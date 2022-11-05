Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moretti's Lincoln Park

review star

No reviews yet

2251 North Lincoln Avenue

Chicago, IL 60614

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Baked Stuffed Jalapenos

$12.00

Fresh halved jalapeno peppers stuffed with spicy cream cheese, bacon, cheddar, tomatoes, cilantro, drizzled with jalapeno crema.

Chips And Dip

$15.00

Salsa and poblano queso dip.

Butcher Shop Meatballs

$13.00

Homemade meatballs, baked in marinara, topped with stracciatella cheese, served with garlic bread.

Loaded Cheese Fries

$12.00

Crisp bacon, scallions, cheddar cheese sauce and jalapeno cilantro crema.

Crazy Breadsticks

$13.00

Homemade breadsticks brushed with garlic butter, topped with melted Italian cheeses and pepperoni. Served with marinara and garlic butter dipping sauces.

Homemade Fried Mozzarella

$12.00

Served with marinara sauce.

Wings

$14.00

Mild, Hot, Tropical Habanero, Garlic Parmesan, Memphis Dry Rub or Plain. Served with carrot and celery sticks. Choice of bleu cheese or ranch for dipping.

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Mild, Hot, Tropical Habanero, Garlic Parmesan, Memphis Dry Rub or Plain. Served with carrot and celery sticks. Choice of bleu cheese or ranch for dipping.

Golden Fingers

$13.00

Served with honey mustard and BBQ sauce.

Coconut Onion Rings

$12.00

With sweet chili and ranch dipping sauces.

Bam-Bam Shrimp

$14.00

Crispy shrimp tossed in spicy aioli served over kickin' slaw with scallions.

Crispy Fried Calamari

$14.00

Served with marinara and spicy chipotle aioli.

Grilled Calamari

$14.00

Marinated and char-grilled, with arugula, bruschetta tomato and balsamic vinaigrette.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Crispy brussels sprouts topped with Sriracha mayo, lime, cashews, mint, cilantro and fresh basil.

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Topped with bruschetta tomatoes, served with toasted pita chips.

Bruschetta

$10.00

Fresh-toasted country bread with vine-ripe tomatoes, garlic, basil, virgin olive oil and fresh mozzarella.

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.00

Crisp tortilla chips, spicy carnitas, refried beans, poblano cheese sauce, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapeno crema, fresh cilantro, diced avocado and sliced fresh jalapeno peppers.

Salad

Burrata And Heirloom Tomato Salad

$16.00

Arugula, heirloom cherry tomatoes, Italian olives, red onion, avocado and fresh basil tossed in extra virgin olive oil, lemon and pesto with burrata cheese drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with toasted crostinis.

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Romaine, chopped eggs, brioche croutons, heirloom tomatoes and Parmesan cheese.

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Chopped lettuce, diced tomato, cucumber, green onion, feta cheese, antipasto olives, avocado tossed with buttermilk ranch.

BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad

$16.00

Crisp romaine, avocado, roasted corn, black beans, tortilla strips, cucumber, grilled chicken tossed with BBQ and ranch dressing, topped with cilantro and crisp onion straws.

Sesame Soy Ginger Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, red cabbage, almonds, red peppers, carrot sticks, Mandarin oranges, crispy wontons and sesame soy dressing.

Italian Cobb Salad

$12.99

Medium FS Caesar

$10.99

Large FS Caesar

$14.99

Medium FS Chopped chicken salad

$11.99

Large FS Chopped chicken salad

$15.99

Medium FS Italian Cobb

$12.99

Large FS Italian cobb

$16.99

Side House Salad

$3.50

Side Caeser

$3.50

Sandwiches

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.00

Seasoned and seared to perfection with lettuce and tomato. Choice of American, Tillamook Cheddar, Havarti, Pepper Jack or Provolone cheese.

Total Package Burger

$15.00

Topped with thick cut bacon, a fried egg, American cheese, chipotle aioli, a coconut onion ring and sliced avocado on a brioche bun.

Impossible Vegan Cheeseburger

$15.00

Plant-based meat and cheddar cheese, avocado, sliced tomatoes on a lettuce bun. Served with no side.

