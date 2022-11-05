Moretti's Lincoln Park
2251 North Lincoln Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Appetizers
Baked Stuffed Jalapenos
Fresh halved jalapeno peppers stuffed with spicy cream cheese, bacon, cheddar, tomatoes, cilantro, drizzled with jalapeno crema.
Chips And Dip
Salsa and poblano queso dip.
Butcher Shop Meatballs
Homemade meatballs, baked in marinara, topped with stracciatella cheese, served with garlic bread.
Loaded Cheese Fries
Crisp bacon, scallions, cheddar cheese sauce and jalapeno cilantro crema.
Crazy Breadsticks
Homemade breadsticks brushed with garlic butter, topped with melted Italian cheeses and pepperoni. Served with marinara and garlic butter dipping sauces.
Homemade Fried Mozzarella
Served with marinara sauce.
Wings
Mild, Hot, Tropical Habanero, Garlic Parmesan, Memphis Dry Rub or Plain. Served with carrot and celery sticks. Choice of bleu cheese or ranch for dipping.
Boneless Wings
Mild, Hot, Tropical Habanero, Garlic Parmesan, Memphis Dry Rub or Plain. Served with carrot and celery sticks. Choice of bleu cheese or ranch for dipping.
Golden Fingers
Served with honey mustard and BBQ sauce.
Coconut Onion Rings
With sweet chili and ranch dipping sauces.
Bam-Bam Shrimp
Crispy shrimp tossed in spicy aioli served over kickin' slaw with scallions.
Crispy Fried Calamari
Served with marinara and spicy chipotle aioli.
Grilled Calamari
Marinated and char-grilled, with arugula, bruschetta tomato and balsamic vinaigrette.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Crispy brussels sprouts topped with Sriracha mayo, lime, cashews, mint, cilantro and fresh basil.
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
Topped with bruschetta tomatoes, served with toasted pita chips.
Bruschetta
Fresh-toasted country bread with vine-ripe tomatoes, garlic, basil, virgin olive oil and fresh mozzarella.
Pulled Pork Nachos
Crisp tortilla chips, spicy carnitas, refried beans, poblano cheese sauce, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapeno crema, fresh cilantro, diced avocado and sliced fresh jalapeno peppers.
Salad
Burrata And Heirloom Tomato Salad
Arugula, heirloom cherry tomatoes, Italian olives, red onion, avocado and fresh basil tossed in extra virgin olive oil, lemon and pesto with burrata cheese drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with toasted crostinis.
Classic Caesar
Romaine, chopped eggs, brioche croutons, heirloom tomatoes and Parmesan cheese.
Chopped Salad
Chopped lettuce, diced tomato, cucumber, green onion, feta cheese, antipasto olives, avocado tossed with buttermilk ranch.
BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad
Crisp romaine, avocado, roasted corn, black beans, tortilla strips, cucumber, grilled chicken tossed with BBQ and ranch dressing, topped with cilantro and crisp onion straws.
Sesame Soy Ginger Salad
Mixed greens, red cabbage, almonds, red peppers, carrot sticks, Mandarin oranges, crispy wontons and sesame soy dressing.
Italian Cobb Salad
Medium FS Caesar
Large FS Caesar
Medium FS Chopped chicken salad
Large FS Chopped chicken salad
Medium FS Italian Cobb
Large FS Italian cobb
Side House Salad
Side Caeser
Sandwiches
Classic Cheeseburger
Seasoned and seared to perfection with lettuce and tomato. Choice of American, Tillamook Cheddar, Havarti, Pepper Jack or Provolone cheese.
Total Package Burger
Topped with thick cut bacon, a fried egg, American cheese, chipotle aioli, a coconut onion ring and sliced avocado on a brioche bun.
Impossible Vegan Cheeseburger
Plant-based meat and cheddar cheese, avocado, sliced tomatoes on a lettuce bun. Served with no side.
Jessica's Avocado And Bacon Sandwich
Grilled topped with provolone cheese and herb aioli.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
American cheese, sliced pickles, shredded lettuce and chipotle aioli.
Chicago Style Itaian Beef
Roasted daily, hand sliced on toasted garlic bread with sweet peppers or hot giardiniera.
Butcher Shop Meatball Sandwich
Homemade meatballs, melted provolone cheese and marinara, served on toasted garlic bread.
Pulled Pork Sliders
Served with our kickin' slaw on a brioche bun.
Filet Mignon Sandwiches
(3) Charbroiled sliced filet medallions on homemade mini buns with horseradish cream sauce.
