Moreno's Bakery

8323 Michigan Road

Indianapolis, IN 46268

Pan Dulce - Pastries

Almohada

$1.45

Danesa rellena de dulce de leche. Tiene nuez y chocolate arriba. Danish with dulce de leche filling, topped with chocolate drizzle & pecans.

Almond Croissant

$1.75

Pan de cuerno relleno de crema de almendra con almendra y azucar en polvo encima. Croissant with an almond filling topped with almonds and powdered sugar.

Barquillo

$1.25

Pan hojaldrado relleno de crema babarian. Puff pastry horn filled with Bavarian Cream.

Biscuit

$1.25

Borrego

$1.25

Pan tipo concha relleno de crema babarian. Brioche bread with Bavarian cream filling. Topped with a sugar paste.

Budin

$1.50

Budin con coco y pasas. Bread pudding with coconut and raisins.

Carioca

$1.45

Pan relleno de frutti con crema natural y sprinkles de chocolate encima. Pastry with mixed berry filling and a light natural cream topped with chocolate sprinkles.

Chocolatin

$1.50

Chocolate Croissant

Churro Twist

$1.50

Pan de canela y azucar. Pastry with a cinnamon and sugar mix.

Concha

$0.99

Disponible en vainilla y chocolate. Brioche bread with a vanilla sugar paste on top. Also comes in chocolate flavor.

Mini Concha

$0.50

Cubilete Requezon

$1.50

Riccotta Cheese Cup

Cuerno

$1.20

Croissant

Cuerno de Queso Crema

$1.25

Cream Cheese Croissant

Danesa

$1.45

Danesa con crema babarian, nuez y pasas. Danish with Bavarian Cream, pecans, and raisins.

Donas

$1.25

Tenemos de chocolate, chocolate con sprinkles, azucar, y moka. Donuts. We have chocolate, chocolate with sprinkles, sugar, and mocha flavors.

Emapanadas

$1.25

Tenemos de queso crema, crema babarian, manzana, piña, y blueberry. We have cream cheese, Bavarian cream, apple, pineapple, and blueberry flavors.

Garra de Oso

$1.45

Relleno de fresa con almendra y azucar glass encima. Bear Claw with a strawberry filling topped with almonds and glaze.

Hojaldra

$1.00

Banderilla, Campechana, Oreja, y Abanico. Crunchy puff pastry. Banderilla, Campechana, Oreja, and Abanico.

Hojaldra con relleno

$1.25

Mantecada

$1.50

Butter Muffin

Niño Envuelto

$1.50+

Con coco alrededor en sabor de piña, fresa, y blueberry. Roll with coconut shavings. We have pineapple, strawberry, and blueberry flavors.

Ochos

$1.45

Tenemos sabores de fresa o piña. We have a strawberry or pineapple flavor.

Ojos de Pancha

$1.50

Muffin like center with puff pastry around it.

Paloma

$1.25

Pan hojaldrado relleno de queso crema. Puff pastry with a cream cheese filling.

Pan de Canela

$1.25

Cinnamon Bread with a sugar paste on top.

Pan de Higo

$1.50

Fig filled pastry.

Pan de Nuez

$1.45

Pecan pastry

Panque de Nuez

$1.60

Pecan Muffin

Pay de Queso

$2.50

Mexican Style Cheesecake

Piedra

$1.25

Rock' like pastry

Rebanada

$1.25

Pan con crema. Bread with a cream spread.

Riel

$1.25

Pan hojaldrado relleno de crema babarian y coco. Puff pastry with Bavarian cream and coconut filling.

Rol de Canela con Pasas y Ron

$1.75

Cinnamon Roll with Raisins and Rum.

Tacos

$1.25

Tenemos de queso crema o fresa. Puff pastry with a strawberry or cream cheese filling.

Yoyo

$1.25

Tenemos dos sabores, crema babarian o fresa con coco. A sandwich like pastry. We have two flavors; a Bavarian cream with a cream & butter mixture spread around it or strawberry with coconut.

Quesadilla

$1.50

Pan de elote

$2.50

Pasteles - Cakes

1000 Hojas

Capas de pan hojaldrado relleno de mascarpone con frutas encima y una mezcla de nuez y almendras alrededor. Layers of puff pastry filled with mascarpone, frosted with a rich cream cheese spread and topped with seasonal fruit plus a mixture of pecans and almonds cover the sides.

Tres Leches

Pan de vainilla humectado con mezcla de tres leches relleno de Frutti de Bosco (mermelada italiana de cereza, fresa, blueberries, y frambuesas) con crema batida. Vanilla cake moistened with traditional tres leches mixture (condensed milk, evaporated milk, and whole milk) and filled with Frutti de Bosco (mixed berry sauce of blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and cherries) and frosted with a light whipped cream spread.

Mocha Tres Leches

Pan de chocolate, relleno de crema de cafe humectado don mezcla de tres leches relleno de Frutti de Bosco (relleno italiano quye lleva cereza, fresa, blueberries, y frambuesas) cubierto con crema de cafe. Chocolate cake moistened with a coffee cream, tres leches mixture (condensed milk, evaporated milk, and whole milk) filled with Frutti de Bosco (berry sauce of blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and cherries) and frosted with a light coffee whipped cream.

Rompope Tres Leches

Nuestra mezcla de tres leches es calentada con rompope y despues derramada sobre el pastel de vainilla. Tiene un relleno de crema babarian y cubierto de crema batida, con canela arriba y chocolate oscuro alrededor. Our tres leches mixture is heated with 'rompope', a Mexican vanilla/rum liqueur and then poured over the hot vanilla cake. The cake is layered with Bavarian cream and fosted with a light whipped cream, dusted with cinnamon powder and garnished with dark chocolate lattice.

Pastel de Oreo

Un delicioso pastel de pan marbol con un rico relleno de galletas de Oreo con crema. Cubierto con crema batida y encima lleva crema de chocolate con galletas Oreo y fresas. A delicious marble bread cake with a yummy Oreo cookies and cream filling. It is topped with a chocolate cream, Oreos and strawberries.

Manjar

Un pastel delicioso de pan marbol con relleno de dulce de leche, crema de chocolate y un toque de Bailey's Irish Cream. A delicious marble cake with cajeta (also know as Dulce de Leche or caramel), chocolate cream, and Bailey's Irish Cream.

Coconut Tres Leches

Pan de vainilla humectado con mezcla de tres leches con relleno de coco y piña y cubierto con coco. Vanilla cake moistened with traditional tres leches mixture (condensed milk, evaporated milk, and whole milk) with a coconut and pineapple filling and covered in coconut.

Mango Tres Leches

Pan de vainilla humectado con mezcla de tres leches con relleno de coctel de fruta (papaya amarilla y roja, piña en amibar, y guayaba). Crema batida y un glaseado de mango termina este delicioso pastel. Vanilla cake moistened with traditional tres leches mixture (condensed milk, evaporated milk, and whole milk) with a fruit cocktail filling (yellow and red papaya, pineapple, and guava). Frosted with a light whipped cream spread and a mango gelatin.

Selva Negra con Whiskey

Black Forest Cake with Whiskey

Pastel Seco

Cake without Tres Leches mixture

Reposteria - Desserts

Cream Puffs

$1.20

Un panecito relleno de crema mascarpone con almendras tostadas encima y azucar glass. A light pastry filled with a smooth mascarpone and topped with toasted almonds and powdered sugar.

Cannoli

$2.50

Cherry, Cranberry, and chocolate chip filling.

Trufas

$1.25

Cherry Tequila or Hazulnut Irish Bailey's

Volteado de Piña

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

Pastel de Zanahoria

$3.50+

Mini Carrot Cake

Rueda de Piña

$1.25

Pineapple Wheel

Pay de Queso

$25.00

Mexican Style Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$30.00

Mini Mousse

$25.00

Opera Cake - Tiramisu - Mango & Passion Fruit - Tequila - Guava

Pastel en Vaso

$3.50

Cake served in cup.

Tartas y Pays - Tarts and Pies

Flan

Flan Regular, Chocoflan, or Vanilla Flan

Tarta de Fruta

Fruit Tart

Pay de Nuez

Pecan Pie

Pay de Queso Mini

$3.50

Mini Cheesecake

Choco flan

Galletas - Cookies

Profiteroles

$1.00

Mexican shortbread cookie

Pastiseta

Pastiseta - Almendra - Nuez - Nuez con Fruta

Sandwich

Frutti o Dulce de Leche

Pan Rustico - Rustic Bread

Bolillo

$0.80

A crunchy bread, bolillo, is a traditional bread from Mexico and Central America. It is similar to a baguette, but shorter in length.

Teleras

$0.80

A staple bread for sandwhiches all over Mexico. This bread has a softer texture and a crispy crust on the outside.

Jalapeño y Queso

$1.75

Our popular soft bread baked with jalapeño and cream cheese center, rolled in sesame seeds.

Pan Molido

Tenemos tres sabores, Natural, Italiano, y Chili Ancho. Bread crumbs that can be used for cooking. We have three flavors, Natural, Italian Herbs, and Ancho Chili.

Seasonal/Special Request

Chocolate Skull

$15.00

A beautifully decorated hollowed out chocolate skull. Only available during Halloween and the beginning of November.

Rosca de Reyes

The Rosca de Reyes or King's Cake is a sweet bread garnished with crystallized fruit whose origins are traced to Europe in the Middle Ages. It is only eaten once a year on January 6th.

Pan de Muerto

A sweet roll with a unique flavor profile made for 'Day of the Dead' celebrations in Mexican tradition, around the end of October and beginning of November.

Cupcakes

$2.50

Disponible en chocolate, vainilla, o marbol y con relleno o sin relleno. Available in chocolate, vanilla, or marbol and can have a filling as well.

Mini Conchas

$0.50

Individual size of our concha.

Volovan

$4.00

Savory Pastry

Pan de Feria

$3.99

Toy/ Candles

Juguete

$10.00

Toy decoration for cakes.

24 Pack

$2.50

24 assorted color pack of candles.

Numeral

$2.00

Number candles

Feliz / Happy Candles

$3.50

Gold Happy Birthday

$4.50

Unicorn

$3.50

Oh Baby

$2.00

Bebidas / Beverages

Coffee

Decaf of regualr

Jarrito, Sangria & Mundel

$3.50

Water

$1.50

Jugo de Coco

$2.00

Coconut Juice

Aloevine

$2.00

Aloe Juice

Gatorade

$2.00

Starbucks Frappe

$3.99

Mocha or Vanilla

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Jumex

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8323 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268

Directions