Jessica's Avocado And Bacon Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled topped with provolone cheese and herb aioli.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

American cheese, sliced pickles, shredded lettuce and chipotle aioli.

Chicago Style Itaian Beef

$13.00

Roasted daily, hand sliced on toasted garlic bread with sweet peppers or hot giardiniera.

Butcher Shop Meatball Sandwich

$13.00

Homemade meatballs, melted provolone cheese and marinara, served on toasted garlic bread.

Pulled Pork Sliders

$13.00

Served with our kickin' slaw on a brioche bun.

Filet Mignon Sandwiches

$13.00

(3) Charbroiled sliced filet medallions on homemade mini buns with horseradish cream sauce.

Italian Beef BOWL

$13.00

Italian Beef, sweet peppers or hot giardiniera, melted provolone and au jus. Served with no side.

Monterey Ranch Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Crispy ranch chicken fingers, shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes, avocado, sliced cucumbers, ranch dressing and pepper Jack cheese.

Pasta

Spaghetti And Butcher Shop Meatballs

$16.00

Served with marinara sauce and garlic bread.

Homemade Short Rib Ravioli

$20.00

Choice of marinara or vodka sauce, topped with basil and Asiago cheese. Served with garlic bread.

Chicken Alfredo

$19.00

Fettuccine tossed in Alfredo cream sauce with grilled or blackened chicken, served with garlic bread.

Desserts

Warm Apple Tart With Homer's Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00

The Cookie Monster

$10.00

Chocolate chip cookie skillet mounded with Homer's vanilla ice cream and loaded with Reese's peanut butter cups, M&M's, chopped nuts, drizzled with caramel and chocolate. Whipped cream and a cherry on top.

Four Layer Chocolate Fudge Cake

$7.00

Cannoli Dip

$7.00

Cannoli cream served with broken cannoli shells for dipping.

Ice Cream

$3.00

Brunch

Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Charred Canadian Bacon, poached eggs on a toasted English Muffin and hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes.

Banana Pancakes

$11.00

With carmelized bananas, fresh banana whipped cream and maple syrup.

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Corn tortilla chips simmered in green chili sauce, pulled pork, cheddar cheese, diced avocado, cilantro, sour cream and two fried eggs.

Egg Benedict Pizza

$14.00

Charred Canadian bacon, shredded Italian cheese, olive oil base, four eggs, drizzled with hollandaise sauce and green onions.

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Pulled pork, chimichurri sauce, scrambled eggs, black beans, avocado and pepper jack cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes.

Classic Belgian Waffle

$12.00

Strawberries and maple syrup.

Chicken and Waffles

$14.00

Homemade Belgian waffle topped with our signature golden fried chicken tenders, maple butter and bacon-jalapeno syrup.

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Toasted whear bread topped with mashed avocado, burrate cheese, arugula with lemon vinaigrette and balsamic glaze.

Denver Omelet

$12.00

Diced green pepper, onion, ham and cheddar cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes or English muffin.

Egg White Omelet

$13.00

Spinach, mushrooms and Feta cheese. Served with sliced tomato and avocado.

Bacon

$4.00

One Egg

$2.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

Sides

Side of French fries

$3.99

Dipping flight

$1.50

Cheese fries

$4.99

Chips

$3.99

Kicken slaw

$3.99

Add a dipper

$1.50

Pizza Slices

Pepperoni

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Cheese

$5.00

Deep Cheese

$6.00

Deep Pepperoni

$7.00

Deep Sausage

$7.00

10"

10" Thin Cheese

$13.00

10" Thin House Favorite

$15.00

10" Thin Feisty Redhead

$15.00

10" Thin Original Stuffed Jalapeno Pizza

$15.00

10" Thin You're Bacon Me Hangry

$15.00

10" Thin Mac N Cheese

$15.00

10" Thin Maxed Out Mac N Cheese

$15.00

10" Thin Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

10" Thin Moretti's BBQ

$15.00

10" Thin Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.00

10" Thin Old School Italian Pizza

$15.00

10" Thin Four Cheese Mushroom Roasted Garlic White Pizza

$15.00

10" Thin Pepperoni and Hot Honey Pizza

$15.00

10" Thin Spicy Hawaiian

$15.00

10" Thin Tuscan Veggie

$15.00

10" Thin Pesto Love

$15.00

10" Thin Fig N Pig

$15.00

10" Thin Margherita

$15.00

12"