Italian Beef BOWL
Italian Beef, sweet peppers or hot giardiniera, melted provolone and au jus. Served with no side.
Monterey Ranch Chicken Wrap
Crispy ranch chicken fingers, shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes, avocado, sliced cucumbers, ranch dressing and pepper Jack cheese.
Pasta
Spaghetti And Butcher Shop Meatballs
Served with marinara sauce and garlic bread.
Homemade Short Rib Ravioli
Choice of marinara or vodka sauce, topped with basil and Asiago cheese. Served with garlic bread.
Chicken Alfredo
Fettuccine tossed in Alfredo cream sauce with grilled or blackened chicken, served with garlic bread.
Desserts
Warm Apple Tart With Homer's Vanilla Ice Cream
The Cookie Monster
Chocolate chip cookie skillet mounded with Homer's vanilla ice cream and loaded with Reese's peanut butter cups, M&M's, chopped nuts, drizzled with caramel and chocolate. Whipped cream and a cherry on top.
Four Layer Chocolate Fudge Cake
Cannoli Dip
Cannoli cream served with broken cannoli shells for dipping.
Ice Cream
Brunch
Eggs Benedict
Charred Canadian Bacon, poached eggs on a toasted English Muffin and hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes.
Banana Pancakes
With carmelized bananas, fresh banana whipped cream and maple syrup.
Chilaquiles
Corn tortilla chips simmered in green chili sauce, pulled pork, cheddar cheese, diced avocado, cilantro, sour cream and two fried eggs.
Egg Benedict Pizza
Charred Canadian bacon, shredded Italian cheese, olive oil base, four eggs, drizzled with hollandaise sauce and green onions.
Breakfast Burrito
Pulled pork, chimichurri sauce, scrambled eggs, black beans, avocado and pepper jack cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes.
Classic Belgian Waffle
Strawberries and maple syrup.
Chicken and Waffles
Homemade Belgian waffle topped with our signature golden fried chicken tenders, maple butter and bacon-jalapeno syrup.
Avocado Toast
Toasted whear bread topped with mashed avocado, burrate cheese, arugula with lemon vinaigrette and balsamic glaze.
Denver Omelet
Diced green pepper, onion, ham and cheddar cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes or English muffin.
Egg White Omelet
Spinach, mushrooms and Feta cheese. Served with sliced tomato and avocado.
Bacon
One Egg
Breakfast Potatoes
English Muffin
Toast
Sides
Pizza Slices
10"
10" Thin Cheese
10" Thin House Favorite
10" Thin Feisty Redhead
10" Thin Original Stuffed Jalapeno Pizza
10" Thin You're Bacon Me Hangry
10" Thin Mac N Cheese
10" Thin Maxed Out Mac N Cheese
10" Thin Buffalo Chicken
10" Thin Moretti's BBQ
10" Thin Meat Lovers Pizza
10" Thin Old School Italian Pizza
10" Thin Four Cheese Mushroom Roasted Garlic White Pizza
10" Thin Pepperoni and Hot Honey Pizza
10" Thin Spicy Hawaiian
10" Thin Tuscan Veggie
10" Thin Pesto Love
10" Thin Fig N Pig
10" Thin Margherita
12"
12" Thin Cheese
12" Thin House Favorite
12" Thin Feisty Redhead
12" Thin Original Stuffed Jalapeno Pizza
12" Thin You're Bacon Me Hangry
12" Thin Mac N Cheese
12" Thin Maxed Out Mac N Cheese
12" Thin Buffalo Chicken
12" Thin Moretti's BBQ
12" Thin Meat Lovers Pizza
12" Thin Old School Italian Pizza
12" Thin Four Cheese Mushroom Roasted Garlic White Pizza
12" Thin Pepperoni and Hot Honey Pizza
12" Thin Spicy Hawaiian
12" Thin Tuscan Veggie
12" Thin Pesto Love
12" Thin Fig N Pig
12" Thin Margherita
14"
14" Thin Cheese
14" Thin House Favorite
14" Thin Feisty Redhead
14" Thin Original Stuffed Jalapeno Pizza
14" Thin You're Bacon Me Hangry
14" Thin Mac N Cheese
14" Thin Maxed Out Mac N Cheese
14" Thin Buffalo Chicken
14" Thin Moretti's BBQ
14" Thin Meat Lovers Pizza
14" Thin Old School Italian Pizza
14" Thin Four Cheese Mushroom Roasted Garlic White Pizza
14" Thin Pepperoni and Hot Honey Pizza
14" Thin Spicy Hawaiian
14" Thin Tuscan Veggie
14" Thin Pesto Love
14" Thin Fig N Pig
14" Thin Margherita
16"
16" Thin Cheese
16" Thin House Favorite
16" Thin Feisty Redhead
16" Thin Original Stuffed Jalapeno Pizza
16" Thin You're Bacon Me Hangry
16" Thin Mac N Cheese
16" Thin Maxed Out Mac N Cheese
16" Thin Buffalo Chicken
16" Thin Moretti's BBQ
16" Thin Meat Lovers Pizza
16" Thin Old School Italian Pizza
16" Thin Four Cheese Mushroom Roasted Garlic White Pizza
16" Thin Pepperoni and Hot Honey Pizza
16" Thin Spicy Hawaiian
16" Thin Tuscan Veggie
16" Thin Pesto Love
16" Thin Fig N Pig
16" Thin Margherita
10" Deep Dish
10" Deep Dish Cheese
10" Deep Dish House Favorite
10" Deep Dish Feisty Redhead
10" Deep Dish Original Stuffed Jalapeno Pizza
10" Deep Dish You're Bacon Me Hangry
10" Deep Dish Mac N Cheese
10" Deep Dish Maxed Out Mac N Cheese
10" Deep Dish Buffalo Chicken
10" Deep Dish Moretti's BBQ
10" Deep Dish Meat Lovers Pizza
10" Deep Dish Chicago Classic
10" Deep Dish Old School Italian Pizza
10" Deep Dish Four Cheese Mushroom Roasted Garlic White Pizza
10" Deep Dish Pepperoni and Hot Honey Pizza
10" Deep Dish Spicy Hawaiian
10" Deep Dish Tuscan Veggie
10" Deep Dish Pesto Love
10" Deep Dish Fig N Pig
10" Deep Dish Margherita
12" Deep Dish
12" Deep Dish Cheese
12" Deep Dish House Favorite
12" Deep Dish Feisty Redhead
12" Deep Dish Original Stuffed Jalapeno Pizza
12" Deep Dish You're Bacon Me Hangry
12" Deep Dish Mac N Cheese
12" Deep Dish Maxed Out Mac N Cheese
12" Deep Dish Buffalo Chicken
12" Deep Dish Moretti's BBQ
12" Deep Dish Meat Lovers Pizza
12" Deep Dish Chicago Classic
12" Deep Dish Old School Italian Pizza
12" Deep Dish Four Cheese Mushroom Roasted Garlic White Pizza
12" Deep Dish Pepperoni and Hot Honey Pizza
12" Deep Dish Spicy Hawaiian
12" Deep Dish Tuscan Veggie
12" Deep Dish Pesto Love
12" Deep Dish Fig N Pig
12" Deep Dish Margherita
14" Deep Dish
14" Deep Dish Cheese
14" Deep Dish House Favorite
14" Deep Dish Feisty Redhead
14" Deep Dish Original Stuffed Jalapeno Pizza
14" Deep Dish You're Bacon Me Hangry
14" Deep Dish Mac N Cheese
14" Deep Dish Maxed Out Mac N Cheese
14" Deep Dish Buffalo Chicken
14" Deep Dish Moretti's BBQ
14" Deep Dish Meat Lovers Pizza
14" Deep Dish Chicago Classic
14" Deep Dish Old School Italian Pizza
14" Deep Dish Four Cheese Mushroom Roasted Garlic White Pizza
14" Deep Dish Pepperoni and Hot Honey Pizza
14" Deep Dish Spicy Hawaiian
14" Deep Dish Tuscan Veggie
14" Deep Dish Pesto Love
14" Deep Dish Fig N Pig
14" Deep Dish Margherita
10" Gluten Free Pizza
10" GF Thin Cheese
10" GF Thin House Favorite
10" GF Thin Feisty Redhead
10" GF Thin Original Stuffed Jalapeno Pizza
10" GF Thin You're Bacon Me Hangry
10" GF Thin Mac N Cheese
10" GF Thin Maxed Out Mac N Cheese
10" GF Thin Buffalo Chicken
10" GF Thin Moretti's BBQ
10" GF Thin Meat Lovers Pizza
10" GF Thin Old School Italian Pizza
10" GF Thin Four Cheese Mushroom Roasted Garlic White Pizza
10" GF Thin Pepperoni and Hot Honey Pizza
10" GF Thin Spicy Hawaiian
10" GF Thin Tuscan Veggie
10" GF Thin Pesto Love
10" GF Thin Fig N Pig
10" GF Thin Margherita
10" GF Thin Vegan-Licious
10" GF Thin The Vegan Supreme
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Pizza and So Much More!
2251 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614