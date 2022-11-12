Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moreno's Grill Mexican Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

5420 Broadway Street

Pearland, TX 77581

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso Flameado
CCQ
Queso Tex Mex Fajita

Sides

CCQ

$2.99+

Home Made Chile Con Queso Dip

Guacamole

$3.50+

Guacamole Made Fresh Every Day! Comes with small chips

Sour Cream

$1.75+

Dozen Tortillas

$5.50

Home Made Corn and Flour Tortillas

Tortillas (6)

$2.99

Homemade Tortillas

Side Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Homemade Tortillas

Charro Beans

$3.50+

Home Made Charro Beans. Contain Pork Meat

Refried Beans

$3.25+

Homemade Refried Pinto Beans (vegetarian)

Rice

$3.25+

Homemade Mexican Rice

Pico De Gallo

$1.99+

Fresh Pico De Gallo Made Daily

Salsa

$2.25+

Salsa Made Daily

Aperitivos/Appetizer

Nachos Supreme

$11.75+

Totopos individually topped with refried beans, your choice meat and melted shredded cheese. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Jalapenos and Lettuce on the side

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$9.75+

Totopos individually topped with refried beans, your choice meat and melted shredded cheese. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Jalapenos and Lettuce on the side

Chilo's Nachos

$10.75+

Totopos individually topped with refried beans, your choice meat and melted shredded cheese. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Jalapenos and Lettuce on the side

Cheese Stuffed Jalapenos

$8.25

Fried jalapenos served over mixed salad and 2 oz. of Chile con queso.

Potato Skins

Four deep fried potato skins topped with your choice meat and melted cheeses. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and jalapenos

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$13.99

Six bacon wrapped shrimp lightly topped with melted white cheese. Served on a bed of lettuce with a side of chipotle ranch

Mexican Eggrolls

$12.50

Mexican Eggrolls stuffed with shredded chicken, spinach, corn, black beans and cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pickled jalapenos

Sampler

$13.99

4 Fajita Nachos, Flautas, Mexican Eggrolls and Chile Con Queso Dip (no substitutions)

Queso con Vegetales

$11.25

Melted Monterrey Jack Cheese Topped with Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, and Bell Peppers. Served with a side of pico de gallo, guacamole and home made tortillas

Queso Flameado

Queso Flameado

$12.25

Melted Monterrey Jack Cheese Topped with your Mexican Chorizo. Served with a side of pico de gallo, guacamole and home made tortillas

Queso Tex Mex Fajita

Melted Monterrey Jack Cheese Topped with your choice of fajita meat. Served with a side of pico de gallo, guacamole and home made tortillas

Quesadilla

Two flour tortillas stuffed with cheese, onions, bell peppers & mushrooms. Served with guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Chicharrones Side

$4.99

chicharrones Served with Pico de Gallo and Guacamole

Soups & Salads

Moreno's Salad

Moreno's Salad

Mixed garden salad with your choice of meat. Served with a side of guacamole

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

Mixed garden salad served in hard taco shell. Placed on a bed of refried beans

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$10.75

Shredded chicken soup with veggies. Served with a side of pico de gallo & rice, or side salad

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$8.75

Veggies and tortilla soup served with a side of pico de gallo & rice, or side salad. Add Chicken $2

Charro Bean Soup

$9.50

Pinto bean soup mixed with jalapeños, onions and bacon. Served with a side of pico de gallo & rice or side salad

Caldo De Res

Caldo De Res

$12.50

Beef Soup made in a flavorful broth with squash, corn, carrots, cabbage and potatoes. Served with a side of rice, pico de gallo and home made tortillas. PORTIONS CANNOT BE MODIFIED

Menudo

Menudo

$10.99+

Traditional Mexican beef tripe soup containing hominy. Made with our special blend of chilies and herbs.

Tex-Mex Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$10.99

(3) cheese enchiladas topped with chili meat gravy sauce and melted shredded cheese

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$11.25

(3) enchiladas topped with chili meat gravy sauce and melted shredded cheese

Shredded Chicken Enchiladas

Shredded Chicken Enchiladas

$11.25

(3) enchiladas topped with chili meat gravy sauce & melted shredded cheese. Served with Sour Cream

Trio Enchiladas

$12.50

One ground beef, one shredded chicken & one cheese enchilada topped with chili meat gravy sauce & melted cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream

Cilantro Enchiladas

$12.50

Two fajita enchiladas topped with cilantro sauce & melted shredded cheese.