12" Thin Cheese

$16.00

12" Thin House Favorite

$19.00

12" Thin Feisty Redhead

$18.00

12" Thin Original Stuffed Jalapeno Pizza

$19.00

12" Thin You're Bacon Me Hangry

$19.00

12" Thin Mac N Cheese

$19.00

12" Thin Maxed Out Mac N Cheese

$19.00

12" Thin Buffalo Chicken

$19.00

12" Thin Moretti's BBQ

$19.00

12" Thin Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.00

12" Thin Old School Italian Pizza

$19.00

12" Thin Four Cheese Mushroom Roasted Garlic White Pizza

$18.00

12" Thin Pepperoni and Hot Honey Pizza

$19.00

12" Thin Spicy Hawaiian

$19.00

12" Thin Tuscan Veggie

$18.00

12" Thin Pesto Love

$19.00

12" Thin Fig N Pig

$19.00

12" Thin Margherita

$18.00

14"

14" Thin Cheese

$19.00

14" Thin House Favorite

$24.00

14" Thin Feisty Redhead

$21.00

14" Thin Original Stuffed Jalapeno Pizza

$24.00

14" Thin You're Bacon Me Hangry

$24.00

14" Thin Mac N Cheese

$24.00

14" Thin Maxed Out Mac N Cheese

$24.00

14" Thin Buffalo Chicken

$24.00

14" Thin Moretti's BBQ

$24.00

14" Thin Meat Lovers Pizza

$24.00

14" Thin Old School Italian Pizza

$24.00

14" Thin Four Cheese Mushroom Roasted Garlic White Pizza

$21.00

14" Thin Pepperoni and Hot Honey Pizza

$24.00

14" Thin Spicy Hawaiian

$24.00

14" Thin Tuscan Veggie

$21.00

14" Thin Pesto Love

$24.00

14" Thin Fig N Pig

$24.00

14" Thin Margherita

$21.00

16"

