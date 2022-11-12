Moreno's Grill Mexican Restaurant
5420 Broadway Street
Pearland, TX 77581
Popular Items
Sides
CCQ
Home Made Chile Con Queso Dip
Guacamole
Guacamole Made Fresh Every Day! Comes with small chips
Sour Cream
Dozen Tortillas
Home Made Corn and Flour Tortillas
Tortillas (6)
Homemade Tortillas
Side Tortillas (3)
Homemade Tortillas
Charro Beans
Home Made Charro Beans. Contain Pork Meat
Refried Beans
Homemade Refried Pinto Beans (vegetarian)
Rice
Homemade Mexican Rice
Pico De Gallo
Fresh Pico De Gallo Made Daily
Salsa
Salsa Made Daily
Aperitivos/Appetizer
Nachos Supreme
Totopos individually topped with refried beans, your choice meat and melted shredded cheese. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Jalapenos and Lettuce on the side
Bean & Cheese Nachos
Totopos individually topped with refried beans, your choice meat and melted shredded cheese. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Jalapenos and Lettuce on the side
Chilo's Nachos
Totopos individually topped with refried beans, your choice meat and melted shredded cheese. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, Jalapenos and Lettuce on the side
Cheese Stuffed Jalapenos
Fried jalapenos served over mixed salad and 2 oz. of Chile con queso.
Potato Skins
Four deep fried potato skins topped with your choice meat and melted cheeses. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and jalapenos
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
Six bacon wrapped shrimp lightly topped with melted white cheese. Served on a bed of lettuce with a side of chipotle ranch
Mexican Eggrolls
Mexican Eggrolls stuffed with shredded chicken, spinach, corn, black beans and cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pickled jalapenos
Sampler
4 Fajita Nachos, Flautas, Mexican Eggrolls and Chile Con Queso Dip (no substitutions)
Queso con Vegetales
Melted Monterrey Jack Cheese Topped with Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, and Bell Peppers. Served with a side of pico de gallo, guacamole and home made tortillas
Queso Flameado
Melted Monterrey Jack Cheese Topped with your Mexican Chorizo. Served with a side of pico de gallo, guacamole and home made tortillas
Queso Tex Mex Fajita
Melted Monterrey Jack Cheese Topped with your choice of fajita meat. Served with a side of pico de gallo, guacamole and home made tortillas
Quesadilla
Two flour tortillas stuffed with cheese, onions, bell peppers & mushrooms. Served with guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Chicharrones Side
chicharrones Served with Pico de Gallo and Guacamole
Soups & Salads
Moreno's Salad
Mixed garden salad with your choice of meat. Served with a side of guacamole
Taco Salad
Mixed garden salad served in hard taco shell. Placed on a bed of refried beans
Chicken Soup
Shredded chicken soup with veggies. Served with a side of pico de gallo & rice, or side salad
Tortilla Soup
Veggies and tortilla soup served with a side of pico de gallo & rice, or side salad. Add Chicken $2
Charro Bean Soup
Pinto bean soup mixed with jalapeños, onions and bacon. Served with a side of pico de gallo & rice or side salad
Caldo De Res
Beef Soup made in a flavorful broth with squash, corn, carrots, cabbage and potatoes. Served with a side of rice, pico de gallo and home made tortillas. PORTIONS CANNOT BE MODIFIED
Menudo
Traditional Mexican beef tripe soup containing hominy. Made with our special blend of chilies and herbs.
Tex-Mex Enchiladas
Cheese Enchiladas
(3) cheese enchiladas topped with chili meat gravy sauce and melted shredded cheese
Ground Beef Enchiladas
(3) enchiladas topped with chili meat gravy sauce and melted shredded cheese
Shredded Chicken Enchiladas
(3) enchiladas topped with chili meat gravy sauce & melted shredded cheese. Served with Sour Cream
Trio Enchiladas
One ground beef, one shredded chicken & one cheese enchilada topped with chili meat gravy sauce & melted cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream
Cilantro Enchiladas
Two fajita enchiladas topped with cilantro sauce & melted shredded cheese.
Enchiladas al Carbon
(2) Chicken Fajita enchiladas topped with chili meat gravy sauce & melted shredded cheese. Served with Guacamole Beef or Combo add $2
Enchiladas Suizas
(2) Fajita enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce and melted white cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream
Enchiladas Tejanas
(2) Fajita enchiladas topped with chili meat gravy sauce and chile con queso. Served with Rice and Beans
Mole Enchiladas
(2) Fajita enchiladas topped with red mole sauce and melted white cheese. Served with Sour Cream garnish, Rice and Beans
Rio Bravo Enchiladas
(2) Fajita enchiladas topped with poblano pepper sauce and melted white cheese
Shrimp Enchiladas
(2) Shrimp enchiladas topped with ranchera sauce and melted white cheese. Served with Guacamole, Rice and Beans
Sour Cream Enchiladas
(2) Chicken Fajita enchiladas topped with sour cream sauce and melted shredded cheese Beef or Combo add $2
Spinach Enchiladas
(2) Spinach enchiladas topped with cilantro sauce & melted white cheese
Barbacoa/Carnitas
Barbacoa Plate
Savory cheek meat cooked to perfection. Served with rice, beans, fresh onions, cilantro, & home made tortillas
Barbacoa a la Mexicana
Barbacoa sautéed with onions, jalapeno, and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, beans and home made tortillas
Individual Barbacoa Taco
Your choice, corn or flour tortilla. Stuffed with cilantro and fresh onions
Pork Carnitas Santa Rosa
Braised pork meat. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and home made tortillas
Pork Carnitas al Chipotle
Carnitas on a bed of grilled onions, topped with chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and home made tortillas
Pork Chops
Pork chops served on a bed of grilled onions with a side of potatoes and beans
Tacos
Tacos Al Carbon (2)
Two Fajita Tacos served on home made tortillas. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo and guacamole
Ground Beef Crispy Tacos (3)
Ground beef on a hard tortilla shell, stuffed with lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans
Chicken Crispy Tacos (3)
Shredded chicken on a hard tortilla shell, stuffed with lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans
Taquitos Plazeros (3)
Tacos on small corn tortillas. Topped with fresh onions and cilantro. Served with a side of charro bean soup. Tacos not sold a la carte
Taquitos Plazeros (5)
Tacos on small corn tortillas. Topped with fresh onions and cilantro. Served with a side of charro bean soup. Tacos not sold a la carte
Suavecitos (2)
Ground beef or shredded chicken on a flour tortilla. Stuffed with lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans
Fish Tacos (2)
Two corn tortillas stuffed with grilled tilapia, cabbage slaw, sliced avocado & white chees. Served with rice and beans
Shrimp Tacos (2)
Two corn tortillas stuffed with grilled shrimp, cabbage slaw, sliced avocado & white cheese. Served with rice and beans
Chicken Fajita Taco ala Carte
1 Taco on Corn or Flour Tortilla. Stuffed with Chicken Fajita Only. Pico de Gallo served on the Side.
Beef Fajita Taco a la Carte
1 Taco on Corn or Flour Tortilla. Stuffed with Fajita Only. Pico de Gallo served on the Side.
Individual Barbacoa Taco
Your choice, corn or flour tortilla. Stuffed with cilantro and fresh onions
Ind: Crispy Taco
1 Hard Shell Taco. Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Shredded Cheese
IND: Shrimp Taco
1 Corn Tortilla Stuffed with Grilled Shrimp, Avocado, Slaw and White Shredded Cheese
IND: Fish Taco
1 Corn Tortilla Stuffed with Grilled Tilapia, Avocado, Slaw and White Shredded Cheese
Fajitas Al Carbon
Chicken Fajitas al Carbon
Fajitas served on a bed of onions and bell peppers. All plates served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and home made tortillas
Beef Fajitas al Carbon
Fajitas served on a bed of onions and bell peppers. All plates served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and home made tortillas
Combination Fajitas
Fajitas served on a bed of onions and bell peppers. All plates served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and home made tortillas
Shrimp Fajitas al Carbon
8 Jumbo Shrimp Fajita served on a bed of onions and bell peppers. All plates served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and home made tortillas
Beef & Shrimp Fajitas al Carbon
Veggie Fajitas
Grilled red and green Bell Peppers, Zucchini, Squash, Mushrooms and Onions on a sizzling hot plate. Your choice of home made tortillas or fresh lettuce leaves
Fajitas Rancheras
Fajitas topped with melted Monterrey jack cheese and our special ranchera sauce
Fajitas Nieves
Your choice fajitas topped with onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, our special cilantro sauce and melted white cheese
Fajitas Flameadas
Fajitas topped with Mexican Chorizo and melted Monterrey cheese.
Fajitas al Chipotle
Your choice fajitas topped with spicy chipotle sauce and melted white cheese
Fajitas a la Mexicana
Your choice fajitas sautéed with onions, jalapeños, tomatoes and a touch of our special sauce
BBQ Ribs
Savory B.B.Q. ribs topped with BBQ sauce.
Las Parrilladas
Moreno's Parrillada (for 2)
6 grilled gulf shrimp, 8 oz of chicken and beef fajitas, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and home made tortillas
David's Special (for 1)
Your choice fajitas and (3) bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with a slice of jalapeno. Served with a side of rice and beans
David's Special (for 2)
Your choice fajitas and (3) bacon wrapped shrimp stuffed with a slice of jalapeno. Served with a side of rice and beans
Deluxe Parrillada (for 2)
(4) BBQ. Pork Ribs, (6) Grilled Jumbo Shrimp & 8 oz. of Beef and Chicken Fajitas on a bed of grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with a side of rice, beans and pico de gallo
Carnes Asadas
Carne Asada
8 oz. charbroiled fajita steak
Carne Gratinada
Fajita steak topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, and melted Monterrey Jack cheese
Carne al Chipotle
Fajita Steak topped with melted white cheese and spicy chipotle sauce
Carne Flameada
Fajita steak topped with Mexican chorizo and melted white cheese
Tampiquena
Fajita Steak served with an enchilada suiza, a side of grilled mushrooms, onions and bell peppers and a side of melted white cheese
Combo Plates from the Grill
Fajita Steak & Shrimp
6 oz. Fajita Steak with one skewer of shrimp, zucchini, tomato and onions
BBQ Ribs & Shrimp
Half portion of BBQ Ribs served with one skewer of shrimp, zucchini, tomato, and onions
BBQ Ribs & Beef
6 oz. Fajita Steak served with half portion of B.B.Q Ribs smothered in savory B.B.Q sauce
Chicken & Shrimp
Grilled Chicken Breast with one skewer of shrimp, zucchini, tomato and onions
BBQ Ribs & Chicken
Grilled chicken breast and half portion of B.B.Q. Ribs
Stuffed Avocado & Shrimp
Cheese Stuffed Avocado topped with cilantro sauce, Served with a Shrimp skewer.
Pollos a la Parrilla
Pollo Loco
Chicken breast topped with grilled red and green bell peppers
Pollo Flameado
Chicken breast topped with mexican chorizo and melted white cheese
Pollo Primavera
Chicken breast topped with grilled onions, poblano pepper sauce, and melted white cheese
Pechuga con Espinacas
Chicken breast topped with spinach, cilantro sauce, and white melted cheese
Pechuga con Camaron
Chicken breast topped with shrimp, sour cream sauce, and melted white cheese
Pechuga Gratinada
Chicken breast topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, and melted white cheese
Pechuga Soleada
Chicken breast topped with chile con queso and totopos.
Pechuga con Mole
Chicken breast topped with our special mole sauce and melted white cheese
Pechuga Ranchera
Chicken breast topped with our special ranchera sauce and melted white cheese
Platillos Del Mar
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp Cocktail served With avocado & crackers
Tilapia Filet
Your choice of grilled or fried fillet. Served with rice, French fries, lettuce and tomatoes
Tilapia a la Rancera
Fried or grilled tilapia fillet topped with grilled onions, bell peppers, our special ranchera sauce and melted Monterrey cheese. Served with rice, beans and guacamole
Pecado Ixtapa
Fried or grilled tilapia fillet topped with grilled vegetables and cilantro sauce. Served with rice, beans and guacamole
Pescado Costeno
Fried or grilled tilapia filet topped with grilled bell pepper and onions and Poblano Pepper sauce. Served with rice, beans and guacamole
Camarones a la Mexicana (8)
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in our special red sauce with jalapenos, onions and tomatoes.
Camarones a Ajillo (8)
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in garlic virgin olive oil, red and white onions, red and green bell peppers
Camarones a la Plancha (8)
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in a lemon butter sauce with onions, red and green bell peppers
Camarones a la Diabla (6)
Jumbo Shrimp stuffed with a slice of jalapeno pepper. Individually wrapped in bacon, topped with melted white cheese
Platillos Mexicanos
Chile Relleno
Chile poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, Ground Beef or Chicken Fajita. Topped with salsa ranchera and melted shredded cheese
Milanesa de Pollo
Breaded Chicken fillet served with a side of rice, salad and avocado
Flautas
Three Flautas with your choice of Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, rice, and refried beans
Stuffed Avocado
Breaded avocado stuffed with cheese. Topped with cilantro sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and tomatoes
Carne Guisada
Beef stew served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
Tostadas
(2) hard corn tortillas topped with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole & sour
Pork Tamales
Two Pork Tamales covered with chili meat gravy sauce and melted cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Chimichanga
Stuffed flour tortilla covered with ranchera sauce & melted cheese. Served with rice, beans and sour cream
Fajita Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans & Chicken Fajita. Topped with chili meat gravy sauce and chile con queso. Served with a side of rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream.
Burrito Ranchero
Large flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans & your choice of Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken. Topped with chili meat gravy sauce and chile con queso. Served with rice, beans, lettuce and tomatoes
Macho Burger
Cheeseburger topped with taco meat and chile con queso. and fries. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and pickled jalapeno
Double Cheeseburger
Classic Cheeseburger and fries. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and pickled jalapenos
Restaurant Week 2022
Combination Plate
Summer Special
One bean tostada, a crispy beef taco and a chile con queso puff. Served with Guacamole
Dani's Special
One crispy beef taco and a cheese enchilada
Chali's Special
One crispy beef taco, a cheese enchilada and a chile con queso puff
Fernando's
One crispy beef taco, a cheese enchilada, and a bean tostada
Beti's Special
One Fajita Taco al Carbon, and a Chicken Flauta served with guacamole, sour cream & Pico
Santa Rosa Special
One cheese enchilada and one Fajita Taco; served with guacamole and pico de gallo
San Luis Special
One crispy ground beef taco, a ground beef enchilada and a pork tamal topped with chili meat gravy sauce and melted cheddar cheese
Combination Plate a la Carte
20. One Pork Tamale, Crispy Taco & Guacamole
21. Beef Enchilada, Chile Con Queso Puff & Guacamole
22. Crispy Beef Taco, Bean Tostada, Guacamole & Sour Cream
23. Beef Enchilada, Chicken Flauta, Guacamole & Sour Cream
24. Beef And Cheese Burrito, Beef Enchilada & Guacamole.
25. Two Chicken Fajita Potato Skins, Crispy Beef Taco, Bean Tostada & Sour Cream
26. One Taco Al Carbon, Chile Con Queso Puff, Guacamole & Sour Cream
27. Cheese Enchilada, Crispy Beef Taco, Guacamole & Sour Cream
28. Soft Beef Taco, Chicken Flauta, Guacamole & Sour Cream
29. Crispy Beef Taco, Bean Tostada, Chile Con Queso Puff, Guacamole & Sour Cream
Kids Plates
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
served with rice and beans
Kids Corn Dog
served with fries
Kids Chicken Strips
served with fries
Kids Cheese Enchilada
served with rice and beans
Kids Pork Tamal
served with rice and beans
Kids Crispy Taco
served with rice and beans
Kids Puff Tostada
served with rice and beans
Kids Cheese Burger
served with fries
Kids Taco al Carbon
served with rice and beans
Kids Bean & Cheese Nachos
served with rice and beans
Kids Chicken Flauta
served with rice and beans
Kids Bean Burrito
served with rice and beans
Kids Suavecito
served with rice and beans
Dessert
Two Taco Plate
Breakfast Taco a la Carte
Egg & Taco Chorizo Plate
Two Tacos Stuffed with Scrambled Eggs and Chorizo. Served with a Side of Beans and Potatoes
Egg & Taco Potatoes Plate
Two Tacos Stuffed with Scrambled Eggs and Potatoes. Served with a Side of Beans and Potatoes
Egg & Taco Ham Plate
Two Tacos Stuffed with Scrambled Eggs and Ham. Served with a Side of Beans and Potatoes
Egg & Taco Bacon Taco Plate
Two Tacos Stuffed with Eggs and Bacon. Served with a Side of Beans and Potatoes
Breakfast Plates
Pork Chops
(2) Pork Chops Served on a Bed of Grilled Onions with a Side of Potatoes and Beans
Pancakes
2 Homemade Pancakes served with Bacon, Ham or Sausage
Pancakes & Eggs
2 Homemade Pancakes served with Bacon, Ham or Sausage and 2 Eggs
Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Burrito Made to Order
French Toast
French Toast con Huevo
Barbacoa Plate
Savory cheek meat cooked to perfection. Served with rice, beans, fresh onions, cilantro, & home made tortillas
Barbacoa a la Mexicana
Barbacoa sautéed with onions, jalapeno, and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, beans and home made tortillas
Individual Barbacoa Taco
Your choice, corn or flour tortilla. Stuffed with cilantro and fresh onions
Menudo
Traditional Mexican beef tripe soup containing hominy. Made with our special blend of chilies and herbs.
Caldo De Res
Beef Soup made in a flavorful broth with squash, corn, carrots, cabbage and potatoes. Served with a side of rice, pico de gallo and home made tortillas. PORTIONS CANNOT BE MODIFIED
Omelet Plates
Moreno's Omelet
Real Egg Omelet. Stuffed with Ham, Grilled Onions and Bell Peppers. Topped with Chile con Queso. Served with Breakfast Potatoes and Homemade Tortillas.
Beef Fajita Omelet
Real Egg Omelet. Stuffed with Beef Fajita. Topped with Chile con Queso. Served with Breakfast Potatoes and Homemade Tortillas.
Ham Omelet
Real Egg Omelet. Stuffed with Ham. Served with Breakfast Potatoes and Homemade Tortillas.
Cheese Omelet
Real Egg Omelet. Stuffed with Shredded Cheese. Topped with Chile con Queso. Served with Breakfast Potatoes and Homemade Tortillas.
Two Egg Breakfast
Huevo con Chorizo
Scrambled Eggs with Chorizo
Huevos Rancheros
Eggs cooked your way, topped with Ranchera Sauce, served with 2 bacon strips
Huevos con Jamon
Scrambled Eggs with Ham
Huevo con Tosino
Scrambled Eggs with Bacon
Huevo con Sausage
Scrambled Eggs with Pork Sausage
Huevo con Queso
Scrambled Egg topped with Cheddar Cheese
Huevo con Papas
Scrambled Eggs with Potatoes
Huevo a La Mexicana
Scrambled Eggs with Cilantro, Tomatoes, Peppers, and Onions
Migas
Scrambled Eggs with Corn Tortilla Strips
Migas a la Mexicana
Scrambled Eggs with Corn Tortilla Strips, Tomatoes, Onions, Cilantro, and Jalapenos
Chilaquiles Rojos
Corn Tortilla Strips with Special Red Sauce, Topped with White Cheese. Served with sour cream, lettuce and tomatoes
Chilaquiles Verdes
Corn Tortilla Strips with Traditional Tomatillo Green SauceTopped with White Cheese. Served with sour cream, lettuce and tomatoes
Chilaquiles con Huevo
Corn Tortilla Strips, Mixed with Our Special Red Sauce. Topped with White Cheese. Served with sour cream, lettuce and tomatoes & Two Eggs on the side, Cooked any style
Breakfast Sides
1 Egg
1 Egg a la Carte. Cooked to your Preference
Pancake Ala Carte
Pancake Ala Carte
Pico De Gallo
Fresh Pico De Gallo Made Daily
Side Bacon
3 Bacon Strips
Side Chorizo
Side Fresh Onions
Side Ham
2 Slices of Ham
Side Potatoes
Skillet Potatoes
Side Sausage
2 Pork Sausage Patties
Side Toast (2)
Side Tortillas (3)
Homemade Tortillas
Sides on the Go
CCQ
Home Made Chile Con Queso Dip
Pico De Gallo
Fresh Pico De Gallo Made Daily
Guacamole
Guacamole Made Fresh Every Day! Comes with small chips
Chips To Go
Salsa
Salsa Made Daily
Sour Cream
Shredded Cheese
Rice
Homemade Mexican Rice
Refried Beans
Homemade Refried Pinto Beans (vegetarian)
Charro Beans
Home Made Charro Beans. Contain Pork Meat
Side Tortillas (3)
Homemade Tortillas
Dozen Tortillas
Home Made Corn and Flour Tortillas
Tortillas (6)
Homemade Tortillas
32oz Ground Beef
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
5420 Broadway Street, Pearland, TX 77581