Enchiladas al Carbon

$12.50

(2) Chicken Fajita enchiladas topped with chili meat gravy sauce & melted shredded cheese. Served with Guacamole Beef or Combo add $2

Enchiladas Suizas

$12.50

(2) Fajita enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce and melted white cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream

Enchiladas Tejanas

$12.50

(2) Fajita enchiladas topped with chili meat gravy sauce and chile con queso. Served with Rice and Beans

Mole Enchiladas

Mole Enchiladas

$12.50

(2) Fajita enchiladas topped with red mole sauce and melted white cheese. Served with Sour Cream garnish, Rice and Beans

Rio Bravo Enchiladas

$12.50

(2) Fajita enchiladas topped with poblano pepper sauce and melted white cheese

Shrimp Enchiladas

$14.25

(2) Shrimp enchiladas topped with ranchera sauce and melted white cheese. Served with Guacamole, Rice and Beans

Sour Cream Enchiladas

Sour Cream Enchiladas

$12.50

(2) Chicken Fajita enchiladas topped with sour cream sauce and melted shredded cheese Beef or Combo add $2

Spinach Enchiladas

$11.99

(2) Spinach enchiladas topped with cilantro sauce & melted white cheese

Barbacoa/Carnitas

Barbacoa Plate

$13.25

Savory cheek meat cooked to perfection. Served with rice, beans, fresh onions, cilantro, & home made tortillas

Barbacoa a la Mexicana

Barbacoa a la Mexicana

$13.75

Barbacoa sautéed with onions, jalapeno, and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, beans and home made tortillas

Individual Barbacoa Taco

$4.50

Your choice, corn or flour tortilla. Stuffed with cilantro and fresh onions

Pork Carnitas Santa Rosa

$13.99

Braised pork meat. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and home made tortillas

Pork Carnitas al Chipotle

$14.50

Carnitas on a bed of grilled onions, topped with chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and home made tortillas

Pork Chops

$12.75

Pork chops served on a bed of grilled onions with a side of potatoes and beans

Tacos

Tacos Al Carbon (2)

Two Fajita Tacos served on home made tortillas. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole

Ground Beef Crispy Tacos (3)

$11.25

Ground beef on a hard tortilla shell, stuffed with lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans

Chicken Crispy Tacos (3)

$11.25

Shredded chicken on a hard tortilla shell, stuffed with lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans

Taquitos Plazeros (3)

Taquitos Plazeros (3)

$9.99

Tacos on small corn tortillas. Topped with fresh onions and cilantro. Served with a side of charro bean soup. Tacos not sold a la carte

Taquitos Plazeros (5)

Taquitos Plazeros (5)

$11.25

Tacos on small corn tortillas. Topped with fresh onions and cilantro. Served with a side of charro bean soup. Tacos not sold a la carte

Suavecitos (2)

$11.25

Ground beef or shredded chicken on a flour tortilla. Stuffed with lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans

Fish Tacos (2)

$13.75

Two corn tortillas stuffed with grilled tilapia, cabbage slaw, sliced avocado & white chees. Served with rice and beans

Shrimp Tacos (2)

$13.75

Two corn tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, cabbage slaw, sliced avocado & white cheese. Served with rice and beans

Chicken Fajita Taco ala Carte

$5.50

1 Taco on Corn or Flour Tortilla. Stuffed with Chicken Fajita Only. Pico de Gallo served on the Side.

Beef Fajita Taco a la Carte

$6.50

1 Taco on Corn or Flour Tortilla. Stuffed with Fajita Only. Pico de Gallo served on the Side.

Individual Barbacoa Taco

$4.50

Your choice, corn or flour tortilla. Stuffed with cilantro and fresh onions

Ind: Crispy Taco

$4.50

1 Hard Shell Taco. Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Shredded Cheese

IND: Shrimp Taco

$6.50

1 Corn Tortilla Stuffed with Grilled Shrimp, Avocado, Slaw and White Shredded Cheese

IND: Fish Taco

$6.50

1 Corn Tortilla Stuffed with Grilled Tilapia, Avocado, Slaw and White Shredded Cheese

Fajitas Al Carbon

All Fajitas Served on a Bed of Grilled Onions. Served with Rice, beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Home Made Tortillas

Chicken Fajitas al Carbon

$19.50+

Fajitas served on a bed of onions and bell peppers. All plates served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and home made tortillas

Beef Fajitas al Carbon

$21.50+

Fajitas served on a bed of onions and bell peppers. All plates served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and home made tortillas

Combination Fajitas

$21.50+

Fajitas served on a bed of onions and bell peppers. All plates served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and home made tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas al Carbon

$21.50+

8 Jumbo Shrimp Fajita served on a bed of onions and bell peppers. All plates served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and home made tortillas

Beef & Shrimp Fajitas al Carbon

$22.99+

Veggie Fajitas

$15.99

Grilled red and green Bell Peppers, Zucchini, Squash, Mushrooms and Onions on a sizzling hot plate. Your choice of home made tortillas or fresh lettuce leaves

Fajitas Rancheras

Fajitas topped with melted Monterrey jack cheese and our special ranchera sauce

Fajitas Nieves

Your choice fajitas topped with onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, our special cilantro sauce and melted white cheese

Fajitas Flameadas

Fajitas topped with Mexican Chorizo and melted Monterrey cheese.

Fajitas al Chipotle

Your choice fajitas topped with spicy chipotle sauce and melted white cheese

Fajitas a la Mexicana

Your choice fajitas sautéed with onions, jalapeños, tomatoes and a touch of our special sauce

BBQ Ribs

$19.99+

Savory B.B.Q. ribs topped with BBQ sauce.

Las Parrilladas

Moreno's Parrillada (for 2)

$42.99

6 grilled gulf shrimp, 8 oz of chicken and beef fajitas, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and home made tortillas

David's Special (for 1)

Your choice fajitas and (3) bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with a slice of jalapeno. Served with a side of rice and beans

David's Special (for 2)

Your choice fajitas and (3) bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with a slice of jalapeno. Served with a side of rice and beans

Deluxe Parrillada (for 2)

Deluxe Parrillada (for 2)

$44.99

(4) BBQ. Pork Ribs, (6) Grilled Jumbo Shrimp & 8 oz. of Beef and Chicken Fajitas on a bed of grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with a side of rice, beans and pico de gallo

Carnes Asadas

Carne Asada

$21.99

8 oz. charbroiled fajita steak

Carne Gratinada

$22.99

Fajita steak topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, and melted Monterrey Jack cheese

Carne al Chipotle

$22.99

Fajita Steak topped with melted white cheese and spicy chipotle sauce

Carne Flameada

$23.50

Fajita steak topped with Mexican chorizo and melted white cheese

Tampiquena

$23.99

Fajita Steak served with an enchilada suiza, a side of grilled mushrooms, onions and bell peppers and a side of melted white cheese

Combo Plates from the Grill

Fajita Steak & Shrimp

$23.99

6 oz. Fajita Steak with one skewer of shrimp, zucchini, tomato and onions

BBQ Ribs & Shrimp

$23.99

Half portion of BBQ Ribs served with one skewer of shrimp, zucchini, tomato, and onions

BBQ Ribs & Beef

$23.99

6 oz. Fajita Steak served with half portion of B.B.Q Ribs smothered in savory B.B.Q sauce

Chicken & Shrimp

$23.99

Grilled Chicken Breast with one skewer of shrimp, zucchini, tomato and onions

BBQ Ribs & Chicken

$23.99

Grilled chicken breast and half portion of B.B.Q. Ribs

Stuffed Avocado & Shrimp

$21.99

Cheese Stuffed Avocado topped with cilantro sauce, Served with a Shrimp skewer.

Pollos a la Parrilla

Pollo Loco

$13.99

Chicken breast topped with grilled red and green bell peppers

Pollo Flameado

$15.99

Chicken breast topped with mexican chorizo and melted white cheese

Pollo Primavera

$14.50

Chicken breast topped with grilled onions, poblano pepper sauce, and melted white cheese

Pechuga con Espinacas

$15.50

Chicken breast topped with spinach, cilantro sauce, and white melted cheese

Pechuga con Camaron

$15.99

Chicken breast topped with shrimp, sour cream sauce, and melted white cheese

Pechuga Gratinada

$15.50

Chicken breast topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, and melted white cheese

Pechuga Soleada

$14.50

Chicken breast topped with chile con queso and totopos.

Pechuga con Mole

$14.50

Chicken breast topped with our special mole sauce and melted white cheese

Pechuga Ranchera

$14.50

Chicken breast topped with our special ranchera sauce and melted white cheese

Platillos Del Mar

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.25+

Shrimp Cocktail served With avocado & crackers

Tilapia Filet

$12.25

Your choice of grilled or fried fillet. Served with rice, French fries, lettuce and tomatoes

Tilapia a la Rancera

$14.99

Fried or grilled tilapia fillet topped with grilled onions, bell peppers, our special ranchera sauce and melted Monterrey cheese. Served with rice, beans and guacamole

Pecado Ixtapa

$14.99

Fried or grilled tilapia fillet topped with grilled vegetables and cilantro sauce. Served with rice, beans and guacamole

Pescado Costeno

$14.75

Fried or grilled tilapia filet topped with grilled bell pepper and onions and Poblano Pepper sauce. Served with rice, beans and guacamole

Camarones a la Mexicana (8)

$20.50

Jumbo shrimp sautéed in our special red sauce with jalapenos, onions and tomatoes.

Camarones a Ajillo (8)

$20.50

Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic virgin olive oil, red and white onions, red and green bell peppers

Camarones a la Plancha (8)

$20.50

Jumbo shrimp sautéed in a lemon butter sauce with onions, red and green bell peppers

Camarones a la Diabla (6)

$21.99

Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with a slice of jalapeno pepper. Individually wrapped in bacon, topped with melted white cheese

Platillos Mexicanos

Chile Relleno

$12.99

Chile poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, Ground Beef or Chicken Fajita. Topped with salsa ranchera and melted shredded cheese

Milanesa de Pollo

$11.75

Breaded Chicken fillet served with a side of rice, salad and avocado

Flautas

$10.99+

Three Flautas with your choice of Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, rice, and refried beans

Stuffed Avocado

$11.50

Breaded avocado stuffed with cheese. Topped with cilantro sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and tomatoes

Carne Guisada

$13.50

Beef stew served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas

Tostadas

$10.75

(2) hard corn tortillas topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole & sour

Pork Tamales

$11.25

Two Pork Tamales covered with chili meat gravy sauce and melted cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Chimichanga

$12.75

Stuffed flour tortilla covered with ranchera sauce & melted cheese. Served with rice, beans and sour cream

Fajita Burrito

$13.50

Large flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans & Chicken Fajita. Topped with chili meat gravy sauce and chile con queso. Served with a side of rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream.

Burrito Ranchero

$11.99

Large flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans & your choice of Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken. Topped with chili meat gravy sauce and chile con queso. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and tomatoes

Macho Burger

$10.50+

Cheeseburger topped with taco meat and chile con queso. and fries. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and pickled jalapeno

Double Cheeseburger

$10.50

Classic Cheeseburger and fries. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and pickled jalapenos

Restaurant Week 2022

$35.00

Combination Plate

Summer Special

Summer Special

$11.50

One bean tostada, a crispy beef taco and a chile con queso puff. Served with Guacamole

Dani's Special

$10.99

One crispy beef taco and a cheese enchilada

Chali's Special

Chali's Special

$11.75

One crispy beef taco, a cheese enchilada and a chile con queso puff

Fernando's

Fernando's

$11.75

One crispy beef taco, a cheese enchilada, and a bean tostada

Beti's Special

$12.50

One Fajita Taco al Carbon, and a Chicken Flauta served with guacamole, sour cream & Pico

Santa Rosa Special

$12.50

One cheese enchilada and one Fajita Taco; served with guacamole and pico de gallo

San Luis Special

$11.99

One crispy ground beef taco, a ground beef enchilada and a pork tamal topped with chili meat gravy sauce and melted cheddar cheese

Combination Plate a la Carte

20. One Pork Tamale, Crispy Taco & Guacamole

$9.50

21. Beef Enchilada, Chile Con Queso Puff & Guacamole

$9.50

22. Crispy Beef Taco, Bean Tostada, Guacamole & Sour Cream

$9.50

23. Beef Enchilada, Chicken Flauta, Guacamole & Sour Cream

$9.50

24. Beef And Cheese Burrito, Beef Enchilada & Guacamole.

$9.50

25. Two Chicken Fajita Potato Skins, Crispy Beef Taco, Bean Tostada & Sour Cream

$10.50

26. One Taco Al Carbon, Chile Con Queso Puff, Guacamole & Sour Cream

$10.50

27. Cheese Enchilada, Crispy Beef Taco, Guacamole & Sour Cream

$9.75

28. Soft Beef Taco, Chicken Flauta, Guacamole & Sour Cream

$9.50

29. Crispy Beef Taco, Bean Tostada, Chile Con Queso Puff, Guacamole & Sour Cream

$10.50

Kids Plates

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.75

served with rice and beans

Kids Corn Dog

$7.75

served with fries

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.75

served with fries

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$7.75

served with rice and beans

Kids Pork Tamal

$7.75

served with rice and beans

Kids Crispy Taco

$7.75

served with rice and beans

Kids Puff Tostada

$7.75

served with rice and beans

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.75

served with fries

Kids Taco al Carbon

$8.99

served with rice and beans

Kids Bean & Cheese Nachos

$7.75

served with rice and beans

Kids Chicken Flauta

$7.75

served with rice and beans

Kids Bean Burrito

$7.75

served with rice and beans

Kids Suavecito

$7.75

served with rice and beans

Dessert

Flan

Flan

$4.99
Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$3.50+

Tres Leches Cake

$4.99

Churros

$2.99+

Mini Churros

1 Sopapilla A La Carte

1 Sopapilla A La Carte

$1.99

Two Taco Plate

Two Tacos and a Side of Beans and Breakfast Potatoes

Breakfast Taco a la Carte

$2.99

Egg & Taco Chorizo Plate

$8.99

Two Tacos Stuffed with Scrambled Eggs and Chorizo. Served with a Side of Beans and Potatoes

Egg & Taco Potatoes Plate

$8.99

Two Tacos Stuffed with Scrambled Eggs and Potatoes. Served with a Side of Beans and Potatoes

Egg & Taco Ham Plate

$8.99

Two Tacos Stuffed with Scrambled Eggs and Ham. Served with a Side of Beans and Potatoes

Egg & Taco Bacon Taco Plate

$8.99

Two Tacos Stuffed with Eggs and Bacon. Served with a Side of Beans and Potatoes

Breakfast Plates

Pork Chops

$12.75

(2) Pork Chops Served on a Bed of Grilled Onions with a Side of Potatoes and Beans

Pancakes

$7.75

2 Homemade Pancakes served with Bacon, Ham or Sausage

Pancakes & Eggs

$9.50

2 Homemade Pancakes served with Bacon, Ham or Sausage and 2 Eggs

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

Breakfast Burrito Made to Order

French Toast

$7.75
French Toast con Huevo

French Toast con Huevo

$8.99

Barbacoa Plate

$13.25

Savory cheek meat cooked to perfection. Served with rice, beans, fresh onions, cilantro, & home made tortillas

Barbacoa a la Mexicana

Barbacoa a la Mexicana

$13.75

Barbacoa sautéed with onions, jalapeno, and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, beans and home made tortillas

Individual Barbacoa Taco

$4.50

Your choice, corn or flour tortilla. Stuffed with cilantro and fresh onions

Menudo

Menudo

$10.99+

Traditional Mexican beef tripe soup containing hominy. Made with our special blend of chilies and herbs.

Caldo De Res

Caldo De Res

$12.50

Beef Soup made in a flavorful broth with squash, corn, carrots, cabbage and potatoes. Served with a side of rice, pico de gallo and home made tortillas. PORTIONS CANNOT BE MODIFIED

Omelet Plates

Moreno's Omelet

$9.75

Real Egg Omelet. Stuffed with Ham, Grilled Onions and Bell Peppers. Topped with Chile con Queso. Served with Breakfast Potatoes and Homemade Tortillas.

Beef Fajita Omelet

$12.99

Real Egg Omelet. Stuffed with Beef Fajita. Topped with Chile con Queso. Served with Breakfast Potatoes and Homemade Tortillas.

Ham Omelet

$9.50

Real Egg Omelet. Stuffed with Ham. Served with Breakfast Potatoes and Homemade Tortillas.

Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Real Egg Omelet. Stuffed with Shredded Cheese. Topped with Chile con Queso. Served with Breakfast Potatoes and Homemade Tortillas.