16" Thin Cheese

$23.00

16" Thin House Favorite

$28.00

16" Thin Feisty Redhead

$25.00

16" Thin Original Stuffed Jalapeno Pizza

$28.00

16" Thin You're Bacon Me Hangry

$28.00

16" Thin Mac N Cheese

$28.00

16" Thin Maxed Out Mac N Cheese

$28.00

16" Thin Buffalo Chicken

$28.00

16" Thin Moretti's BBQ

$28.00

16" Thin Meat Lovers Pizza

$28.00

16" Thin Old School Italian Pizza

$28.00

16" Thin Four Cheese Mushroom Roasted Garlic White Pizza

$25.00

16" Thin Pepperoni and Hot Honey Pizza

$28.00

16" Thin Spicy Hawaiian

$28.00

16" Thin Tuscan Veggie

$25.00

16" Thin Pesto Love

$28.00

16" Thin Fig N Pig

$28.00

16" Thin Margherita

$25.00

10" Deep Dish

10" Deep Dish Cheese

$16.00

10" Deep Dish House Favorite

$19.00

10" Deep Dish Feisty Redhead

$19.00

10" Deep Dish Original Stuffed Jalapeno Pizza

$19.00

10" Deep Dish You're Bacon Me Hangry

$19.00

10" Deep Dish Mac N Cheese

$19.00

10" Deep Dish Maxed Out Mac N Cheese

$19.00

10" Deep Dish Buffalo Chicken

$19.00

10" Deep Dish Moretti's BBQ

$19.00

10" Deep Dish Meat Lovers Pizza

$19.00

10" Deep Dish Chicago Classic

$19.00

10" Deep Dish Old School Italian Pizza

$19.00

10" Deep Dish Four Cheese Mushroom Roasted Garlic White Pizza

$19.00

10" Deep Dish Pepperoni and Hot Honey Pizza

$19.00

10" Deep Dish Spicy Hawaiian

$19.00

10" Deep Dish Tuscan Veggie

$19.00

10" Deep Dish Pesto Love

$19.00

10" Deep Dish Fig N Pig

$19.00

10" Deep Dish Margherita

$19.00

12" Deep Dish

12" Deep Dish Cheese

$19.00

12" Deep Dish House Favorite

$23.00

12" Deep Dish Feisty Redhead

$22.00

12" Deep Dish Original Stuffed Jalapeno Pizza

$23.00

12" Deep Dish You're Bacon Me Hangry

$23.00

12" Deep Dish Mac N Cheese

$23.00

12" Deep Dish Maxed Out Mac N Cheese

$23.00

12" Deep Dish Buffalo Chicken

$23.00

12" Deep Dish Moretti's BBQ

$23.00

12" Deep Dish Meat Lovers Pizza

$23.00

12" Deep Dish Chicago Classic

$24.00

12" Deep Dish Old School Italian Pizza

$23.00

12" Deep Dish Four Cheese Mushroom Roasted Garlic White Pizza

$22.00

12" Deep Dish Pepperoni and Hot Honey Pizza

$23.00

12" Deep Dish Spicy Hawaiian

$23.00

12" Deep Dish Tuscan Veggie

$22.00

12" Deep Dish Pesto Love

$23.00

12" Deep Dish Fig N Pig

$23.00

12" Deep Dish Margherita

$22.00

14" Deep Dish

14" Deep Dish Cheese

$23.00

14" Deep Dish House Favorite

$28.00

14" Deep Dish Feisty Redhead

$25.00

14" Deep Dish Original Stuffed Jalapeno Pizza

$28.00

14" Deep Dish You're Bacon Me Hangry

$28.00

14" Deep Dish Mac N Cheese

$28.00

14" Deep Dish Maxed Out Mac N Cheese

$28.00

14" Deep Dish Buffalo Chicken

$28.00

14" Deep Dish Moretti's BBQ

$28.00

14" Deep Dish Meat Lovers Pizza

$28.00

14" Deep Dish Chicago Classic

$29.00

14" Deep Dish Old School Italian Pizza

$28.00

14" Deep Dish Four Cheese Mushroom Roasted Garlic White Pizza

$25.00

14" Deep Dish Pepperoni and Hot Honey Pizza

$28.00

14" Deep Dish Spicy Hawaiian

$28.00

14" Deep Dish Tuscan Veggie

$25.00

14" Deep Dish Pesto Love

$28.00

14" Deep Dish Fig N Pig

$28.00

14" Deep Dish Margherita

$25.00

10" Gluten Free Pizza

10" GF Thin Cheese

$15.00

10" GF Thin House Favorite

$18.00

10" GF Thin Feisty Redhead

$18.00

10" GF Thin Original Stuffed Jalapeno Pizza

$18.00

10" GF Thin You're Bacon Me Hangry

$18.00

10" GF Thin Mac N Cheese

$18.00

10" GF Thin Maxed Out Mac N Cheese

$18.00

10" GF Thin Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

10" GF Thin Moretti's BBQ

$18.00

10" GF Thin Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.00

10" GF Thin Old School Italian Pizza

$18.00

10" GF Thin Four Cheese Mushroom Roasted Garlic White Pizza

$18.00

10" GF Thin Pepperoni and Hot Honey Pizza

$18.00

10" GF Thin Spicy Hawaiian

$18.00

10" GF Thin Tuscan Veggie

$18.00

10" GF Thin Pesto Love

$18.00

10" GF Thin Fig N Pig

$18.00

10" GF Thin Margherita

$18.00

10" GF Thin Vegan-Licious

$16.00

10" GF Thin The Vegan Supreme

$17.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Pizza and So Much More!

Location

2251 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

French Quiche
orange starNo Reviews
2210 North Halsted St Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Homeslice Pizza - Chicago
orange star4.6 • 7,596
938 W Webster Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Rise Shine Restaurant - 756 West Webster Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
756 West Webster Avenue Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Buzzed Bakery & Cafe
orange star5.0 • 3
705 W Belden Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Kaathis
orange star4.3 • 349
2273 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston