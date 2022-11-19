Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moretti's of Arlington

review star

No reviews yet

2124 Tremont Center

Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Order Again

Popular Items

Large House Salad
Small House Salad
Chicken Parmersan

Chicken Entree

Chicken Parmersan

$23.00

breaded, mozzarella, marinara, mushrooms, house pasta

Chicken Moretti

$23.00

breaded, mushrooms, fettuccine alfredo

Chicken Picatta

$23.00

green beans, mushrooms, capers, house-made pasta, lemon cream sauce

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

mushrooms, spinach, onion, gnocchi

Chicken Francese

$23.00

Chicken Padrone

$23.00

Chicken Pomodora

$23.00

Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Dessert

Triple Chocolate Cake

$8.00

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Flatbread

Angry Italian

$13.00

prosciutto, pepperoni, tomato, onion,mozzarella, banana peppers, polenta

Cheese

$10.00

Classico

$13.00

house sausage, pepperoni, onion, mushrooms, mozzarella, asiago, marinara

Margherita

$13.00

fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, tomato, parmesan cheese, balsamic reduction

Pepperoni

$12.00

Trevi Fountain

$13.00

Truffled Mushroom

$13.00

goat cheese, roasted garlic, oregano, spinach, mushrooms, truffle oil

Shrimp & Red Pepper

$13.00

BBQ Meatball

$13.00

Keto-Low Carb

Roasted veggies, balsamic reduction

Keto Salt & Pepper Salmon (GF)

$24.00

Keto Blackend Grilled Chicken

$22.00

Broccoli, mushrooms, bacon Gorgonzola cream

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids Pep Pizza

$9.00

Kids Penne Meatball

$9.00

Kids Penne Butter

$9.00

Kids House Salad

$2.00

Kids Fett Alfredo

$9.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Pasta/Cassarole

Tonights Special. Fusilli pasta with butternut squash and tomato sauce. Served with crispy eggplant balls

Cavatelli Bolognese

$21.00

Cavatelli Carbonara

$21.00

bacon, caramalized onion, gorgonzola cream sauce

Classic Lasagna

$21.00

Eggplant and Pepper Lasagna

$21.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$21.00

marinara, house-made pasta, mozzarella

Fettuccini Alfredo

$21.00

house-made fettuccini pasta, butter, cream, parmesan

Fettuccini Primavera

$21.00

broccoli, zucchini, pepper & onion, mushroom, brussel sprout

Gnocchi Bolognese

$21.00

potato gnocchi, chianti braised pork, beef meat sauce

Italian Plate

$24.00

Rigatoni

$21.00Out of stock

egg noodle, ricoota, basil, mushrooms, marinara, mozzarella

Pesto Sausage and Mushroom Lasagna

$21.00

egg noodle, house-made crumbled sausage, ricotta, red pepper, onion, smoked mozzarella

Smoked Ravioli

$21.00Out of stock

Spaghetti

$21.00

house-made pasta, marinara

Spicy Sausage Ziti

$21.00

red pepepr, onion, mushroom, San Marzano tomato, cream

Vegan Pasta Pomodora

$21.00

Red Wine

Oregon Pinot Nior

$9.00

Not your mother's can o' wine-2 glasses of wine in each can

Seafood / Beef Entree

Beef Marsala

$23.00+

Blackened Salmon

$26.00

green beans, onions,whole wheat pasta, parmesan cream

Beef Tenderloin Rustica

$23.00+

Walleye Picatta

$25.00

Cheese tortellini, sun dried tomato, zucchini, scallions, parmesan cream

Shrimp Arribiata

$26.00

Lobster Ravioli

$26.00

Entree Grilled Shrimp

$26.00

Polenta Short Rib Special

$25.00Out of stock

Sides

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Shrimp (5)

$14.00

Side Blackened Chicken

$9.00

Side Blackened Salmon

$12.00

Side Grilled Walleye

$14.00

Small Plates

Arancini

$12.00

Beef & Veal Meatballs (3)