Two Egg Breakfast

Served with Potatoes, Beans & Two Homemade Tortillas

Huevo con Chorizo

$8.99

Scrambled Eggs with Chorizo

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

Eggs cooked your way, topped with Ranchera Sauce, served with 2 bacon strips

Huevos con Jamon

Huevos con Jamon

$8.99

Scrambled Eggs with Ham

Huevo con Tosino

$8.99

Scrambled Eggs with Bacon

Huevo con Sausage

$8.99

Scrambled Eggs with Pork Sausage

Huevo con Queso

$8.99

Scrambled Egg topped with Cheddar Cheese

Huevo con Papas

$8.99

Scrambled Eggs with Potatoes

Huevo a La Mexicana

Huevo a La Mexicana

$8.99

Scrambled Eggs with Cilantro, Tomatoes, Peppers, and Onions

Migas

$8.99

Scrambled Eggs with Corn Tortilla Strips

Migas a la Mexicana

$9.50

Scrambled Eggs with Corn Tortilla Strips, Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, and Jalapenos

Chilaquiles Rojos

$9.25

Corn Tortilla Strips with Special Red Sauce, Topped with White Cheese. Served with sour cream, lettuce and tomatoes

Chilaquiles Verdes

$9.25

Corn Tortilla Strips with Traditional Tomatillo Green SauceTopped with White Cheese. Served with sour cream, lettuce and tomatoes

Chilaquiles con Huevo

$10.50

Corn Tortilla Strips, Mixed with Our Special Red Sauce. Topped with White Cheese. Served with sour cream, lettuce and tomatoes & Two Eggs on the side, Cooked any style

Breakfast Sides

1 Egg

$1.25

1 Egg a la Carte. Cooked to your Preference

Pancake Ala Carte

$2.50

Pancake Ala Carte

Pico De Gallo

$1.99+

Fresh Pico De Gallo Made Daily

Side Bacon

$3.25

3 Bacon Strips

Side Chorizo

$3.50

Side Fresh Onions

$0.75

Side Ham

$2.99

2 Slices of Ham

Side Potatoes

$2.99

Skillet Potatoes

Side Sausage

$3.25

2 Pork Sausage Patties

Side Toast (2)

$0.99

Side Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Homemade Tortillas

Sides on the Go

CCQ

$2.99+

Home Made Chile Con Queso Dip

Pico De Gallo

$1.99+

Fresh Pico De Gallo Made Daily

Guacamole

$3.50+

Guacamole Made Fresh Every Day! Comes with small chips

Chips To Go

$1.50+

Salsa

$2.25+

Salsa Made Daily

Sour Cream

$1.75+

Shredded Cheese

$1.75+

Rice

$3.25+

Homemade Mexican Rice

Refried Beans

$3.25+

Homemade Refried Pinto Beans (vegetarian)

Charro Beans

$3.50+

Home Made Charro Beans. Contain Pork Meat

Side Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Homemade Tortillas

Dozen Tortillas

$5.50

Home Made Corn and Flour Tortillas

Tortillas (6)

$2.99

Homemade Tortillas

32oz Ground Beef

$16.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5420 Broadway Street, Pearland, TX 77581

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Killen's Barbecue Pearland - 3613 Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
3613 Broadway Pearland, TX 77581
View restaurantnext
Killen’s Burgers Pearland - 2804 S Main St
orange starNo Reviews
2804 S Main St Pearland, TX 77581
View restaurantnext
Killen's Steakhouse Pearland
orange starNo Reviews
--6425 Broadway Pearland, TX 77581
View restaurantnext
Portara - 2740 Broadway St
orange starNo Reviews
2740 Broadway St Pearland, TX 77581
View restaurantnext
Hometown Sports Bar & Grill - Pearland
orange starNo Reviews
1853 Pearland Parkway Pearland, TX 77581
View restaurantnext
Baytown Seafood Restaurant - 2102 Broadway Street
orange starNo Reviews
2102 Broadway Street Pearland, TX 77581
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pearland

Pena's Donut Heaven & Grill - 11601 Shadow Creek Parkway - Pearland TX 77584 - 713-340-3231
orange star4.6 • 6,669
11601 Shadow Creek Pkwy Pearland, TX 77584
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 047 - Pearland
orange star4.6 • 2,223
2810 Business Center Drive Pearland, TX 77584
View restaurantnext
BB's Tex-Orleans
orange star4.1 • 1,708
9719 W Broadway Pearland, TX 77584
View restaurantnext
Salata - C - 071 - Pearland East
orange star4.7 • 1,301
2570 pearland parkway Pearland, TX 77581
View restaurantnext
Good Vibes Burgers and Brews - Pearland
orange star4.2 • 164
1329 Broadway St Pearland, TX 77581
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pearland
Friendswood
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
League City
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Seabrook
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Kemah
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston