.00

90 MINUTE LEAD TIME

Full Pan Specialty Salad

$60.00

90 MINUTE LEAD TIME

PASTA

Chicken Alfredo 1/2 Pan

$39.50

90 MINUTE LEAD TIME

Chicken Alfredo Full Pan

$69.50

90 MINUTE LEAD TIME

Chicken Parm 1/2 Pan

$39.50

90 MINUTE LEAD TIME

Chicken Parm Full Pan

$69.50

90 MINUTE LEAD TIME

Lasagna 1/2 Pan

$39.50

90 MINUTE LEAD TIME

Lasagna Full Pan

$69.95

90 MINUTE LEAD TIME

Spaghetti 1/2 Pan Marinara

$32.50

90 MINUTE LEAD TIME

Spaghetti 1/2 Pan Meat Sauce

$35.00

90 MINUTE LEAD TIME

Spaghetti Full Pan Marinara

$60.00

90 MINUTE LEAD TIME

Spaghetti Full Pan Meat Sauce

$65.00

90 MINUTE LEAD TIME

EXTRAS

BBQ Sauce Spicy 16oz

$6.99

BBQ Sauce Sweet 16oz

$6.99

Bread- Loaves

$2.50

Dressing Greek 16oz

$6.49

Dressing Honey Mustard 16oz

$6.49

Dressing Italian 16oz

$6.49

Dressing Ranch 16oz

$6.49

Dressing Spinach 16oz

$6.49
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

217 E Poplar St, Harrisburg, IL 62946

Directions