$12.00

marinara, smoked mozzarella

Broccoli

$7.00

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Crispy Eggplant

$12.00

lemon cream sauce

House-Made Pork Sausage

$11.00

peppers & Onions

Mediterranean Shrimp

$15.00

Side Cavatelli Meat Sauce

$12.00

Side Fettuccini

$12.00

Side Pasta Marinara

$10.00

Beef Ravilo Appetizer

$12.00

Soup & Salad

Bacon Gorgonzola Salad

$8.00

romaine, bacon, onion, basil ranch, sunflower seed, dried cranberry

Italian Wedding Soup

$7.00

Large Caesar

$9.00

romaine, parmesan cheese, crouton, caesar dressing

Large House Salad

$9.00

romaine, pasta salad, green beans tomato, onion, house-made vinaigrette

Small Caesar

$6.00

romaine, parmesan cheese, crouton, caesar dressing

Small House Salad

$6.00

romaine, pasta salad, green beans tomato, onion, house-made vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$8.00

Veal Entree

Veal Marsala

$26.00

mushrooms, spinach, onion, gnocchi

Veal Moretti

$26.00

breaded, mushrooms, fettuccine alfredo

Veal Parmesan

$26.00

breaded, mozzarella, marinara, mushrooms, house pasta

Veal Picatta

$26.00

green beans, mushrooms, capers, house-made pasta, lemon cream sauce

Veal Francese

$26.00

Veal Padrone

$26.00

White Wine

Lubanzi Chenin Blanc-Organic

$9.00

Not your mother's can o' wine-2 glasses of wine in each can

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$7.50

Titos

$6.50

Stoli

$7.50

Absolut Citron

$7.50

Ketel One

$7.50

Grey Goose

$8.00

Absolut Pear

$7.50

Flavored Kettle One

$7.50

Flavored Stoli

$7.50

Belevedre

$8.00

Watershed Vodka

$6.00

Double Well Vodka

$12.00

Double Absolut

$15.00

Double Titos

$15.00

Double Stoli

$15.00

Double Absolut Citron

$15.00

Double Ketel One

$15.00

Double Grey Goose

$15.00

Double Absolut Pear

$15.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$7.50

Bombay Saphire

$7.50

Hendricks

$7.50

Tanqueray

$7.50

Watershed Gin

$6.00

Bombay

$7.00

Vim&Petal

Double Well Gin

$12.00

Double Beefeater

$15.00

Double Bombay Saphire

$15.00

Double Hendricks

$15.00

Double Tanqueray

$15.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Don Q Silver

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Malibu

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Myer's

$6.00

Double Well Rum

$10.00

Double Don Q Silver

$14.00

Double Bacardi

$14.00

Double Malibu

$12.00

Double Captain Morgan

$14.00

Double Myer's

$12.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Casa Azul

$20.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Espolon

$7.00

Espolon Blanco

$7.50

Double Well Tequila

$12.00

Double Jose Cuervo

$14.00

Double Casa Azul

$40.00

Double Patron Silver

$15.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Bulliet Rye

$7.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown Royal

$9.50

Elijah Craig

$7.50

Four Roses

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$7.50

Makers Mark

$7.50

Old Overholt

$7.50

Russels Rye

$9.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Seagrams VO

$7.00

Watershed Bourbon

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$7.50Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$7.50

Buffalo Trace

$16.00

EH Taylor

$17.00

Weller Reserve

$17.00

Weller Antique 107

$19.00

Redbreast

$17.00

Hatozaki Reserve

$15.00

Joseph Megnus

$38.00

Double Well Whiskey

$12.00

Double Angels Envy

$28.00

Double Bulleit

$19.00

Double Bulliet Rye

$19.00

Double Crown Royal

$19.00

Double Jack Daniels

$14.00

Double Elijah Craig

$15.00

Double Knob Creek

$15.00

Double Four Roses

$15.00

Double Makers Mark

$15.00

Double Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Double Jameson

$14.00

Double Old Overholt

$14.00

Double Seagrams 7

$14.00

Double Canadian Club

$14.00

Double Jim Beam

$14.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

Glenlivet

$8.00

Dewars

$7.00

J & B

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Well

$6.00

Double Well Scotch

$12.00

Double Glenlivet

$15.00

Double Dewars

$14.00

Double J & B

$14.00

Double Johnnie Walker Red

$15.00

Double Well

$12.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$7.00

Aperol

Campari

$6.00

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

$6.00

Drambuie

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Elderflower

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Baileys

$6.00

Tia Maria

$5.00

Double Amaretto Di Saronno

Double Aperol

Double Campari

Double Chartreuse, Green

Double Cointreau

Double Drambuie

$14.00

Double Frangelico

$14.00

Double Godiva Chocolate

$14.00

Double Grand Marnier

$14.00

Double Aperol

$14.00

Double Elderflower

$14.00

Double Kahlua

$12.00

Double Lemoncello

$14.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Apple Express

$9.00

Patio Sangria

$10.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$1.50

Blueberry Lemonade

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

$1.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$1.00

Four Fathers

$11.00

French 75

$9.50

Gin Gimlet

$1.00

Gin Martini

$3.00

Gold Rush

$1.00

Hot Toddy

House Margarita

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$1.00

Italian Mojito

$12.00Out of stock

Lemon Drop

$9.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Madras

Mai Tai

Manhattan

$3.00

Margarita

$1.50

Mint Julep

$6.00

Mojito

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

Negroni

$10.00

Nordic Martini

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$1.00

Rob Roy

$6.00

Sazerac

Schrute Farms

$9.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

She Likes It Spicy

$9.00

Sidecar

$6.00

Strawberry Kiss

$9.50

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

$9.00

Tropical Getaway

$10.00

Vodka Gimlet

$1.00

Vodka Martini

$4.00

Whiskey Sour

$1.00

White Russian

$1.00

The Samantha

$11.00

Butterscotch Cafe

$11.00

Autumn In Arlington Special

$7.00

Chai 75

$11.00

Flying South

$12.00

50\50 Chamomile Martini

$12.00

Seasonal Sangria

$11.00

She Likes It Spicy

$11.00

Campfire Sour

$12.00

Black Walnut Manhattan

$12.00

Cinnamon Maple Old Fashion

$12.00

Beer

Miller Lite

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Bud Lite

$4.50

Amsel

$4.50

MicUltra

$4.50

Blue Moon

$5.00

Beck's Non Alcoholic

$5.00

Carona Light

$5.00

Birra Moretti

$5.00

Truth

$5.00

Red Wine By The Bottle

Btl Burgess Cabernet

$80.00

Btl Cantina Montepulciano

$24.00

Btl Boen Pinot Noir

$38.00

Btl Vigilance

$35.00

BTL Damilano Borolo

$70.00

Btl Domaine De Solitude

$35.00

Btl Minimalista Malbec

$24.00

Btl Brassfield

$42.00

BTL Piedmont Barbera

$22.00

Btl Gagliole Chanti Sangiovese

$40.00

Btl Cerro Montepulciano

$28.00

Btl Parducci Merlot

$28.00

Btl Parducci Petite Sirah

$33.00

Btl Argyle Pinot Noir

$48.00

Btl Quilt

$56.00

Btl Colosi Nero DAvola

$35.00

Btl Sanguineti Super Tuscan

$35.00

BTL Scarpetta Barbera

$36.00

Btl Supremus Super Tuscan

$48.00

Btl Filadonna Valpolicella

$32.00

Btl Toscolo Sangiovese

$28.00

Btl Cantele Primitivo

$32.00

Btl. Castelvero Barbera

$22.00

Frico Lambrusco

$9.00

Oregon Pinot Noir

$9.00

Pitcher Sangria

$19.00

BTL Caymus

$120.00

White Wine By The Bottle

BTL Saint Marc Chardonnay

$24.00

BTL Italico Pinot Grigio

$22.00

BTL Giesen Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

BTL Scarpetta Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Von Buhl

$36.00

BTL Buehler Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Grgich Hills Chardonnay

$60.00

BTL Debone

$22.00

BTL Bucci Verdicchio

$52.00

Rose Wine By The Bottle

Btl Scarpetta Brut Rose

$33.00

Btl Le Campuget

$22.00

Champagne By The Bottle

BTL Bocelli Prosecco

$40.00

BTL Field Recording

$33.00

Btl Valdo #1

$24.00

NA Beverages

Ice Tea

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Cranberry

$3.25

Pelagrino

$3.25

Club Soda

$3.25

Tonic Water

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$4.25

Expresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:15 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! House-made pasta and made to order Italian dishes

Website

Location

2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Directions

Gallery
Moretti's of Arlington image
Moretti's of Arlington image

